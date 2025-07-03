Bored Panda works better on our iPhone app
Bride Finds Out Her Caterers Got The Wedding Date Wrong Just One Hour Before The Ceremony
Bride emotional outdoors, wiping tears, wearing wedding dress, upset after caterers got the wedding date wrong before ceremony.
Occasions, Wedding

Bride Finds Out Her Caterers Got The Wedding Date Wrong Just One Hour Before The Ceremony

Your wedding day is meant to be one of the happiest days of your life.

But for this woman, 15 months of planning nearly fell apart just an hour before the ceremony. That’s when she found out the caterers had the wrong date and weren’t coming. No chairs. No tables. No food. Nothing.

It could have been a complete disaster. Instead, with the help of her family and friends, she turned chaos into a day she’d never forget.

Read on to see how they pulled it off.

RELATED:

    The bride’s 15 months of wedding planning nearly went to waste when she learned an hour before the ceremony that the caterers wouldn’t show up

    Image credits: freepic.diller / freepic (not the actual photo)

    But with the help of friends and family, she turned it into a magical day

    Image credits: disgruntledfed

    Image credits: Elisa Ventur / unsplash (not the actual photo)

    Image credits: Victoria Linnen / unsplash (not the actual photo)

    Image credits: Alexander Mass / unsplash (not the actual photo)

    Image credits: Leonardo Miranda / unsplash (not the actual photo)

    Image credits: Klara Kulikova / unsplash (not the actual photo)

    Image credits: disgruntledfed

    The woman shared more interesting details in the comments

    Image credits: disgruntledfed

    Readers were appalled by the situation but deeply impressed by how gracefully she handled such a stressful moment

    Oleksandra Kyryliuk

    Writer, BoredPanda staff

    Oleksandra is an experienced copywriter from Ukraine with a master’s degree in International Communication. Having covered everything from education, finance, and marketing to art, pop culture, and memes, she now brings her storytelling skills to Bored Panda. For the past five years, she’s been living and working in Vilnius, Lithuania.

    Oleksandra is an experienced copywriter from Ukraine with a master’s degree in International Communication. Having covered everything from education, finance, and marketing to art, pop culture, and memes, she now brings her storytelling skills to Bored Panda. For the past five years, she’s been living and working in Vilnius, Lithuania.

    Gabija Saveiskyte

    Author, BoredPanda staff

    Hi there! I am a Visual Editor at Bored Panda. My job is to ensure that all the articles are aesthetically pleasing. I get to work with a variety of topics ranging from all the relationship drama to lots and lots of memes and, my personal favorites, funny cute cats. When I am not perfecting the images, you can find me reading with a cup of matcha latte and a cat in my lap, taking photos (of my cat), getting lost in the forest, or simply cuddling with my cat... Did I mention that I love cats?

    Hi there! I am a Visual Editor at Bored Panda. My job is to ensure that all the articles are aesthetically pleasing. I get to work with a variety of topics ranging from all the relationship drama to lots and lots of memes and, my personal favorites, funny cute cats. When I am not perfecting the images, you can find me reading with a cup of matcha latte and a cat in my lap, taking photos (of my cat), getting lost in the forest, or simply cuddling with my cat... Did I mention that I love cats?

