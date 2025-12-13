ADVERTISEMENT

This gift guide is for the one family member who contributes absolutely nothing to the household finances, sheds on every available surface, and still acts like they own the place. That's right, the pet. They have no concept of capitalism or the Gregorian calendar, and they would be infinitely more thrilled with the box than the gift that comes inside it.

But that is not the point. The point is that they are the true main character of the household, and the ritual of spoiling them is a sacred, non-negotiable tradition. We have found the gifts that are worthy of their magnificent, and deeply judgmental, presence.