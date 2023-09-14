K9 Police Dog Takes 5 Minutes To Take Down A Convict Who Escaped From Prison

Dedicated and unwavering, K9 officers are often the true heroes of law enforcement teams. These furry partners exemplify the meaning of hard work, tirelessly patrolling the streets and working diligently to keep communities safe.

Yoda, a four-year-old Belgian Malinois, proved that dogs truly are a man’s best friend, as he contributed to solving a high-profile crime this week, thanks to his keen senses and unwavering determination.

Image credits: US Customs and Border Protection

The hardworking K9 recently received accolades for his instrumental role in aiding the apprehension of an escaped murderer who had fled from prison.

Danelo Cavalcante, the criminal in question, is a convicted murderer who broke out from a Pennsylvania prison nearly two weeks ago. As time went on, the local law enforcement faced growing scrutiny for what appeared to be a lack of progress in the case.

Image credits: Pennsylvania Department Of Corrections

Just this week, the criminal went as far as acquiring a firearm from a property before vanishing once more.

However, the case finally took a more positive turn when special four-legged agent Yoda played a pivotal role in apprehending the fugitive.

Image credits: U.S. Marshals

The Belgian Malinois, who serves as a vital member of a tactical unit within the El Paso Border Patrol Tactical Team BORTAC, was one of the selected teams involved in the pursuit of Cavalcante.

As reported by Lieutenant Colonel Bivens of the Pennsylvania State Police, a police aircraft detected a heat signature at approximately 1 am on September 13th.

Image credits: El Paso Border Patrol Tactical Team BORTAC

But unfavorable weather conditions necessitated a return later in the day. During this subsequent operation, Yoda used his magic canine powers and successfully tracked down the 34-year-old fugitive, pursuing him as he attempted to evade law enforcement by crawling away.

During a press briefing on Wednesday (September 13), Bivens emphasized Yoda’s crucial role in the apprehension of Cavalcante, highlighting that the K9 member played a significant part in thwarting the criminal’s access to a pilfered rifle that was within arm’s reach.

Image credits: CNN

Robert Clark, supervisory deputy US Marshal for Pennsylvania’s eastern district, told CNN: “He was just essential as far as the tracking and searching, as were numerous other K9s that were here.

“All these K9 resources were utilized from different tactical teams from the area, and they were just incredible resources.”

Image credits: US Marshals Service Philadelphia

Cavalcante had managed to break free from Chester County Prison last month, instilling fear within the local community as he managed to evade apprehension despite several sightings.

In August, the 34-year-old was convicted for the 2021 murder of his former girlfriend, Deborah Brandão. Additionally, he is being sought in connection with a 2017 homicide case in Brazil, according to a US Marshals Service official.

Image credits: CNN

Cavalcante was reportedly apprehended in Chester County, where he found himself surrounded by a contingent of over 20 law enforcement officers, as detailed by Bivens.

Yoda, hailing from the US Border Patrol Tactical Unit stationed in Michigan, actively participated in the search.

Authorities assert that with the K9’s assistance, it took approximately five minutes from the moment law enforcement initiated their approach to capture Cavalcante.

The furry officer has been reportedly trained in the “bite and hold” technique, as explained by Clark. This means he is trained to apprehend a suspect and maintain control until instructed to release.

As a result, Yoda bit Cavalcante on his scalp and subsequently targeted the “lower extremity area” to ensure he remained subdued, according to Clark.

Bivens recalled: “When the dog got to him, he then went flat with the dog on him – the dog was able to detain him there.

“I was told the rifle was within arm’s length.”

Image credits: CNN

As Cavalcante is now back to being incarcerated in a high-security facility in Pennsylvania known as State Correctional Institution – Phoenix, located in Montgomery County where he is expected to serve a life sentence, and is reportedly due to appear in court for a preliminary hearing on September 27, Yoda can now enjoy some naps and cuddles… Or not.

Yoda is a part of the BORTAC K9 unit with the U.S. Border and Customs Patrol, which is the equivalent to a SWAT team.

According to a 2017 interview for Impact Dog Crates, dogs who are part of this programme are “constantly training if they’re not working.”

The dog handler who was interviewed on behalf of his retired K9 Malinois, Rev, explained: “We deploy to different areas not easily accessible due to the harsh terrain.

“We focus on troubled high-risk areas where field patrol agents need assistance.

“We encounter drug smugglers, scouts and RIP crews (armed bandits), which operate in our country.”

