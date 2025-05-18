Pink’s Husband Shares Graphic “Nasty Get Off” Post Surgery Picture Following Bike Accident

ADVERTISEMENT

Things got a little gory as Pink’s husband Carey Hart shared an up close and personal shot of his “nasty” injury, courtesy of his recent motocross crash.

The 49-year-old gave a little update to his 1.3 million followers on Instagram on the grueling accident and issued an apology to his wife for putting her through what had to be an emotionally challenging journey.

Highlights Carey Hart shared graphic post-surgery photos after a motocross crash that severed his small intestine from his colon.

Despite his multiple serious injuries and 22 surgeries, Hart remains determined and praises his doctors for his recovery.

Hart reflected on his long racing career, now mostly in retirement, but still occasionally participating in events.

Hart was seen sitting inside a hospital next to a monitor in one photo while another showed him doing a thumbs down at the camera.

Carey Hart got into a motocross crash recently and shared the pictures of his post-operation wounds and stitches

Image credits: Emma McIntyre/AMA2017/Getty

He also decided to include a mirror selfie where he lifted his shirt to showcase three bandaids placed along his midriff — following it up with a reveal of a number of stitches on his torso.

But it’s nice to see the racer hasn’t lost his sense of humor as he captioned the post, “Welp, I ran out of talent. I had a pretty nasty get off, practicing Thursday morning. Landed off a jump, bars knife, and took the bar to the gut while going over the bars.

“As I understand it, severed my small intestine from my colon,” he shared, but reassured fans that he was “fine” and would make a full recovery.

Image credits: pink

Image credits: hartluck

“Just a big thank you to @feedbigb for talking me into going to the ER, and a huge thanks to @pink. As always does in these situations w/ me, she steps up and takes charge at the hospital. Sorry to put you through this, yet again.”

He continued, “Gonna rest up this week, and start the healing process. *** sorry to everyone I ghosted over the last couple days. There was a good reason for it. I’m gonna take a few days off, and I’ll catch up with everyone next week.”

As Daily Mail reported, their two children Willow, 13, and Jameson, eight, also visited their father in the hospital.

He thanked his wife and his children for being his support system

Image credits: hartluck

Being a racer since the 90s, Hart has had his fair share of injuries that would make most of us have a visceral reaction.

During the X Games in 2001, he attempted a backflip but didn’t execute the move well. He left with broken bones, broken ribs, and a bruised tailbone.

Image credits: hartluck

These accidents aren’t just tallies to him, either. In an interview with TooFab in December 2024, he said, “My body’s pretty destroyed. I’m in the high 80s for broken bones.”

At the time, he had just undergone his 22nd surgery on his knee and “gotten full use out of this body,” before praising those who have helped him along the way.

“I have great doctors. I have great, amazing doctors. And that’s what keeps me pushing and doing stupid sh–t… I’m very stubborn.”

Hart is no longer professionally racing but he still occasionally participates in racing events

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Carey Hart (@hartluck)

Image credits: pink

The father-of-two also took a moment to reflect on his decorated career, despite the fact that he no longer races professionally.

He said, “I’ve had a very successful career. I’m in my super extreme twilight of my career. I’m lucky enough to still do it. But I haven’t had a chance to really push and challenge myself since probably my early 30s…”

Hart had to medically withdraw due to a fall during the third season of Special Forces, which aired earlier this year.

Image credits: Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty

Apparently, the athlete had tripped over a “plastic speed bump thing for all the cables” while he was running in the mud which caused him to further injure his already “bad ankle” — something he needs to go get “fused” next year.

“I have no cartilage left in that ankle — and I tripped and I hit the ground and I put my hand out. So I initially felt my wrist more than anything and completed it,” he told US Weekly regarding his exit from the show.

A few online wished for a speedy recovery

