Sometimes, though, their graciousness is pushed to the limit, and it’s then fun to see their responses. The Reddit community r/Stolendogbeds showcases all the cunning culprits who’ve kicked dogs out of their comfy spots, as well as the reactions of our canine friends.

If you’ve ever paid attention to a dog for a while, you might have noticed that they’re incredibly gracious creatures. They might stir up a fuss over a stolen treat or bone, but most of the time, they love to share and get along well with other animals.

#1 The Worst Trade Deal In The History Of Trade Deals Share icon

#2 That's Not My Dog Share icon

#3 I Feel This Is Appropriate Here Share icon

As you can probably tell from this list, most of the dogs who’ve been kicked out of their beds have accepted their fate. They don’t seem to be fussing about the situation, and neither should we! The 115k members from the Stolen Dog Beds community on Reddit love sharing hilarious photos like this and have been doing so since November 8th, 2011. What you might have noticed from their pictures is that many of the recurrent dog-bed thieves seem to be cats. It’s actually a known fact that kitties like trying out different sleeping spots, even if they’ve been given the comfiest bed to lie on. It’s a bit hard to control cats, so pet owners might struggle to keep their dog’s sleeping area off-limits. ADVERTISEMENT

#4 Now 2/4 Of The Dogs Are Waiting To Use The Bed Share icon

#5 The Dog Wasn’t Too Happy About The New Baby Share icon

#6 Almost Bed Revenge Share icon

The helpless pups on this list seem to be looking on while their comfy spot is taken away. As pet owners, it’s important to try and get the situation under control only if you notice that your dog seems to be uncomfortable. In most of these cases, the animals seem to be enjoying having company but there are certain signs you can look out for. Experts say that if your dog seems to be restless and shifts around the house a lot during nap time, it might signal some sort of discomfort. If another creature steals the pup’s bed and the dog vocalizes more than normal, paws at the spot, or keeps returning to the area, it might mean that it wants its spot back. ADVERTISEMENT

#7 I Don't Think This Is How This Is Supposed To Work At All Share icon

#8 Exiled To The Butt Bed Share icon

#9 The Cat Is Alpha In This House Share icon

All of the dog beds on this list seem to be luxurious, comfy, and soft, which is probably why they tend to get stolen so often! One of the most important things pet owners should look out for when buying a dog bed is its quality. A soft yet supportive mattress can help reduce pups' joint pain and improve their sleep quality. Dogs who sleep on cold, hard, or uneven surfaces may end up getting arthritis or develop other health issues over time. That’s why they need a nice bed that can help them rest easy and healthily. It should also be washable so that pet owners can remove the dirt, hair, and bacteria buildup over time. ADVERTISEMENT

#10 I Feel Like I’ve Failed Him Somehow Share icon

#11 Got The Dogs New Beds Share icon

#12 I Was Able To Capture The Raw Anguish He Felt After Losing His Bed To The Void Share icon

Everyone needs a safe space to relax and unwind after a long day. Turns out even our four-legged furry friends need one, too. For some of these pups, their dog bed might be that safe spot for them, while other mutts might have their own secret corners that they like running off to. It’s important for pet owners to create such a place for their dogs in the home. ADVERTISEMENT Having a relaxing spot in the house will make them feel more comfortable and less stressed out, especially during storms, when firecrackers burst or after a bad fight with a cat or another animal in the home. People can even train their dogs to go to that safe space on command.

#13 Nope, Not Today Share icon

#14 He's Not Allowed On The Couch So I Got Him His Own Couch, Our New Cat Decided To Claim It For Himself Share icon

#15 Perfect Fit Share icon

Every pup deserves a lovely and comfy spot to sleep in, like a dog bed. If a conniving cat or a sleepy kid stole that spot, it’s up to the mutt to find the next best place to lay in. It’s clear to see in these pictures that none of the dogs have hard feelings at having lost their bed, they just seem to be grateful for a companion. ADVERTISEMENT If you’ve got any adorable dog-bed-stealing photos, we’d love to see them too! As a pet owner or just an animal lover, if you’ve got any funny stories of dogs and cats waging war over beds, you’ve got to share those with us.

#16 He Didn't Even Get A Chance To Try It Out For The First Time Before Elliot Stole It Share icon

#17 Boots Tried To Steal Poppy’s Bed But Poppy Said Nope Share icon

#18 Two Beds, Two Cats Share icon

#19 She Can’t Say No To Her Best Friend Share icon

#20 My Sweet Lab Is Too Timid To Kick The Cat Off His Mat, So He Just Stares Forlornly At His Rightful Place By The Fire... I Usually Have To Remove The Cat Myself Share icon

#21 My Dog Is Pretty Upset That The Kittens Got A Special Bed And He Didn't Share icon

#22 I Was Cleaning My Room And Forgot To Move Stuff Off His Bed Share icon

#23 My Dog's Pillow Fell To The Roof Couple Days Ago. It Has A New Owner Now Share icon

#24 Accidentally Ordered A Dog Bed For My Cat Share icon

#25 My Dad Moved The Dog Bed Into The Living Room To Keep The Dog Off Their New Couch, Here's How That's Going Share icon

#26 Adopted Her 5 Days Ago And She’s Already Made Her Move Share icon

#27 I Mean Technically The Dog Bed Was Stolen, Just Not By A Cat Share icon

#28 An Uneasy (And Temporary) Truce Share icon

#29 One Of Our Foster Kitties Stole His First Bed Today, We Are So Proud Share icon

#30 Mom Put The Dog Bed Up To Vacuum, And She Hasn’t Been Able To Put It Back Hours Later Share icon

#31 Stolen Dog House Share icon

#32 Husband Had A Little Too Much To Drink Last Night Share icon

#33 They Have Four Towers, Three Cat Hammocks, And Unlimited Access To The Couches, But The Dog's Bed Is Best Share icon

#34 Yes Yes, Stay There Share icon

#35 Cat Stole The Entire Dog Kennel, Dog Extra Sad Share icon

#36 How Rude! Caught Mid Push Off The Last Of The Corner Share icon

#37 This Bed Isn’t Even For A Real Dog, It’s For A Toy Dog I Had As A Child; He’s Overflowing Share icon

#38 It’s 7 Degrees Outside And The King Has Claimed His Bed Share icon

#39 Stolen Kid Chairs Share icon

#40 Not A Dog But I Feel Like This Counts? Share icon