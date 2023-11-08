ADVERTISEMENT

If you’re a dog lover but are allergic to dog fur, it’s important to choose the right breed. Shedding is a natural process for dogs, but some dog breeds shed more than others.

We’ll explore the top 10 dog breeds that shed the most. From America’s favorite Golden Retriever to the majestic Husky, these breeds are known for their beautiful coats that leave a trail of fur behind. Whether you’re looking for a low-shedding companion or just want to learn more about dogs, this guide is a must-read for any dog lover.

1) Akita

The Akita is a popular dog breed originating from Japan. Originally bred in mountainous regions, these dogs have lots of fur and a thick coat to keep them warm. While their double-coated nature helps them stay warm, this breed sheds all year long. However, akitas shed heavily twice a year – in spring and in fall.

Feature Akita Size Large Coat Color White, brindle, pinto, red, sesame Coat Length Double coat with medium-length outer and soft undercoat

2) Chow Chow

The Chow Chow is one of the oldest dog breeds in the world. These dogs in were bred ancient China to pull sleds, hunt, herd sheep, and guard property. They have a distinct lion-like mane that comes in various colors. They also have a blue tongue adding to their uniqueness.

According to Officially Pets, Chow Chows are considered seasonal shedders, meaning they heavily shed their coats twice a year during the shedding season. The shedding season occurs in the spring and fall when their coats are changing for the seasons.

Feature Chow Chow Size Medium to Large Coat Color Red, Blue, Cinnamon, Cream, Red Coat Length Double coat with a thick, abundant, and straight outer coat

3) Bernese Mountain Dog

Often referred to as the Bernie, these dogs were originally bred as all-around farm dogs in Switzerland. These affectionate herding dogs have a striking tricolor coat and like the other dogs discussed above, they show heavy shedding during seasonal transitions.

Feature Bernese Mountain Dog Size Large Coat Color Tricolor coat – black, tan, and white Coat Length Thick, long, and wavy double coat

4) Siberian Husky

Siberian Huskies are known for their striking features and their unique vocal talents. Bred in the arctic regions of Siberia, these dogs can survive frigid conditions. Without a thick coat, this sled dog, would not be able to keep warm and dry in the icy lands.

According to Planet Husky, there are three coat types associated with this breed: plush, wooly, and short coat. This dog’s fur also has various markings and color patterns making them a beauty to behold.

Siberian Husky dogs will shed throughout the year. However, they have a “blowout” period, typically during seasonal changes. You might want to give this furry breed a pass if you don’t like dog hair on your clothes.

Feature Siberian Husky Size Medium to large Coat Color Various colors and markings, including black, gray, sable, red, and agouti Coat Length Double coat with a soft, dense undercoat and straight,

medium-length outer coat

5) German Shepherd

The German Shepherd has a rich history that dates back to late 19th century Germany. Bred for herding and guarding livestock, these agile dogs quickly gained recognition for their working abilities. They are often used as guard dogs because of their intelligence and amazing temperament.

Now, if you’re a German Shepherd dog lover like me, you know that shedding is a part of the deal. German shepherds are known for their lush and beautiful double coats, which keep them warm and protected. However, with great coats comes great responsibility, and that means dealing with shedding.

So, if you’re up for the challenge and don’t mind regular grooming, these beauties will melt your heart with their cuddly nature and loyal companionship.

Feature German Shepherd Size Large Coat Color Typically, black and tan, sable, all-black, or solid white Coat Length Double coat with a dense undercoat and

a wavy medium-length outer coat

6) Labrador Retriever

Labs were initially bred to assist fishermen by retrieving fishing nets and later became popular as hunting and sporting dogs. Their friendly temperament and work ethic made them sought-after family pets.

Labradors have a short dense water-resistant coat often described as a “lab coat.” These coats protect them from the cold and help them excel as water dogs. For two to three weeks in spring, this breed will get ready for the summer by losing their thick coat and growing thinner ones. In the fall, they also shed, switching their thin coats for thicker winter-ready coats.

