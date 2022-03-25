In September 2020 I was told I had a 3cm tumor behind my eye, stage 4 Adenoid Cystic Carcinoma, and had only a year to live. I started doing everything I could to bring joy to my life, including buying a camera to take up photography. I discovered a passion for capturing nature's precious moments and spent a lot of my time searching and waiting for the next beautiful shot. Being completely present in each moment and capturing the beauty for others to share became my source of joy and a unique kind of meditation.

Since that horrible diagnosis, I have been losing vision in my right eye. I believe that the worse my eyesight gets, the better my photography gets - I don't know how or why that is, but I will continue to bring moments of beauty to others with photography for as long as I am able to.

Please, if you can contribute to my Go Fund Me.

More info: rebeccamcqueenphotography.com | Facebook | Instagram