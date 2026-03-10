Mark Smith is an internationally acclaimed wildlife photographer, filmmaker and educator. He is best known for his breathtaking slow-motion videos and emotionally resonant bird Mark Smith is an internationally acclaimed wildlife photographer, filmmaker and educator. He is best known for his breathtaking slow-motion videos and emotionally resonant bird photography. Based in Florida, Mark has built a global following by capturing rare, dramatic moments in the lives of raptors such as ospreys, bald eagles, hawks and owls - with stunning precision and artistry.



With over 2 billion video views, 1.8 million YouTube subscribers and 2.1 million followers on Instagram, Mark has become one of the most recognizable voices in the world of avian storytelling. His work invites viewers into the soul of nature, offering glimpses of beauty, struggle and grace often missed by the naked eye. Through the use of ultra-slow-motion videography, he reveals the intricacies of bird behaviour in hunting, flight and interaction - transforming fleeting moments into poetic experiences.



Mark’s photography has been featured on prominent platforms including My Modern Met, Fstoppers and the National Audubon Society. He is widely respected for his dual role as both artist and advocate. As a wildlife educator, he leads photo tours, on-field tutorials and live broadcasts, using his platform to inspire conservation and deepen public understanding of bird life.



In addition to his video work, Mark is also an accomplished author. His books combine stunning imagery with storytelling and practical guidance. Titles include BIRD PHOTOGRAPHY: A BEGINNER’S GUIDE TO MASTERING THE ART OF CAPTURING STUNNING IMAGES OF BIRDS and OSPREY: THE GLORIOUS PURSUIT OF UNBRIDLED DETERMINATION - a photo-essay that celebrates the resilience of one of nature’s most skilled predators. His upcoming book, THE SPIRIT OF BIRDS, blends powerful visuals with poetic reflections, continuing his mission to reconnect people not only with wildlife, but also with themselves.



Mark has also extended his impact through a successful line of photography gear and branded merchandise.



Whether through the lens of a camera, the pages of a book or the reach of social media, Mark Smith’s work consistently evokes awe, fosters curiosity and builds a stronger connection between humans and the natural world.