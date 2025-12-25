Bored Panda works better on our iPhone app
We and our trusted partners use technology such as cookies on our site to personalize content and ads, provide social media features, and analyze our traffic.
Young Pizza Maker Stuns With Her Beauty, But Many Viewers Fixate On Her Poor Kitchen Etiquette
Young pizza maker smiling indoors, holding a spatula, with her hair tied back in a casual kitchen setting.
Food, Lifestyle

Young Pizza Maker Stuns With Her Beauty, But Many Viewers Fixate On Her Poor Kitchen Etiquette

marinaurman Marina Urman Entertainment News Writer
9

0

9

A New Jersey pizza maker has gone viral for her model looks, with several people declaring she’s more attractive than many Hollywood stars.

Julia Molinari, who goes by Jumo, has been making viewers drool by posting videos of herself cooking at her family’s restaurant.

“The Italian-American pizza maker and influencer known as Jumo from Molinari Pizzeria in New Jersey can literally compete with Sydney Sweeney!” @mamboitaliano__ captioned a video of the internet star on X, which has amassed nearly 2 million views.

Highlights
  • Julia Molinari, aka Jumo, a 21-year-old pizza maker from New Jersey, has gone viral for her cooking videos and model looks.
  • She has amassed over 4 million followers on social media by sharing Italian recipes.
  • Julia has been cooking at her family's restaurant since she was four years old.

“Her popularity is skyrocketing and so are her pizzas!”

RELATED:

    Julia Molinari, a 21-year-old pizza maker from New Jersey, has gone viral with her cooking videos

    21-year-old pizza maker with long brown hair wearing black dress at event, gaining viral attention for her looks.

    21-year-old pizza maker with long brown hair wearing black dress at event, gaining viral attention for her looks.

    Image credits: juliahmolinari

    The video shows the long-haired beauty stretching pizza dough and tossing it into the air like a pro before adding the toppings for a Caprese pizza.

    “It’s November in Jersey, and we’re still getting tomatoes,” she says before adding the vegetables she grew in her family’s garden.

    She then tastes the pizza, explaining that the secret to a great pie is “good ingredients.”

    21-year-old pizza maker preparing pizzas in a kitchen, gaining viral attention for her looks and skills.

    21-year-old pizza maker preparing pizzas in a kitchen, gaining viral attention for her looks and skills.

    Image credits: iamjumo

    User comment on social media about a 21-year-old pizza maker who went viral for her appearance compared to Sydney Sweeney.

    User comment on social media about a 21-year-old pizza maker who went viral for her appearance compared to Sydney Sweeney.

    Image credits: YOHAMI

    Tweet criticizing Sydney Sweeney, posted by user Apewhale on social media, sparking viral discussion about pizza maker's popularity.

    Tweet criticizing Sydney Sweeney, posted by user Apewhale on social media, sparking viral discussion about pizza maker's popularity.

    Image credits: apewhale

    The 21-year-old pizzaiola has amassed 2.7 million followers on TikTok and 1.5 million on Instagram, where she shares videos of herself preparing all kinds of Italian dishes, from pollo al limone (lemon chicken) to pistachio cannoli.

    “Yeah, she’s a little smoke show alright,” one fan commented.

    “Jersey can compete with any state when it comes to beautiful women,” stated another viewer.

    Many viewers compared the Italian-American woman to Sydney Sweeney, saying she was better looking than the actress

    21-year-old pizza maker holding a spatula in a kitchen, going viral for her appearance and pizza skills.

    21-year-old pizza maker holding a spatula in a kitchen, going viral for her appearance and pizza skills.

    Image credits: juliahmolinari

    “Jumo’s got sauce and not just on the pizza,” gushed someone else.

    “Bro, Jumo is straight fire. Way hotter than Sydney Sweeney imo, and those pizzas look insane,” added a fourth.

    21-year-old pizza maker preparing dough and working in kitchen, gaining viral attention on social media.

    21-year-old pizza maker preparing dough and working in kitchen, gaining viral attention on social media.

    Image credits: iamjumo

    21-year-old pizza maker in a casual setting goes viral after fans praise her look compared to Sydney Sweeney.

