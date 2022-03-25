7Kviews
I’m Discovering My Gift Of Photography Just As Cancer Is Taking Away My Eyesight, And Here Are 14 Of My Best Nature Photos
In September 2020 I was told I had a 3cm tumor behind my eye, stage 4 Adenoid Cystic Carcinoma, and had only a year to live. I started doing everything I could to bring joy to my life, including buying a camera to take up photography. I discovered a passion for capturing nature's precious moments and spent a lot of my time searching and waiting for the next beautiful shot. Being completely present in each moment and capturing the beauty for others to share became my source of joy and a unique kind of meditation.
Since that horrible diagnosis, I have been losing vision in my right eye. I believe that the worse my eyesight gets, the better my photography gets - I don't know how or why that is, but I will continue to bring moments of beauty to others with photography for as long as I am able to.
Please, if you can contribute to my Go Fund Me.
Bee Wings
Exquisite! My favorite. Lighting, textures, just everything!🐝
Seagull At The Beach, Rottnest Island, Western Australia
Wow!! The focus is so sharp! I absolutely love the wave capture!
Dew On The Grass
Kangaroos In The Fog
Mama And Baby Quokka, Rottnest Island, Western Australia
Love your work! I'm a fellow cancer survivor and I'd highly recommend the Lance Armstrong book, "It's Not About the Bike," about how he beat cancer that spread to his brain, lungs, and abdomen and went on to win 7 Tour de France races (albeit with blood doping.) This book helped me realize it's possible to beat metastatic cancer, so stay positive and continue bringing joy in the world!!!
Peacock Chittering, Western Australia
Fountain, Mandurah, Western Australia
I won a Gold Award for this image in my Photography Club competition
Rebecca, first I want to say that I'm so sorry you are going through this and I wish you peace and inner strength. Your photos are lovely (the bee bum is cute). All the best.
Thank you so much. xx
What incredible photos! I’m sorry you are dealing with so much, you have such great talent.
Thank you very much!! I'm so glad you enjoyed my photos :)
The photo of the dew on the grass literally caused me to gasp, and then I got to the next photo and my jaw just fell open. I have a brother who is a photographer and he hasn’t shown me anything that matches these! Peace be with you!
