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Pete Hegseth’s Wife Faces Backlash Over “Temu” Dress For White House Correspondents’ Dinner
Pete Hegseth's wife in a Temu dress, smiling next to Pete Hegseth at the White House Correspondents' Dinner.
Society, World

Pete Hegseth’s Wife Faces Backlash Over “Temu” Dress For White House Correspondents’ Dinner

binitha.j Binitha Jacob Entertainment News Writer
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The internet exercised its favorite sport of spotting hypocrisy. And Pete Hegseth’s wife, Jennifer Rauchet, was the latest target.

The 2026 White House Correspondents’ Association (WHCA) dinner brought together some of the most powerful figures in politics, media, and entertainment at the Washington Hilton on April 25.

But business did not go on as usual. The evening took a dramatic turn when an armed man stormed the area outside the ballroom, leading to high-profile attendees being evacuated.

RELATED:
    Highlights
    • Pete Hegseth and his wife Jennifer Rauchet were among the attendees at the 2026 White House Correspondents’ Association (WHCA) dinner.
    • 18-year-old content creator Ella Devi said Jennifer’s outfit choice showed her hypocrisy.
    • Jennifer is “married to the ‘America first’ guy” and should be wearing American designers, the content creator said.

    Pete Hegseth and his wife, Jennifer Rauchet, were among the attendees at the 2026 White House Correspondents’ Association (WHCA) dinner

    Pete Hegseth at a podium, gray suit, striped tie. The Temu dress controversy sparked backlash.

    Image credits: Eric Brann/DoW

    The big night in Washington saw guests like President Donald Trump, Vice President JD Vance, and several Cabinet members gather at the Washington venue.

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    Among them was Pete Hegseth, who attended alongside his wife, Jennifer Rauchet.

    Photos showed the US Secretary of Defense and his wife arriving together and posing on the red carpet.

    Pete Hegseth's wife and Pete clapping, with Pete in a suit and tie, potentially facing backlash for a Temu dress.

    Image credits: Gage Skidmore/Flickr

    Jennifer faced unexpected online scrutiny after 18-year-old content creator Ella Devi claimed the dress was from Temu.

    “Pete Hegeseth’s wife wore a dress from Temu to the white house correspondents’ dinner (I’m not joking),” she wrote, sharing a picture of the couple beside another snap of the dress, seemingly listed on the online marketplace.

    18-year-old content creator Ella Devi said Jennifer’s outfit choice showed her hypocrisy

    Model in a pink Temu dress with a polka dot scarf and black clutch, against a beige curtain.

    Image credits: ellad3vi

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    Viewers were quick to jump onto her comments section with their own two cents on the matter, with one saying, it’s “probably from a local right-wing boutique just reselling Temu items.”

    “I feel bad for her, her husband is filthy rich and doesn’t buy her a nice dress … She needs to leave his stingy a**,” one claimed.

    Ella claimed the dress was from the online marketplace Temu

    A tweet from Ella Devi about Pete Hegseth's wife and a Temu dress for the White House Correspondents Dinner.

    Image credits: ellad3vi

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    Pete Hegseth's wife in a Temu dress with her husband at the White House Correspondents' Dinner.

    Image credits: Kevin Mazur/Getty Images

    A social media post from ella devi, @ellad3vi, replying about the Temu dress backlash.

    Image credits: ellad3vi

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    Another wrote, “You’re upset when they wear expensive designer gowns, now you’re upset at her buying a dress that’s affordable? What can they do to appease you?”

    “Regardless of where she sourced the dress, she looks absolutely lovely in it,” said another.

    Pete Hegseth's wife in a blue pleated Temu dress, holding white roses, with two boys in suits beside her.

    Image credits: Elizabeth Fraser/Arlington National Cemetery

    A Twitter post discussing the backlash over a Temu dress, suggesting focus should be on garment workers, not personal style.

    Image credits: BakuninsStick

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    Some accused Chinese-founded companies like Temu and Shein of copying designs.