    21-year-old pizza maker in a casual setting goes viral after fans praise her look compared to Sydney Sweeney.

    Image credits: PMBdotETH

    Many others admired her looks and recipes but pointed out that her long, loose hair is a major no-no in the kitchen.

    “Sure, she is a beautiful young girl, but all that I can focus on is how much of her hair winds up in the food. Gross,” fumed one viewer.

    Some viewers told the pizza maker to tie back her long hair and cut her long nails for hygiene reasons

    Slice of ham pizza with a hair circled in red, illustrating a viral pizza maker incident trending online.

    Slice of ham pizza with a hair circled in red, illustrating a viral pizza maker incident trending online.

    Image credits: Timmy_Turnes

    “The hair and the fake nails under which anything could lurk are not a good ad for the business. Show her with hair pulled back & gloves and it’s good to go,” agreed another.

    A separate observer wrote, “She should not wear her hair loose in a commercial kitchen.  Needs to be worn off the face, either tied back or in a hair net.”

    21-year-old pizza maker with long hair holding dough and preparing ingredients in an industrial kitchen setting.

    21-year-old pizza maker with long hair holding dough and preparing ingredients in an industrial kitchen setting.

    Image credits: iamjumo

    In her videos, Julia often features family members who work at the restaurant, including her father and uncle.

    She has also cooked clam pizza with fellow Italian chef Buddy Valastro, known for Cake Boss and Kitchen Boss.

    Some of her recipes add an American twist to Italian classics, such as BBQ chicken pizza and “Thanksgiving leftover pizza.”

    Screenshot of a social media post praising a 21-year-old pizza maker going viral for her looks compared to Sydney Sweeney.

    Screenshot of a social media post praising a 21-year-old pizza maker going viral for her looks compared to Sydney Sweeney.

    Image credits: RAMRANTS

    Julia, who is also a dancer, shared on the Makeshift Podcast that she began posting dance videos on TikTok and started gaining followers in 2020.

    But her content truly took off in January 2024 when she decided to film herself making pizzas at Molinari’s Restaurant, something she had been doing since the age of four.

    Julia has been making pizzas at her family’s restaurant since she was a child

    21-year-old pizza maker with long hair at the beach, gaining viral attention for her stunning looks.

    21-year-old pizza maker with long hair at the beach, gaining viral attention for her stunning looks.

    Image credits: juliahmolinari

    When asked what she attributed the success of her content to, she replied simply, “My pizzas.”

    Her favorite pizza is potato pizza, which is popular in Italy.

    “I take the potatoes, slice them really thin on a mandoline and then I toss those in a little bit of olive oil, flaky salt, pepper, and rosemary,” she explained.

    “On the pizza, I add mozzarella, ricotta, and layer on the thinly sliced potatoes.”

    21-year-old pizza maker sitting outdoors, holding large pizza crust wrapped in paper, smiling and looking at it.

    21-year-old pizza maker sitting outdoors, holding large pizza crust wrapped in paper, smiling and looking at it.

    Image credits: juliahmolinari

    Heimish Fielding commenting online about a 21-year-old pizza maker going viral for her looks compared to Sydney Sweeney.

    Heimish Fielding commenting online about a 21-year-old pizza maker going viral for her looks compared to Sydney Sweeney.

    Comment text on social media discussing a 21-year-old pizza maker going viral and fans comparing her attractiveness to Sydney Sweeney.

    Comment text on social media discussing a 21-year-old pizza maker going viral and fans comparing her attractiveness to Sydney Sweeney.
    As someone of Italian descent, she added that she’s not a fan of pineapple on pizza. 

    I’m not gonna get insulted, but I’m gonna take a mental note and let them do their thing,” the 21-year-old joked about those who order the controversial pie.

    Still, she has become more “accepting” of unconventional pizza toppings and shared that she had made a “hamburger pizza,” which she loved.

    The content creator has more than 4 million followers across Instagram and TikTok

    21-year-old pizza maker kneeling on a beach wearing black swimwear and a black cropped top smiling at sunset.

