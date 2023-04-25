The Dragon Bridge: I Captured A Famous Tourist Symbol Of Da Nang In Vietnam
Ten years ago, in March 2013, the inauguration of the Dragon Bridge in Da Nang (Vietnam) attracted the attention of a large number of people and media agencies.
Dragon Bridge started construction in 2009 and was inaugurated in 2013, with a total cost of more than 1,500 billion VND. This bridge has a length of 666m, including 5 main spans, and 3 leading spans, 37.5m wide with 6 lanes and 2 lanes for pedestrians.
The steel dragon on the Dragon Bridge is designed in the shape of a dragon of the Ly Dynasty, reaching out to the sea, with a dragon’s tail with a lotus symbol. Particularly, the Dragon’s head weighs 194.1 tons; the body length is 530m, weight 8,405.1 tons; the dragon’s tail is 19.37m long, weighs 183.9 tons and the dragon’s scales weigh 118.9 tons… Steel Dragon on Dragon Bridge can spray water, spray fire, and serve tourism at 9 pm Saturday and Sunday and holidays and festivals.
In the early morning of March 29, 2013, VTV television station interviewed sculptor Pham Van Hang – the author who designed the image of the Steel Dragon on the Dragon Bridge
Along with the birth of the Dragon Bridge, Da Nang City has had many upgrades in city planning in the hope of attracting tourists. It seems that everything has gone as expected, the image of the Dragon Bridge has become popular in the media in Vietnam and internationally. Currently, Da Nang is a famous tourist destination with many tourists from Korea, Japan, the USA, Europe, Australia, China, and Taiwan.
People watch the sunrise on the Han River, a few hours before the opening ceremony of the Dragon Bridge
Students from a high school in Da Nang were present early in the morning to attend the inauguration ceremony of the Dragon Bridge
If you arrive at Da Nang International Airport, just go straight to Nguyen Van Linh Street, cross the Dragon Bridge, you can go straight to the beach, then continue on to Hoi An Ancient Town (if there is one on your schedule), very easy to find the way, isn’t it?
Thanks to collaborating with an electronic newspaper, I had the opportunity to witness and photograph the launch of the Dragon Bridge with my old Olympus E-510 camera.
The area connecting to the Dragon Bridge was cleaned and sprayed with water to wash the road before the inauguration
People exercise by the Han River, next to the Dragon bridge
March 29, 2013, is a day with many historical milestones in Da Nang. After the inauguration of Tran Thi Ly Bridge and Dragon Bridge, Nguyen Van Troi Bridge (one of the oldest bridges in Da Nang, next to Tran Thi Ly Bridge) officially stopped traffic, ending the historic mission (now converted into a pedestrian bridge). Take a look at the photos and captions to learn about that.