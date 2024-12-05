Bored Panda works better on our iPhone app
“Don’t Let Cynthia See This”: Planned Parenthood’s “Unhinged” ‘Wicked’ Poster Goes Viral
Health, Movies&TV

“Don’t Let Cynthia See This”: Planned Parenthood’s “Unhinged” ‘Wicked’ Poster Goes Viral

Wicked promotions have seemingly dominated every corner of the world — and Planned Parenthood is now joining in on the fun with an advertisement labeled equally “unhinged” and “hilarious” by fans.

The nonprofit organization, focused on providing reproductive and sexual healthcare and education, put a little twist on the original Broadway musical’s poster.

  • Planned Parenthood's parody on Wicked poster goes viral, labeled 'unhinged' by fans.
  • Social media users are split on the parody, finding it both hilarious and unprofessional.
  • A fan's alteration of the Wicked poster sparked debate about respecting original artists.

In an Instagram post earlier this week, the company showed Glinda whispering in Elphaba’s ear with the text reading, “Is your discharge green?” 

An edited Wicked poster by Planned Parenthood is going viral for being "unhinged" and "horrifying"

“Don’t Let Cynthia See This”: Planned Parenthood’s "Unhinged" ‘Wicked’ Poster Goes Viral

The caption said, “If you’re experiencing wicked sexual and reproductive health concerns, Planned Parenthood health centres are holding space to help — even if your p–ssy’s green 😉💕💚

Safe to say, fans absolutely lost it.

Some users found the whole stunt to be entertaining.

“[Idk] how this even got approved but give the social media manager a raise IMMEDIATELY,” one person joked.

Another echoed, “Folks this is the planned parenthood we know and love.”

“This makes me want to watch the movie,” a third cheekily quipped.

“‘[Even] if your p*ssy is green’ is wild 😭” said a user.

And, as with every viral social media post, the critics didn’t hesitate to rear their heads

Among the slew of commenters who loved the parody, others found it somewhat unprofessional.

“Oh look, Planned Parenthood’s social media team thinks they’re the Wicked Witch of the West now. How edgy,” slammed one person. “Because nothing screams ‘professional healthcare’ like comparing your discharge to the color of a fictional character’s skin.

“Next, they’ll be telling us to consult the Wizard of Oz for our reproductive health issues. Keep it classy, folks.”

A netizen agreed, writing, “This isn’t okay.”

However, one commenter thought the so-called “unprofessionalism” was the perfect way to broadcast women’s health. 

“As a 48 year old woman I think this is brilliant!!!!!!!” they said. “I wish women discussed women’s health when I was younger. Growing up with a mother that handed me a book in 3rd grade to explain the birds and the bees, I am still learning important things about my body.”

And, of course, someone brought up the incident that happened over a month ago, saying, “Yall better hide this from Cynthia.”

Cynthia Erivo made it clear how she felt about Wicked's poster being edited

Back in October, a fan altered the movie’s main image to better reflect the original musical’s poster by covering Cynthia’s eyes with the shadow of her witch hat and deepening the red on her lips. 

To the netizen who posted the edit, they saw it as nothing more than “an innocent fan edit to pay homage to the original Broadway poster.”

But Cynthia, the actress playing the Wicked Witch of the West, wasn’t shy about her disagreement.

On her Instagram story, she wrote, “This is the wildest, most offensive thing I have seen, equal to that awful Ai of us fighting, equal to people posing the question “is your ***** green.”

She continued, “The original poster is an ILLUSTRATION. I am a real life human being, who chose to look right down the barrel of the camera to you, the viewer… because without words we communicate with our eyes.

“Our poster is an homage not an imitation, to edit my face and hide my eyes is to erase me. And that is just deeply hurtful.”

The reaction sparked conversation on the Internet, with some saying the altered version was completely innocent, while others supported Cynthia. 

“There’s nothing remotely disrespectful about your version,” a commenter reassured. “Wicked is my absolute favorite and it’s okay that she decided to take your tribute in a negative way. Let her be overly sensitive all by herself; your art is beautifully executed.”

Another penned, “As a sign of respect you should take it down. You can pay homage, but if the artist is uneasy about the edit, you should have taken it down. This seems more about ego.”

The unique take on the Wicked poster sparked various reactions from netizens

  • Creative Marketer: Applauds Planned Parenthood for using humor to promote women's health creatively.

  • Traditionalist: Criticizes the approach as unprofessional, harming healthcare's serious image.

  • Cultural Critic: Believes parody diminishes artistic intent, encourages respect for original works.

Michelle Tian

Michelle Tian

Writer, BoredPanda staff

Hi, there! I'm a newswriter at Bored Panda, born and raised in Vancouver, Canada. I have a bachelor's degree in journalism from Boston University, as well as a philosophy minor. A few of my other hobbies include dancing, reading, cooking, or listening to a true crime podcast.

Renan Duarte

Renan Duarte

Author, BoredPanda staff

This lazy panda forgot to write something about itself.

Renan Duarte

Renan Duarte

Author, BoredPanda staff

This lazy panda forgot to write something about itself.

impossiblekat avatar
KatSaidWhat
KatSaidWhat
Community Member
18 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

I had a natural discharge as a teenager before going onto contraception. My ignorant stepmother refused to wash my underwear as she was convinced that it was not that and that I was a little s**t. I stayed a virgin until a full year after school, mostly to spite her.

austinl avatar
Austzn
Austzn
Community Member
50 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

I don't know Cynthia Erivo. I've never met Cynthia Erivo, but I assume I've already offended them.

donnieb826 avatar
Donald
Donald
Community Member
18 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

I don't know why you're being downvoted. She has spent the last 2 months being offended by anything and everything and its been very public. Despite how talented she is, she is an obnoxious, self-absorbed, narcist who thinks anything pertaining to this film was a personal attack against her. I do hear that the movie is damn good, even if you're not a fan of musicals so I hope people can look past the artist and appreciate the art.

