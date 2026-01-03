“Better Intel Than Politicians”: Pentagon Pizza Spike During Venezuela Attack Revives Bizarre Theory

ADVERTISEMENT

On January 3, an unusual rush at several pizzerias was noted near the Pentagon in Arlington, Virginia, an hour after reports emerged of explosions in Caracas.

The timing immediately fueled renewed interest in the “Pentagon Pizza Theory,” a long-running internet belief that a sudden increase in food orders near U.S. defense hubs often coincides with major military or national security events.

Highlights Pizzato Pizza in Arlington, Virginia, saw a massive traffic spike at 2:04 AM ET on January 3, after reports of explosions emerged in Caracas.

President Trump later confirmed a large-scale strike in Venezuela that resulted in the capture of Nicolás Maduro.

The "Pizza Meter" theory has famously "predicted" major events since the Cold War, including the 1990 invasion of Kuwait and the 2025 strikes on Iran.

Social media erupted with memes, claiming that pizza delivery data is now a more reliable intelligence source than official government briefings.

Aerial view of the Pentagon building linked to the Pentagon pizza spike during Venezuela attack theory.

The late-night surge was first flagged by the X account Pentagon Pizza Report, which tracks a pizza spot supposedly favored by federal agents.

According to the account, Pizzato Pizza saw a sudden surge in traffic around 2.04 a.m. ET on January 3.

The spike reportedly lasted for nearly 90 minutes before the restaurant “emptied out” by approximately 3.44 a.m. ET.

Pizzato Pizza restaurant storefront with now open banner, advertising pasta wings philly steak salad and delivery options.

Surprisingly, the timing closely coincided with reports coming out of Caracas, where residents described hearing explosions around 1 a.m. ET. Several posts across social media platforms showed fires in parts of the city, and a power outage was reported near a major military base.

Hours later, Donald Trump confirmed the operation on Truth Social, describing it as a “large-scale strike” against Venezuela.

Twitter user commenting "Something is cooking" related to Pentagon pizza spike and Venezuela attack conspiracy theories.

Pentagon pizza spike at Pizzato Pizza shows high activity at 3 AM, linked to Venezuela attack theory.

He further claimed that Venezuelan President Nicolás Maduro and his wife, Cilia Flores, had been captured and flown out of the country.

While there is no official link between Pentagon food traffic and military planning, netizens treated the bizarre pizza theory as bleak comedy.

The internet erupted with jokes as the “Pentagon Pizza Theory” trended again

Online users wasted no time turning the theory into a viral comedy.

“Pizza has better intel than politicians,” one user joked. Another wrote, “I’m watching both BTC and pizza charts now.”

Others leaned fully into the absurdity of the situation, saying, “Pentagon’s secret sauce is midnight pepperoni runs,” one post read, while another quipped, “War rooms run on pepperoni.”

Tweet about a sudden spike in pizza place activity during Venezuela airstrikes, linked to Pentagon pizza theory discussion.

Screenshot of Pentagon Pizza Report tweet showing Pizzato Pizza traffic spike and drop during Venezuela attack theory.

Some comments mixed humor with skepticism. One wrote, “The modern-day signals of what is going down or about to happen are hilarious and scary at the same time.”

Another added, “Don’t need Reuters anymore. It’s confirmed lol.”

Despite the laughter, many acknowledged the theory’s unreliable nature, with one commenting, “As if this is an indicator hahaha… Guess they won’t use this place next time though.”

This wasn’t the first time the Pentagon Pizza Theory observed a sudden spike in pizza orders

Venezuelan leader wearing presidential sash standing next to a woman in blue, related to Pentagon pizza spike theory during attack.

Interestingly, the Pentagon Pizza Theory, also known as the Pizza Meter or Pentagon Pizza Index, dates back to the Cold War.

In 1990, a Domino’s franchisee noticed a record-breaking 21-pizza order from the CIA the night before Iraq invaded Kuwait.

More recently, in June 2025, a similar surge was recorded at Arlington pizzerias just an hour before Israel launched airstrikes on Iranian nuclear facilities under Operation Lion.

Screenshot of a social media post showing Nicolas Maduro on board the USS Iwo Jima during the Venezuela attack.

Tweet from Ismail Bindawa reading pizza has better intel than politicians, highlighting Pentagon pizza spike in Venezuela attack theory.

Observers of such activity have also noted that the theory often includes “negative indicators”, such as abnormally low traffic at local bars near the Pentagon.

Zenobia Homan, a researcher at King’s College London Centre for Science and Security Studies, responded to the theory, stating, “I’m not saying [the theory is] wrong, but I want to see way more data. When else do spikes occur? How often do they have absolutely nothing to do with geopolitics?”

Former President Trump speaking at a podium with the presidential seal, flanked by men in suits and flags behind them.

Additionally, the Department of Defense denied the theory in a statement to Newsweek in 2025, claiming that the Pentagon has several internal food vendors that are available to late-night workers.

For now, the Pentagon Pizza Theory stands firm enough to send social media into a frenzy.

“Everyone loves a late night slice, especially after some classified discussion,” said one netizen

Tweet from Scott Stephan about Pentagon pizza spike during Venezuela attack highlighting unusual pizza oven reference.

Screenshot of a tweet joking about a Pentagon pizza spike during a Venezuela attack, hinting at bizarre theories.

Tweet by Remia stating those pizza spikes never lie, referencing Pentagon pizza spike during Venezuela attack theory.

Tweet about pizza surges near the Pentagon linked to a spike during Venezuela attack and related bizarre theory discussion.

Screenshot of a social media post commenting on Pentagon pizza orders during a Venezuela attack, linking to bizarre theory.

Tweet reading Pizza Gate posted by user Existential Rebel, referencing Pentagon pizza spike during Venezuela attack theory.

Twitter user Mike Khristo replying to a post about Pentagon pizza spike during Venezuela attack theory.

Tweet from Crypto Daddy referencing pizza and classified discussions amid Pentagon pizza spike during Venezuela attack theory.

Tweet by user Doran mentioning Pentagon pizza spike with midnight pepperoni runs during Venezuela attack theory discussion.

Screenshot of a tweet questioning Pentagon pizza preferences amid a spike during Venezuela attack theories discussion.

Screenshot of a social media post discussing the Pentagon pizza spike theory during the Venezuela attack event.

Tweet from user ImaLeech commenting on citizens using Pentagon pizza spike to track government during Venezuela attack.

Tweet by MorphoFace discussing modern day signals, mentioning Pentagon pizza spike and bizarre theory during Venezuela attack.

Tweet by east cobb BOB about live streaming war triggering a craving for pepperoni, linked to Pentagon pizza spike during Venezuela attack.

Screenshot of a Twitter reply joking about the Pentagon pizza spike during the Venezuela attack, referencing bizarre theory.

Twitter user commenting on Pentagon pizza consumption spike during Venezuela attack referencing bizarre theory online.

Tweet about Pentagon pizza spending amid Venezuela attack, discussing budget priorities and contractor payments.

