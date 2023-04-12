The tricky thing with beliefs is that we all think ours are correct. When actually, almost everything we believe, at some point in our lives, will eventually be at least partially wrong.

Not only are we often unaware of it, but we also have no idea of how to determine which of our pieces of common knowledge are incorrect. So when someone asked “What is a popular belief that is scientifically proven wrong?” on Ask Reddit, the responses started rolling in one by one.

From thinking that you can catch a cold by being in cold temperatures to the belief that gum gets stuck in your stomach for eternity, here are the most popular beliefs that are very far from true.

#1

People Share 30 Popular Beliefs That Were Proven Wrong By Science Homosexuality has been proven to be natural. It's not a disease or whatever. It has been observed in hundreds of species.

lovin_da_dix Report

Aroace tiger (she/they/he)
Aroace tiger (she/they/he)
Community Member
1 hour ago

And even if it wasn't natural it doesn't effect u so shut up

#2

People Share 30 Popular Beliefs That Were Proven Wrong By Science Torture doesn’t work.

It has never worked. It was proven that torture doesn’t work before America was colonized.

Torture DOES produce confessions, but it doesn’t reveal the truth.

MBergdorf Report

blobby_grrl
blobby_grrl
Community Member
1 hour ago

Okay, but WHAT is going on in that picture above...

#3

People Share 30 Popular Beliefs That Were Proven Wrong By Science Goldfish have a three second memory.

They don’t and, supposedly, you can even train them to do tricks.

twerkette Report

Solidhog
Solidhog
Community Member
1 hour ago

Look up on Youtube. There is one that retrieves a ring. You can even buy Goldfish assault courses!

#4

People Share 30 Popular Beliefs That Were Proven Wrong By Science You don't have to wait 24 hours to call the police to file a missing person's report. Never wait 24 hours. Every hour that passes means you are less likely to find said person. Dead or alive.

MinnieCreations Report

Take me to dinner first
Take me to dinner first
Community Member
1 hour ago

that always confused me. If they consider the first 72 hours the most important, then why would you have to wait for the first 24??

#5

People Share 30 Popular Beliefs That Were Proven Wrong By Science Most dietary information that is widely accepted by the public was from studies that have been proven wrong since the 70s

sgt_taco891 Report

Solidhog
Solidhog
Community Member
1 hour ago

Along with the myth that breakfast is the most important meal of the day.

#6

People Share 30 Popular Beliefs That Were Proven Wrong By Science Back in the olden days, people just turned 30 or so and died.

The infant mortality rate was just much higher, but if you made it to adulthood, living to be a senior was not that rare.

maisymowse Report

alwaysMispelled
alwaysMispelled
Community Member
53 minutes ago

Exactly. "Life expectancy" simply factoring in infant and childhood mortality. People still got old.

#7

People Share 30 Popular Beliefs That Were Proven Wrong By Science There is an alpha wolf in a pack.

Like the person who made the first claim debunked his own claim, but nobody cared.

Kinjal_Ghosh Report

Loverboy
Loverboy
Community Member
1 hour ago

I see so many of these self proclaimed alphas nowadays and it annoys the hell out of me. If you say you're an alpha, I automatically consider you scum. "Alphas" are usually misogynistic a******s who influence kids or other equally dumb adults. You are not an alpha, you are a douche. Stop it.

#8

People Share 30 Popular Beliefs That Were Proven Wrong By Science You can catch colds from being outside without a hat. Colds are caused by viruses, not cold temperatures

crabbyabbyyy Report

Aroace tiger (she/they/he)
Aroace tiger (she/they/he)
Community Member
1 hour ago

But colder temperatures make ur immune system weaker and therefore it's easier to catch a cold

#9

People Share 30 Popular Beliefs That Were Proven Wrong By Science Lightning never strikes in one place twice.

JarJarLifts Report

Serial pacifist
Serial pacifist
Community Member
1 hour ago (edited)

Just ask Roy. https://virginradio.co.uk/lifestyle/92446/meet-the-man-who-survived-being-struck-by-lightning-seven-times

#10

People Share 30 Popular Beliefs That Were Proven Wrong By Science We only use 10% of our brain

Key-Wallaby-9276 Report

Surenu
Surenu
Community Member
1 hour ago

Given some people I interact with on a daily basis I can see how one might arrive at this conclusion though, to be fair.

#11

People Share 30 Popular Beliefs That Were Proven Wrong By Science Cracking knuckles = arthritis

bigfart99 Report

og-aliensfan
og-aliensfan
Community Member
1 hour ago

I was a full on adult when I learned this wasn't true yet, to this day, I will not crack my knuckles for fear of arthritis. Some beliefs are hard to erase.

