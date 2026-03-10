Here Are 18 Of The Most Powerful Photos From This Year’s HIPA Photography Awards
The Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum International Photography Award (HIPA) is one of the world’s most prestigious photography competitions. Established in 2011 in Dubai, the award celebrates outstanding visual storytelling while promoting artistic and cultural excellence on a global stage. It also plays an important role locally by encouraging appreciation for photography within the Emirati community.
For the latest edition themed “Power,” the competition’s $200,000 Grand Prize was awarded to Italian photographer Gianluca Gianferrari. His winning image captures a breathtaking moment on Mount Etna in Sicily, where fiery bursts of lava erupt into the night sky while glowing fragments scatter across a blanket of white snow. The dramatic contrast between fire, ice, and starlight creates a scene that feels almost otherworldly.
Scroll down to explore the award-winning photographs from this year’s competition.
Power, Grand Prize Winner: Etna's Paroxysm By Gianluca Gianferrari
Above Sicily’s Etna Volcano, glowing lapilli erupt against a snowy backdrop and thus creating a striking contrast. The fiery bursts settle on fresh snow, forming a kaleidoscope of colours under the night sky. This a testament to the unpredictable beauty of nature, where destructive power merges with serenity in a fleeting embrace that is eternally captured by the lens of the camera
Sports Photography, 2nd Place: Apex Of Grace By Ladislav Perenyi
At the 2024 Paris Olympics, Darja Varfolomeev of Germany soars to gold in rhythmic gymnastics, her split leap defying gravity with a black ball perfectly poised above. Clad in a shimmering gold-embellished leotard, she became the first German rhythmic gymnast to ever win an Olympic gold medal following her performance in Paris. This moment freezes her triumph, a breathtaking fusion of strength and artistry that crowned her Olympic championship.
Portfolio (Story-Telling), 3rd Place: Wings Of Wonder By Ammar Alsayed Ahmed
Under magnification, insect wings reveal a hidden universe where nature’s artistry unfolds in exquisite detail. Captured with precision and patience, each frame transforms a small fragment of the insect world into a spectacle of light, colour and geometry. The transparency, fragility and intricate structure of every wing offer a glimpse into the remarkable adaptations that allow these creatures to flourish.
Colour, 2nd Place: The Flying Hatchet By Jinhua Zhi
On a cliff in the wild, peregrine falcons defend their nest from larger pelicans. The fastest birds on earth dive-bomb intruders with speed and agility, occasionally striking with fierce attacks. Though pelicans pose no threat to chicks, the falcons’ relentless protective instincts and alertness ensure safety for their offspring. On most occasions, the attacked pelicans manage to fly away but in some instances they are killed due to the high speed of the pursuit.
Colour, 1st Place: Jungle Keeper By Karine Aigner
In Yasuni National Park, a majestic male jaguar prowls through a clay lick in the lush Amazon depths, its muddy paws leaving soft imprints on the mossy bank. In the humid gloom, the jaguar's spotted coat gleams against rugged rocks and shallow rippling water. Even from over 100 feet away, its piercing gaze commands awe, a rare public appearance before quietly slipping back into the dense forest.
Power, 2nd Place: Ultimate Power By Deepak Singh Dogra
The sun powers almost all the natural processes that keep our planet functioning. It is what makes the Earth habitable. The sun is also the primary source of most forms of energy we use today, from solar power to even the ancient sunlight stored in the form of fossil fuels. Just one hour of sunlight has enough energy to meet all of earth’s electricity needs for an entire year. It is the ultimate source of energy — massive, continuous and overwhelmingly powerful.
Special Award: Mark Smith
Mark Smith is an internationally acclaimed wildlife photographer, filmmaker and educator. He is best known for his breathtaking slow-motion videos and emotionally resonant bird photography. Based in Florida, Mark has built a global following by capturing rare, dramatic moments in the lives of raptors such as ospreys, bald eagles, hawks and owls - with stunning precision and artistry.
With over 2 billion video views, 1.8 million YouTube subscribers and 2.1 million followers on Instagram, Mark has become one of the most recognizable voices in the world of avian storytelling. His work invites viewers into the soul of nature, offering glimpses of beauty, struggle and grace often missed by the naked eye. Through the use of ultra-slow-motion videography, he reveals the intricacies of bird behaviour in hunting, flight and interaction - transforming fleeting moments into poetic experiences.
Mark’s photography has been featured on prominent platforms including My Modern Met, Fstoppers and the National Audubon Society. He is widely respected for his dual role as both artist and advocate. As a wildlife educator, he leads photo tours, on-field tutorials and live broadcasts, using his platform to inspire conservation and deepen public understanding of bird life.
In addition to his video work, Mark is also an accomplished author. His books combine stunning imagery with storytelling and practical guidance. Titles include BIRD PHOTOGRAPHY: A BEGINNER’S GUIDE TO MASTERING THE ART OF CAPTURING STUNNING IMAGES OF BIRDS and OSPREY: THE GLORIOUS PURSUIT OF UNBRIDLED DETERMINATION - a photo-essay that celebrates the resilience of one of nature’s most skilled predators. His upcoming book, THE SPIRIT OF BIRDS, blends powerful visuals with poetic reflections, continuing his mission to reconnect people not only with wildlife, but also with themselves.
Mark has also extended his impact through a successful line of photography gear and branded merchandise.
Whether through the lens of a camera, the pages of a book or the reach of social media, Mark Smith’s work consistently evokes awe, fosters curiosity and builds a stronger connection between humans and the natural world.
