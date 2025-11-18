Woman Reveals Disturbing Truth About Solo Traveling By Recording Local Man’s Vile Act

ADVERTISEMENT

A content creator has shed light on one of the most troubling realities of solo travel as a woman.

Molly, a self-described solo traveler who goes by @molsgonewild online, shared a disturbing interaction she had with a man while visiting Sri Lanka.

The New Zealand native said the incident occurred while she was riding her tuk-tuk in the South Asian country.

Woman with distressed expression outdoors reflecting on solo traveling experience after recording local man's vile act.

Image credits: molsgonewild

“I debated sharing this – but this is the reality of solo travel as a woman,” she captioned her post on Instagram.

“During my solo tuk-tuk road trip across Sri Lanka, a man asked for s*x and exposed himself to me. It was one of those moments that shakes you a bit, even when you think you’re prepared for anything.

“Solo travelling is incredible – but it’s not always sunshine and smiles. Some days test your strength and remind you to stay alert,” she concluded.

Woman revealing disturbing truth about solo traveling while sipping a drink outdoors wearing a cap under clear blue sky.

Image credits: molsgonewild

Comment reading Omg. We cant just enjoy the world on social media post about woman revealing disturbing truth about solo traveling.



The clip shows the perverted man approaching Molly with a smile on his face and asking, “Have s*x?”

“Definitely not, no,” said Molly, trying to be polite in response to the lewd question.

The man then exposed himself to her while repeatedly asking, “Please?”

The stranger approached Molly while she was in a tuk-tuk and exposed himself to her

Woman revealing disturbing truth about solo traveling, interacting with a local man inside a vehicle during daytime.

Image credits: molsgonewild

Molly quickly drove away, asking herself, “What the f**k just happened?”



In the caption, the traveler clarified that the incident does not reflect her interactions with most locals, whom she described as “some of the kindest and most generous” people she has ever encountered.

“This was one man, one moment — not a reflection of an entire country,” she wrote.

Woman traveling alone encounters disturbing behavior from local man captured on camera in outdoor setting.

Image credits: molsgonewild

Screenshot of a social media comment reacting to a disturbing solo traveling incident involving a local man's vile act.



Viewers expressed their disgust at the scene, saying it’s unfair that women often encounter alarming situations while traveling solo.

“Girl I’m so sorry this happened to you. Sadly there isn’t enough respect for women. I’m sending you love and hope you are doing well,” one person wrote.

“This is absolutely appalling 😭 I’m really sorry this happened to you. The things we go through as solo female travelers I swear,” said another.

“Omg. We can’t just enjoy the world,” added a third, to which Molly replied, “I know right!”

“This is the reality of solo traveling as a woman,” Molly wrote

Woman solo traveling records local man's disturbing behavior while seated inside a vehicle, showing concern and discomfort.

Image credits: molsgonewild

“Truly sorry about this situation. As a country we take these kind of situation very seriously. We really sorry again 🙏🏼❤️” read another comment.

Molly has since posted a follow-up video in which she revealed that she has been in contact with local police regarding the incident and that the man has been detained.

Police have arrested a 23-year-old Sri Lankan man, according to news reports.

Woman with long curly hair revealing disturbing truth about solo traveling, looking concerned inside a vehicle.

Image credits: molsgonewild

Comment by Brenda Lee discussing the disturbing truth about solo traveling and local man's vile act in various countries including Australia.

Molly thanked those who expressed their support following the incident, as well as the Sri Lankan Tourism Police for their quick response.

She explained that the man was located and arrested within four days of her posting the video on Thursday (November 13). The aggressor is currently going through the court process, and police will keep Molly updated on the case.

The solo traveler explained that the incident does not reflect her experience in the “amazing” country

Woman solo traveling outdoors with palm trees in background, smiling and taking a selfie in casual beachwear.

Image credits: molsgonewild

Despite being grateful that the man was arrested, Molly also called out commenters who turned to victim-blaming instead of condemning the individual who harassed her.

“A lot of people said, ‘That’s what you get for solo traveling as a female,’ even other women who said I have no survival skills.

“And my personal favorite is that I should travel with a man to protect myself from men.

