ADVERTISEMENT

Owning one cat might be easy for you, but having multiple cats in your household can make you all struggle with the elimination. We can only imagine what those households look like.

If you are unsure how many litter boxes you need, we are here to help you answer all your concerns!

This information is for informational purposes only. For more details, see our disclaimer.

How Do I Determine The Number of Litter Boxes I Need?

Some people like to call it the rule of thumb, also called the “n+1 rule“. If you hate math, let us put it into simple words. This is a simple rule in which the “n” is the number of cats. So, if you have one feline, it means that you need two litter boxes.

One extra box for cats is ideal because it leaves them enough space to choose where to eliminate.

How Many Litter Boxes per Cat Is Enough?

Feline health behaviorists suggest that every cat should have one regular litter box and one additional box. Having only one litter box might upset some cats and make them pee anywhere in the house.

Let’s not start with what can upset cats… It might be the other cat in the same household, it might be some guest, or it might be you; who knows?

Sometimes, one litter box might be enough for one cat, but is it worth the stress?

In multi-cat households, for example, it can be a nightmare. It is usually because cats don’t like using the same litter. They might fight over one litter box. So, the next time someone says that the number of litter boxes is irrelevant, tell them they are so wrong!

ADVERTISEMENT

Share icon Image credits: furtiveglance451

Cats tend to bury their waste regularly, and they keep exceptional hygiene. If a cat uncovers the poop, it might be a sign of dominance over the other cats. But if you have only one kitty in your household, it might be a sign for you that you need to get two cat litter boxes.

Even if one litter box per cat is enough for your furry buddies, we recommend you get one more litter box. So, for two cats, you should get three litter boxes.

The amount of litter boxes also depends on the size of your home. For example, if you have a two-story house, you must place litter boxes on each floor.

What if the Cat Is Not Using the Litter Box?

Hygiene

There are several factors that might lead to not using the litter box. First of all, some cats avoid using the litter box due to cleanliness. In case of non-clumping litter, you need to clean it at least twice per week. Conversely, clumping types of scoopable litter can be cleaned once every 3 weeks.

Make sure to scoop the waste regularly and empty and clean the litter box occasionally. Also, a little scrub with a mild detergent won’t cost you anything every time you empty it. There is a huge debate about the frequency of cleaning. Some pet owners scoop it in the morning and evening, while some do it every few days.

ADVERTISEMENT

Share icon Image credits: freepik

According to studies, litter cleaning is more frequent when cats are owned for financial purposes (purebred cats) rather than for companionship.

Regular cleaning can also decrease the chances of Toxoplasma gondii in humans. Cleaning the feces from the litter box is the first step in preventing this dangerous disease.

Location

Also, remember that the litter boxes should be placed in a quiet and secluded place. Cats like to have a good view of the home while pooping or urinating, so place them preferably with only one wall behind it. Also, make sure that there are no loud noises in that area because they like to feel safe.

The extra litter boxes need to be placed in proper places. If you own more than one cat, make sure that the litter boxes are away from each other because cats can get territorial regarding their properties. At the end of the day, everyone needs privacy!

Type of litter box

Since the market is huge and the choice is wide, try experimenting with different litter boxes. We have one great tip regarding the type of the litter box. We recommend you avoid covered litter boxes because your cat might feel unsafe and scared inside them.

Share icon Image credits: youhavelovedenough

ADVERTISEMENT

Cats don’t like too small litter boxes. The box ratio needs to be at least 1.5 times the size of the length of your cat. It should be big enough for the cat to turn around without any issues.

If nothing that we recommended helps and your cat urinates outside the box, call a veterinarian and seek professional help.

FAQs:

Why do cats need more litter boxes?

You need to provide your cats with more litter boxes so you can make your cats feel more comfortable. It is recommended to keep litter boxes in different places around the house. Even if the cats get along well, it is recommended to have enough litter boxes. In general, two cats need three litter boxes.

Can sibling cats share a litter box?

They can, but it is not recommended because the household can become messy. Also, make sure to purchase the appropriate type of litter for each cat. There are a variety of litter boxes, and not all cats prefer the same litter box.

Can I put 2 litter boxes next to each other?

There is a general rule for the number of litter boxes: you need one box for each cat, plus one extra. Litter boxes need to be placed in different locations around the home and be easily accessible for the animal. Make sure not to put the litter boxes close to doors and windows because cats don’t like to be disturbed.

How do I know when to change my cat’s litter box?

ADVERTISEMENT

If only one cat uses the litter box, it can be changed once every two weeks. Ensure the box is cleaned regularly and the waste is cleaned out each day.