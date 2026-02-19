Bored Panda works better on our iPhone app
Police Report Unveils Devastating Alleged Details In Anne Burrell’s Tragic Passing
Anne Burrell in chef attire smiling with arms crossed in a kitchen, related to police report alleged details.
Celebrities, Entertainment

Police Report Unveils Devastating Alleged Details In Anne Burrell’s Tragic Passing

Marina Urman Entertainment News Writer
New details have come to light surrounding the passing of Food Network star Anne Burrell last year at age 55.

The celebrity chef was found unresponsive by her husband at their Brooklyn home on June 17.

In a statement, her family described her as a “beloved wife, sister, daughter, stepmother, and friend” whose smile “lit up every room she entered.”

    Highlights
    • A police report obtained by ‘People’ provides more information about celebrity chef Anne Burrell, who took her own life last June.
    • The Food Network star, 55, was found unconscious in the bathroom of her Brooklyn, NY, home.
    • Anne was known for ‘Worst Cooks In America,’ ‘Secrets of a Restaurant Chef,’ and ‘Iron Chef,’ among other cooking shows.

    Chef Anne Burrell standing in kitchen with arms crossed, related to police report unveiling alleged tragic passing details.

    Celebrated chef Anne Burrell was found lifeless at her Brooklyn home in June 2025
    Chef Anne Burrell standing in kitchen with arms crossed, related to police report unveiling alleged tragic passing details.

    Image credits: Daniel Zuchnik/Getty Images

    Trigger warning: This article includes mentions of self-harm that may be distressing to some readers.

    “Anne’s light radiated far beyond those she knew, touching millions across the world. Though she is no longer with us, her warmth, spirit, and boundless love remain eternal,” her family wrote.

    Her passing was initially investigated by the New York Police Department as a possible overd*se, as she was found “surrounded by approximately (100) assorted pills.”

    Anne Burrell in a kitchen setting with a man in a suit, preparing food while discussing details related to police reports.

    Anne Burrell in a kitchen setting with a man in a suit, preparing food while discussing details related to police reports.

    Image credits: Nathan Congleton/Getty Images

    Social media reaction expressing grief over Anne Burrell’s tragic passing with devastating alleged police report details.

    Social media reaction expressing grief over Anne Burrell’s tragic passing with devastating alleged police report details.

    Image credits: Shanice_Alsina

    Tweet from StarScoop HUB reminding about pain despite success, related to police report on Anne Burrell’s tragic passing details.

    Tweet from StarScoop HUB reminding about pain despite success, related to police report on Anne Burrell’s tragic passing details.

    Image credits: StarScoopHUB

    A month later, after conducting an autopsy, the New York City medical examiner’s office determined that Anne had taken her own life.

    The official cause was specified as “acute intoxication due to the combined effects of diphenhydramine, ethanol, cetirizine, and amphetamine.”

    According to a recent report from People based on an NYPD report, an investigator found a “s*icidal note” in the main bedroom of Anne’s home following the tragedy.

    Anne Burrell with a man at an event, posing in front of a black backdrop, related to police report on tragic passing details.

    Anne was found unresponsive by her husband on the bathroom floor, surrounded by numerous pills
    Anne Burrell with a man at an event, posing in front of a black backdrop, related to police report on tragic passing details.

    Image credits: Kristina Bumphrey/Getty Images

    The investigator also discovered “s*icidal” journal entries on a bed in the same room, as per the police report.

    The NYPD report mentioned that in the early morning hours of June 17, 2025, a redacted individual “married to Anne,” an apparent reference to her husband of four years, Stuart Claxton, “noticed that the bed was made in their room which is not normal.”

    Stuart then found Anne on the bathroom floor “with a bunch of over-the-counter pills.”

    Tweet text reacting to police report unveiling devastating alleged details in Anne Burrell’s tragic passing.

    Tweet text reacting to police report unveiling devastating alleged details in Anne Burrell’s tragic passing.

    Image credits: KittyVonHott

    Chef Anne Burrell smiling in a kitchen setting with pots and pans, related to police report alleged tragic passing.

    Chef Anne Burrell smiling in a kitchen setting with pots and pans, related to police report alleged tragic passing.

    Image credits: Rick Kern/Getty Images

    The husband immediately called 911 after attempting to wake her by “shaking her and slapping her face,” according to the police report. Paramedics pronounced her “deceased on scene.”

