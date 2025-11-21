Getting In The U.S. Police Force Is Harder Than You Think – Take The Test & See For Yourself

ADVERTISEMENT

Becoming a police officer in the U.S. requires more than courage. It demands a combination of skills and character, such as the ability to think critically, problem-solving, and the ability to communicate efficiently.

Other than that, strong interpersonal skills and high moral character are also essential for success on the job. This U.S. police assessment test challenges you on all these fronts with 25 real police academy questions designed to test if you’d be able to start a career in law enforcement.

Let’s see if you have what it takes…

🚀 💡 Want more or looking for something else? Head over to the Bored Panda Quizzes and explore our full collection of quizzes and trivia designed to test your knowledge, reveal hidden insights, and spark your curiosity.💡 🚀

RELATED:

Police officer in uniform on a motorcycle, illustrating challenges of getting in the U.S. police force today.

Image credits: Brett Sayles