Feature Labrador Retreiver Size Large Coat Color Black, yellow, and chocolate are the most common colors. Coat Length Short, dense, and water-resistant double coat

7) Saint Bernard

Bred to withstand harsh conditions in the Swiss Alps, Saint Bernards shed almost as much as they slobber. Due to the conditions, they were bred in, these dogs needed a thick coat to keep toasty. Hence their skin and coat are well-developed for warmth retention.

The fur around the house is a small price to pay in return for all the cuddles and slobbery kisses that these pups give.

Feature Saint Bernard Size Giant Coat Color White with red markings or red with white markings Coat Length Dense, thick double coat with a soft undercoat

8) Golden Retriever

This is a breed known for their bright beautiful golden locks and even brighter personality. Their double-layered coat is dense and water-resistant. While they are moderate shedders year-round, they usually experience heavier shedding during the summer.

Feature Golden Retriever Size Large Coat Color Varying shades of gold Coat Length Dense, water-repellent double coat with a straight or wavy outer coat

9) Alaskan Malamute

The Alaskan Malamute was originally bred by the Mahlemut Inuit people of Alaska as a sled dog. They are known for their thick, double-layered coats, which protected them from the harsh Arctic climate.

Before bringing one into your home, be prepared for the warmth of their companionship and the occasional ‘fur-nado’ of shedding.

Feature Alaskan Malamute Size Large Coat Color Typically shades of gray, black, sable, and red with a white face mask, paws, legs, and belly. Coat Length Thick, double coat with a coarse outer coat and a dense undercoat

10) Great Pyrenees

The Pyrenean Mountain dog is a beauty to behold. Bred to protect livestock, this dog has a double coat featuring a weather-resistant outer layer. They are moderate to heavy shedders throughout the year.

Feature Great Pyrenes Size Giant Coat Color White with shades of gray, tan, or badger markings Coat Length Dense double coat with a thick, coarse outer coat and a soft, insulating undercoat.

Honorable mentions: Shedding dog breeds

While some dog breeds did not make it to our top ten shedders list, these impeccable dogs will leave fur trails around your home. They include:

Cardigan Welsh Corgi

Pembroke Welsh Corgi

American Eskimo Dog (Eskies)

Miniature Pinscher

Shiba Inu

How to care for dogs that shed a lot

If you have a dog breed that sheds heavily, there are several steps you can take to manage the shedding.

Groom your dog regularly : Frequent brushing helps remove loose fur and prevents it from ending up all over your home. You can also consult a professional groomer.

: Frequent brushing helps remove loose fur and prevents it from ending up all over your home. You can also consult a professional groomer. Bathe your dog as needed : Regular bathing maintains cleanliness and reduces shedding.

: Regular bathing maintains cleanliness and reduces shedding. Provide a balanced diet : Good nutrition ensures your dog’s coat remains healthy and minimizes excessive shedding.

: Good nutrition ensures your dog’s coat remains healthy and minimizes excessive shedding. Supplements : Consult your veterinarian about adding supplements like fish oil to your dog’s diet to improve coat health.

: Consult your veterinarian about adding supplements like fish oil to your dog’s diet to improve coat health. Hydration: Let your dog have access to clean water at all times to support skin and coat health.

Frequently asked questions

What dogs have the worst shedding?

Some dog breeds are notorious for their heavy shedding. The Akita, Chow Chow, and Bernese Mountain Dog top the list for the worst shedding dogs.

What kind of dog sheds all the time?

Several breeds shed consistently throughout the year. Dogs such as the German Shepherd, Labrador Retriever, and Golden Retriever have a constant shedding cycle.

What short-haired dog sheds the most?

There is no one-size-fits-all answer to this question. While some argue that the Labrador Retriever sheds more than other short-haired dogs, there is no evidence supporting this fact. Some other common shedding dog breeds with short hair are Dalmatians, Beagles, and Chihuahuas.

What hypoallergenic dog sheds the least?

While no dog is completely hypoallergenic, some breeds are known to shed less and produce fewer allergenic proteins in their saliva, skin, and urine. These “non-shedding” dogs include the Poodle, Shih Tzu, Bichon Frise, Yorkshire Terrier, and many more.