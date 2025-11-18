Woman Reveals Disturbing Truth About Solo Traveling By Recording Local Man’s Vile Act
A content creator has shed light on one of the most troubling realities of solo travel as a woman.
Molly, a self-described solo traveler who goes by @molsgonewild online, shared a disturbing interaction she had with a man while visiting Sri Lanka.
The New Zealand native said the incident occurred while she was riding her tuk-tuk in the South Asian country.
- Molly, a solo traveler from New Zealand, captured a man exposing himself to her while she was visiting Sri Lanka.
- The man asked to sleep with her while she was on a solo tuk-tuk road trip across the South Asian country.
- After her video went viral, local police identified and arrested the man.
A New Zealand woman exposed a disturbing interaction with a man while traveling solo in Sri Lanka
“I debated sharing this – but this is the reality of solo travel as a woman,” she captioned her post on Instagram.
“During my solo tuk-tuk road trip across Sri Lanka, a man asked for s*x and exposed himself to me. It was one of those moments that shakes you a bit, even when you think you’re prepared for anything.
“Solo travelling is incredible – but it’s not always sunshine and smiles. Some days test your strength and remind you to stay alert,” she concluded.
“Definitely not, no,” said Molly, trying to be polite in response to the lewd question.
The man then exposed himself to her while repeatedly asking, “Please?”
The stranger approached Molly while she was in a tuk-tuk and exposed himself to her
Molly quickly drove away, asking herself, “What the f**k just happened?”
In the caption, the traveler clarified that the incident does not reflect her interactions with most locals, whom she described as “some of the kindest and most generous” people she has ever encountered.
“This was one man, one moment — not a reflection of an entire country,” she wrote.
“Girl I’m so sorry this happened to you. Sadly there isn’t enough respect for women. I’m sending you love and hope you are doing well,” one person wrote.
“This is absolutely appalling 😭 I’m really sorry this happened to you. The things we go through as solo female travelers I swear,” said another.
“Omg. We can’t just enjoy the world,” added a third, to which Molly replied, “I know right!”
“This is the reality of solo traveling as a woman,” Molly wrote
“Truly sorry about this situation. As a country we take these kind of situation very seriously. We really sorry again 🙏🏼❤️” read another comment.
Molly has since posted a follow-up video in which she revealed that she has been in contact with local police regarding the incident and that the man has been detained.
Police have arrested a 23-year-old Sri Lankan man, according to news reports.
Molly thanked those who expressed their support following the incident, as well as the Sri Lankan Tourism Police for their quick response.
She explained that the man was located and arrested within four days of her posting the video on Thursday (November 13). The aggressor is currently going through the court process, and police will keep Molly updated on the case.
The solo traveler explained that the incident does not reflect her experience in the “amazing” country
Despite being grateful that the man was arrested, Molly also called out commenters who turned to victim-blaming instead of condemning the individual who harassed her.
“A lot of people said, ‘That’s what you get for solo traveling as a female,’ even other women who said I have no survival skills.
“And my personal favorite is that I should travel with a man to protect myself from men.
“Women should be able to solo travel. We are not the problem,” she emphasized. “It’s the men who don’t know how to behave correctly.”
Still, the travel enthusiast stressed that negative experiences like this don’t affect her views of the benefits of solo travel.
“One incident is not a representation of what solo travel is like as a female. I’ve traveled through so many different countries that people label as ‘unsafe’ and all I have experienced is kindness from locals.”
The aggressor has been located and arrested, Molly said
She added that Sri Lanka is an “amazing” destination and that the incident could have happened anywhere in the world.
“Unfortunately, men like this exist everywhere,” the tourist said.
“Women should be able to solo travel. We are not the problem,” the tourist responded to victim-blamers
“This one man does not represent all men in Sri Lanka. I experienced nothing but kindness, generosity, and welcoming behavior from all the locals. Whenever I had a problem, they were always there to help me.”
She concluded, “Let’s keep the conversation going, but let’s also remember: the world is full of good people.”
People condemned the man’s lewd act and supported Molly for exposing him online
So sorry this happened to you. Unfortunately, some things evidently never change. This happened to me in broad daylight on my university campus. Disgusting men are everywhere.
