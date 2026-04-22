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There are two kinds of pets in this world. The ones who see water and lose their minds with joy, launching themselves in before anyone has a chance to react, and the ones who look at you with an expression that says they are reconsidering the entire relationship. Both are equally compelling. Both are equally hilarious. And both have been thoroughly documented by pet owners.

Bored Panda has put together the most hilarious, most chaotic, and most unexpectedly wholesome images of pets encountering water in all its forms. Puddles, baths, lakes, paddling pools, and the occasional very ambitious garden sprinkler, it is all here. Prepare to get a little bit emotionally attached.

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#1

My Dog Climbing Out A Lake

A hilarious brown dog looks betrayed in murky water, paws on the bank. Another dog watches.

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    #2

    This Is My Velvet Hippo And This Is Her First Time Really Swimming

    Gray pitbull pet in water, swimming with a tennis ball. Its face is partly submerged, capturing a hilarious pets in water moment.

    She used to hate water, but today, when we went out with our other two dogs she actually chased her ball into the lake! She had a great day and I’m so proud of her.

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    #3

    About To Go For A Dip

    Hilarious photo of a wet ferret in a pink duck swim ring, looking surprised in the water. Great for pets in water.

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    Cats and water have one of the most dramatically different relationships to water in the animal kingdom, and there is actually a biological reason behind it. A cat's coat is not designed to repel water the way a dog's is, meaning it gets waterlogged quickly and becomes genuinely uncomfortable to carry around.

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    On top of that, cats are control freaks by nature, and there is nothing more destabilizing to a control freak than suddenly being wet. The betrayed expression every cat pulls the moment water touches them is not performance; it is a deeply personal crisis.
    #4

    I Am Born A Swimmer, See I Have Big Paws?

    A wet Ragdoll kitten with striking blue eyes in a bathtub with a rubber duck. A hilarious photo of pets in water."

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    #5

    Kanga Had His First Swimming Lesson. Totally Wasn’t Nervous

    Merle dog with orange life vest swimming in pool. Its wide, anxious eyes capture funny moments of pets in water.

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    #6

    Took My Dog Swimming Look How Happy He Is

    Hilarious photos of pets in water: A happy black dog standing in shallow water, then vigorously shaking off water droplets.

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    Before you write off all cats as water-hating drama machines, it is worth knowing that their bigger cousins have an entirely different relationship with it. Tigers actively seek out water in the wild and are powerful, enthusiastic swimmers who use rivers to cool down and hunt prey.

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    Jaguars are similarly comfortable in water and have been documented diving in after fish. Even lions will wade through water when necessary. Somewhere along the evolutionary line, the domestic cat looked at all of this and decided it was absolutely not for them.
    #7

    First Time Trying Water Therapy With S'mores

    A wet guinea pig in a white basin, looking directly at the camera, then held by a hand. Hilarious photos of pets in water.

    I've been wanting to try water therapy with S'mores ever since her accident but haven't been able to work up the courage until now. (new things are scary!). The goal here isn't for her to attempt to swim and kick her legs like you would expect from traditional water therapy. Rather this is only to make her wet so she engages in self groomin. The idea is that while grooming herself she'll instinctively flex and move her legs to clean them. Eventually giving them more mobility over time. This method was developed by Peter Gurney.

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    #8

    My Dads Dog Enjoying The Steaming North Sea

    A dog stands silhouetted in misty, shallow water on a beach. A serene scene of pets in water.

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    #9

    My Senior(Ish) Dog Can't Swim By Himself Anymore So I Carry Him While He Takes A Dip

    Man embraces a wet golden retriever in a pool. The dog's face shows mild dismay, capturing a moment of hilarious pets in water.

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    If there is one breed that needs absolutely zero convincing to jump into any body of water it encounters, it is the Labrador Retriever. Originally bred in Newfoundland to help fishermen retrieve nets and haul lines from the water, Labs have webbed feet, a water-resistant double coat, and what can only be described as a spiritual calling to be wet at all times.

