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Explaining the idea of property to a pet would be pretty hard, even for animals that do understand territoriality. As most folks who have a pet already know, their furry friends have an interesting habit of just taking stuff for themselves.

So we’ve gathered some of the funniest examples pet owners have photographed of an animal caught in the act of theft. Get comfortable as you scroll through, double check if your pet isn’t in the middle of a heist, upvote your favorites and be sure to share your own thoughts in the comments section down below.

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#1

This Is What Happens When The Cat Steals My Dog's Bed

Fluffy dog sitting inside a laundry basket while black cat lounges on a pet bed nearby in a sunny room.

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    #2

    My Dog Stole The Head Of A Dish Brush

    Close-up of an adorable dog holding a stolen white object in its mouth, showcasing cute animals being thieves.

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    #3

    Stealing My Garden Shoe Since 2010

    Small dog stealing a slipper outside on a garden path, showcasing adorable animals being thieves in action.

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    Pet theft is a common occurrence in many households and it usually starts with a missing sock. This behavior is fascinating when you look at it from a biological perspective. One of the primary reasons our pets take our things is because they are attracted to our unique scent.

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    Humans have sweat glands that produce a specific olfactory signature and this scent is most concentrated on items we wear frequently. To a dog, a used sock is a concentrated essence of their favorite human. The American Kennel Club notes that dogs use their powerful noses to feel connected to their owners. Taking an item that smells like you is a way for them to feel close to you when you are busy or out of the house.
    #4

    Google Made A Panorama Of My Cat Stealing My Husband's Pants Out Of His Closet

    Three adorable cats sneaking around a cluttered room, showcasing playful animal thief behavior on a wooden floor.

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    #5

    My Wife And I Were Up Late Talking The Other Night, So Our 8-Month-Old Husky Stole A Pillow And Put Herself To Sleep

    Sleeping adorable dog curled up on a pillow inside a home, showcasing cute animals being thieves at rest.

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    #6

    So That's Where My Socks Went

    Black and white cat on a rooftop next to a stolen white sock, showcasing adorable animals being thieves moment.

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    Another factor is the desire for engagement because pets are smart and they learn how to manipulate their environment to get what they want. If your dog picks up a toy and you ignore them, they might realize that picking up your leather boot gets an immediate reaction. Even if that reaction is you chasing them and shouting, it is still a form of interaction.

    #7

    When You Swear You Weren't Raiding The Closet But The Evidence Suggests Otherwise

    Black dog sitting on a wooden floor with a blue clothes hanger stuck around its head, showing adorable animal mischief.

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    #8

    Fork Thief

    Black dog with glowing eyes gently holding a stolen plastic fork, showcasing adorable animals being thieves in low light.

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    #9

    My Cat Keeps Trying To Steal The Feather Duster, Luckily He Never Gets Far

    Orange cat stealing a blue duster through a pet door, showcasing adorable animals being thieves in a home setting.

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    From the perspective of a bored pet, a game where they keep an object away from you is very exciting. Experts at Chewy suggest that this behavior is often reinforced by the owner without them even realizing it. Every time you jump up to retrieve a stolen object, you are essentially telling your pet that stealing is a great way to start a fun game together.
    #10

    He Won’t Stop Stealing Pipe Cleaners Out Of My Kid’s Room

    Cat sitting on a rug surrounded by colorful strings, one paw holding a red string, showcasing adorable animals being thieves.

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    #11

    I Moved To A Tiny, Beautiful Equatorial African Island. Here, Dogs Aren't Used To Being Domesticated. Bilbo Is Sticking To His Heritage

    Dog holding stolen cash in its mouth, showcasing one of the adorable animals being thieves caught in action.

    I live in São Tomé and Príncipe. Bilbo was given to me as a puppy, and he is about a year old now. In that time, he had fully rejected civilisation. This is a poor country where a lot of dogs grow up free-roaming, and Bilbo has taken that energy and brought it indoors like a bad idea in a neat little fur coat.

    He steals food. He steals money, then tears it up. He sleeps on the dining room table despite not being allowed on any furniture, and does it like he’s conducting an audit. He learned how to open the fridge, so I had to install a lock that would irritate a raccoon. If I relax for more than thirty seconds, something gets destroyed.

