Come with me and discover the incredible and wonderful paintings that people have left behind in abandoned buildings around Europe. They have been forgotten for many years after fate decided life would vanish from them.

These works have their own unique beauty and only a few have been lucky enough to witness their nobility. Little by little, they have wasted away. Here is the chance to enter this imaginary museum before it's too late.

These photographs represent a time when art was more important than fame or money. They are also the symbols of a golden age. It's not easy to imagine what these walls looked like before, but I believe this is a part of the journey.

So have a great journey!

More info: romainveillon.com | Instagram | Facebook| Twitter

#1

The Imaginary Museum

35points
Romain Veillon
Ahmad Pujianto
Ahmad Pujianto
3 years ago

Better if you could disclose the history of the room and the picture.. All of them is trully masterpiece

3
3points
Most of the paintings I found were very impressive to me! To be honest, they all had something unique! But if I had to choose one, it would be this incredible "parrot cage" with this very nice pastel blue. You don't see it immediately when you enter the room but after a few moments you realize you are in a "Trompe l'oeil"; you are supposed to be on the top of a hill in a cage surrounded by vegetation where parrots fly and live. You have a panoramic view on the landscapes surrounding. You can see the buildings next to it, and the sea far away. I love this painting because it makes us believe we are in a completely different place and makes our imagination work.
#2

The Imaginary Museum

27points
Romain Veillon
#3

The Imaginary Museum

27points
Romain Veillon
Agnes Jekyll
Agnes Jekyll
3 years ago

Gorgeous. Similar doors to a post higher up--wonder if it's the same place?

1
1point
When I discovered all those gorgeous paintings, I felt mixed feelings toward them, which created an eerie mood for me. First, I was amazed and very happy to be able to see such places and photograph those paintings. You feel very privileged to witness that but at the same time, you also feel sadness because you can see the paintings are fading and disappearing little by little.
#4

The Imaginary Museum

26points
Romain Veillon
Bruce Black
Bruce Black
3 years ago

This one calls to me. So much beauty, and so much destruction.

0
0points
#5

The Imaginary Museum

26points
Romain Veillon
Jen Prather
Jen Prather
3 years ago

Wait, why is this abandoned??

1
1point
I was incredibly lucky to find those abandoned palaces and admire those masterpieces. But because only a few people were able to see those paintings, I wanted to share their beauty, so I took pictures of them. There are only a few chances that they will get renovated one day and will be open to the public, so progressively they will all end up destroyed and forgotten. That is why I really wanted to photograph them and create this "imaginary museum" in addition to the fact that I love photographing derelict places, especially in Italy, where most of the shots were made.  
#6

The Imaginary Museum

25points
Romain Veillon
Diver Driver
Diver Driver
Community Member
3 years ago

how beautiful.

1
1point
#7

The Imaginary Museum

24points
Romain Veillon
Dani
Dani
Community Member
3 years ago

I rather like this one. The whole image feels to me very quiet... I like to see these abandoned places reclaimed by lush greenery but still retaining some of their old beauty, like the wall art.

1
1point
I’ve been fascinated by abandoned places since childhood. I would imagine that, like many people, discovering the decaying house at the end of the street is a memory we all have deep inside of us. When I encounter such a place, my goal is for everybody to travel into the past with me and make up the stories they decide to: Why was this place abandoned? What happened to the former owners? What used to happen in this room? People make their own kind of answer. It makes them go into their imagination and become the hero of their own adventure where they are the detective. Each story will be different from one another, and that’s what I love. To me, my pictures act as a new kind of “Memento Mori”; they are here to remind us that everything has an end and that we should enjoy it while it lasts.
#8

The Imaginary Museum

24points
Romain Veillon
NWB
NWB
Community Member
3 years ago

that pram is beautiful!

1
1point
#9

The Imaginary Museum

21points
Romain Veillon
Brenda Alvira Alvarez
Brenda Alvira Alvarez
Community Member
3 years ago

Love the distressed piano on the background

0
0points
#10

The Imaginary Museum

19points
Romain Veillon
Agnes Jekyll
Agnes Jekyll
Community Member
3 years ago

Woah! the stair case!

3
3points
#11

The Imaginary Museum

18points
Romain Veillon
laure p
laure p
Community Member
3 years ago

where is that beauty ? So great that the walls are still on !

1
1point
#12

The Imaginary Museum

16points
Romain Veillon
Ali Fingar
Ali Fingar
Community Member
3 years ago

We're now

0
0points
#13

The Imaginary Museum

16points
Romain Veillon
Anime nerd
Anime nerd
Community Member
3 years ago

It looks like it belongs in a kid book

1
1point
#14

The Imaginary Museum

15points
Romain Veillon
#15

The Imaginary Museum

15points
Romain Veillon
#16

The Imaginary Museum

14points
Romain Veillon
Mike Roberts
Mike Roberts
Community Member
3 years ago

Beautiful. An ocean that doesn't kill

0
0points
#17

The Imaginary Museum

13points
Romain Veillon
Agnes Jekyll
Agnes Jekyll
Community Member
3 years ago

Beautiful art nouveau. Look at the shape of the doors--just beautiful. So sad to see it rotting away like this.

3
3points
#18

The Imaginary Museum

13points
Romain Veillon
#19

The Imaginary Museum

13points
Romain Veillon
Jen Prather
Jen Prather
Community Member
3 years ago

Oh, a hidden door...

0
0points
#20

The Imaginary Museum

12points
Romain Veillon
#21

The Imaginary Museum

12points
Romain Veillon
#22

The Imaginary Museum

11points
Romain Veillon
#23

The Imaginary Museum

11points
Romain Veillon
Jen Prather
Jen Prather
Community Member
3 years ago

I'll bet that tiled floor was beautiful once upon a time...

0
0points
#24

The Imaginary Museum

11points
Romain Veillon
Agnes Jekyll
Agnes Jekyll
Community Member
3 years ago

Looks like someone made off with a fireplace and replaced it with a washing-up basket

1
1point
#25

The Imaginary Museum

10points
Romain Veillon
#26

The Imaginary Museum

10points
Romain Veillon
#27

The Imaginary Museum

10points
Romain Veillon
#28

The Imaginary Museum

9points
Romain Veillon
Jen Prather
Jen Prather
Community Member
3 years ago

Interesting composition...

0
0points
#29

The Imaginary Museum

9points
Romain Veillon
#30

The Imaginary Museum

Report

9points
Romain Veillon
POST
Agnes Jekyll
Agnes Jekyll
Community Member
3 years ago

Beautiful art nouveau again--I wonder if this is from the other palace further down this list?

0
0points
#31

The Imaginary Museum

8points
Romain Veillon
#32

The Imaginary Museum

8points
Romain Veillon
#33

The Imaginary Museum

8points
Romain Veillon
#34

The Imaginary Museum

8points
Romain Veillon
#35

The Imaginary Museum

7points
Romain Veillon
Weim Central
Weim Central
Community Member
3 years ago

Is the door small or the room huge?

2
2points
#36

The Imaginary Museum

6points
Romain Veillon
#37

I Photograph Incredible Paintings That People Have Left Behind In Abandoned Buildings Around Europe

5points
Romain Veillon
#38

I Photograph Incredible Paintings That People Have Left Behind In Abandoned Buildings Around Europe

3points
Romain Veillon
