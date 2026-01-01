Pink Breaks Silence After Spending New Year’s Eve Alone In Hospital
Singer-songwriter Alecia Beth Moore, commonly known by her stage name Pink, shared New Year’s Eve wishes with her fans from the hospital. On Thursday (January 1), the 46-year-old posted a picture of herself on Instagram, which quickly went viral and garnered almost half a million likes.
In the caption, the singer shared a positive update on her health, while the picture depicted her in a patient gown with a large bandage covering her neck.
- Singer-songwriter Pink wished fans a New Year from the hospital, revealing she had undergone surgery.
- Fans wished Pink a speedy recovery as she admitted to being alone in the hospital, since her family was on a snowboarding trip.
- Pink has been plagued with health issues in the last two years and even had to cancel some of her concerts.
“I am leaving behind all of my hurt in 2025,” she wrote, reflecting on the ups and downs she faced in the past year.
Pink revealed why she spent New Year’s Eve alone in the hospital
Image credits: Dia Dipasupil/Getty Images
In her latest post, Pink revealed that she spent New Year’s Eve in the hospital as she was focused on fixing her body. The There You Go hitmaker confessed that she wasn’t getting any cosmetic surgeries done but needed treatment for her neck.
Image credits: pink/Instagram
“It may not be a fancy facelift, but I am getting two new shiny discs in my neck,” she wrote.
Pink added that she viewed the new scar, from the neck surgery, as a reminder that her body is a vessel, which she appreciates.
“Rock ‘n’ roll is a contact sport,” she joked.
View this post on Instagram
The three-time Grammy winner admitted that she was alone at the hospital as her family had not accompanied her. She shared that her husband, professional motocross racer Carey Hart, and their two children, Willow Sage Hart and Jameson Moon Hart, were on a family snowboarding trip.
In her message, Pink also encouraged her fans not to be afraid to take care of themselves and others. “I’m going to choose positive thoughts over negative ones,” she said of her plans for 2026.
Image credits: Jean Catuffe/Getty Images
The singer-songwriter reflected on the year gone by in her latest Instagram post
Image credits: hartluck/Instagram
In the lengthy caption, Pink admitted that she was delighted to “say goodbye to the snake year and welcome in the horse.” She described 2025 as “a doozy for all,” with experiences ranging from absolutely devastating to mildly annoying.
Despite the challenges, the singer admitted to finding beauty and joy in her family’s company. The year also saw her bid farewell to incredibly important people, while welcoming new ones into her life.
Image credits: pink/Instagram
“Happy New Year, and may you experience more joy than sorrow, more sunshine than rain, more love than hatred,” she wished for her fans.
In the comments, fans wished Pink a speedy recovery and better health in the new year.
Image credits: pink/Instagram
“I’m giving you a big hug from here, and I say it will be better. Please stay positive!!!” one fan commented.
Another user said, “So much love and speedy, easy healing to you. Thank you for always being the light.”
“You don’t need a fancy facelift, you’re perfect how you are. Heal well,” a third person wrote.
Pink has faced persistent health issues over the past couple of years
Image credits: pink/Instagram
In September 2025, Pink took to Instagram to share that she had contracted an E. coli infection during a vacation. While the Most Girls singer did not reveal where she had traveled, she shared a picture of herself sipping wine while receiving treatment.
“When you go on vacation and have food, and E. coli decides to move into your gut, you k*ll it with friends and daughters and red wine. And a vitamin IV concoction,” she wrote.
In July 2024, Pink canceled her concert in Bern, Switzerland, after her doctors had reportedly advised her against performing. While she did not specify the health issue, she said, “I’ve been advised that I’m unable to continue with the show tomorrow.”
Image credits: Raph_PH/Flickr
A few months later, in October, she postponed four shows scheduled to take place in Lincoln, Sioux Falls, Milwaukee, and Des Moines as a part of her Summer Carnivale tour. The shows were later canceled in November 2024, with Pink issuing an apology via Instagram.
“I couldn’t lift my right arm anymore, I couldn’t sleep, and I needed to figure it out. Cortisone can only take you so far,” she said, suggesting her ongoing health issues had led to the cancellation of shows.
“You are never alone.” Netizens expressed support for Pink amidst her health issues
I have been alone in a hospital at a vulnerable time, and I felt so alone and unloved. It's wonderful that Pink can put a positive spin on this. She is so strong and awesome and her shows are incredible and I hope she can recover and keep doing her thing!
I hate to have visitors when I'm in the hospital. I tell family to stay home and do what they want to do. I am working on getting well and I have trouble being "pleasant" while trying to get well. I can't get well if I'm worried about what they are giving up to visit me!!!
