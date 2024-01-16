Vet Provides Justification Why Grieving Over A Lost Pet Is OK, People Online Acknowledge That Too

ADVERTISEMENT

Everyone who has a pet, I’m sure, will agree with me that they are our family members. We love them the same, care for them equally and they mean the world to us. And I’m sorry to bring this up, but when they pass away, we feel like we lost that member of our family, it hurts and it’s really emotionally devastating.

However, as we probably have noticed – the loss of pets is not treated the same. A vet shared his thoughts and feelings on this topic on TikTok after the recent loss of his cat Murray.

Losing a family member is the most heartbreaking thing and losing a pet is not so different

Image credits: Dr. Andrew Jones – Veterinary Secrets

Vet shares that having a pet die can be emotionally devastating, but society is not taking it seriously

Image credits: veterinarysecrets

He emphasized that when a family member dies, you’re given time off and society recognizes that

Image credits: veterinarysecrets

He also noted that it’s easier to deal with grief when it’s acknowledged

Image credits: veterinarysecrets

Vet points out that things need to change and people online couldn’t agree more

Image credits: veterinarysecrets

Check out full video here:

The author of this video is Dr. Andrew Jones, DVM, who is a veterinarian and an author. A few months after his cat, Murray, who was a family member to him, was euthanized, he came forward on TikTok, opening up that he still doesn’t feel okay, stressing that dealing with grief after losing a pet is important.

As Dr. Andrew Jones is a former practicing vet and natural pet health advocate, he helps to empower pet parents. On his TikTok page, he often educates pet owners, shares various facts, myths, hacks and product reviews. He has more than 650K followers and over 5.4M likes. The video received almost 280K views, more than 17.6K likes and 640 comments.

People in the comments under the video agreed with the vet’s views and shared their own experiences about dealing with pet loss. “I was just talking about this at work today. My fur baby was euthanized 3 days ago – I can barely function. Folks just expect me to get over it,” one user wrote. “I remember losing my cat and had to go to work. I was a mess, but ppl are so mean. I got many ‘it’s just a cat’,” another added.

Users online discussed that something needs to be done as working or going to school after losing a pet is just impossible. “I was given time off from work when my 19 yr old cat died 3 weeks ago. it was so heartbreaking I couldn’t work, thankful for my understanding boss,” one person wrote. “I had to euthanize my cat yesterday and I had to go to school like nothing happened. It was so hard to sit in class trying to not cry,” another opened up.

Image credits: Nadia Vasil’eva (not the actual photo)

So as it is clear that pets are our family, and while society doesn’t really acknowledge when they pass away, it’s still important to grieve the loss. According to Eirene, it is normal to feel grief, loss, and sadness when a pet passes away, as they provide us with support, lessen our feelings of loneliness and worry, and add fun, joy, and significance to our lives.

Also, the pressure to minimize pet loss and the social and cultural expectations that accompany it can have harmful effects on human health. When we are grieving, we require the support of family and friends, and some of them might not be there when our pet passes away.

Eirene points out when you lose your pet, you should express your grief with people who can relate. These emotions are genuine and true. Spend time remembering your pet. You can do this by writing tales about them, looking at photos, posting on social media, getting a tattoo, or anything else you find comforting. You have the right to cry and grieve for as long as it takes.

Image credits: Werzk Luuuuuuu (not the actual photo)

Unfortunately, it’s quite common to meet people who don’t acknowledge the loss of our pet and that may make us doubt our feelings or just keep it to ourselves. Pet Helpful shared that it’s crucial to keep in mind that nobody is “comparing” a dog’s death to that of a human. It doesn’t have to lessen your grief or make it more intense somehow – it’s the same grief, just for a different being.

But also, it’s important to remember that no one has the authority to take away your genuine pain. No one else has the right to dispute your sadness or your ability to cope with it. You have the freedom to mourn your pet as you see fit without fear of being penalized for expressing human feelings. The love you have for your pet is real, and it will never be forgotten.

So while it’s easier to deal with grief when it’s acknowledged, your feelings are valid and grieving your pet is an important step. And what do you think about this statement? Share your thoughts in the comments below!

Image credits: LG (not the actual photo)

People online shared their feelings after losing a pet and agreed with the vet

