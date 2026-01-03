Bored Panda works better on our iPhone app
“Better Intel Than Politicians”: Pentagon Pizza Spike During Venezuela Attack Revives Bizarre Theory
Former President Trump speaking at a podium with US flags behind him during Pentagon pizza spike discussion.
World

“Better Intel Than Politicians”: Pentagon Pizza Spike During Venezuela Attack Revives Bizarre Theory

samridhi.goel Samridhi Goel News Writer
4

23

4

On January 3, an unusual rush at several pizzerias was noted near the Pentagon in Arlington, Virginia, an hour after reports emerged of explosions in Caracas.

The timing immediately fueled renewed interest in the “Pentagon Pizza Theory,” a long-running internet belief that a sudden increase in food orders near U.S. defense hubs often coincides with major military or national security events.

Highlights
  • Pizzato Pizza in Arlington, Virginia, saw a massive traffic spike at 2:04 AM ET on January 3, after reports of explosions emerged in Caracas.
  • President Trump later confirmed a large-scale strike in Venezuela that resulted in the capture of Nicolás Maduro.
  • The "Pizza Meter" theory has famously "predicted" major events since the Cold War, including the 1990 invasion of Kuwait and the 2025 strikes on Iran.
  • Social media erupted with memes, claiming that pizza delivery data is now a more reliable intelligence source than official government briefings.

As screenshots of the activity circulated online, several users across social media platforms were flooded with hilarious jokes and memes.

    Pizza places near the Pentagon saw an unusual rush in orders after POTUS Donald Trump launched an attack on Venezuela

    Aerial view of the Pentagon building linked to the Pentagon pizza spike during Venezuela attack theory.

    Aerial view of the Pentagon building linked to the Pentagon pizza spike during Venezuela attack theory.

    Image credits: David B. Gleason

    The late-night surge was first flagged by the X account Pentagon Pizza Report, which tracks a pizza spot supposedly favored by federal agents.

    According to the account, Pizzato Pizza saw a sudden surge in traffic around 2.04 a.m. ET on January 3.

    The spike reportedly lasted for nearly 90 minutes before the restaurant “emptied out” by approximately 3.44 a.m. ET.

    Pizzato Pizza restaurant storefront with now open banner, advertising pasta wings philly steak salad and delivery options.

    Pizzato Pizza restaurant storefront with now open banner, advertising pasta wings philly steak salad and delivery options.

    Image credits: Google Maps

    Surprisingly, the timing closely coincided with reports coming out of Caracas, where residents described hearing explosions around 1 a.m. ET. Several posts across social media platforms showed fires in parts of the city, and a power outage was reported near a major military base.

    Hours later, Donald Trump confirmed the operation on Truth Social, describing it as a “large-scale strike” against Venezuela.

    Twitter user commenting "Something is cooking" related to Pentagon pizza spike and Venezuela attack conspiracy theories.

    Twitter user commenting "Something is cooking" related to Pentagon pizza spike and Venezuela attack conspiracy theories.

    Image credits: zerchersquat33

    Pentagon pizza spike at Pizzato Pizza shows high activity at 3 AM, linked to Venezuela attack theory.

    Pentagon pizza spike at Pizzato Pizza shows high activity at 3 AM, linked to Venezuela attack theory.

    Image credits: PenPizzaReport

    He further claimed that Venezuelan President Nicolás Maduro and his wife, Cilia Flores, had been captured and flown out of the country.

    While there is no official link between Pentagon food traffic and military planning, netizens treated the bizarre pizza theory as bleak comedy.

    The internet erupted with jokes as the “Pentagon Pizza Theory” trended again

    "Better Intel Than Politicians": Pentagon Pizza Spike During Venezuela Attack Revives Bizarre Theory

    Image credits: KamranAydinov/Freepik (Not the real image)

    Online users wasted no time turning the theory into a viral comedy.

    “Pizza has better intel than politicians,” one user joked. Another wrote, “I’m watching both BTC and pizza charts now.”

