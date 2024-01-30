ADVERTISEMENT

As the sun climbs high and temperatures soar, choosing a canine companion that thrives in the heat becomes crucial for both their comfort & well-being. Picture a dog lying in the sun, not bothered by the heat at all – that’s what life is like for certain breeds that are just right for hot weather. And, these dogs have features to regulate their body temp, that make them perfect for warm temperatures, like:

Short or light-colored fur.

Single-layered coat.

Long noses that help them stay cool.

And large, erect ears

Large ears are highly effective at dissipating heat. Their long noses work like an air conditioner. It cools down the air they breathe. Thus ensuring these dogs stay cool even when it’s sweltering outside. It’s fascinating how nature equips these animals to not only survive but thrive in warmer climates. On the other hand, brachycephalic dogs like Chihuahuas, Shih Tzus, Boxers, Bulldogs, and similar breeds have short noses and face challenges in hot weather. Their shortened snouts make panting – a crucial process for cooling down – more difficult for them.

Brachycephalic breeds are not cut out for hot weather due to this reason. Therefore, it’s essential to monitor all of these dogs more closely when temperatures rise to make sure they don’t overheat.

If you’re looking forward to spending sunny days with a furry friend, keep reading to find the perfect dog that loves the heat!

15 Best Dog Breeds for Hot Weather

Choosing a dog that’s great for hot weather climates means looking at their physical features and how these help them stay cool. Below are the 15 dog breeds that are well-suited for hot weather, ensuring they remain comfortable and healthy even as the mercury rises.

1. Australian Cattle Dog

Image credits: Augusto Silveira

Breed Group: Herding (AKC)

Herding (AKC) Height: 17 to 20 inches

17 to 20 inches Weight: 35 to 50 pounds

35 to 50 pounds Lifespan: 13 to 15 years

13 to 15 years Shedding Factor: Moderate

Moderate Coat & Color: They have a smooth, hard double coat that’s usually blue or blue speckled. Some are red-speckled (less common).

They have a smooth, hard double coat that’s usually blue or blue speckled. Some are red-speckled (less common). Activity Level: High

The Australian Cattle Dog, also known as the Blue Heeler – comes from Australia’s tough weather. These medium-sized dogs are strong and full of energy, making them great for hot places. And, their lineage, closely related to the wild dingo, contributes to their alert & loyal personality. These cattle dogs have a short, thick double coat that keeps them cool when it’s hot and warm when it’s cold. These intelligent dogs are natural herders, requiring lots of activities and things to do if no sports or exercise is provided they might start causing trouble.

2. Dalmatian

Image credits: Viktoria Bzdyk

Breed Group : Utility breed group (Non-sporting)

: Utility breed group (Non-sporting) Height : 19-24 inches

: 19-24 inches Weight : 45-70 pounds

: 45-70 pounds Lifespan : 11-13 years

: 11-13 years Shedding Factor : Moderate to High

: Moderate to High Coat & Color : The Dalmatian’s coat is famously spotted and is dense and short.

: The Dalmatian’s coat is famously spotted and is dense and short. Activity Level : High

: High Personality: Reserved, athletic

The Dalmatian, renowned for its unique spotted coat, is more than just an iconic breed. It is known for its excellent health and endurance, making it an ideal companion even in hot weather. The breed’s dense, short coat facilitates easy cooling, which is a significant advantage in warmer climates.

Dalmatians are known for their reserved yet athletic nature, requiring high levels of activity to remain happy and healthy. Their moderate to high shedding factor is something to consider for potential owners, but it’s a small trade-off for their overall adaptability and robustness in hot conditions.

3. Australian Kelpie

Image credits: ingenue1

Breed Group: Herding (AKC)

Herding (AKC) Height: 15 to 20 inches

15 to 20 inches Weight: 25 to 46 pounds

25 to 46 pounds Lifespan: 10 to 15 years

10 to 15 years Shedding Factor: Moderate

Moderate Coat & Color: They have a short, double coat in various colors.

They have a short, double coat in various colors. Activity Level: High

The Australian Kelpie has been around since the 1800s in Australia. They were made by mixing different working collies. Kelpies are smart and playful. And they are really good in hot weather because of where they come from and their features like long noses & pointed ears – which help them stay cool.

