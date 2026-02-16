Couple Treats Birth Control Like Teamwork, Friend Treats A Pill Alarm Like A Threat To Masculinity

ADVERTISEMENT

Jealousy can turn ugly only if someone decides to act on those feelings and take it out on someone else. Once that happens, it often tends to have a chain reaction with other folks getting affected and possibly being troubled by their own insecurities.

This is what one man faced after his friend began making fun of him for keeping reminders of his girlfriend’s daily birth control schedule. Although he had no problem being a supportive partner till then, his friend’s words made him uncomfortable enough to rethink everything.

More info: Reddit

It’s important not to heed unnecessary advice or suggestions from people who don’t understand the inner workings of your relationship

Young couple smiling and sharing a tender moment in bed, illustrating relationship and boyfriend dynamics without bullying.

Image credits: jet-po / Freepik (not the actual photo)

The poster explained that since she was taking the pill daily, both she and her boyfriend had kept an alarm so that she would not forget to take it

Couple managing pill schedule together while boyfriend's friend teases him, highlighting pill relationship and bullying issues.

Text excerpt about taking a pill with a boyfriend's reminder, highlighting pill relationship and bullying context.

Hand holding phone with pill reminder app open beside glasses and books on a bedside table at night.

Image credits: freepik / Freepik (not the actual photo)

The woman was glad that her partner had taken the initiative to support and remind her about her birth control, until a friend questioned him about it at a party

Text about boyfriend supporting pill use in a relationship, mentioning past side effects and involvement to prevent bullying.

Text describing a pill alarm going off at a dinner party, leading to boyfriend bullying by a friend making loud jokes.

Man in a light blue shirt discussing relationship issues and bullying with friends at a dining table.

Image credits: freepik / Freepik (not the actual photo)

The friend made jokes and began mocking the man publicly for having the pill alarm, and tried to insinuate that it wasn’t his responsibility to do so

Text excerpt showing comments about independence and pill alarm in a pill relationship boyfriend bullying context.

Text describing a boyfriend feeling deeply bothered and uncomfortable due to exposed personal confidence, reflecting pill relationship bullying.

Text about managing pill in a relationship, discussing boyfriend dynamics and concerns about bullying.

Image credits: Glittering-Bee-3558

The poster’s boyfriend felt uncomfortable and bothered by his friend’s mean comments, and this also made the woman worry

Since the poster had faced unpleasant side effects from having to take the morning-after pill in the past, she had finally decided to switch to taking birth control daily. She and her partner also chose to stick to the schedule properly by setting alarms so that she wouldn’t skip even one dose.

According to medical experts, it’s important to try to take this pill at the same time every day so that you don’t miss any, and slowly get used to the system. Usually, this birth control follows a 21 or 28-day schedule, and people need to be careful not to skip taking the medicine, or else it might impact its effectiveness.

Luckily for the OP, her supportive partner decided to help her out with this pill system by setting an alarm on his phone and reminding her of when to take the medicine. That way, she wouldn’t have to worry about it alone and would have him as a backup so that not even one day would be overlooked.

It’s extremely important for both partners to be on the same page when it comes to birth control, and professionals state that this can be done by creating openness around the topic. It shouldn’t just be one partner’s job to manage, and like the poster’s boyfriend had set up the pill alarm, both people need to support one another in the process.

Woman in a white shirt drinking water from a glass, representing pill relationship challenges and boyfriend bullying awareness.

Image credits: grustock / Freepik (not the actual photo)

Even though the poster and her partner were on the same page about their birth control, the man’s friend found the entire situation hilarious. He couldn’t believe that the man had been setting a pill alarm daily, and tried to criticize him about it by saying that it wasn’t his responsibility at all.

Unfortunately, some people put men down like this just for being supportive partners, and the term ‘simp’ is often used to describe them. Experts explain that it’s important not to give in to these misogynistic ideas and for men to be secure in the fact that there’s nothing wrong with being a kind, loving, and caring partner.

The problem is that the OP’s boyfriend took his friend’s words to heart and felt uncomfortable by the jokes that he made, especially since everyone else also heard them. That’s why the poster asked folks online for advice, because she didn’t know if it was unusual for couples to have such an arrangement.

As most people pointed out, the problem actually was with the friend who definitely seemed jealous of his buddy’s relationship. That’s why mental health professionals explain that it’s important not to get bogged down by a person’s unkind words or mocking, as it might actually just be a projection of their own insecurities.

What are your thoughts on this situation, and have you ever dealt with a jealous friend like this? We’d love to hear from you.

Folks sided with the woman and felt that her boyfriend’s friend should be ignored because he definitely didn’t have their best interests at heart

Screenshot of an online discussion about boyfriend bullying and relationship support, emphasizing caring partners.

Screenshot of a social media comment discussing boyfriend bullying and relationship issues between friends.

Screenshot of an online conversation discussing pill relationship support and boyfriend bullying experiences between users.

Online forum conversation showing a user discussing relationship struggles and bullying in a casual chat format.

Screenshot of a conversation about college girls setting alarms together to make boys uncomfortable, highlighting relationship and bullying dynamics.

Online conversation about pill reminders and boyfriend support addressing relationship challenges and bullying concerns.

Comment discussing a boyfriend helping with pill schedule contrasted with bullying by a friend in a relationship.

Text conversation showing support in a pill relationship with reminders to take meds and addressing boyfriend bullying.

Reddit conversation about a boyfriend helping his partner with the pill in a supportive relationship, avoiding bullying.

Text conversation about relationship dynamics where a boyfriend reminds his partner to take a pill, addressing bullying concerns.