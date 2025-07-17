Only Geography Geniuses Will Score Above 24/27 Without Using Google: Prove You Are One Of Them

This isn’t your typical geography quiz.

It’s not about naming capitals and pointing out continents. We are going deeper this time.

In this quiz, you’ll face a series of cities, countries, states, and counties that will push your general knowledge – and most likely expose a few blind spots in your world map. These 27 questions are designed to provoke your brain and put to the test what you think you know about the world.

P.S.: Scoring below 19/27 is a bit embarrassing, so bring your A game! 😬

Image credits: Polina Zimmerman