These energetic dogs are descendants of Dingoes and have a high need for exercise and mental stimulation. So they don’t do well in small spaces like apartments. Their double coat helps protect them and keeps their temperature right.

4. Ibizan Hound

Image credits: 6591713

Breed Group: Hound (AKC)

Hound (AKC) Height: 22 to 28 inches

22 to 28 inches Weight: 45 to 50 pounds

45 to 50 pounds Lifespan: 10 to 14 years

10 to 14 years Shedding Factor: Low to Moderate

Low to Moderate Coat & Color: They have short, smooth, or wiry fur in red, white, or red-&-white patterns.

They have short, smooth, or wiry fur in red, white, or red-&-white patterns. Activity Level: High

The Ibizan Hound comes from Spain’s Balearic Islands. This is an ancient breed with roots tracing back to Egyptian times – as depicted in historical artwork. They were originally bred to hunt rabbits in warm places. And their physical features make them perfect for hot weather like:

Big pointed ears

Lean bodies

Short fur

And long noses

These affectionate and loyal dogs are known for their intelligence & independence. So they need regular exercise and things to keep their minds busy. At first, they might be shy around new people. But they’re usually friendly and outgoing once they get to know them. And, they are also good watchdogs but they need to be kept busy so they don’t get bored & cause trouble.

5. Australian Terrier

Image credits: No-longer-here

Breed Group: Terrier (AKC & UKC)

Terrier (AKC & UKC) Height: 10 to 11 inches

10 to 11 inches Weight: 12 to 16 pounds

12 to 16 pounds Lifespan: 11-15 years

11-15 years Shedding Factor: Low

Low Coat & Color: They have a rough top coat with silky fur underneath & come in colors like blue & tan, red and sandy.

They have a rough top coat with silky fur underneath & come in colors like blue & tan, red and sandy. Activity Level: Moderate to high

The Australian Terrier is a small but tough breed. And, this breed was originally made in Australia in the 19th century – to control pests. They are really good in warm weather. Because they’re adaptable and tough. Known for their affectionate temperament and lively nature, Australian Terriers are also renowned for their loyalty. This makes them excellent family pets. These dogs love to dig and chase things, showing how active they are. Even though they’re small, they have big personalities & can handle different kinds of environments well.

6. Afghan Hound

Image credits: 825545

Breed Group: Hound (AKC)

Hound (AKC) Height: 25 to 27 inches

25 to 27 inches Weight: 50 to 60 pounds

50 to 60 pounds Lifespan: 12 to 14 years

12 to 14 years Shedding Factor: Low

Low Coat & Color: They have long, thick, fine hair and come in many colors, including brindle & domino.

They have long, thick, fine hair and come in many colors, including brindle & domino. Activity Level: High

The Afghan Hound, known for its graceful look and beautiful coat – is actually great for hot weather. Originating from Afghanistan, this breed has adapted to extreme temperature fluctuations. And, the Afghan Hound’s coat is made of fine hair, not thick fur, which helps them stay cool when it’s hot & warm when it’s cold. Their long snout also helps cool down the air they breathe. And they are known for being independent and a bit like cats in how they act. They are loyal but can also be stubborn. Understanding their unique personality is important and they need patient and gentle care.

7. Italian Greyhound

Image credits: KarenJubinville

Breed Group: Toy (AKC)

Toy (AKC) Height: 13 to 15 inches

13 to 15 inches Weight: 7 to 14 pounds

7 to 14 pounds Lifespan: 14 to 15 years

14 to 15 years Shedding Factor: Low

Low Coat & Color: They have short and smooth coats in colors like gray, black, fawn, chocolate, tan, cream, red, sable, or different combinations.

They have short and smooth coats in colors like gray, black, fawn, chocolate, tan, cream, red, sable, or different combinations. Activity Level: Moderate

With their slender frame and short, fine coat, Italian Greyhounds are perfectly suited for warm climates. They originally came from Greece & Turkey and were very popular in Italy during the Renaissance. They have thin bodies, big ears, and long snouts – which help them handle the heat well. And they’re known for being loving, fun & a little playful.

