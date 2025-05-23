According to the photographer, one of the most impactful moments of his career was when he approached a street performer portraying a "living statue". "The original idea was simply to create a video that would help people see street artists in a more human way."

What Halyson didn’t realize at the time was that the video would soon go viral. "People started asking me to help him [the street performer], so I went back to him, organized a live fundraiser, then an online one. It grew in a beautiful way — people started giving him money on the street, recognizing him as 'the man from Halyson’s video.' He ended up getting better housing, dental prosthetics, clothes, and regular meals.

He also shared his story with me — he had a hernia in his testicles and, at his age, worked every day under the hot sun, painting himself just to survive. That truly broke me and pushed me to keep helping him. To this day, it's the story that touches me the most and defines my career."