“Women should be able to solo travel. We are not the problem,” she emphasized. “It’s the men who don’t know how to behave correctly.”

Woman revealing disturbing truth about solo traveling with local man's vile act recorded outdoors in casual setting.

Image credits: molsgonewild

Comment by Siobhan Legge discussing gender issues related to disturbing acts encountered during solo traveling.

Still, the travel enthusiast stressed that negative experiences like this don’t affect her views of the benefits of solo travel.



“One incident is not a representation of what solo travel is like as a female. I’ve traveled through so many different countries that people label as ‘unsafe’ and all I have experienced is kindness from locals.”



The aggressor has been located and arrested, Molly said

Woman solo traveling in a forested area taking a selfie, revealing the disturbing truth about local man's vile act.

Image credits: molsgonewild

She added that Sri Lanka is an “amazing” destination and that the incident could have happened anywhere in the world.

“Unfortunately, men like this exist everywhere,” the tourist said.

“Women should be able to solo travel. We are not the problem,” the tourist responded to victim-blamers

Young woman with wet hair sharing her experience on victim blaming and solo traveling safety concerns indoors.

Image credits: molsgonewild

“This one man does not represent all men in Sri Lanka. I experienced nothing but kindness, generosity, and welcoming behavior from all the locals. Whenever I had a problem, they were always there to help me.”

She concluded, “Let’s keep the conversation going, but let’s also remember: the world is full of good people.”

People condemned the man’s lewd act and supported Molly for exposing him online

Comment expressing sympathy and urging Sri Lankan authorities to take action against a local man's vile act during solo traveling.

Comment from a Sri Lankan expressing concern and hope after a disturbing solo traveling incident involving a local man.

Comment on social media expressing disgust toward a perverted local man during solo traveling experience.

Comment expressing sorrow about a man in jail, addressing the disturbing truth about solo traveling risks.

Comment from woman revealing disturbing truth about solo traveling warns about female travelers' safety risks.

Comment expressing distress over disturbing truth about solo female traveling and dangers faced during trips.

Comment on social media expressing anger and support related to disturbing truth about solo traveling being revealed.

Comment warning about a local man's vile act shared by a woman revealing disturbing truth about solo traveling.

Comment by user veerdhevalnaik expressing support for a woman revealing disturbing truth about solo traveling and ending harassment.

Social media comment expressing shock and concern about disturbing solo traveling truth revealed by local man's vile act.

Comment expressing sympathy and disgust about a disturbing solo traveling experience involving a local man's vile act.

Comment expressing sympathy and support for a woman after disturbing solo traveling experience involving a local man's act.

User comment on social media about risks of solo traveling and fear of attacks on women compared to men.

Comment on social media expressing concern and support related to disturbing solo traveling experience revealed by a woman.

Comment expressing sympathy about solo traveling incident in Sri Lanka and suggesting police complaint or warning.

Social media comment expressing shock and concern about vile act revealed during solo traveling experience.

Comment by Paulis Lund about encountering people with mental health issues while solo traveling in foreign countries with less support.

Text post showing details about arrest linked to foreign woman's complaint after solo traveling incident recorded by tourist police.

Comment discussing dangers of solo traveling, sharing past experience of being confronted while backpacking in Europe.

Comment by Chris Cowell in a social media post discussing an Uber Eats driver delivering food humorously.

Comment about encountering a bad egg while solo traveling, highlighting the disturbing truth revealed by the local man's vile act.

Comment from Suresh Wenuka Godakanda expressing hope for a respectful environment after solo traveling disturbing act incident.

Social media comment about disturbing truth of solo traveling, referencing a local man's inappropriate behavior.

Comment from JPen Elbet warning about solo traveling risks in a foreign country and advising staying home for safety reasons.

Comment by Jude Randall sharing experience about driving a bus or tram in Melbourne in a social media post.

Screenshot of a social media comment discussing a disturbing truth about solo traveling, highlighting a local man's vile act.

Screenshot of a social media comment saying he is just flirting with laughing emojis in a casual conversation.

Comment warning against solo traveling, advising others to avoid traveling alone due to safety concerns revealed by a woman.