In September 2020 I was told I had a 3cm tumor behind my eye, stage 4 Adenoid Cystic Carcinoma, and had only a year to live. I started doing everything I could to bring joy to my life, including buying a camera to take up photography. I discovered a passion for capturing nature's precious moments and spent a lot of my time searching and waiting for the next beautiful shot. Being completely present in each moment and capturing the beauty for others to share became my source of joy and a unique kind of meditation.

Since that horrible diagnosis, I have been losing vision in my right eye. I believe that the worse my eyesight gets, the better my photography gets - I don't know how or why that is, but I will continue to bring moments of beauty to others with photography for as long as I am able to.

Please, if you can contribute to my Go Fund Me

More info: rebeccamcqueenphotography.com | Facebook | Instagram

This post may include affiliate links.

#1

Bee Wings

Bee Wings

Report

101points
Rebecca McQueen
POST
Susan Atkinson
Susan Atkinson
Community Member
1 year ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Exquisite! My favorite. Lighting, textures, just everything!🐝

12
12points
reply
View More Replies... View more comments
#2

Seagull At The Beach, Rottnest Island, Western Australia

Seagull At The Beach, Rottnest Island, Western Australia

Report

89points
Rebecca McQueen
POST
Judy Reynolds
Judy Reynolds
Community Member
1 year ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Wow!! The focus is so sharp! I absolutely love the wave capture!

16
16points
reply
View more comments
#3

Dew On The Grass

Dew On The Grass

Report

85points
Rebecca McQueen
POST
View More Replies... View more comments
#4

Kangaroos In The Fog

Kangaroos In The Fog

Report

79points
Rebecca McQueen
POST
Joyce C
Joyce C
Community Member
1 year ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

I love ALL of your pictures!

11
11points
reply
View More Replies... View more comments
#5

Mama And Baby Quokka, Rottnest Island, Western Australia

Mama And Baby Quokka, Rottnest Island, Western Australia

Report

77points
Rebecca McQueen
POST
Nicky
Nicky
Community Member
1 year ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Love your work! I'm a fellow cancer survivor and I'd highly recommend the Lance Armstrong book, "It's Not About the Bike," about how he beat cancer that spread to his brain, lungs, and abdomen and went on to win 7 Tour de France races (albeit with blood doping.) This book helped me realize it's possible to beat metastatic cancer, so stay positive and continue bringing joy in the world!!!

13
13points
reply
View More Replies... View more comments
#6

Peacock Chittering, Western Australia

Peacock Chittering, Western Australia

Report

74points
Rebecca McQueen
POST
Judy Reynolds
Judy Reynolds
Community Member
1 year ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Never seen this view of a peacock before!

7
7points
reply
View More Replies... View more comments
#7

Fountain, Mandurah, Western Australia

Fountain, Mandurah, Western Australia

I won a Gold Award for this image in my Photography Club competition

Report

72points
Rebecca McQueen
POST
Judy Reynolds
Judy Reynolds
Community Member
1 year ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Congratulations! And I agree that the photo is superb!

9
9points
reply
View More Replies... View more comments
#8

Raven, Perth, Western Australia

Raven, Perth, Western Australia

Report

68points
Rebecca McQueen
POST
Judy Reynolds
Judy Reynolds
Community Member
1 year ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

So fluffy! I have only seen them as sleek before!

4
4points
reply
#9

Willie Wagtail Takes A Dive!

Willie Wagtail Takes A Dive!

Report

67points
Rebecca McQueen
POST
View more comments
#10

Bee, Rockingham, Western Australia

Bee, Rockingham, Western Australia

Report

65points
Rebecca McQueen
POST
See Also on Bored Panda
#11

Bee Bum, Perth, Western Australia

Bee Bum, Perth, Western Australia

Report

65points
Rebecca McQueen
POST
View more comments
#12

Emu Chittering, Western Australia

Emu Chittering, Western Australia

Report

63points
Rebecca McQueen
POST
View More Replies... View more comments
#13

Peeking Quokka, Rottnest Island, Western Australia

Peeking Quokka, Rottnest Island, Western Australia

Report

57points
Rebecca McQueen
POST
Sue Sapp
Sue Sapp
Community Member
1 year ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Looks like he's thinking 'peek-a-boo'

6
6points
reply
#14

Quokka, Rottnest Island, Western Australia

Quokka, Rottnest Island, Western Australia

Report

57points
Rebecca McQueen
POST
View more comments

Anyone can write on Bored Panda. Start writing!

Follow Bored Panda on Google News!