    They are consistently ranked as one of the most popular dog breeds in the United States, which means there is a very good chance someone near you has a soaking wet Lab right now.
    #10

    This Is Einstein’s First Swim

    Hilarious photo of a fluffy yellow duckling, a pet in water, swimming in a metal sink next to a mug.

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    #11

    Swimming So Happily

    Wet brown poodle in water, with big eyes and tongue out, looking hilariously betrayed. A funny pets in water moment.

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    #12

    Take A Look At This Action Shot My Mom Sent Of Her Cat Swimming For The First Time

    White cat in orange harness submerged in water, looking with a betrayed expression. A hilarious image of pets in water.

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    Liliana Spiro
    Liliana Spiro
    Community Member
    1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Goodness, look at those whiskers :○

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    As funny as it is to watch a dog dramatically avoid a paddling pool, keeping pets cool in summer is very serious business. Experts at the Cornell Canine Health Institute explain that dogs cannot regulate their body temperature through sweating the way humans do, relying almost entirely on panting to cool down.

    When that is not enough, heatstroke can set in fast, bringing with it excessive drooling, weakness, and potential organ failure that can turn fatal within minutes. A shallow pool, a garden sprinkler, or even a wet towel can be lifesaving on a hot day. The drama of bath time is nothing compared to the alternative.
    #13

    Four-Pawed Geriatric Hiking Club's First Dip Of The Year. 11 & 10 Years Young

    Yellow and black labs nose-to-nose in lake. A hilarious pets in water moment with two dogs.

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    #14

    I Work As A Canine Physical Therapist, Meet Meatball, Here For Her Weekly Swim Therapy

    A brown dachshund with wide, expressive eyes stands in shallow water, showing a stage of betrayal. Funny pets in water.

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    #15

    He Gets Tired Of Swimming And Needs Somewhere To Rest Sometimes

    Wet brown dog in water clinging to a leg with a look of betrayal. One of many hilarious pets in water.

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    Not every pet on this list is a dog or a cat, and that is what makes these scenes so captivating. Ferrets, bearded dragons, pigs, and ducks have all made appearances, and each one has a completely different reaction to water that is worth documenting.

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    According to a 2016 estimate, 13.3% of households owned specialty or exotic pets, a massive 25.5% increase from 2011. As exotic pet ownership continues to grow, so does the internet's access to footage of a bearded dragon experiencing a swimming pool for the first time, and honestly, that is a gift to all of us.

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    #16

    Our Little Pirate Pup

    Two photos of a brown dog. Left: dog in a pool with a tennis ball, winking. Right: dog swimming in water with a stick. Pets in water.

    Dug got his eye removed 20 months ago (uveitis) and adapted so quickly with no issues!! Still plays fetch like a champ, swims, hikes, camps, chases birds, catches moles… life is good for this little pirate.

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    #17

    Hippo Loves Swimming

    Hairless guinea pig, a pet in water, looking up from a tub with floating fish toys, capturing a stage of betrayal.

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    #18

    Swimming Piggies Norman And Apollo

    Two wet guinea pigs, black/brown/white & blonde, look wide-eyed in a blue pool. Hilarious pets in water.

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    Fish are the one group that nobody ever has to argue with about water, and yet somehow they still manage to be fascinating subjects in this conversation. Betta fish, for example, are so territorial that two males cannot share the same tank without an immediate and spectacular fight breaking out.

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    Goldfish, despite their reputation for having a three-second memory (which is actually a myth), can recognize their owners and respond to them. The pets we assume are the simplest to deal with are almost always hiding something quietly extraordinary just beneath the surface.

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    #19

    Our New Family Member Is Exploring Our Pool

    Wet-pawed ginger & white cat stands glumly on blue pool steps. A photo of pets in water, hinting at betrayal.

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    #20

    Took My Baby Swimming

    Hilarious photo of a calico cat in a red life vest, held in a pool. Its face perfectly shows the betrayal of pets in water.