    Stuart told police that his wife had “never attempted” to take her own life in the past and “never talked about it.” He also said she hadn’t shown “any signs that she would do something like this.”

    According to People, a report by the New York City Fire Department showed that a person called 911 at 7:50 a.m, concerned that Anne had suffered a heart attack.

    Anne Burrell cooking in a kitchen, smiling and interacting with a young man while preparing food ingredients.

    Hours before taking her life, the Food Network star had performed at an improv comedy club
    Anne Burrell cooking in a kitchen, smiling and interacting with a young man while preparing food ingredients.

    Image credits: Worst Cooks in America S27 | Food Network

    The Worst Cooks In America host performed at improv comedy club The Second City in Brooklyn the night before her passing. A source who was with her told People that she appeared to be “in great spirits.”

    “I can cook, yes, I can do TV, but also, what else? I’ve got more to do in my life, I feel like,” Anne said in a podcast last year, revealing that she was “dipping her toe” in acting.

    Food Network star Melba Wilson described Anne as “healthy and vibrant” and said she was “shocked” by her passing.

    “To hear yesterday that she’s no longer with us is devastating. It’s shocking. It’s unbelievable to know that someone so full of life is no longer with us.”



    Tweet from user Amy May expressing fear and sadness about mental struggles, related to police report on Anne Burrell’s passing.

    Tweet from user Amy May expressing fear and sadness about mental struggles, related to police report on Anne Burrell’s passing.

    Image credits: iAmyMay

    Social media post discussing alleged details in Anne Burrell’s tragic passing shared on Twitter by a user.

    Social media post discussing alleged details in Anne Burrell’s tragic passing shared on Twitter by a user.

    Image credits: RutledgeDe91659

    Three chefs wearing aprons holding dishes in a cooking show kitchen, related to police report and tragic passing news.

    Three chefs wearing aprons holding dishes in a cooking show kitchen, related to police report and tragic passing news.

    Image credits: Nathan Congleton/Getty Images

    Tweet about mental health awareness emphasizing that depression is real, related to police report on Anne Burrell’s passing.

    Tweet about mental health awareness emphasizing that depression is real, related to police report on Anne Burrell’s passing.

    Image credits: LetsoaloRant

    Another friend told Page Six that they felt like the chef “struggled” and “wasn’t totally happy” despite her multiple projects and upbeat personality.

    The friend said Anne suffered from loneliness and fears of substance dependency after growing up “in a situation with alc*holism.”

    “She had, like the rest of us, demons. She didn’t let me in too much. [As a TV star] you have so many high moments. In private, you’re going to have a let down,” they said.

    Chef Anne Burrell cooking in a kitchen, featured in a police report revealing alleged tragic details of her passing.

    Anne appeared on shows including Worst Cooks in America, Secrets of a Restaurant Chef, and Chef Wanted
    Chef Anne Burrell cooking in a kitchen, featured in a police report revealing alleged tragic details of her passing.

    Image credits: Secrets of a Restaurant Chef | Food Network

    Anne, who cited her mother’s home-cooked meals and the icon Julia Child as inspirations for her career, appeared in a number of shows, including Worst Cooks In America, Secrets of a Restaurant Chef, Chef Wanted, Chopped, and House of Knives.

    She also published two cookbooks: Cook Like a Rock Star and Own Your Kitchen: Recipes to Inspire & Empower, which were New York Times bestsellers.

    Social media post expressing sympathy over tragic loss with reference to police report details in Anne Burrell’s passing.

    Social media post expressing sympathy over tragic loss with reference to police report details in Anne Burrell’s passing.

    Image credits: StarScoopHUB

    Anne Burrell cooking in a kitchen, stirring a pot with steam rising, highlighting police report alleged details.

    Anne Burrell cooking in a kitchen, stirring a pot with steam rising, highlighting police report alleged details.

    Image credits: Dave Kotinsky/Getty Images

    A Food Network spokesperson remembered Anne as a “a remarkable person and culinary talent – teaching, competing, and always sharing the importance of food in her life and the joy that a delicious meal can bring.”

    The renowned chef is survived by Stuart and his son, Javier, her mother, Marlene, her sister, Jane, Jane’s children Isabella, Amelia, and Nicolas, and her brother, Ben.

    The ​National S*icide Prevention Lifeline ​is 1-800-273-8255. International helplines can be found at ​befrienders.org

    Comment expressing a wish for clarity in police report revealing alleged details in Anne Burrell’s tragic passing.