Sports Photography, 1st Place: Victory And Defeat By Vladimir Tadic
In a boxing ring, a referee grips the wrists of two teenage girls, one of them about to be declared the winner. As the referee raises the victor’s arm, she bursts into a moment of pure euphoria, her face lit with joy and triumph, realising that months of training, sacrifice and determination have led to this achievement. Beside her, the defeated opponent is overwhelmed by disappointment. Her body language speaks volumes, a mix of exhaustion, heartbreak and the sting of coming so close. Yet, in that contrast between joy and sorrow lies the essence of competitive sport.
Special Award: Sultanate Of Oman By Salim Sultan Al-Hajri
Salim Sultan Al-Hajri is an Omani photographer renowned for his powerful visual storytelling focused on preserving and celebrating Omani and Arab cultural heritage. Through his lens, he brings to life the rich identity of the region with vivid, emotionally resonant images that connect past traditions with present-day narratives.
Throughout his career, Salim has led more than 19 specialised photography workshops, many of which centered on documenting traditional Arab customs. These include workshops on Tbourida (traditional Moroccan horseback displays) and the acclaimed WE ARE OMAN series, which toured various regions of the Sultanate, capturing the diversity and depth of Omani heritage.
Salim’s work has earned him multiple prestigious awards on both Arab and international stages. He was awarded the gold medal in the black-and-white category as part of the Omani team at the ‘FIAP International Photography Competition’. His work has been celebrated by major institutions, including Qatar Museums during the Qatar Creates Festival and the Qatar Photo Festival. His exhibitions, including WE ARE OMAN and NASA HACKATHON OMAN, reflect a deep commitment to showcasing heritage through an artistic and human lens.
With every frame, Salim carries a clear mission: to present Omani and Arab heritage to the world through inspiring and meaningful visual art.
Colour, 3rd Place: The Lake Eye By Marcin Giba
Above Rybnik in southern Poland, a drone captures a frozen lake whose icy surface forms a striking prophet’s eye. Within the lake, unique snow and ice patterns emerge, a rare gift from nature’s artistry. This fleeting beauty, part of an unfortunately vanishing winter, hints at a childhood frost now fading yet still whispers of ephemeral elegance against a stark, white expanse.
Portfolio (Story-Telling), 2nd Place: Whispers Of Light By Marek Biegalski
Utah’s Factory Butte is home to breathtaking landscapes, towering rocks, expansive deserts and serene canyons that offer an unparalleled canvas for nature’s artistry. Light plays a key role in transforming these dramatic terrains, revealing a spectrum of contrasts from soft, pale hues at dawn to bold, saturated tones at sunset. It doesn’t just illuminate the scenery, it brings it to life, creating moods and enhancing textures in ways that captivate the soul.
Power, 1st Place: The Rise Of The Phoenix By Hashem Dardowra
In Syria's Idlib province, and amidst airstrike wreckage, 14-year-old Khaled emerges as Syria Civil Defence (the White Helmets) free him from the rubble. Rescue teams used power drills, hand winches and acoustic probes to pinpoint the boy's position, and reduce the chance of secondary collapse, as warplanes circle above. Despite noticeable head wounds and a blood-stained bandage, Khaled manages a faint smile that signals he is responsive and defiant.
Sports Photography, 3rd Place: The Madison By Masatoshi Ujihara
During a rider changeover in the Madison event at the Japan Track Cup, two cyclists clasp hands, one propelling the other with explosive force. Their legs blur, bikes tilting on the curved track. In track cycling, where athletes are forced to compete alone, the Madison is unique in that two riders form a powerful tag team and race toward the finish line together. This impressive spectacle, involves rider's solely relying on their leg strength as they hold hands and push each other forward to accelerate. When their breathing is in sync, one of them is propelled forward with explosive acceleration, overwhelming the other teams and cutting through the air.
Black&white, 2nd Place: Time Will Tell By Christopher Fallows
A matriarch elephant leads her family, her long ivory tusks gleaming. Her massive form strides purposefully, calves trailing close behind. The dry grasslands stretch wide, with faint heat haze on the horizon. Having miraculously survived a poacher's snare and a hunter's gun before, will she and her family be able to survive the ravages of a changing climate as well?
Portfolio (Story-Telling), 1st Place: Burden Of Survival By Ali Jadallah
For two years, the Gaza Strip has been engulfed by relentless destruction and death, with its people bearing the heavy burden of survival. Yet, during the sacred month of Ramadan, they choose life, coming together to break their fast amidst the rubble. They hold onto a dream of a final photograph, one captured after the war, when homes are rebuilt and loved ones are reunited once again.
Power, 3rd Place: Jet Streams By Scott Portelli
A raft of penguins creates a vortex of air bubbles that are released from their feathers as they propel themselves towards the Antarctic depths. Bubbles act as a coat around the penguins, allowing them to reach speeds of over 20km an hour underwater, making them the fastest of any diving bird. Their stream-lined bodies and strong 'flippers' also allow them to dive more than 200 metres to feed on swarms of krill. Penguins will dive more than 400 times a day in order to continuously feed on the abundant food sources and ensure sustenance for themselves and their newborn chicks back at their colonies.
Black&white, 1st Place: Exploding Swell By Edward John Grambeau
On a Pacific reef, a massive swell surges, its waves crashing with unrelenting force. Spray erupts upward, curling in wild arcs before collapsing into the churning sea. The ocean’s raw power is vividly displayed through this magnificent wave, a dream for surfers and a captivating subject for photographers.
Black&white, 3rd Place: sunset Over The Sands By Yousef Bin Shakar Al Zaabi
As the sun begins to bow toward the horizon, wrapping Liwa’s dunes in a golden hue tinged with nostalgia, a moment unlike any other is born. A camel herder walks calmly across the endless sands, standing tall as if he were part of the eternal landscape. This silent story is told through light and shadow, between a herder and his camel, between earth and sky. The colours of dusk blend with the breath of the dunes, providing depth of reflection and a tranquillity that gently touches the soul.