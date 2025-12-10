“Looked At Me Puzzled”: Parents Balk After Babysitter Confesses To Having Two Slices Of Pizza

ADVERTISEMENT

Working as a babysitter means that you have to be flexible and adaptable. Your job is sensitive, as you’re entering someone else’s home to look after their children. However, not all the rules that your clients set out make sense. It’s even worse when they have bizarre regulations that they never mention but expect you to abide by. And we all know that nobody can read minds.

That’s what happened to one hungry babysitter who was berated by her clients for eating some of the food that was ordered in for the kids. She turned to the AITA online community to find out if she overstepped any boundaries by eating a couple of slices of pizza while working. Scroll down for the full story and to see how the internet reacted.

RELATED:

The key to success for any babysitter is their ability to communicate well with both the kids and the parents

Babysitter holding pizza boxes while greeting a mother and child at the doorway during a delivery.

Image credits: sofiiashunkina (not the actual image)

However, no matter how good you are at your job, miscommunications are bound to occur from time to time. This is exactly what happened in the following story

Text excerpt about babysitter eating food at the house, highlighting parents' puzzled reaction to pizza slices confession.

ADVERTISEMENT

Text excerpt about family ordering pizza with cheese pizza and breadsticks, highlighting a babysitter and parents puzzled reaction.

Text excerpt about babysitter allowed to eat reasonable dinner while serving, highlighting parents puzzled by babysitter eating pizza.

Babysitter confesses eating kids dinner, parents look puzzled after two slices of pizza incident explained.

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Young babysitter eating a slice of pizza at a table as parents look on puzzled by her confession of having two slices.

Image credits: LightFieldStudios (not the actual image)

Babysitter admits to eating two slices of pizza, parents react with surprise and disagreement over food expectations.

Text excerpt showing a babysitter confused about serving dinner, highlighting parents balk after babysitter eating pizza.

ADVERTISEMENT

Image credits: u/Wrong_Net_5989

There should have been clearer communication between the parents and the babysitter

It is completely reasonable for the parents to not want their babysitters rummaging through their fridge or pantry. If they feel like their food is off limits, it is their own personal boundary to draw.

However, in this situation, the parents should have communicated that. After all, they knew the babysitter was staying at their place for more than a couple hours, so it was fair to believe she was going to get hungry eventually.

ADVERTISEMENT

On the other hand, assuming you could eat the food can also come off as rude. So, if they didn’t clarify the rules, the next thing the sitter needs to do is to check in with the parents about their preferences.

Image credits: Karola G (not the actual image)

ADVERTISEMENT

Communicating your expectations and being kind is always the way to go

If the family food is not to be touched, parents might want to provide some babysitter-only food. That could be snacks, pre-made meals they can heat up, or extra cash to order something in. They can also ask the sitter to bring their own food—that is not an uncommon ask, and there’s nothing wrong with it.

Whatever the preference, just like with any other rule of the house, communicate it and follow it. And if there is something that’s unclear, do not assume what might be the way to go. It is always better to ask instead.

Image credits: Andrea Piacquadio (not the actual image)

Many internet users showed support for the babysitter’s actions

Screenshot of an online discussion where parents puzzled after babysitter confesses to eating two slices of pizza.

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Reddit discussion about parents balking after babysitter confesses to having two slices of pizza while watching kids.

Screenshot of a Reddit conversation discussing cultural differences after a babysitter admits eating two slices of pizza.

Reddit comment criticizing parents for being rude after babysitter confesses to eating two slices of pizza during babysitting.

ADVERTISEMENT

Reddit comment discussing parents’ reactions to babysitter eating two slices of pizza while babysitting.

ADVERTISEMENT

Comment on babysitter and parents, discussing fairness and providing snacks during childcare duties.

Reddit comment about parents balking after babysitter admits to eating two slices of pizza while babysitting.

Screenshot of an online comment discussing babysitter experiences and parents’ reactions after pizza confession.

ADVERTISEMENT

Screenshot of a discussion about parents balking after babysitter confesses to eating two slices of pizza.

ADVERTISEMENT

Babysitter faces parents’ backlash after confessing to eating two slices of pizza during babysitting job.

Screenshot of an online comment discussing parents’ reaction after babysitter admits to eating two slices of pizza.

ADVERTISEMENT

Reddit comment discussing a babysitter eating pizza while caring for children, sparking parents’ puzzled reactions.

Comment discussing babysitter eating two slices of pizza and parents reacting with confusion and concern.

ADVERTISEMENT

Comment discussing parents’ reaction after babysitter admits to having two slices of pizza, sparking debate.

Comment from user discussing parents' puzzled reaction and babysitter eating two slices of pizza during babysitting.

ADVERTISEMENT

Others thought she had crossed the line

Comment discussing parents’ reaction as babysitter confesses to eating two slices of pizza during work shift.

User comment discussing babysitter eating food and parents puzzled after babysitter confesses to having two slices of pizza.

ADVERTISEMENT

Comment criticizing babysitter for eating kids' food without permission in a heated online discussion thread.

ADVERTISEMENT

Comment about parents puzzled by babysitter confessing to eating two slices of pizza, discussing respect and food boundaries.

Babysitter shares confession about eating two slices of pizza, parents look puzzled and express concerns about boundaries.

Screenshot of an online comment discussing parents’ reaction after babysitter eats two slices of pizza meant for their kids.

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT