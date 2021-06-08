Had fun making this commissioned portrait of Yam & Malia, as a special birthday surprise. Yam is the most adorable kitty, whose tongue sticks out permanently due to an accident. A little story about Yam during the lockdown:



“During this time, Yam has developed an obsession with my shower and the water that goes into the tub. Whenever I’m at the sink next to the tub brushing my teeth or washing my face, he’ll appear, slide into the tub, and then sit there, staring and staring, waiting for me to “make the water happen” (not a direct quote. Yam’s English isn’t great). If I take a little too long for his liking, which I do now just to make him do this, he meows in a frustrated tone. I know I should ignore his demands if I don’t want this habit to continue, but look at that face. I’m helpless. So I sigh and turn on the cold water just a little (grumbling at him about water waste) and let it run for a short bit so he has something to stare at. If I’m really in a good mood or if he puts in a request, I plug up the drain so he can watch a pool begin to fill, then shut it off so he can gaze at it, mind blown. Then I drain it or he hops out, on to the next thing.”

