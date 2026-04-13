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Being cheated on is already a brutal plot twist. But finding out the guy you uprooted your entire life for has been less than faithful – with his boss – is the kind of thing that makes a normally reasonable person start thinking…. unreasonable things.

One woman turned to an online community to share how, after moving from San Diego to a tiny town that “smelled of farts” for the sake of her boyfriend, things went south. Stuck in a spare room with zero to do but plot her escape, her mind turned to mischief.

More info: Reddit

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Sometimes the deepest betrayals don’t explode right away, they sit quietly under the surface until hurt, anger, and opportunity finally collide in unforgettable ways

Image credits: freepik / Freepik (not the actual photo)

After uprooting her life and moving way out of her comfort zone for her boyfriend’s career, one woman discovered he’d already been sleeping with his boss

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Image credits: gpointstudio / Freepik (not the actual photo)

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Stuck there while planning her escape, she moved into the spare room and quietly played along when he kept begging for another chance

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Image credits: senivpetro / Freepik (not the actual photo)

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Even while promising to fix things, he was still sneaking around behind her back, which is exactly when her revenge plan started simmering

Image credits: freepik / Freepik (not the actual photo)

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She kept doing one loving routine from before the breakup, packing his favorite homemade chili lunches like nothing at all had changed

Image credits: Fyurilicious

What made that week’s chili unforgettable, though, was the dog food mixed into every thermos he took to work, prepared with the help of his cackling cousin

The original poster (OP) explained that this all went down in her 20s, when she followed her then-boyfriend to a small town. Young, in love, and willing to leave San Diego behind, she packed up her life to start a new one with him. Little did she know, he’d already been busy building one… with his boss… mostly in the bedroom.

A few months after moving in, OP discovered the affair and immediately began planning her exit. Since leaving overnight wasn’t realistic, she shifted into survival mode, moving into the spare bedroom while pretending to entertain his “let’s fix this” routine. Meanwhile, he kept cheating, blissfully unaware that she knew all about it.

During this strange limbo phase, she kept making his lunches, including his beloved chili. One week, she made a giant batch and, in what can only be described as revenge served piping hot, added half a can of dog food to every single lunch portion. The wildest part? He absolutely loved it.

The chaos peaked when his cousin came over and accidentally caught her mixing Fido food into the chili mid-conversation. After the initial horror wore off, she cracked up, heard the cheating story, and instantly joined OP’s Team Petty. She even helped spice up the thermos with extra Tapatío before sending it off with her blessing and a hearty chuckle at her clueless cousin’s expense.

Look, revenge rarely comes out looking graceful, but there’s something almost cinematic about a cheater unknowingly calling dog-food chili the best batch ever. The real question is less why OP snapped and more why betrayal has a habit of turning folks toward creative, low-stakes payback.

Image credits: freepik / Freepik (not the actual photo)

Relationship experts say betrayal often triggers a craving for restored control. When someone’s trust is shattered, especially after a major life sacrifice like OP’s relocation, even small acts of revenge can feel like reclaiming power. It’s less about the dog food itself and more about balancing emotional scales that suddenly feel wildly unfair.

Psychologists also note that “petty revenge” tends to thrive in situations where immediate escape isn’t possible. OP couldn’t just disappear overnight, so the anger had to go somewhere. In cases like this, humor and absurdity often become coping tools, transforming hurt into something that feels, at least temporarily, less helpless.

Then there’s the deeply human need to create a private win after public humiliation. Being cheated on while living out in the smelly part of Nowheresville already feels like a rough hand, so secretly turning his favorite lunch into a running joke he’ll never live down probably gave OP the emotional upper hand she was so desperate for.

And honestly, the cousin’s reaction adds another fascinating social layer: once people hear the betrayal context, their moral compass around “pettiness” can shift fast. Suddenly, what should feel outrageous starts sounding hilarious, because the difference between cruelty and comedy is knowing exactly what someone did to deserve it.

Sure, it wasn’t the healthiest breakup strategy ever, but OP’s ex walked away thinking he’d tasted her greatest chili ever, all while chowing down on mutt meat. In this case, revenge was best served thermos-hot, right?

What’s your take? Was secretly feeding her dog of a boyfriend dog food for a week iconic revenge, or did OP take the petty too far? Drop your thoughts in the comments!

In the comments, readers had nothing but praise for the woman’s quick thinking and culinary skills