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    victoriahowell avatar
    Victoria Howell
    Victoria Howell
    Community Member
    56 minutes ago (edited) Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Oh dear....you will pay for this egregious decision 😾!

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    #21

    A Kid Playing With The Dogs By The Sea

    A child watches two dogs on a beach; one leaps in water creating a splash. Hilarious pets in water, a moment of betrayal.

    Local with his best buddies.

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    There is an entire psychology behind why humans find wet animals so overwhelmingly endearing, and researchers believe it connects to the same instinct that makes us find babies irresistible. The vulnerability of a soaking wet pet, the flattened fur, the wide eyes, the slightly offended dignity, triggers a caregiving response in the human brain that is almost impossible to override.

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    It is the reason a photo of a drenched golden retriever shaking water everywhere gets millions of views every single time. We are biologically programmed to find this unbearably cute, and the internet knows it.
    #22

    My Best Friend, Leia, Enjoying A Dip In Her Pool On A Very Hot Florida Day

    Happy white dog with tongue out, lying in a blue kiddie pool. A hilarious photo of pets in water.

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    #23

    Bella May Be Little, But Loves A Good Dip

    Close-up of a fluffy white and grey dog with wet fur, swimming in water looking a bit resigned, showcasing pets in water betrayal.

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    #24

    Bradley's First River Dip In His New Stomping Grounds

    Hilarious golden retriever puppy standing in water amid tall green grass, a funny image of pets in water.

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    Whether they leapt in with the unbridled joy of a Labrador who has just spotted a lake, or stood at the edge with the deeply offended expression of a cat who cannot believe it has come to this, every single pet on this list has one thing in common: they made it impossible to look away.

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    Water has a way of stripping away any pretense and showing you exactly who an animal really is. And who they really are, it turns out, is completely, hopelessly, unfailingly entertaining. We hope your screen survives the splashing!
    #25

    Gravy Train Taking A Little Dip

    Happy black and white dog with tongue out and squinted eyes, standing in a blue kiddie pool. A hilarious photo of pets in water.

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    #26

    Nothing Like A Dip On A Hot Day

    Hilarious photo of a German Shepherd pet in water, sitting in a wheelbarrow with a look of betrayal.

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    #27

    He Likes To Take Dips In The Tub

    A wet piglet with pink snout and spotted fur floats in water, looking directly at the camera. Hilarious pets in water.

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    #28

    Might Be 12 Years Old But My Black Lab Still Loves To Jump Into The Pool And Swim After The Ball

    Wet black dog with a betrayed expression, holding a pool edge. A hilarious photo capturing pets in water.

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    #29

    Someone Is Tired From Swimming All Day

    Wet golden retriever in pool, chin on edge, eyes closed, tennis ball. Hilarious pet in water showing betrayal.

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    #30

    This Is Holly, The 18-Pound Cat That Is Going Swimming To Lose Weight

    Black and white cat in an orange life vest, floating in pool water with a look of betrayal. A hilarious photo of pets in water.

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    #31

    First Swim In The Pool

    Hilarious wet boxer dog with a grumpy face in a blue pool, capturing a funny stage of pet betrayal in water.

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    #32

    Our Little Prince, Taking His First Dip In A The Pool To Cool Down This Summer After Playing With The Big Boys

    Cute, fluffy puppy with dark fur lies in a blue kiddie pool, looking directly at the camera. A hilarious photo of pets in water.

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    #33

    I Didn’t Exactly Take To Swimming Like A Duck (Toller) To Water

    Wet brown dog in water, wearing an orange life vest, with a hilarious expression of betrayal. Pets in water.

    But in my defense, the lake is busy so it was choppy with waves and big splashes that scared me. I did a few swimmies, mostly out of necessity, and we’re going to wait for calmer waters before trying again.

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    #34

    Took My Dog Swimming For The First Time And He Was A Natural At Retrieving The Duck In The Water

    Happy golden retriever playing with a toy, running through water in a pool. One of many hilarious pets in water.

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    #35

    It's So Hot

    Wet brown dog smiling in a blue and red boat float. Hilarious photo of pets in water enjoying the pool.

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    #36

    Friday Fun In The Newly Developed Concrete Lake, A Flooded Parking Area

    A leashed tabby cat in a blue harness cautiously walks through shallow water, reflecting the surroundings. A pets in water betrayal.

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    #37

    Enjoying The Sun In My Kiddie Pool

    Orange cat with its tail up, looking betrayed in a blue pool. A hilarious photo of pets in water.

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    #38

    When A Cat Has His Own Swimming Ring

    Sphynx cat with an intense gaze, floating on a blue inflatable in a bright pool. Hilarious pets in water.

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    Lucy Damascus
    Lucy Damascus
    Community Member
    9 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    This is my favorite photo, he is sooo adorable 😍

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    #39

    First Swim Tow

    Black & white cat in an orange life vest, sitting in a yellow floating device on a lake. Features pets in water.

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    #40

    Scooty Cat In The Pool

    A tortoiseshell cat standing in a blue pool, captured in a hilarious photo of a pet in water at a stage of betrayal.

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    #41

    Who Says I Cannot Swim?

    Wet grey cat in bubbly bath water, held by a hand, showing clear betrayal. Hilarious photo of pets in water.

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    victoriahowell avatar
    Victoria Howell
    Victoria Howell
    Community Member
    48 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Looks like this kitty WANTS OUT - NOW!

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    #42

    When You Go Camping, Bring Your Dog, Devils Lake, WI

    Hilarious photo: black pet dog swimming in water, holding a white frisbee. Blue sky, lake, and hills are in the background.

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    #43

    Island Boy Of Gigantes

    White dog in water being petted, eyes closed, tongue out. Second shot of the pet swimming at sunset with boats. Pets in water.

    Random dog entry: Kumpol, the island dog who adopted us. Met him on Gigantes Island, where he quietly followed us everywhere even into the sea! He swam with us, walked with us, and asked for pats like we’d known each other for a long time. There was a moment we wished we could take him home, but some souls belong to the island, and we’re just lucky to have crossed paths with this gentleman.

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    #44

    I Left Him Outside For Less Than 2 Minutes And He Decided To Take A Dip In The Pool. I Had To Get In The Pool To Get Him Because He Kept Swimming Around

    I Left Him Outside For Less Than 2 Minutes And He Decided To Take A Dip In The Pool. I Had To Get In The Pool To Get Him Because He Kept Swimming Around

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    #45

    Just Dipping The Paws In

    Cute yellow lab puppy, a pet in water, sits on a pool step. The puppy's expression captures a hilarious stage of betrayal.

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    #46

    My Husko Loki Enjoying A Dip In Our Pond

    Husky dog with blue bandana stands in a water fountain. A hilarious pet in water moment, capturing a stage of betrayal.

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    #47

    When You Walk Into The Back Yard And Find Your Little One Skinny Dipping In The Pool! The Guilt On His Face

    Yellow lab in a blue kiddie pool with water, looking at the camera with a subtle expression of betrayal. Pets in water.

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    #48

    Just A Quick Dip

    Black and white cat, soaking wet in a bubbly bathtub, looking displeased. A hilarious image of pets in water.

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    victoriahowell avatar
    Victoria Howell
    Victoria Howell
    Community Member
    47 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Plotting "you will pay for this".

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    #49

    BMan Got Tired At The Dog Park So Took A Dip In The Communal Water Bowl

    A French bulldog in a pan of water with a look of betrayal. One of many hilarious pets in water photos.

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    #50

    Small Dog Taking A Dip

    Black Chihuahua in red life vest, looking betrayed in shallow lake water. A hilarious pet in water.

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    #51

    My Boi Just Dipping His Feet In The Pool

    Fawn pug dog sits at a pool's edge, one paw in the water, looking at the camera with a betrayed expression. Hilarious pet in water.

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    #52

    Too Much Little Guy Shamus To The Pool For Their Annual Doggie Dip

    A person holds a wet, shaggy dog in light blue pool water. The dog's expression fits hilarious photos of pets in water.

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    #53

    First Swim. Hated It For The First Hour And Screeched In Protest At Me Swimming. Now Look At Her

    Tan dog in water with a skeptical look, beside a human foot. Hilarious photos of pets in water, capturing betrayal.

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    #54

    I’ll Swim If I Want To

    A huge black Newfoundland dog stands waist-deep in water, tongue out, with a bridge and dam in the background. Pets in water.

    Our Newf was an excellent swimmer when he was a puppy. He even did the whole rescue thing, dragging people out of the water. Since he became an adult, he wants nothing to do with swimming. He will go into the water, but only at standing depth. He’s a letdown for the breed. Has anyone else had a similar experience?

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    victoriahowell avatar
    Victoria Howell
    Victoria Howell
    Community Member
    45 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    No dog is EVER a let down. Manage your expectations hooman!

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    #55

    Just Chilling On A Warm Day

    Sad-looking Bloodhound dog standing chest-deep in pool water. A funny image of pets in water, capturing resignation.

    This is Marlo, our girl just turned 11. She has loved the pool since she was a puppy. Huge paws give her great swimming skills. She’s a big girl, 120 lbs!

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    #56

    Harold’s First Swimming Lesson, He’s A Natural

    Wet golden retriever puppy with a solemn expression, swimming in clear blue pool water. Captures adorable pets in water.

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    #57

    10th Bday Pool Party

    Wet dog with a betrayed expression swimming in clear water, a hilarious photo of pets in water.

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    #58

    First Swimming Experience. Look At My Terrified Little Eyes

    Corgi pet in water, wearing a life vest, looking betrayed in a pool. A hilarious photo.

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    #59

    I'm Cool

    Smiling white dog wearing flower glasses, relaxing in a rainbow cloud float, a hilarious photo of pets in water.

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    #60

    Sunday Swimming

    Golden retriever swims with a blue toy in a sunny pool. Hilarious photos of pets in water.

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    #61

    Try To Learn Swimming Before Shower

    A hilarious two-panel photo of a wet cat in water. First curious, then giving a look of deep betrayal. Pets in water.

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    #62

    5 Month Old Puppy Spent His Weekend Swimming

    Golden retriever puppy swimming and splashing in clear blue water. A hilarious photo of pets in water.

    He got comfortable with the pool the last hour. It was a hot weekend and now he is sleeping in the air conditioning all day recovering.

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    #63

    Happy Snoot Taking A Swim

    A happy black and tan dog smiles while swimming in a blue-lined pool. A hilarious moment of pets in water.

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    #64

    First Swimming Experience

    Two Shiba Inus, funny pets in water, wearing life vests on a float in a blue pool, expressions of playful surprise.

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    #65

    My Cute Little Frankie Seal Went Swimming Today

    Wet black dog with a blue toy in a pool. A humorous moment capturing pets in water.

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    #66

    French Dip

    Hilarious French Bulldog pet in water, swimming with a vest, looking betrayed in a pool.

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    #67

    Nothing Like A Carrot And A Dip In The Pool

    Wet dog in a blue pool with a carrot in its mouth, giving a look of playful betrayal. A hilarious photo of pets in water.

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    #68

    The Face She Makes When You Catch Her Swimming In The Pond Right After A Bath

    Brown dog's head emerges from murky, algae-filled water, sporting a look of betrayal, typical of pets in water.

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    #69

    Every Time We’d Open The Door He’d Run Outside And Jump In The Pool, So We Started A No Swimming Without Permission Rule

    Golden retriever in pool, eyes closed, showing a stage of betrayal. A hilarious photo of pets in water.

    He thinks he’s found a loophole.

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    #70

    Matthew’s First Pool Party. Matthew Was Very Confused By The Concept Of Pea Fishing

    One rat stands in water with peas, looking up at another rat leaning over the container. Pets in water.

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