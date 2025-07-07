Bored Panda works better on our iPhone app
Bride Bans Water Bottles At Her Wedding For The Aesthetic, Guests Nearly Pass Out In 102°F Heat
Bride and groom embrace on a windy beach wedding, bride wearing a flowing lace gown with long veil waving in heat.
Occasions, Wedding

Bride Bans Water Bottles At Her Wedding For The Aesthetic, Guests Nearly Pass Out In 102°F Heat

Weddings are meant to be memorable, and many couples pour time and effort into making their big day look picture-perfect.

But in the rush to create an Instagram-worthy celebration, this bride took things a step too far. She decided to ban water bottles at her outdoor ceremony—held in blazing heat—because they didn’t match the aesthetic and would “ruin the vibe.”

What followed was what one attendee described as “The Thirst Games.” Read the full story below.

    The bride held her wedding outside in blazing heat

    But with barely any water, the day turned into what one guest called “The Thirst Games”

    Many readers called the rule unbearably harsh, saying no photo is worth that kind of misery