Italian Greyhounds love the sun and enjoy sitting in the warmth. They’re sensitive and alert, and they have a moderate amount of energy. So they need regular exercise and things to keep their minds busy.

8. Chinese Crested

Image credits: Veronika_Andrews

Breed Group: Toy (AKC)

Toy (AKC) Height: 11 to 13 inches

11 to 13 inches Weight: 8 to 12 pounds

8 to 12 pounds Lifespan: 13 to 18 years

13 to 18 years Coat & Color: The hairless type has soft, silky hair on its head, feet, and tail, and its skin is mostly grayish-pink. The powderpuff type has a full, silky coat, usually white and gray.

The hairless type has soft, silky hair on its head, feet, and tail, and its skin is mostly grayish-pink. The powderpuff type has a full, silky coat, usually white and gray. Shedding Factor: Low for hairless ones and moderate for the powderpuff ones.

Low for hairless ones and moderate for the powderpuff ones. Activity Level: Low

The Chinese Crested dog, first bred from African hairless dogs, is well-known for its distinct look without much hair – perfect for hot places. These dogs require sunscreen to protect their exposed skin from sunburn. Chinese Cresteds are watchful, happy & loyal pets. And they’re also smart and very loving. There are two kinds of Chinese Crested dogs:

The hairless one has silky hair only on some parts like its head, feet & tail. And the powderpuff type, which has a full, soft coat all over.

9. American Water Spaniel

Image credits: thedogist

Breed Group: Sporting

Sporting Height: 15 to 18 inches

15 to 18 inches Weight: 25 to 45 pounds

25 to 45 pounds Lifespan: 10 to 14 years

10 to 14 years Shedding Factor: Low

Low Coat & Color: Their coats can have waves (marcel) or tight curls & they have a thick undercoat. The color is usually different shades of brown.

Their coats can have waves (marcel) or tight curls & they have a thick undercoat. The color is usually different shades of brown. Activity Level: Moderate to High

The American Water Spaniel, with its charming and active personality, is an adaptable breed thriving in various climates. Originally from the Midwest, these dogs really like water activities – thanks to their special webbed toes.

And even though they come from a cooler place, they also enjoy being outside in warmer areas. This breed exhibits a low shedding factor, so they are easy to have in the house. American Water Spaniels are not only great at swimming but also good at many kinds of outdoor sports, especially ones that involve water.

10. Yorkshire Terrier

Image credits: Daria Turchak

Breed Group: Toy (AKC)

Toy (AKC) Height: 8 to 9 inches

8 to 9 inches Weight: 5 to 7 pounds

5 to 7 pounds Lifespan: 13 to 16 years

13 to 16 years Shedding Factor: Low

Low Coat & Color: Their coat is long, straight & silky, usually black and gold, black and tan, blue and gold, or blue and tan.

Their coat is long, straight & silky, usually black and gold, black and tan, blue and gold, or blue and tan. Activity Level: Moderate

The Yorkshire Terrier, known affectionately as the Yorkie, is a small breed that surprisingly adapts well to warm weather – despite its long, silky coat. This coat is more like hair and doesn’t hold in heat like fur does, which helps it stay cool. Yorkies have a lot of energy and do well with a moderate amount of exercise.

And they’re friendly dogs that like spending time with their owners, inside & outside. While they might like staying in cooler indoor spaces, it’s important for them to stay active for their health.

11. American Hairless Terrier

Image credits: always.toastie

Breed Group: Not Specified

Not Specified Height: 12 to 16 inches

12 to 16 inches Weight: 12 to 16 pounds

12 to 16 pounds Lifespan: 14 to 16 years

14 to 16 years Shedding Factor: Hypoallergenic

Hypoallergenic Coat & Color: They have no hair.

They have no hair. Activity Level: Low to Moderate

The American Hairless Terrier, a native of Louisiana, is well-suited for high temperatures in hot weather due to its lack of fur – allowing it to stay cool. But, since they don’t have fur, their skin can get sunburned. So you need to put pet-safe sunscreen on them. Furthermore, these terriers are loving and curious & don’t need a lot of exercise – about 30 minutes a day is enough.

