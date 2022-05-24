I’m Davide Sasso and this is my "Tokyo Dream Distance" photographic project, a collection of photos that I took in Japan.

During this trip I didn’t have a tour guide or a local expert, I already knew some places, many others I didn’t. This was a conscious decision because I wanted to experience Japan from scratch, even if it meant losing myself in the many alleys of Tokyo. This also led me to photograph and see places that are not so touristy, if I could go back I would make this choice again.

This journey has been the most beautiful of my life so far and I can’t wait to go back to Japan. I would certainly like to come back to Tokyo again, there is still a lot to see, the city is really endless, but I’d also like to see places outside of Tokyo, like Osaka and Kyoto. So thank you Japan, until the day we meet again!

#1

I Wandered The Night Alleys Of Tokyo Under Neon Lights, And Here's What I Captured (23 Pics)

33
Davide Sasso
#2

I Wandered Through The Alleys Of Tokyo Under The Neon Lights (23 Pics)

32
Davide Sasso
Nomadic_plate
Nomadic_plate
Community Member
12 months ago

I like how the usd and euro signs are mixed up idk how I notice this 😅

10
10points
#3

I Wandered The Night Alleys Of Tokyo Under Neon Lights, And Here's What I Captured (23 Pics)

32
Davide Sasso
#4

I Wandered The Night Alleys Of Tokyo Under Neon Lights, And Here's What I Captured (23 Pics)

32
Davide Sasso
#5

I Wandered Through The Alleys Of Tokyo Under The Neon Lights (23 Pics)

30
Davide Sasso
Jose Carlo
Jose Carlo
Community Member
11 months ago

You'll always find the best food stalls in them alleys!

3
3points
#6

I Wandered The Night Alleys Of Tokyo Under Neon Lights, And Here's What I Captured (23 Pics)

30
Davide Sasso
#7

I Wandered The Night Alleys Of Tokyo Under Neon Lights, And Here's What I Captured (23 Pics)

30
Davide Sasso
#8

I Wandered Through The Alleys Of Tokyo Under The Neon Lights (23 Pics)

28
Davide Sasso
Daniel Medela Trigoso
Daniel Medela Trigoso
Community Member
11 months ago

That looks like the sushi place from Durarara...

3
3points
#9

I Wandered Through The Alleys Of Tokyo Under The Neon Lights (23 Pics)

28
Davide Sasso
Jose Carlo
Jose Carlo
Community Member
11 months ago

Been there. Got drunk, and got lost in the JR Train

1
1point
#10

I Wandered Through The Alleys Of Tokyo Under The Neon Lights (23 Pics)

26
Davide Sasso
K- THULU
K- THULU
Community Member
12 months ago

Great cityscape. Like a background for GITS or akira...very evocative.

4
4points
#11

I Wandered The Night Alleys Of Tokyo Under Neon Lights, And Here's What I Captured (23 Pics)

26
Davide Sasso
#12

I Wandered Through The Alleys Of Tokyo Under The Neon Lights (23 Pics)

25
Davide Sasso
L̸1̶z̵
L̸1̶z̵
Community Member
11 months ago

These almost look like animations instead of photographs! Beautiful!!

3
3points
#13

I Wandered The Night Alleys Of Tokyo Under Neon Lights, And Here's What I Captured (23 Pics)

25
Davide Sasso
#14

I Wandered The Night Alleys Of Tokyo Under Neon Lights, And Here's What I Captured (23 Pics)

25
Davide Sasso
#15

I Wandered The Night Alleys Of Tokyo Under Neon Lights, And Here's What I Captured (23 Pics)

25
Davide Sasso
#16

I Wandered Through The Alleys Of Tokyo Under The Neon Lights (23 Pics)

24
Davide Sasso
#17

I Wandered The Night Alleys Of Tokyo Under Neon Lights, And Here's What I Captured (23 Pics)

24
Davide Sasso
#18

I Wandered Through The Alleys Of Tokyo Under The Neon Lights (23 Pics)

23
Davide Sasso
Jose Carlo
Jose Carlo
Community Member
11 months ago

Route 16 . . . so many memories off that street!

1
1point
#19

I Wandered Through The Alleys Of Tokyo Under The Neon Lights (23 Pics)

23
Davide Sasso
Mark Berry
Mark Berry
Community Member
12 months ago

It must rain glass when they get cyclonic winds!

2
2points
#20

I Wandered Through The Alleys Of Tokyo Under The Neon Lights (23 Pics)

23
Davide Sasso
#21

I Wandered Through The Alleys Of Tokyo Under The Neon Lights (23 Pics)

23
Davide Sasso
#22

I Wandered Through The Alleys Of Tokyo Under The Neon Lights (23 Pics)

23
Davide Sasso
Alicia Kessinger Bader
Alicia Kessinger Bader
Community Member
11 months ago

I love the black care on the right ... it almost looks like a cat ready to pounce ... & then the wheels. Beautiful!