    “i mean temu probably ripped it off some designer but whatever helps you sleep sis,” one commented on Ella’s tweet.

    The X user, with 24K followers, responded to the similar comments and said, “wah wah wah temu steals designs!” a) THIS dress design ORIGINATED on temu/shein b) hard for me to believe it’s not from temu given that the primary retailers of her bag are amazon and aliexpress.”

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    The teen influencer had a message to those claiming Temu must have copied the design from another website

    A tweet from @ellad3vi arguing that the controversial Temu dress design originated on Temu/Shein, addressing backlash.

    Image credits: ellad3vi

    A model in an off-shoulder, blush pink Temu dress with a rhinestone embellished waist, against a backdrop of golden foliage.

    Image credits: ellad3vi

    Some netizens, including Ella, claimed Jennifer’s outfit wasn’t exactly screaming “America First,”  a slogan long championed by the Trump administration and often echoed by her husband, Pete.

    “If you’re married to the ‘America first’ guy (idiot), you should probably only wear American designers and not anything imported from China,” Ella wrote.

    “Also applies to Melania Trump, who breaks tradition as first lady by rarely wearing American designers,” she added.

    Ella said Jennifer is “married to the ‘America first’ guy” and should be wearing American designers

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    A tweet by Ella Devi @ellad3vi about Pete Hegseth's wife facing backlash for a Temu dress at the White House dinner.

    Image credits: ellad3vi

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    Pete Hegseth wearing a Proud American t-shirt, speaking into a microphone. His wife faced backlash over a Temu dress.

    Image credits: Gage Skidmore/Flickr

    A HRH Collection tweet from @HRHForeverr suggesting that Pete Hegseth's wife's Temu dress was resold from a boutique.

    Image credits: HRHForeverr

    The teen influencer leans towards left-wing politics and is known for her penchant for high-end fashion.

    She first went viral for supporting NYC mayor Zohran Mamdani last year, leading to the internet bestowing her with the “hot girl for Zohran.”

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    The self-proclaimed “socialist socialite” often shares videos that blend fashion with political opinions.

    Twitter screenshot of user @ellad3vi replying to @BakuninsStick about judging what a lady wears and how she shops online. #Temu

    Image credits: ellad3vi

    Pete Hegseth's wife, wearing a pink Temu dress, and Pete Hegseth pose on the red carpet at the White House Correspondents' Dinner.

    Image credits: Paul Morigi/Getty Images

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    A social media post from GenX all day, every day. It criticizes a socialist, echoing concerns over Pete Hegseth's wife and Temu dress backlash.

    Image credits: Itsagooddaytob3

    In her TikTok videos, she is often seen wearing vintage designer pieces worth thousands of dollars from Miu Miu, Chanel, and Tom Ford, and flaunts a lavish New York City lifestyle.

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    She explained in one video why a person cannot be Republican and dress like Carolyn Bessette Kennedy, and in another video, she critiqued Sydney Sweeney’s fashion choices during the latest season of Euphoria.

    Woman in an orange fur coat with a quilted Chanel bag, reminiscent of Temu dress backlash.

    Image credits: ellad3vi

    “How does one call themselves a socialist though while simultaneously being deeply invested in status and exclusivity,” a social media user recently commented on her content. “The tone of her tweets is very pretentious.”

    “She’s been hating MAGA Barbie Sydney Sweeney, which I don’t give a f***, but to act like she’s the best dressed in NYC just because her wardrobe is vintage is laughable,” said another.

    Woman in a dress, facing backlash, with overlay text. Similar to the "Temu" dress controversy.

    Image credits: ellad3vi

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    Others showed support, saying, “Eh I’d rather have this then another MAGA Barbie to be honest, maybe she’ll influence some young girls.”

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    “I love her other takes; she’s super antiracist and feminist in an industry that really needs it,” said another.

    Netizens had mixed reactions to Ella Devi’s recent comments on Jennifer Rauchet’s dress

    A tweet by @clubcillian from miss information, commenting on the Temu dress, suggesting Temu ripped off a designer.