They’re playful and full of energy. And, this makes them great pets for people living in hot places, as long as their skin is protected from the sun and other outdoor elements.

12. German Shorthaired Pointer

Image credits: molly_the.gsp

Breed Group: Sporting (AKC)

Sporting (AKC) Height: 21 to 25 inches

21 to 25 inches Weight: 45 to 70 pounds

45 to 70 pounds Lifespan: 10 to 15 years

10 to 15 years Shedding Factor: Low

Low Coat & Color: Their coat is short and thick, usually solid liver or liver and white. It can be ticked or patched.

Their coat is short and thick, usually solid liver or liver and white. It can be ticked or patched. Activity Level: High

The German Shorthaired Pointer, renowned for its adaptability & athleticism, excels in warm weather due to its lean build, long snout, and short, thin coat. Originally bred as a versatile hunting dog, these pointers do well on land and water. And, they’re full of energy and intelligence. So they need a lot of physical and mental exercise.

However they’re friendly and make great pets for active families – but their high energy might be too much for very young kids. These dogs love swimming, which helps them keep cool when it’s hot. But, it’s important that owners should monitor their activity to prevent overheating in extreme heat.

13. Great Dane

Image credits: mtajmr

Breed Group: Working (AKC)

Working (AKC) Height: 28 to 34 inches

28 to 34 inches Weight: 100 to 200 pounds

100 to 200 pounds Lifespan: 7 to 10 years

7 to 10 years Shedding Factor: Low

Low Coat & Color: They have short hair and come in various colors like brindle, fawn, blue, black, harlequin, or mantle.

They have short hair and come in various colors like brindle, fawn, blue, black, harlequin, or mantle. Activity Level: Low to Moderate

Despite their immense size, Great Danes are surprisingly well-suited for warm climates. They’re usually calm & like to save their energy – so they don’t run around too much in the heat. Their short coat helps keep them cool. But if they have dark fur, they might need more shade to stay cool.

Originally bred for hunting, their ferocity has been replaced with a calm demeanor. And, they like warm places and often enjoy sitting in sunny spots. However, it’s important to watch them so they don’t get too hot.

14. Border Collie

Image credits: 4924546

Breed Group: Herding (AKC)

Herding (AKC) Height: 18 to 22 inches

18 to 22 inches Weight: 30 to 55 pounds

30 to 55 pounds Lifespan: 12 to 15 years

12 to 15 years Shedding Factor: Seasonal

Seasonal Coat & Color: Medium length, can be rough or smooth; usually mixed colors

Medium length, can be rough or smooth; usually mixed colors Activity Level: High

Border Collies, originating from cooler regions of Scotland and England, are remarkably adaptable to handle hot weather well. They’re quick and light on their feet, with long snouts and pointy ears – which help keep them cool. They are super energetic, smart, and athletic dogs. They love to work hard, especially in herding. Despite their energetic disposition, they can handle both hot & chilly weather pretty well.

15. Doberman Pinscher

Image credits: patstatic

Breed Group: Working Dog (AKC)

Working Dog (AKC) Height: 24 to 28 inches

24 to 28 inches Weight: 60 to 100 pounds

60 to 100 pounds Lifespan: 10 to 13 years

10 to 13 years Shedding Factor: High

High Coat & Color: Short and smooth coat, usually black or brown with rust-colored markings

Short and smooth coat, usually black or brown with rust-colored markings Activity Level: High

Doberman Pinschers, originally from Germany & used as guard dogs, are surprisingly good on hot days. They have a sleek coat, pointy ears, and a slim build – which helps them stay cool. Known for being smart, alert, and loyal, Dobermans need clear training to understand limits because they’re very protective. And, they are incredibly active and need regular mental and physical stimulation to prevent boredom.

Conclusion

Selecting the right dog breed suited for hot climates is crucial for the well-being of your future furry friend. There are lots of breeds that are great in the heat as we have mentioned in this guide. But still remember, even though these breeds are good in warm weather – they still need things like shade, plenty of water & special care when it’s really hot outside.

When you’re thinking about getting a new dog, don’t just pick one because it’s good in the heat. Make sure to also think about the dog’s personality and how much exercise it needs. And, this way, you & your new pup can have a happy and healthy life together.