Liza N. Cooper, an artist and digital content creator known online as Siberian Lizard, is back on Bored Panda. She is the author of the whimsical graphic novel series Meems & Feefs, which features charming adventures of ferrets, cats, and other adorable animal characters.

The artist is currently working on the highly anticipated sequel to Meems & Feefs: Ferrets from Planet Ferretonia. In this next chapter, she steps through a portal from Earth to the ferrets’ home planet, uncovering secrets that could change Ferretonia forever – including a mysterious colony of ferrets hidden on an unmarked map. Full of heartwarming, full-color illustrations, the sequel is perfect for fans of whimsical adventures in the vein of Spirited Away or Lilo and Stitch.

Scroll down to see the most recent comics featuring Liza’s cute animal characters – ferrets, cats, rats, and more. Pet owners might even find themselves relating to some of the hilarious and heartfelt situations depicted in her series.

More info: siberianlizard.com | Instagram | Facebook | youtube.com | x.com | tiktok.com

#1

Illustration showing a camping scene with characters reacting to a pet's paw injury, depicting life with ferrets and a cat.

siberianlizard Report

    #2

    Comic panels showing an artist's humorous interaction with a judging cat, depicting life with two ferrets and a cat.

    siberianlizard Report

    #3

    Comic artist humorously illustrating living with two ferrets and a cat through scenes of pet mischief and owner reactions.

    siberianlizard Report

    #4

    Comic strip showing artist interacting with two playful ferrets and a noisy cat in a home setting.

    siberianlizard Report

    #5

    Comic strip showing two ferrets and a cat interacting with food, highlighting life with two ferrets and a cat at home.

    siberianlizard Report

    #6

    Cartoon showing daily life with two ferrets and a cat, featuring humorous family dialogue at breakfast.
    Cartoon showing daily life with two ferrets and a cat, featuring humorous family dialogue at breakfast.
    Cartoon showing daily life with two ferrets and a cat, featuring humorous family dialogue at breakfast.
    Cartoon showing daily life with two ferrets and a cat, featuring humorous family dialogue at breakfast.

    siberianlizard Report

    #7

    Comic strip showing a cat and a gray cat humorously interacting, depicting life with two ferrets and a cat.

    siberianlizard Report

    #8

    Artist documents daily life with two ferrets and a cat, showing playful and stubborn pet behaviors in a comic style.

    siberianlizard Report

    #9

    Artist cartoon showing contrast between self-doubt and praising pets, featuring a ferret and cat in a colorful comic style.

    siberianlizard Report

    #10

    Comic strip featuring a cat and ferret humorously interacting, illustrating life living with two ferrets and a cat.

    siberianlizard Report

    #11

    Cartoon showing an artist's contrasting view of ferrets as fierce predators on TV versus playful pets causing mischief at home.

    siberianlizard Report

    #12

    Artist sitting with two ferrets and a cat, speaking about how to train ferrets in a colorful illustrated video frame.
    Artist sitting with two ferrets and a cat, speaking about how to train ferrets in a colorful illustrated video frame.
    Artist sitting with two ferrets and a cat, speaking about how to train ferrets in a colorful illustrated video frame.
    Artist sitting with two ferrets and a cat, speaking about how to train ferrets in a colorful illustrated video frame.

    siberianlizard Report

    #13

    Comic strip featuring a ferret and a girl humorously depicting life living with two ferrets and a cat.

    siberianlizard Report

    #14

    Cartoon showing life with two ferrets and a cat, featuring a girl and a cat with its head stuck in a glass cup.

    siberianlizard Report

    #15

    Cartoon cat lying on its back with captions inviting to touch it, ending with a warning, illustrating pet behavior in ferrets and cat life.

    siberianlizard Report

    multanocte avatar
    Multa Nocte
    Multa Nocte
    Community Member
    10 hours ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    There are MILLIONS of criteria about when you can and can't touch the belly, and they change by the second.

    #16

    Cartoon ferret and mouse in motivational scenes, illustrating life with two ferrets and a cat in humorous comic style.

    siberianlizard Report

    #17

    Cartoon artist captures daily life moments with two ferrets and a cat, featuring cleaning and playful pet antics.

    siberianlizard Report

    #18

    Comic-style artist depiction of living with two ferrets and a cat interacting with each other in humorous scenes.

    siberianlizard Report

    #19

    Comic panels showing artist living with two ferrets and a cat, humorously exploring their thoughts and interactions indoors.

    siberianlizard Report

    #20

    Cartoon showing challenges of living with a cat, depicting a person disturbed by the cat while trying to sleep.

    siberianlizard Report

    #21

    Comic illustration showing an artist's humorous view of living with ferrets and a cat in hot weather initially cozy, then overheating.

    siberianlizard Report

    #22

    Comic-style illustration showing an artist’s humorous depiction of living with two ferrets and a cat using laser eyes.

    siberianlizard Report

    #23

    Cartoon ferret in knight armor showing antics and affection in a comic about living with two ferrets and a cat.

    siberianlizard Report

    #24

    Cat and owner morning moments illustrated, showing daily life with two ferrets and a cat in a humorous comic style.

    siberianlizard Report

    melaniefisher avatar
    Melanie Fisher
    Melanie Fisher
    Community Member
    8 hours ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    I had a cat who used to wake me by drooling all over my face, if I tried to hide under the covers he would hook his claws into my nose and pull, I miss that cat.

