“Deport Him Back To Narnia”: Internet Slams Peter Dinklage’s Casting In FX Sci-Fi Series

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Peter Dinklage recently came under fire online after securing a key role in FX’s sci-fi series Alien: Earth.

On Wednesday (April 8), Dinklage was announced as a new addition to the show’s upcoming second season, helmed by showrunner Noah Hawley. However, the Tyrion Lannister actor received backlash over controversial comments he made in the past.

Highlights Peter Dinklage’s casting in Alien: Earth season 2 sparks online backlash.

Actor’s past comments resurface as critics argue Hollywood relies too heavily on Dinklage.

Fans threaten to boycott the FX sci-fi series because of Dinklage’s involvement.

Fans reacted angrily to Dinklage’s casting, with social media quickly filling with criticism.

“Deport him back to Narnia,” one X user said.

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Netizens react to Peter Dinklage joining FX’s Alien: Earth season 2

Image credits: HBO

Alien: Earth is the first series set in the Alien franchise. After its critically acclaimed debut last year, the series was renewed for a second season in November 2025.

In April 2026, Peter Dinklage was cast in the upcoming installment. Although the Game of Thrones star’s exact role remains under wraps, his casting sparked a wave of criticism online.

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On X, netizens criticized the decision, arguing that Hollywood only seemed to cast Dinklage among dwarf actors.

Image credits: AsukaShitpostin

“How many other dwarf actors did he step on to get this role?” one user asked.

A second commented, “He’s literally the only Midget that they hire anymore. He ruined the industry for everyone.”

“I hate that Peter Dinklage has so deliberately shut the door behind him so that he can be the only little person in Hollywood,” a third added.

Peter Dinklage’s controversial comments on dwarf roles resurface

Image credits: Dia Dipasupil/Getty Images

The public disdain for Dinklage’s addition to Alien: Earth stems from his controversial views on dwarf actors in Hollywood.

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In a 2019 interview with The New Yorker, the actor criticized Hollywood’s portrayal of dwarfism, calling it “bad writing” for making it the “dominant character trait.”

In 2022, Dinklage criticized Disney’s live-action Snow White reboot, calling it “backwards” for potentially depicting dwarves in a stereotypical light.

Image credits: Disney

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The studio responded by saying it would take a different approach to “avoid reinforcing stereotypes.” The film ultimately featured CGI versions of the characters.

Dinklage received backlash from the dwarfism community, with wrestler Dylan Postl (also known as Hornswoggle) accusing him of trying to reduce the number of roles available for dwarf actors.

Peter Dinklage continues to land high-profile roles

Image credits: Joe Maher/Getty Images

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Dinklage, who has a form of dwarfism called achondroplasia, first rose to prominence with his performance as Trumpkin in The Chronicles of Narnia: Prince Caspian.

Despite the backlash, he has continued appearing in several high-profile franchises, including the MCU, The Toxic Avenger reboot, and The Hunger Games. He most recently appeared as Leon Prater in Dexter: Resurrection.

Meanwhile, veteran dwarf actor Warwick Davis, who starred alongside Dinklage in Prince Caspian, hasn’t appeared in a film since 2019’s Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker.

Davis is set to reprise his role as Professor Flitwick in the Harry Potter reboot, highlighting the limited opportunities for dwarf actors in Hollywood.

Image credits: HBO

Fans remained unhappy with Dinklage’s comments and blamed the actor for negatively impacting the community. Others argued that Dinklage’s frequent screen appearances had reached a saturation point.

As a result, several users threatened to boycott Alien: Earth because of his involvement.

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“And just like that, I have zero interest in watching it,” one viewer said.

Alien: Earth is currently streaming on Hulu.