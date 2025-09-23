ADVERTISEMENT

Liza N. Cooper, an artist and digital content creator known online as Siberian Lizard, is back on Bored Panda. She is the author of the whimsical graphic novel series Meems & Feefs, which features charming adventures of ferrets, cats, and other adorable animal characters.

The artist is currently working on the highly anticipated sequel to Meems & Feefs: Ferrets from Planet Ferretonia. In this next chapter, she steps through a portal from Earth to the ferrets’ home planet, uncovering secrets that could change Ferretonia forever – including a mysterious colony of ferrets hidden on an unmarked map. Full of heartwarming, full-color illustrations, the sequel is perfect for fans of whimsical adventures in the vein of Spirited Away or Lilo and Stitch.

Scroll down to see the most recent comics featuring Liza’s cute animal characters – ferrets, cats, rats, and more. Pet owners might even find themselves relating to some of the hilarious and heartfelt situations depicted in her series.

More info: siberianlizard.com | Instagram | Facebook | youtube.com | x.com | tiktok.com