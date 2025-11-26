Restaurant Owner Faces Backlash After Insulting 16 Tourists For Sharing 5 Pizzas

ADVERTISEMENT

A pizzeria owner in Italy is facing backlash after hurling insults at a group of tourists over their dinner order.

The incident, recorded by the owner himself, took place in Montecatini Terme, a town in Tuscany.

A group of sixteen Taiwanese tourists arrived at the restaurant, Pizza dal Pazzo, at 8 p.m. in early November.

Unlike the common dining custom in Italy, where customers typically order one thin-crust pizza per person, the group ordered five pizzas and three glasses of beer to share.

Outdoor Italian pizzeria at night with diners seated under canopy, relating to restaurant owner and tourists sharing pizzas controversy.

An Italian restaurant owner went viral after mistreating a group of tourists over a pizza order he considered too small



Image credits: Drew Dempsey / unsplash (not the actual photo)

Frustrated by the order, the restaurant owner began live-streaming the tourists as they ate, later posting the video on Instagram to humiliate them, as per SCMP.

The unsuspecting tourists smiled at the owner, acting friendly and giving him thumbs-up and peace signs.

But little did they know that the owner was insulting them in his mother tongue throughout the video.

Restaurant owner preparing pizza dough with tomato sauce in kitchen amid controversy for insulting tourists sharing pizzas.

Image credits: Louis Hansel / unsplash (not the actual photo)

“Get out of here. I don’t care about you,” he reportedly told the group, adding that he was “angry” with them.

“There are 16 people, but they only ordered five pizzas and three beers. They are ridiculous! This is too much,” the owner fumed.

The restaurant owner live-streamed the group of sixteen tourists after they ordered five pizzas

Restaurant owner speaking in a video, reacting to backlash after insulting tourists over sharing pizzas.

Image credits: AcriW75UVKfYb4H

Tweet from Claudio expressing shame over a restaurant owner insulting tourists who shared pizzas, sparking backlash online.

Image credits: Claudio08972199

The owner later posted a complaint online, saying he had been “driven to rock bottom by the tourists,” as per Chinese outlet Ettoday.

His treatment of the group was met with sharp criticism online, particularly from Taiwanese and Chinese nationals living in Italy.



Many accused the owner of xenophobia, noting that the restaurant had no minimum-spend rule and that sharing dishes is common in Asian culture.

“Cultural differences are not an excuse for bullying,” wrote one netizen.

Two large pizzas with fresh toppings on wooden paddles at an outdoor table in a restaurant setting.

Image credits: Simon Maage / unsplash (not the actual photo)

“As an Italian, I feel ashamed, he does not speak for the rest of Italian people,” one user expressed.

“I’m not from Taiwan but I’ll avoid this place like a plague,” added another.

“These people are elderly people who have come from afar. Didn’t his mother teach him to respect the elderly and care for the young?” wrote an additional user.

He reportedly insulted the group and called them “ridiculous”

Restaurant owner reading a receipt in kitchen next to a mushroom pizza being prepared on a flour-dusted surface.

Image credits: walter_tokyo

Social media comment expressing avoidance of restaurant after owner insulted tourists sharing pizzas.

Image credits: BoeyJanice

Many others said they would also order a pizza to share. “As a person with small appetite I had this same problem in Italy.”

The video not only went viral on Chinese and Taiwanese social media, but it was also the subject of extensive coverage on Taiwanese television.

Following the incident, the owner reportedly deleted the video and issued an apology in an attempt to remedy the situation.

Some of the tourists smiled, unaware that they were being mocked

Group of tourists sharing pizzas at a restaurant amid backlash faced by the owner for insulting their meal choice.

Image credits: walter_tokyo

“I would like to apologize to the tourists from Taiwan. We Italians are very playful people,” he said on November 14.

“You are wonderful people. I love China. I love Taiwan,” he continued, explaining that he had visited China.

According to Italian outlet La Nazione, the eatery owner has been identified as Patrizio Pazzini, the older brother of Giampaolo Pazzini, a retired Serie A footballer.

Person holding a slice of pizza with melted cheese, representing restaurant owner and tourists sharing pizzas controversy.

Image credits: EyeEm / freepik (not the actual photo)

Comment from user defending restaurant owner after backlash over tourists sharing pizzas, discussing cultural customs and food origins.



A blogger who was part of the group claimed that their guide had previously informed Pazzini of their planned food order, telling him that many tourists were not hungry due to jet lag.

According to the blogger, the owner nodded and accepted the order, after which the tour guide booked the table for the group.

In Italy, most people order a thin-crust pizza to eat individually

Tourists walking down a narrow European street near restaurants causing restaurant owner backlash over pizza sharing.

Image credits: Ho LI / unsplash (not the actual photo)

Even Montecatini Mayor Claudio Del Rosso weighed in on the matter, according to La Nazione, saying Pazzini had likely posted the video for social media popularity.

“We all know the protagonist of this video in the city and we know he’s someone who can joke around in any situation and with anyone,” Del Rosso stated.

“I’m certain he had no intention of offending anyone, but simply—albeit very wrongly—the desire to post a video on social media to attract some likes.

“He’s anything but a bad or racist person. He made a mistake, a serious one at that. His behavior is absolutely wrong, and he owes an apology.”

The mayor intends to personally apologize to the representatives of the countries involved.

“This incident represents neither the city nor the people of Montecatini. This person has made a gross mistake, for which he is fully apologizing.

“For my part, as mayor, I will invite the diplomatic representatives of the countries involved in this affair to a meeting and to renew our spirit of hospitality.”

Montecatini Terme is known for its thermal waters, which have made it a top wellness destination in Tuscany and one of the “Great Spa Towns of Europe,” as recognized by UNESCO.

“Boss is simply discriminating against Asians,” one reader commented

Tweet criticizing restaurant owner for insulting tourists sharing pizzas, highlighting poor customer respect and backlash.

Image credits: Fei97506Xiao

Tweet showing a user expressing disappointment over a restaurant owner insulting tourists sharing pizzas.

Image credits: tookarakorum

Comment criticizing tourists sharing pizzas, highlighting backlash faced by restaurant owner over pizza-sharing dispute.

Comment from user Yin Shin urging boycott of restaurant after owner insulted tourists sharing pizzas, sparking backlash.

Comment on social media about pizza size related to restaurant owner facing backlash over tourists sharing pizzas.

Comment on backlash faced by restaurant owner after insulting tourists sharing pizzas, discussing frugality and customer expectations.

Comment accusing restaurant owner of discrimination and mockery, sparking backlash from tourists over pizza sharing incident.

Comment on social media criticizing restaurant owner for discrimination after insulting tourists sharing pizzas.

Screenshot of a social media comment warning to avoid a restaurant after owner insulted tourists sharing pizzas.

Comment on social media discussing restaurant owner backlash over tourists sharing pizzas and insulting remarks.

Comment on social media discussing the restaurant owner facing backlash after insulting tourists sharing pizzas.

Comment criticizing tourists for sharing pizzas, reflecting restaurant owner backlash over food waste concerns.

Comment discussing a restaurant owner’s frustration over 16 tourists sharing 5 pizzas in a dining dispute.