    Fans mourned the loss of the celebrity chef and Food Network iconComment expressing a wish for clarity in police report revealing alleged details in Anne Burrell’s tragic passing.

    Screenshot of a Facebook comment expressing sorrow and motivation connected to Anne Burrell’s tragic passing details.

    Screenshot of a Facebook comment expressing sorrow and motivation connected to Anne Burrell’s tragic passing details.

    Comment discussing personal decision on passing, reflecting on respect and privacy in a social media post.

    Comment discussing personal decision on passing, reflecting on respect and privacy in a social media post.

    Comment expressing sympathy for Anne Burrell’s family amid media coverage of tragic passing and police report details

    Comment expressing sympathy for Anne Burrell’s family amid media coverage of tragic passing and police report details

    Comment from Kelly Paul asking why the police report unveiling alleged details in Anne Burrell’s tragic passing is only now public.

    Comment from Kelly Paul asking why the police report unveiling alleged details in Anne Burrell’s tragic passing is only now public.

    Comment criticizing family for exposing police report details in Anne Burrell’s tragic passing seen on social media post.

    Comment criticizing family for exposing police report details in Anne Burrell’s tragic passing seen on social media post.

    Comment by Theresa Kaspereen discussing truth coming out regardless of the situation related to police report details.

    Comment by Theresa Kaspereen discussing truth coming out regardless of the situation related to police report details.

    Comment about the police report unveiling devastating alleged details in Anne Burrell’s tragic passing expressing concern for her family’s privacy.

    Comment about the police report unveiling devastating alleged details in Anne Burrell’s tragic passing expressing concern for her family’s privacy.

    Comment criticizing media coverage about Anne Burrell’s tragic passing with concerns on privacy and sensitivity revealed in police report.

    Comment criticizing media coverage about Anne Burrell’s tragic passing with concerns on privacy and sensitivity revealed in police report.

    Comment on social media discussing police report details in Anne Burrell’s tragic passing investigation.

    Comment on social media discussing police report details in Anne Burrell’s tragic passing investigation.

    Comment from Humbled Daniels expressing disbelief and suspicion about Anne Burrell’s tragic passing and police report details.

    Comment from Humbled Daniels expressing disbelief and suspicion about Anne Burrell’s tragic passing and police report details.

    Screenshot of a social media comment discussing opinions related to police report and Anne Burrell’s tragic passing details.

    Screenshot of a social media comment discussing opinions related to police report and Anne Burrell’s tragic passing details.

    Comment from Berkowitz Susan expressing kindness and empathy amid difficult times, related to police report details.

    Comment from Berkowitz Susan expressing kindness and empathy amid difficult times, related to police report details.

    User comment expressing heartbreak and love for Anne Burrell amid alleged tragic passing details.

    User comment expressing heartbreak and love for Anne Burrell amid alleged tragic passing details.

    Screenshot of a social media comment expressing shock about Anne Burrell’s tragic passing revealed in police report details.

    Screenshot of a social media comment expressing shock about Anne Burrell’s tragic passing revealed in police report details.

    Comment discussing d**g substances and questioning details in police report related to Anne Burrell's tragic passing.

    Comment discussing d**g substances and questioning details in police report related to Anne Burrell's tragic passing.

    Marina Urman

    Writer, Entertainment News Writer

    binkstress avatar
    Binky Melnik
    Binky Melnik
    Community Member
    11 minutes ago

    This comment is hidden. Click here to view.

    “diphenhydramine, ethanol, cetirizine, and amphetamine.” 😳 Guh. Sounds like she took out her liver. What a horrible, awful way to do it. She was REALLY determined, and didn’t know anyone she could get a lotta opiаtes from so she could pleasantly drift off and go painlessly? That poor thing. I hate imagining what she went through to do it the REALLY hard way. 😞

    User avatar
    POST
    binkstress avatar
    Binky Melnik
    Binky Melnik
    Community Member
    11 minutes ago

    This comment is hidden. Click here to view.

    “diphenhydramine, ethanol, cetirizine, and amphetamine.” 😳 Guh. Sounds like she took out her liver. What a horrible, awful way to do it. She was REALLY determined, and didn’t know anyone she could get a lotta opiаtes from so she could pleasantly drift off and go painlessly? That poor thing. I hate imagining what she went through to do it the REALLY hard way. 😞