#12

People Share 30 Popular Beliefs That Were Proven Wrong By Science As a cat lover, it always drives me insane that so many people will automatically give a stray they found milk. Most cats are lactose intolerant.

_Jacket_Slxt_ Report

Loverboy
Loverboy
Community Member
1 hour ago

If you give a dog water, why would you give a cat any different?

#13

People Share 30 Popular Beliefs That Were Proven Wrong By Science That if you shave it’ll grow back longer and thicker

confusedgoofball Report

Isabelle
Isabelle
Community Member
1 hour ago

This doesn't make any scientific sense! Why would people believe this?

#14

People Share 30 Popular Beliefs That Were Proven Wrong By Science That we taste different things in different areas on the tongue.

redDKtie Report

Monday
Monday
Community Member
1 hour ago

My high school biology teacher had a lesson on this. Makes me wonder what other fake c**p was included in the syllabus.

#15

People Share 30 Popular Beliefs That Were Proven Wrong By Science Most things that tout "detoxifying" properties.

Thefreshestproduce Report

Stardust she/her
Stardust she/her
Community Member
1 hour ago

You have livers and kidneys to do the job (I think I might be missing a few organs here)

#16

People Share 30 Popular Beliefs That Were Proven Wrong By Science Used to be a popular belief that if you sit to close to the tv your eyes will go bad. But Ive recently come to realize that children who sit “too close” to the tv might already have poor vision, but cannot communicate it, so when they go get their eyes checked it appears that the causation is them sitting to close to the tv, when it was probably genetics or other factors. Thus causing people to think that the cause was them sitting too close to tv.

justafang Report

ADJ
ADJ
Community Member
1 hour ago

That is a myth now, but old tv sets from before 1960s emitted some radiation which may have bad effect on eyes.

#17

People Share 30 Popular Beliefs That Were Proven Wrong By Science Despite popular belief, urine is not sterile.

koalamiracle Report

Monday
Monday
Community Member
1 hour ago

Wait....who believes urine is sterile? It's the waste our bodies get rid of how could it possibly be sterile?

#18

People Share 30 Popular Beliefs That Were Proven Wrong By Science That bubblegum get stuck in your stomach for 99999999999900000 years

Baller69max Report

Isabelle
Isabelle
Community Member
1 hour ago

It only stays for 3 days, just like other undigestible things!

#19

People Share 30 Popular Beliefs That Were Proven Wrong By Science Hiding under a highway overpass is actually not a good way to survive a tornado.

It has been scientifically proven that the wind gets concentrated and the speeds increase underneath the overpass.

If you aren’t shielded by a bridge girder or something similar you’ll just get swept away and mulched.

Your best bet for survival if you cannot escape the tornado is to find the nearest deep ditch or hole.

jitsbay Report

og-aliensfan
og-aliensfan
Community Member
1 hour ago

"mulched" I don't want to picture what that looks like.

#20

People Share 30 Popular Beliefs That Were Proven Wrong By Science That rice will make the birds who eat it explode. Birds eat rice all the time! It's actually good for them, especially brown rice.

I believe this myth was made up so people would stop throwing rice at weddings, but harming the birds wasn't an actual risk. It was getting rice grains stuck in your ear that was.

Mister_Moho Report

Luna Crow
Luna Crow
Community Member
35 minutes ago

Wow, I'd never actually fact checked this, and now I've been inspired to.. TIL!

#21

People Share 30 Popular Beliefs That Were Proven Wrong By Science You can swim after you eat it's no problem

Thecooleo Report

og-aliensfan
og-aliensfan
Community Member
1 hour ago

What if I couldn't swim before I ate?

#22

People Share 30 Popular Beliefs That Were Proven Wrong By Science The belief that sugar causes hyperactivity in children. This belief has been around for decades, but numerous scientific studies have shown that there is no evidence to support it.

Logpoze3 Report

XenoMurph
XenoMurph
Community Member
1 hour ago

Kids get excited at parties and get hyper around their friends. That's a good thing.

#23

People Share 30 Popular Beliefs That Were Proven Wrong By Science “Fish don’t feel pain” , and simultaneously “Fish do feel pain” are both arguments which ignore centuries of research.

