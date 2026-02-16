Couple Treats Birth Control Like Teamwork, Friend Treats A Pill Alarm Like A Threat To Masculinity
Jealousy can turn ugly only if someone decides to act on those feelings and take it out on someone else. Once that happens, it often tends to have a chain reaction with other folks getting affected and possibly being troubled by their own insecurities.
This is what one man faced after his friend began making fun of him for keeping reminders of his girlfriend’s daily birth control schedule. Although he had no problem being a supportive partner till then, his friend’s words made him uncomfortable enough to rethink everything.
More info: Reddit
It’s important not to heed unnecessary advice or suggestions from people who don’t understand the inner workings of your relationship
Image credits: jet-po / Freepik (not the actual photo)
The poster explained that since she was taking the pill daily, both she and her boyfriend had kept an alarm so that she would not forget to take it
Image credits: freepik / Freepik (not the actual photo)
The woman was glad that her partner had taken the initiative to support and remind her about her birth control, until a friend questioned him about it at a party
Image credits: freepik / Freepik (not the actual photo)
The friend made jokes and began mocking the man publicly for having the pill alarm, and tried to insinuate that it wasn’t his responsibility to do so
Image credits: Glittering-Bee-3558
The poster’s boyfriend felt uncomfortable and bothered by his friend’s mean comments, and this also made the woman worry
Since the poster had faced unpleasant side effects from having to take the morning-after pill in the past, she had finally decided to switch to taking birth control daily. She and her partner also chose to stick to the schedule properly by setting alarms so that she wouldn’t skip even one dose.
According to medical experts, it’s important to try to take this pill at the same time every day so that you don’t miss any, and slowly get used to the system. Usually, this birth control follows a 21 or 28-day schedule, and people need to be careful not to skip taking the medicine, or else it might impact its effectiveness.
Luckily for the OP, her supportive partner decided to help her out with this pill system by setting an alarm on his phone and reminding her of when to take the medicine. That way, she wouldn’t have to worry about it alone and would have him as a backup so that not even one day would be overlooked.
It’s extremely important for both partners to be on the same page when it comes to birth control, and professionals state that this can be done by creating openness around the topic. It shouldn’t just be one partner’s job to manage, and like the poster’s boyfriend had set up the pill alarm, both people need to support one another in the process.
Image credits: grustock / Freepik (not the actual photo)
Even though the poster and her partner were on the same page about their birth control, the man’s friend found the entire situation hilarious. He couldn’t believe that the man had been setting a pill alarm daily, and tried to criticize him about it by saying that it wasn’t his responsibility at all.
Unfortunately, some people put men down like this just for being supportive partners, and the term ‘simp’ is often used to describe them. Experts explain that it’s important not to give in to these misogynistic ideas and for men to be secure in the fact that there’s nothing wrong with being a kind, loving, and caring partner.
The problem is that the OP’s boyfriend took his friend’s words to heart and felt uncomfortable by the jokes that he made, especially since everyone else also heard them. That’s why the poster asked folks online for advice, because she didn’t know if it was unusual for couples to have such an arrangement.
As most people pointed out, the problem actually was with the friend who definitely seemed jealous of his buddy’s relationship. That’s why mental health professionals explain that it’s important not to get bogged down by a person’s unkind words or mocking, as it might actually just be a projection of their own insecurities.
What are your thoughts on this situation, and have you ever dealt with a jealous friend like this? We’d love to hear from you.
Folks sided with the woman and felt that her boyfriend’s friend should be ignored because he definitely didn’t have their best interests at heart
Boyfriend obviously knew the guy was an AH, otherwise why would he pull him aside and tell him privately? He knew it was going to get weird. So in that case why mention it at all? Do couples really pretend they don't use birth control? My friend group doesn't update with changes (although often when they go off BC it's mentioned) but I know what method everyone prefers. It's a topic that comes up an alarm would be an example of something coming up days off work for a vasectomy or debating implant, coil or pill. I know who's allergic to latex, etc. if you're not grown up enough to discuss birth control like an adult your friends should be encouraging celibacy.
Why are glorifying the pill for women? It's literally poison that is not given to men. Don't take the pill. Dont get a coil either. Don't do anything harmful to your body. Men can wear a c****m, they can get the pill, they can get vasectomies.
Boyfriend obviously knew the guy was an AH, otherwise why would he pull him aside and tell him privately? He knew it was going to get weird. So in that case why mention it at all? Do couples really pretend they don't use birth control? My friend group doesn't update with changes (although often when they go off BC it's mentioned) but I know what method everyone prefers. It's a topic that comes up an alarm would be an example of something coming up days off work for a vasectomy or debating implant, coil or pill. I know who's allergic to latex, etc. if you're not grown up enough to discuss birth control like an adult your friends should be encouraging celibacy.
Why are glorifying the pill for women? It's literally poison that is not given to men. Don't take the pill. Dont get a coil either. Don't do anything harmful to your body. Men can wear a c****m, they can get the pill, they can get vasectomies.
24
4