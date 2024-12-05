“Don’t Let Cynthia See This”: Planned Parenthood’s “Unhinged” ‘Wicked’ Poster Goes Viral

ADVERTISEMENT

Wicked promotions have seemingly dominated every corner of the world — and Planned Parenthood is now joining in on the fun with an advertisement labeled equally “unhinged” and “hilarious” by fans.

The nonprofit organization, focused on providing reproductive and sexual healthcare and education, put a little twist on the original Broadway musical’s poster.

In an Instagram post earlier this week, the company showed Glinda whispering in Elphaba’s ear with the text reading, “Is your discharge green?”

An edited Wicked poster by Planned Parenthood is going viral for being “unhinged” and “horrifying”

Image credits: SAVERIO MARFIA / Getty

The caption said, “If you’re experiencing wicked sexual and reproductive health concerns, Planned Parenthood health centres are ✨holding space ✨to help — even if your p–ssy’s green 😉💕💚”

Safe to say, fans absolutely lost it.

Some users found the whole stunt to be entertaining.

“[Idk] how this even got approved but give the social media manager a raise IMMEDIATELY,” one person joked.

Image credits: Planned Parenthood

Another echoed, “Folks this is the planned parenthood we know and love.”

“This makes me want to watch the movie,” a third cheekily quipped.

“‘[Even] if your p*ssy is green’ is wild 😭” said a user.

And, as with every viral social media post, the critics didn’t hesitate to rear their heads

Image credits: Taylor Hill / Getty

Among the slew of commenters who loved the parody, others found it somewhat unprofessional.

“Oh look, Planned Parenthood’s social media team thinks they’re the Wicked Witch of the West now. How edgy,” slammed one person. “Because nothing screams ‘professional healthcare’ like comparing your discharge to the color of a fictional character’s skin.

“Next, they’ll be telling us to consult the Wizard of Oz for our reproductive health issues. Keep it classy, folks.”

A netizen agreed, writing, “This isn’t okay.”

Image credits: Taylor Hill / Getty

However, one commenter thought the so-called “unprofessionalism” was the perfect way to broadcast women’s health.

“As a 48 year old woman I think this is brilliant!!!!!!!” they said. “I wish women discussed women’s health when I was younger. Growing up with a mother that handed me a book in 3rd grade to explain the birds and the bees, I am still learning important things about my body.”

And, of course, someone brought up the incident that happened over a month ago, saying, “Yall better hide this from Cynthia.”

Cynthia Erivo made it clear how she felt about Wicked’s poster being edited

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Planned Parenthood (@plannedparenthood)

Back in October, a fan altered the movie’s main image to better reflect the original musical’s poster by covering Cynthia’s eyes with the shadow of her witch hat and deepening the red on her lips.

To the netizen who posted the edit, they saw it as nothing more than “an innocent fan edit to pay homage to the original Broadway poster.”

But Cynthia, the actress playing the Wicked Witch of the West, wasn’t shy about her disagreement.

Image credits: arianagrande

On her Instagram story, she wrote, “This is the wildest, most offensive thing I have seen, equal to that awful Ai of us fighting, equal to people posing the question “is your ***** green.”

She continued, “The original poster is an ILLUSTRATION. I am a real life human being, who chose to look right down the barrel of the camera to you, the viewer… because without words we communicate with our eyes.

“Our poster is an homage not an imitation, to edit my face and hide my eyes is to erase me. And that is just deeply hurtful.”

The reaction sparked conversation on the Internet, with some saying the altered version was completely innocent, while others supported Cynthia.

Image credits: latenightseth

“There’s nothing remotely disrespectful about your version,” a commenter reassured. “Wicked is my absolute favorite and it’s okay that she decided to take your tribute in a negative way. Let her be overly sensitive all by herself; your art is beautifully executed.”

Another penned, “As a sign of respect you should take it down. You can pay homage, but if the artist is uneasy about the edit, you should have taken it down. This seems more about ego.”

The unique take on the Wicked poster sparked various reactions from netizens