    We also have terrestrial hermit crabs here. Bilbo keeps trying to present them to me like gifts, holding the shell so the claws are free, so I have to fight the business end while he holds the armored part perfectly safe - wagging his tail while he does it. Lizards freeze when he enters a space. Chickens no longer enter my garden. I love the furry ball of chaos, though.

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    #12

    My Ferret Tried To Steal My Hamsters Medicine Syringe

    Ferret holding a syringe in its mouth, showing adorable animal behavior of being a playful little thief.

    Mouse likes to steal what’s most inconvenient. I had just finished giving Fat Mama her medicine, and I have a hurt leg, so I cannot walk. I was waiting for my mom to come back from putting her away when I caught him stealing.

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    For many animals, the act of stealing is also tied to their natural predatory instincts. Cats are the most famous for this because they often hunt small household objects as if they were prey. A sparkly hair tie or a crinkly piece of plastic mimics the movement and sound of a small rodent or a bird.

    #13

    He Dismantled His Perch, Stole My F9 Key, And Now He’s Laughing At Me

    Parrot stealing a computer keycap while perched in front of a gaming monitor, showcasing adorable animals being thieves.

    I adopted him just over a week ago. He's 4 years old. It took me over a year of searching to find one, though. He's pretty cute. Very well trained by his previous owner.

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    #14

    Last Night There Were Four Rolls In The Bag. This Morning

    Gray cat caught stealing croissants from a torn plastic bag on a wooden dining table, showcasing adorable animals being thieves.

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    #15

    Chopstick Thief Caught In The Act

    Black cat stealing chopsticks, standing on wooden floor near a cabinet filled with books and papers, adorable animal thief.

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    When a cat carries these items to their food bowl or hides them under the refrigerator, they are practicing their hunting and caching skills. Some cats even feel the need to provide for their families by bringing them these gifts. While you might not appreciate a plastic bottle cap on your pillow, it is actually a sign of affection and a display of their natural skills which they want to share with you.

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    #16

    He Stole The Laser Off The Counter Because I Wouldn't Play With Him

    Tabby cat lying on carpet playfully clutching a black object, showcasing adorable animals being thieves in a playful moment.

    He got plenty of play time a bit after this. Hard to say no to that face.

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    #17

    Thief

    Tabby cat stealing a white pink pom-pom hat from a girl in a pink jacket, showcasing adorable animals being thieves.

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    #18

    I Get Up For One Minute And This Guy Steals My Heating Pad

    A white and black cat lying on a heating pad on a couch, showcasing adorable animals being thieves in a cozy setting.

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    Boredom and the need for physical stimulation also play huge roles in why pets become little thieves. If a pet does not have enough toys or mental challenges, they will find their own ways to stay busy throughout the day. Investigating a drawer or a laundry basket provides a wealth of new textures and smells for them to explore.

    #19

    My Mum Was Gardening And Our Pomeranian, Who Likes Stealing Stuff, Stole The Flower Pot

    Fluffy dog holding a stolen pot lid in its mouth, showcasing adorable animals being thieves in a home setting.

    He’s very spoiled and keeps a collection of random objects around him. Besides flower pots, he’s also obsessed with socks.

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    #20

    This Is Cosmo. He Steals My Chapsticks And Hides Them All Over The House

    Blue parrot holding a small orange object in its claw, showcasing adorable animal behavior as playful thieves at home.

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    #21

    Why's Everyone Laughing At Me? I Stole This, I'm Bad Boy

    Brown dog standing indoors, holding a pacifier in its mouth, showing adorable animal thief behavior.

    I am constantly chasing him around the house and getting stuff out of his mouth. He has large flappy jowls that he likes to hide stuff in (and he's not starved for attention, this dog is cuddling with me and baby or outside running around or playing fetch and tug of war with me all the time, he's just very high energy and jealous). In fact, I say "Otto no!" so much that one time my husband and I were going to bed, and as I was half asleep, my husband went to put his arm around me, and I said, "Otto no!"

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    Puppies often go through a chewing phase where they need to gnaw on things to relieve the pressure of new teeth coming in. If they find something with a satisfying texture like a remote control or a wooden spoon, they will naturally want to spend time with it. While most of this is harmless play, it can sometimes turn into a habit where the pet feels they must protect their treasures.
    #22

    Suspected Toilet Roll Thief

    Rabbit outside on grass stealing a white paper roll in a playful display of adorable animals being thieves.