    #25

    Cartoon ferret rejecting food in one panel and eagerly eating the exact same food in another, showing ferret behavior.

    siberianlizard Report

    #26

    Cartoon illustrating selfies with cats showing calmness and selfies with ferrets showing chaotic energy, featuring two ferrets and a cat.

    siberianlizard Report

    #27

    Illustration showing what makes a ferret with percentages of bear, snake, otter, cat, puppy, and piggy traits.

    siberianlizard Report

    #28

    Cartoon showing a woman laughing with a ferret and a grumpy cat, illustrating life with two ferrets and a cat.

    siberianlizard Report

    #29

    Cartoon ferret using stethoscope on a plant with speech bubble about plant crashing, living with ferrets and a cat.
    Cartoon ferret using stethoscope on a plant with speech bubble about plant crashing, living with ferrets and a cat.
    Cartoon ferret using stethoscope on a plant with speech bubble about plant crashing, living with ferrets and a cat.
    Cartoon ferret using stethoscope on a plant with speech bubble about plant crashing, living with ferrets and a cat.
    Cartoon ferret using stethoscope on a plant with speech bubble about plant crashing, living with ferrets and a cat.

    siberianlizard Report

    #30

    Comic strip showing an artist interacting humorously with two ferrets and a cat while sitting at a table outdoors.

    siberianlizard Report

    #31

    Comic panel showing artist’s ferret waiting and playing around the cat, illustrating life with ferrets and a cat at home.

    siberianlizard Report

    #32

    Comic strip showing ferrets and a cat interacting playfully, illustrating life with two ferrets and a cat in a humorous way.

    siberianlizard Report

    #33

    Cartoon depicting a teenager asking to dye hair red and an adult firmly saying no, from living with two ferrets and a cat.
    Cartoon depicting a teenager asking to dye hair red and an adult firmly saying no, from living with two ferrets and a cat.

    siberianlizard Report

    #34

    Comic strip showing an artist interacting with a ferret while documenting life with two ferrets and a cat.
    Comic strip showing an artist interacting with a ferret while documenting life with two ferrets and a cat.
    Comic strip showing an artist interacting with a ferret while documenting life with two ferrets and a cat.

    siberianlizard Report

    #35

    Cartoon showing contrast in pet snake appearance, illustrating humor in living with ferrets and a cat with pets.

    siberianlizard Report

    #36

    Cartoon ferrets illustrated with a spicy pepper rating guide, depicting different playful and mischievous ferret behaviors.

    siberianlizard Report

    #37

    Cartoon showing playful interaction between a cat and a ferret, illustrating life with two ferrets and a cat.

    siberianlizard Report

    #38

    Comic panels showing an artist navigating life with playful ferrets causing chaos around the house.

    siberianlizard Report

    #39

    Cartoon ferret sleeping curled like a doughnut and hanging upside down in a cozy ferret hammock showing ferret living life.

    siberianlizard Report

    #40

    Two ferrets shown resting in cage and being held stretched out like an infinite cat-snake in a colorful comic style.

    siberianlizard Report

    #41

    Cartoon artist interacting with two ferrets and a cat, showing playful and curious pet behavior on a couch.

    siberianlizard Report

    #42

    Comic strip showing a woman on the phone eating pizza, humorously depicting life living with two ferrets and a cat.

    siberianlizard Report

    #43

    Cartoon rats celebrating St. Patrick's Day with cute charms, hats, and shamrocks in a colorful illustration.

    siberianlizard Report

    #44

    Comic strip showing a ferret interacting with tissue paper, capturing moments of life living with two ferrets and a cat.

    siberianlizard Report

    #45

    Cat looking at its reflection in the window, illustrating life with two ferrets and a cat in a humorous comic style.

    siberianlizard Report

    #46

    Cartoon showing difference between pets on Instagram and real life of living with two ferrets and a cat.

    siberianlizard Report

    #47

    Cartoon ferret showing ferret behavior like cleaning, shoe destruction, valuables stashing, and garbage dispersal with a cat nearby.

    siberianlizard Report

    #48

    Comic strip showing an artist interacting with two ferrets and a cat while working and going outside together.

    siberianlizard Report

    #49

    Cartoon ferrets in a comic strip illustrating life with pets, capturing humor of living with two ferrets and a cat.

    siberianlizard Report

    #50

    Cartoon ferrets hiding in drawers, laundry basket, sofa, and colorful abstract folds, illustrating ferret hiding spots.

    siberianlizard Report

    Note: this post originally had 69 images. It’s been shortened to the top 50 images based on user votes.

