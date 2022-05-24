12Kviews
I Wandered The Night Alleys Of Tokyo Under Neon Lights, And Here’s What I Captured (50 Pics)
I’m Davide Sasso and this is my "Tokyo Dream Distance" photographic project, a collection of photos that I took in Japan.
During this trip I didn’t have a tour guide or a local expert, I already knew some places, many others I didn’t. This was a conscious decision because I wanted to experience Japan from scratch, even if it meant losing myself in the many alleys of Tokyo. This also led me to photograph and see places that are not so touristy, if I could go back I would make this choice again.
This journey has been the most beautiful of my life so far and I can’t wait to go back to Japan. I would certainly like to come back to Tokyo again, there is still a lot to see, the city is really endless, but I’d also like to see places outside of Tokyo, like Osaka and Kyoto. So thank you Japan, until the day we meet again!
More info: Instagram | inprnt.com | Twitter | ko-fi.com | Facebook
I like how the usd and euro signs are mixed up idk how I notice this 😅
That looks like the sushi place from Durarara...
I love the black care on the right ... it almost looks like a cat ready to pounce ... & then the wheels. Beautiful!
I wonder if a certain demon king works in that McDonald's...😂
New Yokosuka Hotel? I stayed there until they got me a barracks inside the base which was across!
My japanese is not very good, but... The signpost at the center reads as Green Peace place...
This one & #21 are the same layout. I hope tis is a safe place for the woman who is about to walk in/out of frame.
These are so pleasing, they almost don't seem real. The photographer well captured the quietness of the setting, while still making it seem alive. They really do glow! (#20, #22 and #8 showcase this best, I think)
Thank you Rose!
These pictures are super cool, reminding me of the movies of the 80s and early 90s. There is a genre called Neon Noir, comprising movies like "Thief" or "Taxi Driver". Really good pictures
Thank you! I love that genre, Taxi Driver is my favorite movie!
I somehow sensed that, really great work my friend 👍
Wow. It's remarkable how the light colors almost seem choreographed to compliment one another. It's almost as though a theater set designer intentionally created a mood for each street. Really highlights the local appreciation for beauty there, that people are willing to cooperate on an asthetic effect. Well captured! Thanks for taking me on vacation without making me get on a plane.
Wow. It's remarkable how the light colors almost seem choreographed to compliment one another. It's almost as though a theater set designer intentionally created a mood for each street. Really highlights the local appreciation for beauty there, that people are willing to cooperate on an asthetic effect. Well captured! Thanks for taking me on vacation without making me get on a plane.