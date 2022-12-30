The Bowman Family Adopted This Rooster 5 Years Ago, And His Unique Presence Has Been Treasured Ever Since

Boo is a 5-year-old Cornish cross rooster who loves going on road trips, playing the piano, watching the TV, and hanging out with other house pets: chickens and cats. Boo enjoys many things in his life, but most of all, he loves to cuddle with his human mother, Mary Bowman.

Before he was adopted, Boo’s life wasn’t always this beautiful. He spent the first six months of his life on a farm with many other chickens, where he was treated more like a product than a unique being. He was given constant feeding, which for the Cornish breed is extremely unhealthy as they can not self-regulate their feed consumption.

Meet Boo the Roo, a Cornish cross rooster that is a house pet in the Bowman family home

His now mother adopted him after learning about him from a friend; she was heartbroken knowing his unfortunate fate

She decided to help this little guy escape the meat factory and finally live safely

In the house, Boo runs free, snuggles with his humans, rides in a doggy stroller, and hangs out with his peers

Boo, just like a dog, welcomes the family when they come home

Boo likes to spend time with his dad reading comics

“Hanging out in the man cave today. Somebody show me how this game works. I think I could be a real pro” Boo the Roo shared on his Instagram page

They appear to be playing games together as well

Boo spends time with his grandma too. When she’s knitting, he’s there – what she’s doing, he has no clue

When she’s playing piano, he’s with her looking, learning little by little what those fingers do

Even though Boo can’t read like some do, he likes to look at pictures in the books, because that’s fun too!

When productiveness fades, Boo watches TV on the sofa near Homer, enjoying the evening relief

When the family goes for a walk in the wild, he roams free

Boo’s an exceptionally intelligent pet, he knows his family and where he lives

He enjoys vehicle rides and stroller walks very much!

When his family went on a road trip afar, Boo got to visit the coast and Washington, DC for the first time

His parents take care of him and made him a diaper, so he can freely enjoy life as a pet without needing a wipe

Sometimes confusion comes when he looks in the mirror, Boo doesn’t know if it’s another him or if it’s his sibling

This beautiful rooster has a sister, Pepita; she’s a cutie and looks like him when he glances in the mirror

He makes sure that Pepita is well taken care of, Boo is testing out a new toy their parents got for her

He’s the soul of the house, the brightest star in the air; his unfortunate fate unraveled into a dreamy present

Today, Boo is an active part of the community and has a personal Instagram account on which he shares his everyday life with 35K fans

