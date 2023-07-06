DoorDasher Fired For Cursing Out A Woman After She Gave Him A $5 Tip On A $20 Order
A DoorDash customer from Texas recently posted video of a driver cursing her out after she gave him a $5 tip for a $20 pizza.
TikToker Lacey Purciful (@ladybug3660) caught an exchange between herself and her DoorDasher after he brough her a pizza. The video has been viewed over 26 million times as of today, sparking condemnation for the man’s behavior.
In the clip, the DoorDash driver, known as Corey, is filmed through the doorbell camera, handing Lacey her pizza and turning around to walk away. But after he steps off her porch, he turns around and says, “I just want to say it’s a nice house for a 5 dollar tip.”
“You’re welcome,” Lacey shouts as he continues to walk away.
But he wasn’t done yet.
Texas resident Lacey Purciful recently ordered a pizza delivered to her place
But the DoorDash driver who brought her food threw a complaint about the tip
Lacey tried to defuse the situation but the guy added a complaint
Image credits: ladybug3660
The Texan shared their interaction on her TikTok account
@ladybug3660 My lovely Dasher Corey believes I should be tipping 50% 🤔🤡🫣🍕#doordash #doordashdriver #doordasher #doordashers #pizza #pizzalover #pizzahut #fyp #momsoftiktok #momsover30 #bigmad #rude #vivint #vivintdoorbellcamera #smile @DoorDash @DoorDash ♬ original sound – Lacey Purciful
