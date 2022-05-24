I’m Davide Sasso and this is my "Tokyo Dream Distance" photographic project, a collection of photos that I took in Japan.

During this trip I didn’t have a tour guide or a local expert, I already knew some places, many others I didn’t. This was a conscious decision because I wanted to experience Japan from scratch, even if it meant losing myself in the many alleys of Tokyo. This also led me to photograph and see places that are not so touristy, if I could go back I would make this choice again.

This journey has been the most beautiful of my life so far and I can’t wait to go back to Japan. I would certainly like to come back to Tokyo again, there is still a lot to see, the city is really endless, but I’d also like to see places outside of Tokyo, like Osaka and Kyoto. So thank you Japan, until the day we meet again!