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    #23

    My Cat Stole My Dog's Bone But The Dog Is Too Nice To Take It Back So Instead He Is Just Watching And Whining

    A fluffy dog watching a cat stealing and chewing on a bone indoors on a carpet in adorable animals being thieves.

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    #24

    We’ve Caught Her Red Pawed

    White fluffy dog holding money in its mouth, sitting on a couch, showing adorable animals being thieves behavior.

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    Ultimately, pet theft is a mix of love, boredom, and instinct that shows how much our furry friends value our presence. Our pets are not trying to be annoying when they run off with our belongings but are instead just trying to find a way to play with us or soothe themselves. By providing plenty of toys, you can reduce the frequency of these incidents.

    #25

    I Taught Her To Pick Things Up For Me, But Now She's A Thief Who Tries To Barter For Treats

    Black dog playfully holding various stolen household items in its mouth, showcasing adorable animal thief behavior indoors.

    She'll find pretty much anything around the house and bring it to me.

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    #26

    Dryer Ball Thief

    Small dog holding two white balls in its mouth, showing adorable animals being thieves on carpeted floor.

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    #27

    I Caught This Little Thief. She Likes How Shiny My Keys Are

    White ferret clutching a keyring with keys, showcasing adorable animals being thieves in a wooden room background.

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    A pet taking your sock is often just a way of them saying that they want more of your time and your scent in their lives. It is a quirky part of sharing a home with an animal, but it is also a beautiful reminder of the unique bond that exists between humans and their pets.
    #28

    He Took An Ornament Off Of The Tree And I Caught Him Red Pawed

    Tabby cat lying on a cushion, gently holding a red Christmas ornament, showcasing adorable animals being thieves.

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    #29

    Stole My Mochi

    Close-up of an adorable cat looking curiously at a clear container, showcasing charming animals being thieves.

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    #30

    Awww He’s So Friendly

    German shepherd on a couch holding scissors in its mouth, one of the adorable animals being thieves caught in action.

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    #31

    Someone Was Pretty Close To Stealing An Entire Snickers Bar

    Ferret being held while stealing a snack bar, showing adorable animals being thieves in a cozy indoor setting.

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    #32

    This Is My Fluffy Son Butters And He Is A Kleptomaniac

    Orange tabby cat on tiled floor carrying red and yellow bag, showcasing adorable animals being thieves in a playful moment.

    Butters has a lot of cat toys.

    Butters likes human things to steal instead. It started with a kitchen sponge obsession (which he still has, we just got better at hiding sponges).
    He likes shoes, pencils, straws, and sponges. This morning, he dug out a bag from a closet, and was not happy about me taking it away.

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    #33

    My Thief Cat Steals Sponges From Neighbors And Brings Them Home

    Black cat caught with a sponge and scrubber, showcasing adorable animals being thieves in playful and curious moments.

    This sponge has seen things.

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    #34

    His Name Is Moose, He Won’t Stop Stealing Hair Ties

    Chocolate Labrador playfully stealing a black string from a person's hand while lying on a couch.

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    #35

    My Kid Keeps Dancing To Newsies With A Marker As A Prop Cigar. Got Him A Toy Cigar, The Dog Stole It

    Small white dog on rug holding a brown object in its mouth, showcasing adorable animals being thieves behavior.

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    #36

    She Stole My Little Cousin's Balloon

    Blue parrot stealing a yellow balloon from its cage inside a cozy living room with brick walls.

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    #37

    My Dog’s Face When I Tried To Take Back A Steak Bone She Stole Off A Table

    Black dog holding a large bone in its mouth outside on concrete, showing adorable animals being thieves in action.

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    #38

    My Aunt's Corgi Steals Things To Bargain For Treats

    Corgi dog standing on wooden floor holding stolen eyeglasses in mouth, showcasing adorable animals being thieves.

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    #39

    Our Puppy Stole My Mum's Hat And Look What I Caught On Camera. My Heart

    Black Labrador puppy outdoors chewing and carrying a large straw hat, showing adorable animals being thieves moment.

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    #40

    Today I Met Pippa. She Had An Unusual Mo Of Stealing My Ball Flinger Instead Of The Ball I Was Flinging For My Boy

    Golden retriever outdoors playfully carrying a blue object in its mouth showing adorable animal thief behavior.