They lack a Neocortex which deems them unable to “process” pain, however they have several nociceptors located around the mouth which allows them to “feel it”. What does this mean? Well nobody actually knows yet, and it is largely open to interpretation. It’s unfathomably hard for us to understand, as we can both feel and process pain. Some scientists describe “acting on instinct” as symptoms of pain when these nociceptors become compromised. Some scientists describe it as just that though, acting on instinct based on what parts of their body are compromised and hence weaker or vulnerable.

For example : You hook and release a bass. That Bass now moves slower, eats a little less, and socializes less. Are these actions the result of the fish acknowledging the compromised nociceptors and acting accordingly while giving itself a chance to heal? Or is the fish genuinely hurting and sad? Research points to both being correct, but neither have enough evidence to prove anything yet.


All we know with certainty is that we don’t have a definite answer supporting either argument, so anyone that leans hard one way or another doesn’t know what they are talking about.

goldieglocks16 Report

Kea_Tortilla
Kea_Tortilla
Community Member
1 hour ago

Thank you for acknowledging that we still have so much to learn about our fellow creatures! Pain or not, fish are still animals and deserve respect.

#24

People Share 30 Popular Beliefs That Were Proven Wrong By Science Carrots do not improve your eyesight.

RiotousRagnarok Report

Tobias Reaper
Tobias Reaper
Community Member
1 hour ago

this was propaganda by the british government in world war 2 to hide the fact they had radar

#25

People Share 30 Popular Beliefs That Were Proven Wrong By Science Women's periods don't sync up when they live together. Any syncing that occurs is a result of a coincidental overlap of their individual cycles.

zumera Report

Aroace tiger (she/they/he)
Aroace tiger (she/they/he)
Community Member
1 hour ago

But it's with ALL my afab friends. Every single last 1. How can a coincidence like that happen?

#26

People Share 30 Popular Beliefs That Were Proven Wrong By Science A frog thrown in a pot of boiling water will jump out immediately. If a frog is put in a pot of cool water and that water is slowly warmed, the frog won’t notice and boil to death.

This is indeed false

Backwards_Pessimist Report

XenoMurph
XenoMurph
Community Member
1 hour ago

This is the worst frog recipe I've ever read. I still don't know how to cook my frog.

#27

That you can “alkalize” your body to prevent or cure disease.

Talented_oven5 Report

Monday
Monday
Community Member
1 hour ago

Well.....if you alkalize your body enough you won't have to worry about any disease since you'll be dead.

#28

People Share 30 Popular Beliefs That Were Proven Wrong By Science Don't know if it's been said yet still scrolling, but that male lions don't hunt or do anything. Yes, lionesses do most of the hunting but males do help if the prey is too big and strong, such as with cape buffalo or giraffe. Males do a lot, staying back and protecting the territory which is very important if there are cubs, not to mention that the mane not only blows their cover more when hunting, but it tires them out quickly as it's a bunch of hair weighing on their head. Males also have to leave their birth pride at a certain age which of course until they can find a pride, they at that point have to hunt.

Also on the topic of African animals (wildlife nerd) hyenas hunt more than lions and are more successful predators, and hyenas aren't dogs. Elephants don't think you or any human is cute.

Edit: I was told wrong a lion's mane doesn't weigh as much as I thought, but it does have more of a negative effect on their hunting compared to a lioness.

wildnstuff Report

XenoMurph
XenoMurph
Community Member
1 hour ago

I am cute. It's not my fault elephants are too stubborn to admit it.

#29

People Share 30 Popular Beliefs That Were Proven Wrong By Science That eggs are bad for you.
That eggs are good for you.

Its been proven that it completely depends on your own genetic makeup on if they are good or bad for you. For some people they're healthy, for others they're not and they're bad cholesterol level skyrockets.

BKDDY Report

Mirabelle Skyrim
Mirabelle Skyrim
Community Member
48 minutes ago

For MOST people eggs are healthy. One of the functions of your liver is to regulate your cholesterol to a level that's optimal for your own body. If you eat a lot of cholesterol rich food, the liver will lower its production of cholesterol. If you eat sparingly of cholesterol rich food, the liver will increase its cholesterol production.

#30

People Share 30 Popular Beliefs That Were Proven Wrong By Science I just read it recently that people believe that consuming alcohol moderately has some health benefits but it was proven by a recent study that it does not have any health benefits at all.

iam_joyc3 Report

XenoMurph
XenoMurph
Community Member
1 hour ago

That's also not true. Different drinks have different effects. "A recent study..." will be contradicted by tomorrows recent study. The reality is that there are positive and negative effects at the same time. So a study that tries to find one thing will find it, but it will exclude the other things, because that wasn't part of the research.

