So, today we have a few examples of what not to say when chatting up someone. At least that's what many people say. But, maybe here you’ll find the pick-up line that got you your significant other? Sometimes, the pick-up lines are more about delivery than about the text itself, however, today we’re only judging the latter.

This poll is a full-on journey of romance (?) and cringes, where you are in charge of rating all 25 of these pick-up lines. This is a good opportunity to have a good laugh, maybe reminisce about your courting days, or just to imagine how you would react if you were quoted one of these very, very cheesy pick-up lines 😖 🙄