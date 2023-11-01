Workplace Bully Gets What They Deserve After Their Former Colleague Enacts Revenge

ADVERTISEMENT

Work relationships can be tricky. After all, a workplace is a bunch of different people with different personalities trying to work together to reach a common goal. However, no matter how singular the goal is, people are bound to have quirks and attitudes that don’t mesh with everyone. That’s where work tensions arise that can be hard to manage.

This is what happened to the woman in this story. She had a co-worker that was disrespectful to such degree that it eventually forced the woman to quit her job. And while that is unfortunate, it did lead to quite a funny petty revenge. Scroll down to get all the details.

Workplace tensions can ruin even the best job, just like it happened to the woman in this story

Image credits: Yan Krukau (not the actual photo)

She did her best trying to deal with it, but, in the end, it was petty revenge that brought her back the peace of mind

Image credits: Roberto Hund (not the actual photo)

Image credits: cottonbro studio (not the actual photo)

Image credits: ConfectionEuphorix

Unfortunately, situations like this one happen quite often

Bullying at work is not an uncommon problem. As much as 30% of Americans are bullied at work, with the number being even higher in other countries, such as India.

Recognizing bullying can be hard because it is often verbal or psychological. Some of the examples of it can be:

Practical jokes

Being purposefully mislead about work duties such as deadlines

Verbal abuse ant threats

Micromanaging

Harsh or unjust criticism

While not all criticism qualifies as bullying, when it is done to humiliate a person, it qualifies as bullying. In this situation, it seems like the micromanaging as well as made-up rules were crossing the line.

The author might have not handled the issue well

The best way to handle such situation is reporting it to your supervisor. Document the bullying, see if you can get any physical evidence, and then take it to the higher-ups. Confronting the bully is only advisable if you do it in front of other people and manage to stay calm and polite throughout the exchange.

This might be where the author of the story made the mistake. She confronted the co-worker in a private chat where she “berated [the bully] through text.” This might have given the rude co-worker enough documented evidence to take it to the management and complain.

And while this misstep led to the unfortunate loss of employment, the petty revenge did make up a little bit of the damage. We also hope that the author walked away from the situation having learned how to deal with workplace bullying in the future.

Many thought the revenge was quite brilliant and even suggested how to kick it all up a notch