    21-year-old pizza maker kneeling on a beach wearing black swimwear and a black cropped top smiling at sunset.

    Image credits: juliahmolinari

    @iamjumo Bolognese pizza #pizza#jersey#molinaris#letsmakeapizza♬ original sound – Jumo

    Julia said she almost “mistakenly” ended up in the pizza niche and never expected to have millions of followers.

    “I’ve always loved making pizzas at my family’s restaurant, but I never thought it would turn into anything,” she admitted on the podcast.

    “But it did. And I’m so happy I’m here right now.”

    “Health department will be there Friday,” one viewer joked

    Comment by Lauren Bonomo Aretakis mentioning secret ingredients under nails in a social media post about pizza.

    Comment by Lauren Bonomo Aretakis mentioning secret ingredients under nails in a social media post about pizza.

    Comment by Erik Widmann on social media expressing preference for Domino's, related to viral 21-year-old pizza maker fan reaction.

    Comment by Erik Widmann on social media expressing preference for Domino's, related to viral 21-year-old pizza maker fan reaction.

    Screenshot of a comment by Joe Piazza about pizza makers, related to a 21-year-old pizza maker going viral.

    Screenshot of a comment by Joe Piazza about pizza makers, related to a 21-year-old pizza maker going viral.

    Comment on social media about health department arriving Friday, showing a smiling reaction emoji and 9 likes.

    Comment on social media about health department arriving Friday, showing a smiling reaction emoji and 9 likes.

    Comment by Kevin Janosz discussing attractive women making pizza on Instagram and the trend reaching cringe level.

    Comment by Kevin Janosz discussing attractive women making pizza on Instagram and the trend reaching cringe level.

    Facebook comment by Shawn Linville discussing the 21-year-old pizza maker going viral and fans debating looks.

    Facebook comment by Shawn Linville discussing the 21-year-old pizza maker going viral and fans debating looks.

    Comment by Adam Kotulka expressing doubt about a 21-year-old pizza maker’s skills after viral videos.

    Comment by Adam Kotulka expressing doubt about a 21-year-old pizza maker’s skills after viral videos.

    Comment by James Logan reading come for her stay for the pizza with a crying emoji on social media post about 21-year-old pizza maker viral sensation.

    Comment by James Logan reading come for her stay for the pizza with a crying emoji on social media post about 21-year-old pizza maker viral sensation.

    Comment about 21-year-old pizza maker going viral for appearance and jewelry while making pizza without gloves.

    Comment about 21-year-old pizza maker going viral for appearance and jewelry while making pizza without gloves.

    Comment from Andrew Mansbach critiquing a pizza maker’s videos, saying they jump too much and don’t appeal most times.

    Comment from Andrew Mansbach critiquing a pizza maker’s videos, saying they jump too much and don’t appeal most times.

    Comment praising 21-year-old pizza maker's skills and appearance, mentioning she is not from New Jersey.

    Comment praising 21-year-old pizza maker's skills and appearance, mentioning she is not from New Jersey.

    Screenshot of a social media comment reacting to a viral 21-year-old pizza maker praised for her looks compared to Sydney Sweeney.

    Screenshot of a social media comment reacting to a viral 21-year-old pizza maker praised for her looks compared to Sydney Sweeney.

    Comment on social media post about 21-year-old pizza maker going viral, mentioning her hair and pizza-making skills.

    Comment on social media post about 21-year-old pizza maker going viral, mentioning her hair and pizza-making skills.

    Comment from Michael Barclay joking about a 21-year-old pizza maker who recently went viral on social media.

    Comment from Michael Barclay joking about a 21-year-old pizza maker who recently went viral on social media.

    Marina Urman

    Marina Urman

    Writer, Entertainment News Writer

    With a degree in social science and a love for culture, I approach entertainment journalism at Bored Panda with a research-driven mindset. I write about celebrity news, Hollywood highlights, and viral stories that spark curiosity worldwide. My work has reached millions of readers and is recognized for balancing accuracy with an engaging voice. I believe that pop culture isn’t just entertainment, it reflects the social conversations shaping our time.

