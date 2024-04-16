ADVERTISEMENT

These photographs are part of a project that I have been carrying out in late 2021 and 2022, which involves placing old photographs of Macau, taken in black and white between the 1940s and 1990s, in the same places today. The original images, many captured by unknown authors, are part of my personal collection of old photographs acquired in auctions and antique houses. I produced an exhibition and published a book that is already in its second edition.

This is a project that is very important because Macau changed a lot in the last 50 years. So, my intention is also to show those changes based on a different narrative, putting old pictures in new places.

Now, I am starting to prepare the second volume of the project, which will be released to the public at the end of 2025. With the second volume edited, the project comes to an end.

More info: goncalolobopinheiro.com | Facebook | Instagram