    Others leaned fully into the absurdity of the situation, saying, “Pentagon’s secret sauce is midnight pepperoni runs,” one post read, while another quipped, “War rooms run on pepperoni.”

    Tweet about a sudden spike in pizza place activity during Venezuela airstrikes, linked to Pentagon pizza theory discussion.

    Tweet about a sudden spike in pizza place activity during Venezuela airstrikes, linked to Pentagon pizza theory discussion.

    Image credits: mason30993323

    Screenshot of Pentagon Pizza Report tweet showing Pizzato Pizza traffic spike and drop during Venezuela attack theory.

    Screenshot of Pentagon Pizza Report tweet showing Pizzato Pizza traffic spike and drop during Venezuela attack theory.

    Image credits: PenPizzaReport

    Some comments mixed humor with skepticism. One wrote, “The modern-day signals of what is going down or about to happen are hilarious and scary at the same time.”

    Another added, “Don’t need Reuters anymore. It’s confirmed lol.”

    Despite the laughter, many acknowledged the theory’s unreliable nature, with one commenting, “As if this is an indicator hahaha… Guess they won’t use this place next time though.”

    This wasn’t the first time the Pentagon Pizza Theory observed a sudden spike in pizza orders

    Venezuelan leader wearing presidential sash standing next to a woman in blue, related to Pentagon pizza spike theory during attack.

    Venezuelan leader wearing presidential sash standing next to a woman in blue, related to Pentagon pizza spike theory during attack.

    Image credits: Jesus Vargas/Getty Images

    Interestingly, the Pentagon Pizza Theory, also known as the Pizza Meter or Pentagon Pizza Index, dates back to the Cold War.

    In 1990, a Domino’s franchisee noticed a record-breaking 21-pizza order from the CIA the night before Iraq invaded Kuwait.

    More recently, in June 2025, a similar surge was recorded at Arlington pizzerias just an hour before Israel launched airstrikes on Iranian nuclear facilities under Operation Lion.

    Screenshot of a social media post showing Nicolas Maduro on board the USS Iwo Jima during the Venezuela attack.

    Screenshot of a social media post showing Nicolas Maduro on board the USS Iwo Jima during the Venezuela attack.

    Image credits: WhiteHouse

    Tweet from Ismail Bindawa reading pizza has better intel than politicians, highlighting Pentagon pizza spike in Venezuela attack theory.

    Tweet from Ismail Bindawa reading pizza has better intel than politicians, highlighting Pentagon pizza spike in Venezuela attack theory.

    Image credits: BindawaOfficial

    Observers of such activity have also noted that the theory often includes “negative indicators”, such as abnormally low traffic at local bars near the Pentagon.

    Zenobia Homan, a researcher at King’s College London Centre for Science and Security Studies, responded to the theory, stating, “I’m not saying [the theory is] wrong, but I want to see way more data. When else do spikes occur? How often do they have absolutely nothing to do with geopolitics?”

    Former President Trump speaking at a podium with the presidential seal, flanked by men in suits and flags behind them.

    Former President Trump speaking at a podium with the presidential seal, flanked by men in suits and flags behind them.

    Image credits: Joe Raedle/Getty Images

    Additionally, the Department of Defense denied the theory in a statement to Newsweek in 2025, claiming that the Pentagon has several internal food vendors that are available to late-night workers.

    For now, the Pentagon Pizza Theory stands firm enough to send social media into a frenzy.

    “Everyone loves a late night slice, especially after some classified discussion,” said one netizen

    Tweet from Scott Stephan about Pentagon pizza spike during Venezuela attack highlighting unusual pizza oven reference.

    Tweet from Scott Stephan about Pentagon pizza spike during Venezuela attack highlighting unusual pizza oven reference.

    Image credits: ScottStephan

    Screenshot of a tweet joking about a Pentagon pizza spike during a Venezuela attack, hinting at bizarre theories.

    Screenshot of a tweet joking about a Pentagon pizza spike during a Venezuela attack, hinting at bizarre theories.

    Image credits: Levi_CZR

    Tweet by Remia stating those pizza spikes never lie, referencing Pentagon pizza spike during Venezuela attack theory.