2
2points
#23

I Wandered Through The Alleys Of Tokyo Under The Neon Lights (23 Pics)

23
Davide Sasso
Daniel Medela Trigoso
Daniel Medela Trigoso
Community Member
11 months ago

I wonder if a certain demon king works in that McDonald's...😂

3
3points
#24

I Wandered The Night Alleys Of Tokyo Under Neon Lights, And Here's What I Captured (23 Pics)

23
Davide Sasso
#25

I Wandered The Night Alleys Of Tokyo Under Neon Lights, And Here's What I Captured (23 Pics)

23
Davide Sasso
#26

I Wandered The Night Alleys Of Tokyo Under Neon Lights, And Here's What I Captured (23 Pics)

23
Davide Sasso
#27

I Wandered Through The Alleys Of Tokyo Under The Neon Lights (23 Pics)

22
Davide Sasso
#28

I Wandered The Night Alleys Of Tokyo Under Neon Lights, And Here's What I Captured (23 Pics)

21
Davide Sasso
#29

I Wandered The Night Alleys Of Tokyo Under Neon Lights, And Here's What I Captured (23 Pics)

21
Davide Sasso
#30

I Wandered Through The Alleys Of Tokyo Under The Neon Lights (23 Pics)

20
Davide Sasso
#31

I Wandered Through The Alleys Of Tokyo Under The Neon Lights (23 Pics)

20
Davide Sasso
Jose Carlo
Jose Carlo
Community Member
11 months ago

New Yokosuka Hotel? I stayed there until they got me a barracks inside the base which was across!

1
1point
#32

I Wandered Through The Alleys Of Tokyo Under The Neon Lights (23 Pics)

20
Davide Sasso
#33

I Wandered Through The Alleys Of Tokyo Under The Neon Lights (23 Pics)

20
Davide Sasso
#34

I Wandered Through The Alleys Of Tokyo Under The Neon Lights (23 Pics)

20points
Davide Sasso
Christine
Christine
Community Member
11 months ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Beautiful composition. The dominant colors are so complimentary it has inspired me to use them as the color scheme in my next art project. Also, major Blade Runner vibes.

3
3points
#35

I Wandered Through The Alleys Of Tokyo Under The Neon Lights (23 Pics)

19points
Davide Sasso
Daniel Medela Trigoso
Daniel Medela Trigoso
Community Member
11 months ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

My japanese is not very good, but... The signpost at the center reads as Green Peace place...

1
1point
#36

I Wandered The Night Alleys Of Tokyo Under Neon Lights, And Here's What I Captured (23 Pics)

19points
Davide Sasso
#37

I Wandered The Night Alleys Of Tokyo Under Neon Lights, And Here's What I Captured (23 Pics)

18points
Davide Sasso
#38

I Wandered The Night Alleys Of Tokyo Under Neon Lights, And Here's What I Captured (23 Pics)

18points
Davide Sasso
#39

I Wandered The Night Alleys Of Tokyo Under Neon Lights, And Here's What I Captured (23 Pics)

17points
Davide Sasso
#40

I Wandered The Night Alleys Of Tokyo Under Neon Lights, And Here's What I Captured (23 Pics)

17points
Davide Sasso
#41

I Wandered Through The Alleys Of Tokyo Under The Neon Lights (23 Pics)

15points
Davide Sasso
Alicia Kessinger Bader
Alicia Kessinger Bader
Community Member
11 months ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

This one & #21 are the same layout. I hope tis is a safe place for the woman who is about to walk in/out of frame.

2
2points
#42

I Wandered Through The Alleys Of Tokyo Under The Neon Lights (23 Pics)

15points
Davide Sasso
Victoria Mehl
Victoria Mehl
Community Member
11 months ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

HAH! Crosswalks for "jaywalking"!!

0
0points
#43

I Wandered The Night Alleys Of Tokyo Under Neon Lights, And Here's What I Captured (23 Pics)

15points
Davide Sasso
#44

I Wandered The Night Alleys Of Tokyo Under Neon Lights, And Here's What I Captured (23 Pics)

15points
Davide Sasso
#45

I Wandered The Night Alleys Of Tokyo Under Neon Lights, And Here's What I Captured (23 Pics)

13points
Davide Sasso
#46

I Wandered Through The Alleys Of Tokyo Under The Neon Lights (23 Pics)

12points
Davide Sasso
#47

I Wandered The Night Alleys Of Tokyo Under Neon Lights, And Here's What I Captured (23 Pics)

12points
Davide Sasso
#48

I Wandered The Night Alleys Of Tokyo Under Neon Lights, And Here's What I Captured (23 Pics)

12points
Davide Sasso
#49

I Wandered The Night Alleys Of Tokyo Under Neon Lights, And Here's What I Captured (23 Pics)

10points
Davide Sasso
#50

I Wandered The Night Alleys Of Tokyo Under Neon Lights, And Here's What I Captured (23 Pics)

9points
Davide Sasso
