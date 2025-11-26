Restaurant Owner Faces Backlash After Insulting 16 Tourists For Sharing 5 Pizzas
A pizzeria owner in Italy is facing backlash after hurling insults at a group of tourists over their dinner order.
The incident, recorded by the owner himself, took place in Montecatini Terme, a town in Tuscany.
A group of sixteen Taiwanese tourists arrived at the restaurant, Pizza dal Pazzo, at 8 p.m. in early November.
Unlike the common dining custom in Italy, where customers typically order one thin-crust pizza per person, the group ordered five pizzas and three glasses of beer to share.
An Italian restaurant owner went viral after mistreating a group of tourists over a pizza order he considered too small
Image credits: Drew Dempsey / unsplash (not the actual photo)
Frustrated by the order, the restaurant owner began live-streaming the tourists as they ate, later posting the video on Instagram to humiliate them, as per SCMP.
The unsuspecting tourists smiled at the owner, acting friendly and giving him thumbs-up and peace signs.
But little did they know that the owner was insulting them in his mother tongue throughout the video.
Image credits: Louis Hansel / unsplash (not the actual photo)
“Get out of here. I don’t care about you,” he reportedly told the group, adding that he was “angry” with them.
“There are 16 people, but they only ordered five pizzas and three beers. They are ridiculous! This is too much,” the owner fumed.
The restaurant owner live-streamed the group of sixteen tourists after they ordered five pizzas
Image credits: AcriW75UVKfYb4H
Image credits: Claudio08972199
The owner later posted a complaint online, saying he had been “driven to rock bottom by the tourists,” as per Chinese outlet Ettoday.
His treatment of the group was met with sharp criticism online, particularly from Taiwanese and Chinese nationals living in Italy.
Many accused the owner of xenophobia, noting that the restaurant had no minimum-spend rule and that sharing dishes is common in Asian culture.
“Cultural differences are not an excuse for bullying,” wrote one netizen.
Image credits: Simon Maage / unsplash (not the actual photo)
“As an Italian, I feel ashamed, he does not speak for the rest of Italian people,” one user expressed.
“I’m not from Taiwan but I’ll avoid this place like a plague,” added another.
“These people are elderly people who have come from afar. Didn’t his mother teach him to respect the elderly and care for the young?” wrote an additional user.
He reportedly insulted the group and called them “ridiculous”
Image credits: walter_tokyo
Image credits: BoeyJanice
Many others said they would also order a pizza to share. “As a person with small appetite I had this same problem in Italy.”
The video not only went viral on Chinese and Taiwanese social media, but it was also the subject of extensive coverage on Taiwanese television.
Following the incident, the owner reportedly deleted the video and issued an apology in an attempt to remedy the situation.
Some of the tourists smiled, unaware that they were being mocked
Image credits: walter_tokyo
“I would like to apologize to the tourists from Taiwan. We Italians are very playful people,” he said on November 14.
“You are wonderful people. I love China. I love Taiwan,” he continued, explaining that he had visited China.
According to Italian outlet La Nazione, the eatery owner has been identified as Patrizio Pazzini, the older brother of Giampaolo Pazzini, a retired Serie A footballer.
Image credits: EyeEm / freepik (not the actual photo)
According to the blogger, the owner nodded and accepted the order, after which the tour guide booked the table for the group.
In Italy, most people order a thin-crust pizza to eat individually
Image credits: Ho LI / unsplash (not the actual photo)
Even Montecatini Mayor Claudio Del Rosso weighed in on the matter, according to La Nazione, saying Pazzini had likely posted the video for social media popularity.
“We all know the protagonist of this video in the city and we know he’s someone who can joke around in any situation and with anyone,” Del Rosso stated.
“I’m certain he had no intention of offending anyone, but simply—albeit very wrongly—the desire to post a video on social media to attract some likes.
“He’s anything but a bad or racist person. He made a mistake, a serious one at that. His behavior is absolutely wrong, and he owes an apology.”
@walter_tokyo用了蠻多AI的工具所以算是AI的範疇 影片來自未下架的IG粉絲頁 · 小紅書的狀況是： 中國人一直幫台灣人講話 台灣人自己一直罵台灣人 · 所以蠻好奇台灣的社群會怎麼評價這件事的 請大家小心講話不要被告 聽說那個餐廳已經被負評到關店了 · 媒體要引用前請先問過我 要播報之前建議馬賽克♬ 原聲 – Walter_Tokyo
The mayor intends to personally apologize to the representatives of the countries involved.
“This incident represents neither the city nor the people of Montecatini. This person has made a gross mistake, for which he is fully apologizing.
“For my part, as mayor, I will invite the diplomatic representatives of the countries involved in this affair to a meeting and to renew our spirit of hospitality.”
Montecatini Terme is known for its thermal waters, which have made it a top wellness destination in Tuscany and one of the “Great Spa Towns of Europe,” as recognized by UNESCO.
“Boss is simply discriminating against Asians,” one reader commented
Image credits: Fei97506Xiao
Image credits: tookarakorum
Publicity stunt, perhaps?
It backfired it that’s the case…good way to lose business! Customers don’t take kindly to being made fun of, generally speaking.Load More Replies...
This is totally unacceptable, atleast in America. I think this kinda situation is where people who are for vs against tipping realize this is how the change happens. Like in America, we kiss your a*s, we serve you throughout the meal, we accommodate and accept just about anything...bc thats how we get paid. In my travel experiences, thats not the case. They need you spending money for you taking that space to "be worth it" and if youre not, they dont really want you there bc they have a business to run. So, i do get what hes saying and possibly how hes feeling BUT no one should make anyone feel that way especially not knowing their circumstances. Do they have financial or health issues? I know we Americans are supposed to be gluttons but having worked in restaurants 25yrs most people wouldnt finish a whole one of these! Yes, i know you might be able to but generally speaking, people wouldnt be able to/choose to
They DID spend money. They bought FIVE pizzas and three glasses of beer. Are you saying that they're just "taking up space" in this guy's restaurant even though they actually purchased food and beverages? They should leave because they didn't purchase an entire pizza and a beer each? That is an unbelievably ignorant and cráppy way of looking at it. If this guy is upset that tourists are patronizing his restaurant and buying food and drinks, maybe he should, you know, NOT run a restaurant. Because that's what restaurants are there for - to sell people food and drinks. The owners look like ássholes if they criticize their customers for WHAT the customers buy, or how much they buy. If this dude wanted to maximize his table/time profit, then he should set a minimum spending/purchasing threshold - as in, "You can't eat at my restaurant unless each customer purchases a pizza and a drink" - which, one might imagine, is probably not going to be popular with patrons.Load More Replies...
Clearly that owner doesn’t not understand that tourists PAY THEIR BLOODY BILLS ,yes they are freaking annoying ,I live in the Cotswolds lol 8 miles from bourton on the water ,have family there to n the Chinese n the like are always there snapping away taking pics of anyone n every thing bloody night mare BUT THEY SOEND MONEY IN HOTELS SHOPS ETS ,n their custom make a huge boost in takings ,!, this owner would do best to get this , ,so they only ordered 5 pizzas , maybe they went all hungry ,plus older people ( I would not call them elderly ,insult much ) n they love to share , owner HUMAN UP ! I’d will notice when people now stop coming to you ,n your takings plummet ! Again yes tourists can be annoying but they pay the bills !! Oh the apology was pathetic 🙄totally insincere,the family of mine as live in bourton is an uncle n aunt , the uncle is ITALIAN ,a lovely one ,tell those people ur dosing to come to the Cotswolds ,we aren’t as nasty as you !!
