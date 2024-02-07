ADVERTISEMENT

Did you think that litter train is an impossible mission for kittens? Well, you are wrong! Most kittens adapt very quickly to housetraining. However, you must put in extra effort if your kitten is stubborn.

Some people believe that mother cats will teach the kittens how to use a litter box, but you shouldn’t rely on this.

What Supplies Do You Need Before Starting

Before training your kitty, you must gather all the supplies. It’s not a big deal; you’ll need only a few supplies.

Litter box

You can purchase a litter box from a website or the closest pet shop. You’ll find a variety of boxes, so choose the one that best suits your home and cat.

Make sure to place the box in an easily accessible location that is specially designated for your feline.

Litter

Like the litter box, the litter is also available in various sizes, but the most popular is the clumping litter. This litter binds when wet and creates a clump.

Choose the type of litter box and litter that suits your cat the most. Take into consideration the cat’s characteristics, age, and weight.

Litter scoop

Many people choose cats as pets due to their cleanliness, and we get it. But besides their preference for cleanliness, they need your help, too.

You need to clean their litter box to maintain a hygienic environment regularly. The litter scoop will help you remove the excess waste and clumps efficiently.

Cats prefer to see their litter clean, so make sure to satisfy their high standards. Sometimes, unclean environments are the reason for their delay during litter training.

Treats

You thought that you’d train your cat in no time without any extra effort? Well, sometimes you need some extra effort. Try to seduce your cat with treats to achieve the best results.

1.) Choose a Suitable Location For the Litter Box

Unlike dogs, cats need their privacy, so you need to place the litter box in the best place in your home. Make sure that you provide your cat with a quiet and private space. If you seem to fail, then experiment until you find the best place that will make your kitten use the box.

Let us give you one tip. Don’t place the box near the cat’s food bowl. We don’t need to repeat ourselves that cats are extremely clean animals with high standards. So, place the litter box away from the food.

2.) Introduce the Cat to The Litter Box

If you doubt your kitten’s abilities to use a box, you should reward it with a treat, food, or some activity and then introduce it to the litter box.

If you have a curious cat, it will sniff it in the beginning. Do not interrupt this process, and let them have their “moment.” After your cat discovers the area and you feel that it is approved, do not move the box’s location because it might confuse your cat even more.

3.) Keep Bringing Your Cat to The Litter Box

Some cats refuse to use a litter box, but there are several things that you can do. You just need to stay consistent during the training process.

A great advice is to bring your kitten in the box after meals and naps to encourage normal elimination. You know your kitten the best, and you will know when they’re about to go. If you notice such behavior, jump in and get them to the litter box.

Usually, cats are looking for a place to eliminate after a meal, so in these cases, jump in and take your cat to the litter box.

4.) Reward Good Behaviour

Don’t forget to reward your cat’s good behavior. Treats or their favorite toys will reinforce the kitten’s need to use the litter box repeatedly.

Make sure to give the treat after your cat uses the litter box; this will put in the back of their mind that you reward them for their good behavior.

If your cat doesn’t use the litter box, don’t punish them or use other negative reinforcement methods. Instead, deal with your cat calmly. It’s a good idea to clean with an enzymatic cleaner to neutralize the odor and eliminate the smell.

Does your cat still not use a litter box?

Some cats need extra time to get used to litter training. A cat may stop using the litter box due to behavioral, emotional, or an underlying health issue. However, most often, the problem is connected with the way of potty training or the supplies.

The Size Or the Shape of the Box

The most important thing regarding supplies is the box’s shape and size. Not all cats are built the same, so they prefer to have a comfortable posture while in the litter tray.

If the box is too small, cats might feel discomfort and stress or eliminate outside the box.

The amount of litter must be large enough so they can bury their waste. This is a way they use to mark their territory and avoid potential predators. If they don’t have enough space, you might have a lack of success during the training process.

Smell and Cleanliness

Cats like to have a clean environment for their bathroom habits, which can be a significant deterrent. We advise you to scoop the box more often to remove soil and clumps, and your cat can enjoy a clean box. There are even odor-control-absorbing litters that will reinforce your cat.

Sharing the Litter Box with Other Cats

Still, wondering what goes wrong and why your cat won’t use the litter box? If you have more than one cat in your household, you must ensure enough litter boxes for each cat. Cats generally like to have their own space and comfort, so give them the best they reserve.

How to Clean a Litter Box

Cleaning can be done daily, no matter the amount of waste, and this is the best idea for all cat owners. Or if you have a too tidy cat, you can clean it as soon as you notice waste. Ensure your cat has enough material to dig a hole and then cover it.

After 7 days, make sure to perform a thorough week cleaning. This will reduce the chances of pathogens in the box and decrease the chances of urinary tract infections in cats. Detailed cleaning means emptying the litter into the trash before cleaning and using a pet-safe cleaner. Then, you need to refill the box again.

Underlying Medical Issues

Some cats refuse to use the boxes due to stress or anxiety, so it’s crucial never to punish your cat. You can also consider talking with a behavior consultant about the inappropriate elimination of your cat. Once you determine what is wrong with your feline’s behavior, you will solve the problem more easily.

It is also important that older cats are prone to joint and bone problems, and they might have issues comfortably climbing over. You can even choose a different litter in these cases, but the best advice is to contact a veterinarian and address the problem.

Adult cats also have medical issues like cystitis or urinary tract infections. If you suspect it, seek medical advice.