DoorDasher Fired For Cursing Out A Woman After She Gave Him A $5 Tip On A $20 Order
Work & Money

Rokas Laurinavičius and
Mantas Kačerauskas

A DoorDash customer from Texas recently posted video of a driver cursing her out after she gave him a $5 tip for a $20 pizza.

TikToker Lacey Purciful (@ladybug3660) caught an exchange between herself and her DoorDasher after he brough her a pizza. The video has been viewed over 26 million times as of today, sparking condemnation for the man’s behavior.

In the clip, the DoorDash driver, known as Corey, is filmed through the doorbell camera, handing Lacey her pizza and turning around to walk away. But after he steps off her porch, he turns around and says, “I just want to say it’s a nice house for a 5 dollar tip.”

“You’re welcome,” Lacey shouts as he continues to walk away.

But he wasn’t done yet.

Texas resident Lacey Purciful recently ordered a pizza delivered to her place

But the DoorDash driver who brought her food threw a complaint about the tip

Lacey tried to defuse the situation but the guy added a complaint

Image credits: ladybug3660

The Texan shared their interaction on her TikTok account

@ladybug3660 My lovely Dasher Corey believes I should be tipping 50% 🤔🤡🫣🍕#doordash #doordashdriver #doordasher #doordashers #pizza #pizzalover #pizzahut #fyp #momsoftiktok #momsover30 #bigmad #rude #vivint #vivintdoorbellcamera #smile @DoorDash @DoorDash ♬ original sound – Lacey Purciful

And after it went viral, the driver was fired

The whole ordeal reignited the age-old debate on tipping culture in the US

Hey pandas, what do you think?
General Anaesthesia
General Anaesthesia
Community Member
1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

"It's a nice house for a $5 tip. It would be a shame if something happened to it".

2
2points
reply
troufaki13
troufaki13
Community Member
3 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

I think I've seen enough posts about the tipping situation in the US. Customers are unsatisfied, employees are unsatisfied, the only ones rubbing their hands with content are the employers. Either change the situation or accept it and move on. 🤷‍♀️

0
0points
reply
Pie
Pie
Community Member
28 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

He wasn't fired. But its cute that she thinks so.

-2
-2points
reply