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    #41

    I Love My Little Bandit

    Black cat stealing a roll of toilet paper indoors, showcasing adorable animals being thieves in a playful moment.

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    #42

    This Is Maze's Sock Box. She Steals Them From The Bedroom And Instantly Runs Downstairs To Put Them In The Box. She Really Loves Socks

    Black cat sitting on gray carpet next to a box full of colorful socks, showcasing adorable animals being thieves.

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    #43

    Bandit Stole My Heart Before She Stole My Hat

    Puppy stealing a hat outdoors among green grass, showing adorable animals being thieves in action.

    My friend's dog had an accidental litter. I made him promise not to let me have a puppy, no matter what I said. But Bandit stole my heart the second she was born.

    My friend's wife would hide her when people came to look at puppies because she was mine from the start. Now she's my sidekick.

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    #44

    Laundry Day

    Dog holding a bundle of socks in its mouth, showcasing adorable animals being thieves in a home setting.

    Mouth FULL of socks. Stole one, so I dropped 4 pairs at her feet, hoping to confuse her. Got ‘em all.

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    #45

    Sindri Stole My Wallet, Where Did I Go Wrong In Raising Him?

    Black cat clutching a wallet with wide eyes, showcasing adorable animals being thieves in a playful moment.

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    #46

    My Cat Stole Matches

    Black and white cat on wooden floor stealing a small rectangular object, showcasing adorable animals being thieves.

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    #47

    The Audacity To Steal My Seat Then Yell At Me

    Black cat sitting on a gaming chair with a plush cushion, surrounded by yarn and craft supplies, showing adorable animal thief behavior.

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    #48

    Caught Her Just As She Was About To Start Eating The Delicious Headphone Pad

    Adorable fluffy dog lying on carpet holding a black object in its mouth, showcasing playful animal thief behavior.

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    #49

    When I First Got Iliana, She'd Steal A Sock Or Two Out Of The Hamper When I Wasn't Looking... She's Gotten Bolder Over The Years

    German Shepherd indoors carrying a stolen shirt in mouth, surrounded by scattered items with adorable animals being thieves.

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    #50

    My Chi Always Steals The Most Random Things

    Small dog holding stolen eyeglasses in mouth, an adorable animal being a playful thief indoors.

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    #51

    Help Please. Linguini Stole My Office Chair And Now I Can’t Work. How Do I Explain To My Boss

    Golden retriever sitting in an office chair with a tennis ball on the floor, showcasing adorable animals being thieves.

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    #52

    Attempting To Shoplift At The Vet

    Small dog standing on hind legs reaching for treats on a shelf showing adorable animals being thieves behavior.

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    #53

    His Eye Says "I'm Innocent," But The Evidence Says "Towel Thief"

    Tabby cat lying on a towel on wooden floor, showcasing adorable animals being thieves in a cozy setting.

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    #54

    Spent 20 Minutes Looking For The Paint Roller That I Bought Yesterday. I Don't Have The Heart To Take It Away So I Guess I'm Headed To The Store

    Kitten clutching a soft toy on a couch, showcasing adorable animals being thieves in a playful moment.

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    #55

    Murphy Stole The Butter Dish

    Black dog in kitchen carrying a clear plastic container, one of the adorable animals being thieves.

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    #56

    My Dog Stole A Baby Sock

    Brown dog lying on carpet with a stolen chip in its mouth, showcasing adorable animals being thieves in a home setting.

    That is not his tongue.

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    #57

    Today Is Ross’ 3rd Birthday. A Christmas Baby

    Small dog holding a colorful sock in its mouth, one of the adorable animals being thieves caught in action.

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    #58

    Mango Steals My Daughter’s Stuffies And Walks Around The House Yelling About It

    Tabby cat acting like an adorable animal thief by carrying a pink and white stuffed toy in its mouth on a wooden floor.

    Every morning I wake up, and there’s a MINIMUM of 20 stuffies in my living room.

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    #59

    He Keeps Stealing My Socks And Screams In The Hallway. Why?

    Cat holding a white sock in its mouth, one of the adorable animals being thieves caught in action indoors.

    He’s somewhere between a public menace and a domestic terrorist.

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