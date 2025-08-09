ADVERTISEMENT

So, today we have a few examples of what not to say when chatting up someone. At least that's what many people say. But, maybe here you’ll find the pick-up line that got you your significant other? Sometimes, the pick-up lines are more about delivery than about the text itself, however, today we’re only judging the latter. 

This poll is a full-on journey of romance (?) and cringes, where you are in charge of rating all 25 of these pick-up lines. This is a good opportunity to have a good laugh, maybe reminisce about your courting days, or just to imagine how you would react if you were quoted one of these very, very cheesy pick-up lines 😖 🙄

#1

“If You Were A Vegetable, You'd Be A Cute-Cumber.”

Close-up of fresh green cucumbers stacked together, symbolizing creative and playful pickup lines.

Matthias Zomer Report

    #2

    “If You Were A Fruit, You'd Be A Fine-Apple.”

    Three apples resting on large green leaves over a textured brown mat and wooden surface with natural lighting.

    Aphiwat chuangchoem Report

    #3

    “If You Were A Triangle, You'd Be Acute One.”

    Triangle-shaped beige and pink price tag with string on a turquoise background, symbolizing pickup lines.

    Miguel Á. Padriñán Report

    #4

    “If You Were A Song, You'd Be A Fine Tune.”

    Woman singing passionately into a microphone on stage, expressing emotion while performing with pickup lines theme.

    Papa Yaw Report

    #5

    “If You Were A Dessert, You’d Be A Sweetie Pie.”

    Orange tart with slices arranged in a circle on a white plate, with a single slice served on a separate plate, pickup lines concept.

    Cats Coming Report

    #6

    “Are You A Magnet? Because I'm Attracted To You.”

    Hand holding miniature Brugge houses in front of traditional Belgian buildings, illustrating charming pickup lines setting.

    filippofaccendini Report

    #7

    “Are You A Lightbulb? Because You Just Brightened Up My World.”

    Hanging vintage light bulbs glowing warmly in a dark room, creating a cozy and inviting atmosphere for pickup lines.

    Saya Kimura Report

    #8

    “Are You A Wi-Fi Signal? Because I’m Feeling A Strong Connection.”

    Rustic wooden sign with funny WiFi message, placed indoors with sunglasses nearby, illustrating playful pickup lines.

    cottonbro studio Report

    #9

    “Are You A Parking Ticket? Because You've Got 'Fine' Written All Over You.”

    Vertical automated car parking system with multiple colorful vehicles stacked in a circular structure, related to pickup lines.

    Pixabay Report

    #10

    “Are You A Dictionary? Because You Add Meaning To My Life.”

    Close-up of a dictionary page showing the word dictionary and its definition, highlighting language and word meanings for pickup lines.

    Pixabay Report

    #11

    “Are You A Microwave? Because Every Time You’re Near, Things Heat Up Oddly Fast.”

    Colorful wooden toy kitchen set with toaster, mixer, and microwave, perfect for imaginative play and pickup lines themes.

    Mike Bird Report

    #12

    “Are You A Time Traveler? Because I See My Future With You.”

    Clear hourglass with red sand flowing, symbolizing the timing of pickup lines in everyday life moments.

    Pixabay Report

    #13

    “Are You A Magician? Because Whenever I Look At You, Everyone Else Disappears.”

    Woman in a black hat and dress holding illustrated cards with art, sitting in a room filled with bookshelves, Pickup Lines theme.

    Vika Glitter Report

    #14

    “Are You A Keyboard? Because You're Just My Type.”

    Close-up of a white keyboard with clean, modern keys, representing typing and digital communication related to pickup lines.

    Pixabay Report

    #15

    “Are You A Loan? Because You've Got My Interest.”

    Two people sitting at a table with one holding a pen and paper, in a discussion possibly using pickup lines.

    Andrea Piacquadio Report

    #16

    “Are You A Power Outlet? Because You're Electrifying!”

    Two electrical plugs connected to adjacent sockets on a white wall symbolizing pickup lines and connections.

    Markus Spiske Report

    #17

    “Are You A Pirate's Treasure? Because I'm Digging You.”

    Open vintage treasure chest with glowing golden light shining out, symbolizing hidden pickup lines secrets.

    David Bartus Report

    #18

    “Are You A Bicycle? Because I Think You're Wheelie Nice.”

    Person sitting on indoor stairs with a BMX bike, wearing casual clothes in a dimly lit stairwell setting, symbolizing pickup lines.

    cottonbro studio Report

    #19

    “Are You French? Because Eiffel For You.”

    Couple walking hand in hand near the Eiffel Tower, a romantic setting perfect for using pickup lines.

    Dimitri Kuliuk Report

    #20

    “Is Your Name Google? Because You've Got Everything I've Been Searching For.”

    Smartphone displaying Chrome logo placed on a red book, representing digital content related to pickup lines.

    Deepanker Verma Report

    #21

    “Do You Also Love Winter? Because I'm Snow Glad I Met You.”

    Snow-covered forest with a winding path through trees captured from above in a serene winter landscape for pickup lines.

    Ruvim Miksanskiy Report

    #22

    “Do You Have A Band-Aid? Because I Just Scraped My Knee Falling For You.”

    First aid kit items including scissors, gauze, alcohol prep pad, pills, and tweezers neatly arranged on blue background.

    Tara Winstead Report

    #23

    “Do You Have A Map? I Keep Getting Lost In Your Eyes.”

    Person holding a folded map outdoors, symbolizing pickup lines as a way to navigate social connections.

    Francesco Paggiaro Report

    #24

    “Do You Like Coffee? Because I Think About You A Latte.”

    Person pouring steamed milk into coffee cup creating latte art, illustrating warm and creative pickup lines.

    Chevanon Photography Report

    #25

    “Do You Work At Nasa? Because I Think You're Out Of This World.”

    Astronaut floating in space with Earth in the background, showcasing an iconic scene for pickup lines inspiration.

    Pixabay Report

