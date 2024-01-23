Top 11 Best Cat Litters of 2024: Unbiased Reviews by Vets

Finding the suitable litter to buy for your cat can be a daunting task. There are so many brands of litter to choose from.

On top of that, what’s right for you may not be what your kitty prefers! To help you, we have put together a list of reviewed by veterinarians cat litters. So sit back, put your feet up, and read about the top 11 best cat litter of 2024.

Arm & Hammer Clump & Seal – A Superior Clumping Litter

One of the best overall types of litter, Arm and Hammer Clump & Seal litter for cats ranks at the top of our list, as most cat owners prefer clumping to non-clumping litter.

It claims to control odor and provide tight clumping, which certainly meets its promises. This cat litter contains both Arm & Hammer’s baking soda and moisture-activated granules. As we’re sure you’ve experienced, baking soda has been used for odor control for decades. It certainly doesn’t fail with the cat litter products.

The moisture-activated micro-granules provide tight clumping, so this cat litter seals and destroys odors on contact. It also has very minimal dust, decreasing those cat tracks.

Dr. Elsey’s Precious Cat Ultra – Good for Cats with Sensitive Paws

This cat litter has been around for a long time due to its popularity. This hypoallergenic and unscented cat litter is ideal for cats and people with allergies.

While it’s probably true that no litter comes as fully dust-free, dust is minimal with this clumping cat litter. It’s good for households with one cat or multiple cats and is designed with medium-sized granules, which make it more comfortable for your cat’s paws.

While not everyone likes unscented litter, as they believe litter smells, cats can be sensitive to smells and may prefer unscented. Just make sure you replace the litter often, clean the bottom of the box, and sometimes change the entire box.

World’s Best Cat Litter

The name of this corn cat litter may be quite close to being true – it actually is a really great cat litter!

World’s Best Cat Litter is made from reusable corn kernels. Cat parents like this environmentally friendly feature and the fact that the litter is biodegradable. Odor control is exceptional, and it provides excellent clumping capabilities.

This may be the one for those wanting the best natural litter. Many cats like cat litter made from corn.

Tidy Cats Lightweight – Scented Cat Litter

Tidy Cat also provides excellent odor control and the formation of tight clumps. It is especially good for multi-cat households. It is also a favorite among those who want an easy cat litter to handle and light cat litter.

They offer a scented cat litter, making it suitable for odor control. Whether you have one cat, two, or many cats, this might be a great option.

Purina Yesterday’s News – Practically Dust-free

This paper pellet cat litter is another favorite of those who want an eco-friendly cat litter. It consists of recycled newspapers. It’s low dust and good for those cats and people with allergies.

It’s also low-tracking, which is great because this means there will be less of a mess around the litter box. That also makes it good for cats with sensitive paws.

This cat litter is highly absorbent and controls odors effectively. However, the litter doesn’t clump as well as some of the other cat litter options.

Fresh Step Extreme Scented Cat Litter

Fresh Step is aptly named because this cat litter leaves a feeling of freshness in the air. This is due to the fresh fragrance that is released into the air every time your kitty uses the cat litter box.

Therefore, it provides a fresh, fragrant odor around your house. This type of litter can even go into an automatic litter box, leading to an easy way to clean your kitten and cat waste!

Feline Pine Original Litter – Non-clumping Litter

This biodegradable cat litter is another eco-friendly cat litter. It is made from pure, natural pine and is free of dangerous chemicals.

However, this cat litter does not clump like traditional clay cat litter. It offers excellent odor control, and the litter box is easy to clean despite the lack of clumping.

Okocat Natural Wood Clumping Litter-Natural Clumping Cat Litter

This natural wood-clumping cat litter is made from reclaimed wood. This clumping, biodegradable, compostable, and flushable cat litter is another environmentally friendly litter box option.

This clumping litter offers robust odor control and great clumping features. Litter clumps are easily removed.

Blue Buffalo Naturally Fresh Litter – Kitty Litter with Great Odor Control

Made from walnut shells, this clumping cat litter is another of the environmentally friendly cat litter. It also offers great odor control and firm clumping, even better than most clumping clay cat litter.

The only possible downside is that this cat litter may tend to track more than corn or clay litter due to its smaller granules.

Swheat Scoop Natural Wheat Litter – Best Dust-free Litter

Made from biodegradable wheat, Swheat Scoop provides odor control and clumping. This cat litter is another of the cat litter that may be good for those with allergies.

It’s one of the best dust-free litters on the market. This clumping cat litter is free of chemicals and potentially irritating additives.

Catit Silica Power Mix Litter – Best Natural Cat Litter

Last but not least, there is Catit Litter. They actually have a few different cat litter. Some of these clumping litters are made from wood, some from pea husks.

These cat litter control odor well and provide clumping. Naturally, this cat litter is biodegradable and eco-friendly.

Frequently Asked Questions

I want a really excellent cat litter – what is the healthiest cat or kitten litter to use?

That is an impossible question for us to answer. If you check our content above, you will see that some cat litters are practically dust-free, some are labeled hypoallergenic, some clump firmly and may require less handling, and some cat litters are very eco-friendly, which is a factor that is very important to many of us.

When shopping for the best cat litter, you have to weigh the pros against the cons, consider your cat’s personality, and try to find the best cat litter for you.

What type of cat litter do cats and kittens like the most? Does it matter if it’s clumping cat litter or non-clumping cat litter?

Every cat is different. Some like the newer natural cat litter made from newspaper, wood, or pea husks, while others don’t. We would say that most cats (and their humans) like for the cat’s litter box to have a clumping litter. It is easier to keep clean, and your cat appreciates that!

What is the best litter for cats that like to dig?

Your cat can dig in pretty much any of the variety of litters. Some were mentioned as being easier on the paws. You might want to try that.

How do we get my cat to stop digging in the litter box?

Digging is a natural, instinctive behavior that cats have inherited from their wild ancestors. If you try to interrupt the actions, you may end up with a cat that stops using the litter box, and you don’t want that!

An additional thought

Did you know that the number one reason cats are relinquished to the shelters is due to their urinating outside the litter? It’s true, and one of the best things you can do to prevent that from happening to your cat is to select a litter your cat likes.

As you’ve seen, cat litter comes in many different varieties. If you must experiment to determine which your kitty likes the most, do so. Here are some other suggestions to avoid cats ending up in the shelter:

(1) The traditional cat likes a clean litter. In addition to scooping the litter daily, when it’s time to replace it, do so. At the very least, change the litter box once a month. Clean cat litter is extremely important to your cat, and cat litter over the course of a month can become very dirty. Your cat may stop using the litter box if he’s unhappy with it.

(2) If your cat is urinating outside the litter box, try unscented clumping clay litter. That is one of the most popular litters in your cat’s opinion. A cat litter mat can also cause a cat to stop using the litter box. Be careful about that. Cat urine really smells.

(3) Never have just one litter in your home, even if you only have one cat. Always have one more litter box than the number of cats you have. That’s right. In a 12-cat home, you should have 13 litter boxes! Many cat parents don’t know this and only have one litter box, and that’s asking for trouble. Cats don’t like a dirty litter box. It sounds like a lot of litter box maintenance, but it’s better than having odor problems.

(4) You should have a litter box on each house level. That includes the basement and the attic if the cats go there. Make sure litter is available any place your cat hangs out.

(5) Do not place the litter boxes side by side. Place the litter throughout the house.

So, shopping for the best cat litter is not necessarily easy at first. However, following our recommendations and suggestions, you can quickly find the right kind of litter for you and your cat.