Tex-Mex Customer Ends Up Paying 5 Times More After Insisting On Her Own Way Of Ordering

When people say that “tastes differ” they mean, among other things, their food preferences. After all, each of us loves to eat something special, and this should be treated with respect. Of course, only when they treat you with the same respect.

Otherwise, there is always a risk of ending up like this story by user u/wastingtimaway on the Reddit MaliciousCompliance community, where the customer’s arrogance and her unwillingness to listen to the employee’s opinion led her to financial losses.

Tex-Mex customer shows her arrogance to employee while ordering special quesadilla and receives some instant karma

The employee suggested she could wrap tomatoes and lettuce in a tortilla and charge the customer over 5 times less

The customer, however, did not want to listen to any explanations and simply demanded her order served as she ordered it

Image credits: wastingtimaway

All this led the customer to paying the price of two full-fledged quesadillas, though she ordered them without most of their regular ingredients

So the Original Poster (OP) was once working at a Tex-Mex restaurant, and one day she was asked by a customer to make two vegan, gluten-free, cheese-free quesadillas when the regular price was $12. The author of the post once again clarified whether it was worth removing almost all the usual contents of a quesadilla, and she again confirmed.

In fact, the client just wanted lettuce and tomatoes wrapped in a tortilla, so the author of the post quite reasonably suggested that she pay for those ingredients separately for a total of $4.50 for two servings. But the customer showed her arrogance and did not want to listen to anything. Just two quesadillas without anything non-vegan!

No sooner said than done. Two quesadillas obviously means two quesadillas. Moreover, when the employee gave the client her order, she looked at her with that same classic “You-can-if-you want” look. Instant karma was not long coming – the client was, to put it mildly, surprised to learn that she would have to pay $24, as she would for two full-fledged quesadillas. And here came the moment of glory for the OP, when she reminded the customer that she had offered her an option with a lower bill, but she herself refused!

You have to give credit to the diner manager – when the client threw a natural fit over this, they completely sided with the employee (this, by the way, is not so common), and the arrogant woman had to pay a full bill of $24 for those quesadillas. As petty revenge, she did not leave a tip, but the story itself and the employee’s moral victory were definitely worth it!

Oh yes, later in the comments, responding to praise from readers, the author of the post said that the customer paid in cash, and the manager simply deleted the transaction, “refunded” the customer the amount of the bill that she actually had, and gave the difference to the Original Poster as a compensation for moral damage. Flawless victory!

“To be honest, I don’t see how a quesadilla without cheese can even be called a proper quesadilla,” says Roman Sardaryan, a chef from Ukraine, who was contacted by Bored Panda for a comment. “Well, a hot dog without sausage is no longer a hot dog, a cheeseburger without cheese is not a cheeseburger. However, the client’s wish is like a law, so they can get what they ordered – however, it will be another dish entirely.”

“On the other hand, there are many recipes for vegan quesadillas, where, for example, mashed potatoes with avocado replace melted cheese. It’s delicious, it does not cause allergies, and it can already be called a full-fledged quesadilla – because in this case, the taste will hardly suffer. However, if the client in this story did not want to listen to anything, it is unlikely that she would even agree to such an idea,” Roman notes.

Yes, there are actually many ways to make vegan quesadillas that are incredibly delicious, even if you don’t share the idea of vegan food. “These quesadillas were so freakin’ delicious that I’ll never be going back to my simple cheese quesadillas,” Nisha Vora, a vegan chef and food blogger from New York City, writes on her blog. “Sure, they take a little more effort and time than plopping some vegan cheese on a tortilla. But they are SO worth it. And they really don’t take thaaat much effort and time. As long as you’ve got your cashews soaked in advance, you can make these spicy, cheesy quesadillas in a half hour.”

In general, culinary experiments are always great and interesting, especially if you use some special ingredients that become a real kitchen game changer. Like, for example, in this special selection of ours. But even if your experiment ends in failure, do not lose heart, because there are always much more epic kitchen fails. In the meantime, we are looking forward to your comments on this particular story.

