If you're in search of some outstanding photography, you've come to the right place. Today, we'd like to share with you the most recent images selected and presented to a wider audience by "The Decisive Moments Magazine" Instagram account. If you're not familiar with this profile, you can check our previous Bored Panda posts where we featured the best animal photos and the results of their street photography contest.

This time, we'd like to show you a range of images falling into various categories of photography. You can admire some brilliant examples of street photography, aerial imagery, as well as all-time favorites - animal pictures.

More info: tdmawards.com | Facebook | Instagram | twitter.com

#1

thiswildidea

thiswildidea Report

#2

moises_levy_street

moises_levy_street Report

#3

gianca_bene

gianca_bene Report

WindySwede
WindySwede
WindySwede
Community Member
41 minutes ago

My friend was always the stoner head of the bunch..

#4

gilbertkann

gilbertkann Report

#5

Kedil

Kedil Report

#6

hanskempphotography

hanskempphotography Report

#7

kyyyyyyyyyyyyyyyyyyyyle

kyyyyyyyyyyyyyyyyyyyyle Report

#8

vineet_vohra

vineet_vohra Report

#9

Jordy May

Jordy May Report

#10

John Speirs

John Speirs Report

#11

arunkumar6974

arunkumar6974 Report

#12

itsnedkelly

itsnedkelly Report

#13

abstractaerialart

abstractaerialart Report

#14

leeorwild

leeorwild Report

#15

steeleperkins

steeleperkins Report

GlixDrap
GlixDrap
GlixDrap
Community Member
24 minutes ago

It wasn't me, I was on holiday when it didn't happen.

#16

ninakling

ninakling Report

#17

wieselblitz

wieselblitz Report

GlixDrap
GlixDrap
GlixDrap
Community Member
23 minutes ago

Daisy the dog (I have a friend who has a dog called Daisy).

#18

Hans Silvester

Hans Silvester Report

#19

dodafoto

dodafoto Report

#20

amateurphotoclicker

amateurphotoclicker Report

#21

mattu1

mattu1 Report

#22

lydiarobertsphoto

lydiarobertsphoto Report

#23

safiazaabi

safiazaabi Report

#24

saulleiterpage

saulleiterpage Report

#25

A woman in front of her earthquake-damaged house in the old city in Marrakesh.
aljazeeraenglish

A woman in front of her earthquake-damaged house in the old city in Marrakesh.

aljazeeraenglish Report

#26

vineet_vohra .

vineet_vohra . Report

#27

elieyobeid

elieyobeid Report

#28

lisa_alexander_photography

lisa_alexander_photography Report

#29

alainlaboile

alainlaboile Report

#30

studio54laura

studio54laura Report

#31

Marcus Hausser

Marcus Hausser Report

#32

Robert Doisneau

Robert Doisneau Report

#33

melisa.days

melisa.days Report

#34

lyhlong

lyhlong Report

#35

photobookstore

photobookstore Report

#36

a.menschikov

a.menschikov Report

#37

khanhphanphotography

khanhphanphotography Report

#38

elliotterwitt

elliotterwitt Report

#39

fralopaz

fralopaz Report

#40

mesutmirzaei

mesutmirzaei Report

#41

gyu_photo_graphy

gyu_photo_graphy Report

#42

kiarang_alaei

kiarang_alaei Report

#43

Fan Ho

Fan Ho Report

#44

christopherandersonphoto

christopherandersonphoto Report

#45

mohammadiali

mohammadiali Report

#46

helen_levitt

helen_levitt Report

#47

Michael Ochs Archives

Michael Ochs Archives Report

#48

monaris_

monaris_ Report

#49

mabota11

mabota11 Report

#50

rezaphotography

rezaphotography Report

Follow Bored Panda on Google News!