    Tweet by Remia stating those pizza spikes never lie, referencing Pentagon pizza spike during Venezuela attack theory.

    Image credits: remiaxyz

    Tweet about pizza surges near the Pentagon linked to a spike during Venezuela attack and related bizarre theory discussion.

    Tweet about pizza surges near the Pentagon linked to a spike during Venezuela attack and related bizarre theory discussion.

    Image credits: Chris_P_Nuttz

    Screenshot of a social media post commenting on Pentagon pizza orders during a Venezuela attack, linking to bizarre theory.

    Screenshot of a social media post commenting on Pentagon pizza orders during a Venezuela attack, linking to bizarre theory.

    Image credits: SunTzu305

    Tweet reading Pizza Gate posted by user Existential Rebel, referencing Pentagon pizza spike during Venezuela attack theory.

    Tweet reading Pizza Gate posted by user Existential Rebel, referencing Pentagon pizza spike during Venezuela attack theory.

    Image credits: ByewBob

    Twitter user Mike Khristo replying to a post about Pentagon pizza spike during Venezuela attack theory.

    Twitter user Mike Khristo replying to a post about Pentagon pizza spike during Venezuela attack theory.

    Image credits: MikeKhristo

    Tweet from Crypto Daddy referencing pizza and classified discussions amid Pentagon pizza spike during Venezuela attack theory.

    Tweet from Crypto Daddy referencing pizza and classified discussions amid Pentagon pizza spike during Venezuela attack theory.

    Image credits: cryptodaaddy

    Tweet by user Doran mentioning Pentagon pizza spike with midnight pepperoni runs during Venezuela attack theory discussion.

    Tweet by user Doran mentioning Pentagon pizza spike with midnight pepperoni runs during Venezuela attack theory discussion.

    Image credits: doranmaul

    Screenshot of a tweet questioning Pentagon pizza preferences amid a spike during Venezuela attack theories discussion.

    Screenshot of a tweet questioning Pentagon pizza preferences amid a spike during Venezuela attack theories discussion.

    Image credits: csoriano

    Screenshot of a social media post discussing the Pentagon pizza spike theory during the Venezuela attack event.

    Screenshot of a social media post discussing the Pentagon pizza spike theory during the Venezuela attack event.

    Image credits: lexiconlab88639

    Tweet from user ImaLeech commenting on citizens using Pentagon pizza spike to track government during Venezuela attack.

    Tweet from user ImaLeech commenting on citizens using Pentagon pizza spike to track government during Venezuela attack.

    Image credits: cryptoleeches

    Tweet by MorphoFace discussing modern day signals, mentioning Pentagon pizza spike and bizarre theory during Venezuela attack.

    Tweet by MorphoFace discussing modern day signals, mentioning Pentagon pizza spike and bizarre theory during Venezuela attack.

    Image credits: MorphoFace

    Tweet by east cobb BOB about live streaming war triggering a craving for pepperoni, linked to Pentagon pizza spike during Venezuela attack.

    Tweet by east cobb BOB about live streaming war triggering a craving for pepperoni, linked to Pentagon pizza spike during Venezuela attack.

    Image credits: eastcobbob

    Screenshot of a Twitter reply joking about the Pentagon pizza spike during the Venezuela attack, referencing bizarre theory.

    Screenshot of a Twitter reply joking about the Pentagon pizza spike during the Venezuela attack, referencing bizarre theory.

    Image credits: rach262003

    Twitter user commenting on Pentagon pizza consumption spike during Venezuela attack referencing bizarre theory online.

    Twitter user commenting on Pentagon pizza consumption spike during Venezuela attack referencing bizarre theory online.

    Image credits: xharliez

    Tweet about Pentagon pizza spending amid Venezuela attack, discussing budget priorities and contractor payments.

    Tweet about Pentagon pizza spending amid Venezuela attack, discussing budget priorities and contractor payments.

    Image credits: basyt

    Samridhi Goel

    Samridhi Goel

    Writer, News Writer

    Read more »

    This lazy panda forgot to write something about itself.

    Read less »
