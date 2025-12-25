Young Pizza Maker Stuns With Her Beauty, But Many Viewers Fixate On Her Poor Kitchen Etiquette

ADVERTISEMENT

A New Jersey pizza maker has gone viral for her model looks, with several people declaring she’s more attractive than many Hollywood stars.

Julia Molinari, who goes by Jumo, has been making viewers drool by posting videos of herself cooking at her family’s restaurant.

“The Italian-American pizza maker and influencer known as Jumo from Molinari Pizzeria in New Jersey can literally compete with Sydney Sweeney!” @mamboitaliano__ captioned a video of the internet star on X, which has amassed nearly 2 million views.

21-year-old pizza maker with long brown hair wearing black dress at event, gaining viral attention for her looks.

Image credits: juliahmolinari

The video shows the long-haired beauty stretching pizza dough and tossing it into the air like a pro before adding the toppings for a Caprese pizza.

“It’s November in Jersey, and we’re still getting tomatoes,” she says before adding the vegetables she grew in her family’s garden.

She then tastes the pizza, explaining that the secret to a great pie is “good ingredients.”

21-year-old pizza maker preparing pizzas in a kitchen, gaining viral attention for her looks and skills.

Image credits: iamjumo

User comment on social media about a 21-year-old pizza maker who went viral for her appearance compared to Sydney Sweeney.

Image credits: YOHAMI

Tweet criticizing Sydney Sweeney, posted by user Apewhale on social media, sparking viral discussion about pizza maker's popularity.

Image credits: apewhale

The 21-year-old pizzaiola has amassed 2.7 million followers on TikTok and 1.5 million on Instagram, where she shares videos of herself preparing all kinds of Italian dishes, from pollo al limone (lemon chicken) to pistachio cannoli.

“Yeah, she’s a little smoke show alright,” one fan commented.

“Jersey can compete with any state when it comes to beautiful women,” stated another viewer.

21-year-old pizza maker holding a spatula in a kitchen, going viral for her appearance and pizza skills.

Image credits: juliahmolinari

“Jumo’s got sauce and not just on the pizza,” gushed someone else.

“Bro, Jumo is straight fire. Way hotter than Sydney Sweeney imo, and those pizzas look insane,” added a fourth.

21-year-old pizza maker preparing dough and working in kitchen, gaining viral attention on social media.

Image credits: iamjumo

21-year-old pizza maker in a casual setting goes viral after fans praise her look compared to Sydney Sweeney.

Image credits: PMBdotETH

Many others admired her looks and recipes but pointed out that her long, loose hair is a major no-no in the kitchen.

“Sure, she is a beautiful young girl, but all that I can focus on is how much of her hair winds up in the food. Gross,” fumed one viewer.

Slice of ham pizza with a hair circled in red, illustrating a viral pizza maker incident trending online.

Image credits: Timmy_Turnes

“The hair and the fake nails under which anything could lurk are not a good ad for the business. Show her with hair pulled back & gloves and it’s good to go,” agreed another.

A separate observer wrote, “She should not wear her hair loose in a commercial kitchen. Needs to be worn off the face, either tied back or in a hair net.”

21-year-old pizza maker with long hair holding dough and preparing ingredients in an industrial kitchen setting.

Image credits: iamjumo

In her videos, Julia often features family members who work at the restaurant, including her father and uncle.

She has also cooked clam pizza with fellow Italian chef Buddy Valastro, known for Cake Boss and Kitchen Boss.

Some of her recipes add an American twist to Italian classics, such as BBQ chicken pizza and “Thanksgiving leftover pizza.”

The Italian-American pizza maker and influencer known as Jumo from Molinari Pizzeria in New Jersey can literally compete with Sydney Sweeney! 🇮🇹🍕 Her popularity is skyrocketing and so are her pizzas!pic.twitter.com/aO8Y3GJMIv — Mambo Italiano (@mamboitaliano__) December 24, 2025

Screenshot of a social media post praising a 21-year-old pizza maker going viral for her looks compared to Sydney Sweeney.

Image credits: RAMRANTS

Julia, who is also a dancer, shared on the Makeshift Podcast that she began posting dance videos on TikTok and started gaining followers in 2020.

But her content truly took off in January 2024 when she decided to film herself making pizzas at Molinari’s Restaurant, something she had been doing since the age of four.

21-year-old pizza maker with long hair at the beach, gaining viral attention for her stunning looks.

Image credits: juliahmolinari

When asked what she attributed the success of her content to, she replied simply, “My pizzas.”

Her favorite pizza is potato pizza, which is popular in Italy.

“I take the potatoes, slice them really thin on a mandoline and then I toss those in a little bit of olive oil, flaky salt, pepper, and rosemary,” she explained.

“On the pizza, I add mozzarella, ricotta, and layer on the thinly sliced potatoes.”

21-year-old pizza maker sitting outdoors, holding large pizza crust wrapped in paper, smiling and looking at it.

Image credits: juliahmolinari

Heimish Fielding commenting online about a 21-year-old pizza maker going viral for her looks compared to Sydney Sweeney.

Comment text on social media discussing a 21-year-old pizza maker going viral and fans comparing her attractiveness to Sydney Sweeney.

“I’m not gonna get insulted, but I’m gonna take a mental note and let them do their thing,” the 21-year-old joked about those who order the controversial pie.

Still, she has become more “accepting” of unconventional pizza toppings and shared that she had made a “hamburger pizza,” which she loved.

21-year-old pizza maker kneeling on a beach wearing black swimwear and a black cropped top smiling at sunset.

Image credits: juliahmolinari

Julia said she almost “mistakenly” ended up in the pizza niche and never expected to have millions of followers.

“I’ve always loved making pizzas at my family’s restaurant, but I never thought it would turn into anything,” she admitted on the podcast.

“But it did. And I’m so happy I’m here right now.”

Comment by Lauren Bonomo Aretakis mentioning secret ingredients under nails in a social media post about pizza.

Comment by Erik Widmann on social media expressing preference for Domino's, related to viral 21-year-old pizza maker fan reaction.

Screenshot of a comment by Joe Piazza about pizza makers, related to a 21-year-old pizza maker going viral.

Comment on social media about health department arriving Friday, showing a smiling reaction emoji and 9 likes.

Comment by Kevin Janosz discussing attractive women making pizza on Instagram and the trend reaching cringe level.

Facebook comment by Shawn Linville discussing the 21-year-old pizza maker going viral and fans debating looks.

Comment by Adam Kotulka expressing doubt about a 21-year-old pizza maker’s skills after viral videos.

Comment by James Logan reading come for her stay for the pizza with a crying emoji on social media post about 21-year-old pizza maker viral sensation.

Comment about 21-year-old pizza maker going viral for appearance and jewelry while making pizza without gloves.

Comment from Andrew Mansbach critiquing a pizza maker’s videos, saying they jump too much and don’t appeal most times.

Comment praising 21-year-old pizza maker's skills and appearance, mentioning she is not from New Jersey.

Screenshot of a social media comment reacting to a viral 21-year-old pizza maker praised for her looks compared to Sydney Sweeney.

Comment on social media post about 21-year-old pizza maker going viral, mentioning her hair and pizza-making skills.

Comment from Michael Barclay joking about a 21-year-old pizza maker who recently went viral on social media.

