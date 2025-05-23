You’ve probably seen those videos where taking a photo looks a little weird or funny because of how it’s done. That’s part of what makes it interesting—sometimes the process doesn’t look perfect, but the photos still turn out great. It’s a good reminder that getting something nice often takes some effort.

Halyson (@halysonfotos) shares videos of how he takes his photos, usually on the streets or in everyday places. Even if the process seems a bit unusual, the photos speak for themselves—and he’s built a big following by doing just that.

Photographer captures behind the scenes of a beach photo shoot with a model posing in the water wearing a white dress.

Bored Panda reached out to Halyson to dive deeper into the inspiration and process behind his viral photo shoot videos. The artist shared that he believes the pandemic pushed him to reinvent himself creatively. "When I saw most people migrating to TikTok, I thought: why not show the behind-the-scenes of my photo shoots before sharing the final result? It was a time when most people were stuck at home, and it worked really well. In a short time, my videos were already getting lots of views. That’s when 'halysonfotos' really took off — both as a photographer and influencer."
    #2

    Photographer captures behind the scenes moments of a man with long dreadlocks dancing on city streets.

    #3

    Photographer capturing behind the scenes of a creative photoshoot with a woman lying on a pool table reaching out.

    Halyson told us that his ideas often stem from strong visual references like Pinterest and movies, and he’s especially drawn to anything that feels authentic. "For my urban photography, I always stay alert to elements like lines, subways, and neutral places. I spend a lot of time walking around and exploring the city. That’s where most of my ideas come from!"

    #4

    Woman posing beside a vintage car during a behind the scenes photoshoot by a professional photographer.

    #5

    Photographer’s behind the scenes shoot on a rainy street showing creative urban portrait photography in wet conditions.

    Apatheist Account2
    Apatheist Account2
    Apatheist Account2
    Community Member
    59 minutes ago

    This is stupid and getting in the way of traffic. Do it on a Sunday morning when no-one is around, don't get in people's way just for "likes".

    According to the photographer, one of the most impactful moments of his career was when he approached a street performer portraying a "living statue". "The original idea was simply to create a video that would help people see street artists in a more human way."

    What Halyson didn’t realize at the time was that the video would soon go viral. "People started asking me to help him [the street performer], so I went back to him, organized a live fundraiser, then an online one. It grew in a beautiful way — people started giving him money on the street, recognizing him as 'the man from Halyson’s video.' He ended up getting better housing, dental prosthetics, clothes, and regular meals.

    He also shared his story with me — he had a hernia in his testicles and, at his age, worked every day under the hot sun, painting himself just to survive. That truly broke me and pushed me to keep helping him. To this day, it's the story that touches me the most and defines my career."
    #6

    Side-by-side photos of a woman posing casually on city streets, showing a glimpse of photographer’s behind the scenes work.

    #7

    Young woman posing behind the scenes at a colorful carousel, showcasing photography moments and setups outdoors.

    Looking ahead, Halyson shared that he hopes to improve his skills, launch a course to teach others, and keep sharing his art with the world. "Who knows — maybe even travel internationally!"
    #8

    Model posing on a bridge at night during a behind the scenes photoshoot by the photographer capturing unique moments.

    #9

    Photographer shows behind the scenes of street photoshoot with model sitting on sidewalk holding a newspaper.

    #10

    Photographer captures behind the scenes of a woman flipping her hair outdoors near an old pier and rocky shore.

    #11

    Photographer capturing behind the scenes of a model in a yellow raincoat posing on a rainy street with blurred background.

    #12

    Photographer capturing a skateboarder mid-air in an urban setting, showing behind the scenes of his photoshoot.

    #13

    Model posing on city streets in behind the scenes photo session showing photographer’s creative work process

    #14

    Photographer capturing behind the scenes of a night photoshoot with a model posing on a city street and by a pole.

    #15

    Photographer capturing behind the scenes of a woman stretching her leg on a railing during an urban photo shoot.

    #16

    Photographer capturing behind the scenes photo of woman in red top on an escalator in an urban setting.

    #17

    Photographer capturing behind the scenes moments with model posing by a glass display in a dimly lit setting.

    #18

    Photographer capturing a model behind broken glass showcasing creative behind the scenes photography moments.

    #19

    Young man posing for a behind the scenes photo by a photographer capturing candid moments and portraits.

    #20

    Photographer capturing behind the scenes of a street photoshoot with a model posing against an urban backdrop.

    #21

    Photographer capturing behind the scenes of a model posing by a chain-link fence in natural outdoor lighting.

    #22

    Side-by-side photos showing behind the scenes of a photographer capturing dynamic urban portraits with motion and style.

    #23

    Photographer capturing behind the scenes of an urban photoshoot with a model posing on concrete steps outdoors.

    #24

    Photographer capturing behind the scenes moment of a woman sitting in the rain on a city street for creative photoshoot.