    Image credits: clubcillian

    A tweet from @lseetruU stating that seeing an item on social media doesn't mean it's from TEMU.

    Image credits: IseetruU

    A Twitter post showing backlash over a Temu dress. The text asks, "You're upset when they wear expensive gowns, now you're upset at her buying a dress that's affordable?"

    Image credits: Persianr0yalty

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    A tweet from Lena Notaro defending Pete Hegseth's wife from backlash over a Temu dress, stating it's not a priority.

    Image credits: pasqualeen

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    A Twitter user defends Pete Hegseth's wife and her Temu dress, stating she looked gorgeous without expensive brands.

    Image credits: its_antigha

    A tweet asking why wearing a Temu dress is wrong, referencing the Pete Hegseth wife backlash.

    Image credits: MegaFunTweets

    A tweet from Simeon Latham about Temu dress backlash, suggesting thriftiness in spending $12 instead of $500-$1000 for a single night.

    Image credits: simeon_lat

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    A Twitter post from MdOsler, replying to @ellad3vi, about cheap vs. expensive brands amidst backlash for a Temu dress.

    Image credits: MdOsler

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    A Twitter post by The Notorious J.O.V. on Apr 27, 2026, saying certainly a choice, related to Pete Hegseth's wife Temu dress backlash.

    Image credits: whotfisjovana

    A Twitter comment from Agent Smart replying to @ellad3vi, about Temu backlash and clothing budget for socks and ties.

    Image credits: agentsmart

    A tweet from Jurban referencing a Temu dress and the slogan "shop like a billionaire", sparking backlash.

    Image credits: jurbankvng

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    A tweet from H-O-H saying, Ya gotta cut corners when your husband spends so much on booze and blow. Reflects Temu dress backlash.

    Image credits: hookedonhydro

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    A tweet from Amethystic criticizing Pete Hegseth's wife's husband for not buying her a nice Temu dress.

    Image credits: amethysticxo

    A social media post by @lorzs.b asks why someone would wear a "Temu" dress to the White House Correspondents' Dinner, reflecting backlash.

    Image credits: lorzs

    A tweet from @okay_stef replying to users, stating "Money doesn't equal fashion sense or couth." Relates to Temu dress backlash.

    Image credits: okay_stef

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    A tweet from OhioRob claiming a dress was bought in a bundle deal for $50, referencing Pete Hegseth's wife and Temu dress backlash.

    Image credits: TheOhioRob

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    A tweet by Heidi N. Moore on April 27, 2026, saying "She must be assuming he won't be employed for much longer," likely referencing Pete Hegseth's wife and Temu dress backlash.

    Image credits: moorehn

    A tweet criticizing American conservatism's aesthetics as perpetually swagless, relating to Temu dress backlash.

    Image credits: notsaraferdowsi

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    Binitha Jacob

    Binitha Jacob

    Writer, Entertainment News Writer

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    At Bored Panda, I dive into breaking celebrity news, Hollywood updates, and viral pop culture stories that spark global conversations. My background as a reporter at International Business Times and Latin Times gave me experience covering fast-moving entertainment stories for international audiences. Today, my work regularly appears on Google News, AOL, and MSN, reaching millions of readers. What excites me most is capturing the pop culture moments that people can’t stop talking about.

    Read less »
    Binitha Jacob

    Binitha Jacob

    Writer, Entertainment News Writer

    Read more »

    At Bored Panda, I dive into breaking celebrity news, Hollywood updates, and viral pop culture stories that spark global conversations. My background as a reporter at International Business Times and Latin Times gave me experience covering fast-moving entertainment stories for international audiences. Today, my work regularly appears on Google News, AOL, and MSN, reaching millions of readers. What excites me most is capturing the pop culture moments that people can’t stop talking about.

    Read less »
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    1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Uh oh, drinky drunky's wifey beebee poobeee

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    1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Uh oh, drinky drunky's wifey beebee poobeee

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