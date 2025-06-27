These 39 Wedding Photos Are So Unreal, You Might Think They’re Movie Scenes
What do a ceremony in an ice tunnel, a grand piano serenade in the Salt Flats, and a just-married ski run in Switzerland all have in common? They’re all part of Junebug Weddings’ 2025 Best of the Best Destination Photo Collection—a curated roundup of the most jaw-dropping, emotional, and artistic destination wedding photography you’ll see this year.
Thousands of images were submitted by photographers from around the world, and the results are finally in! Meet the 39 destination wedding, engagement, and couple photos that rose above the rest. Congratulations to the photographers whose work earned a place in this showcase—and a special shoutout to this year’s incredible judges: Froydis Geithus, Axioo, and Adventure & Vow.
More info: junebugweddings.com | Instagram | Facebook
This post may include affiliate links.
Image By Raini Rowell Of Raini Rowell Photography, Taken In Isle Of Skye, Scotland
Image By Tony Iskra Of Iskra Photography, Taken In Dolomites, Italy
Image By Luigi Renzi Of Nucleika
Image By Chad Allen Of The Outlovers, Taken In Ouray, Colorado, USA
Image By Brandon Fox Of The Foxes Photography, Taken In Costa Rica
Image By Will Khoury Of Will Khoury Photography, Taken In Yosemite National Park, USA
Image By Christin Martin Of The Martins, Taken In Causeway Coast, Northern Ireland
Image By Kc Keen Of Winsome Photos, Taken In Mexico
Image By Malin Ovesson Of Wild Souls United Elopements, Taken In Zermatt, Switzerland
Image By Gerald Tanujaya Of Solemn Studios, Taken In Paris, France
Image By Mikalynn Amos Of Venturing Vows, Taken In Cannon Beach, Oregon, USA
Image By Maddie Mae Of Adventure Instead, Taken In Alaska, USA
Image By Andrew Rae Of Andrew Rae Photographer, Taken In Isle Of Skye, Scotland
Image By Dharmil Doshi & Kalpak Dalal Of Weddingnama, Taken In Cappadocia, Turkey
Image By Kenny Nguyen Of Cam Wedding
Image By Becca Dahl Of Becca Photo, Taken In Bonneville Salt Flats, Utah, USA
Image By Jackson Leong Of Plan A Production, Taken In Budapest, Hungary
Image By Emanuele Guadagno Of In Bianco E Nero, Taken In Asciano, Tuscany, Italy
Image By Fer Juaristi, Taken In Oaxaca, Mexico
Image By Pavol Delej Of Pavol Delej Photography, Taken In Budapest, Hungary
Image By Ben Lane And Sirjana Singh Of Tinted Photography, Taken In Lago Di Braies, Italy
Image By Elise Garcia Of Los Garcias Weddings, Taken In Bangalore, India
Image By Sina Tarves Of Sina Tarves Photography, Taken In Madeira, Portugal
Image By Naz Razak Of Moments By Naz
Image By Wen Wen Tang Of The Shots Gallery, Taken In Ninenzaka, Kyoto, Japan
Image By Kari Bjorn Of Kari Bjorn Photography, Taken In Katla Ice Cave, Iceland
Image By Kasey Powell Of Kasey Powell Weddings, Taken In Outer Banks, North Carolina, USA
Image By Jane Iskra Of Iskra Photography, Taken In Kvernufoss, Iceland
Image By Jennifer Grünauer Of Jennifer G. Weddings, Taken In Positano, Amalfi, Italy
Image By Ting Wang Of Ting Photography, Taken In Bow Lake, Alberta, Canada
Image By Ashley Davenport Of Miki Studio, Taken In Tuscany, Italy
Image By Eline Tasma Of North Wind Elopements, Taken In The Dolomites, Italy
Image By Lukas Piatek, Taken In Marrakesh, Morocco
Image By Mario Tijerina Of Mario Tijerina Photography, Taken In Oaxaca De Juarez, Mexico
Image By Margarita Feslian Of Kaleidoscope Of Memories
Image By Sharyn Hodges, Taken In Dubai, Uae
Image By Christine Madeux Of Made In The Mountains Photo, Taken In St. Moritz, Switzerland
Image By Anton Kross Of Across The Forest, Taken In Sydney, Australia
Image By Allison Wake Of Uncharted Elopements, Taken In Bonneville Salt Flats, Utah, USA
Fully expect to be topping this list in 2026...
May your marriage be as beautiful as these photosLoad More Replies...
Fully expect to be topping this list in 2026...
May your marriage be as beautiful as these photosLoad More Replies...