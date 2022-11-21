Below, we've compiled a list of personal questions to ask a guy or a girl that will hopefully help you build stronger connections. Do you have a set of personal questions to ask you keep in your back pocket and often utilize to get to know someone better? Do you know of any more deep questions to ask someone that work like a charm? Let us know!

Often, intimate questions reveal the person's true values and opinions in regard to the world and people around them. However, specific deep questions require the right time and place. While the person may reveal their favorite color on the spot straight out of the movie theater, such timing may not be right to find out about their most significant accomplishments in life. Thus, before asking intimate questions to get to know someone, ensure that the circumstances work in your favor and that your chat buddy feels at ease.

A recent study revealed that people who ask questions are better liked by their conversation partners. Thus, getting to know someone better by asking them deep personal questions strengthens the connection and builds trust. After all, communication is the backbone of a healthy relationship. Taking communication to more intimate levels by asking your partner or a friend deep or thought-provoking questions may well take a surface-level relationship to a more meaningful one.

There always comes a time in a friendship or a newly built romantic relationship when you wish to get to know someone on a deeper level and take a step further than asking them their favorite color. While time and experiences you two have gone through together do help reveal someone's true colors, asking them personal questions is a straightforward way to do that. However, honesty is key here.

#1 What was the most hurtful thing that anyone has ever told you?

#2 Is there a memory you have that you hope you’ll never forget?

#3 What’s the first thing that attracts you to a person?

#4 What do you think is the purpose of life?

#5 How would you describe your personality?

#6 What’s one secret that you can share with?

#7 What’s something that most people have but rarely appreciate?

#8 What’s your biggest fear and why?

#9 What’s the worst thing a person can be?

#10 Do you think that a person’s past defines their future?

#11 What’s more important – stability or excitement?

#12 In a relationship, does a person’s past matter?

#13 How do you think you best express your love to other people?

#14 Do you think of yourself as more selfless or selfish?

#15 How do you react to your own mistakes?

#16 Would you relocate to a place where you don’t have any family or friends?

#17 What is the most surprising fact you’ve learnt about yourself?

#18 If you found out that you’re dying in a month’s time, what would you do with the time you had left?

#19 If you would become a parent, what’s something that your parents used to do to you that you would never do to your own child?

#20 If you could sit down and have a meal with someone – anyone whether dead or alive – who would it be and why?

#21 What’s your biggest character flaw?

#22 Do you think that youth is an advantage, or are people of all ages capable of doing the same things?

#23 If you discovered today that you were adopted, what would your reaction be?

#24 Is it always important to be honest? Or are there some instances when honesty is only a second priority?

#25 Is there any part of your life that you feel needs improvement? What is it and how do you think you can work to achieve that improvement?

#26 What’s more important in a relationship – honesty or respect?

#27 How do you know if you should keep holding on or if you should let go?

#28 What are your personal flaws that you think get in the way of your relationships?

#29 What’s your biggest fear when it comes to love and relationships?

#30 When you’re in a relationship, do you feel more distracted or inspired?

#31 Do you have a hard time letting go of past relationships or do you move on quickly?

#32 Do you think it’s easier to give love or to receive love?

#33 What are the essential aspects of a relationship that every couple needs in order to claim a successful partnership?

#34 What do you think is your ultimate couple goal?

#35 Where are you when you feel the most safe and comfortable?

#36 If you could have a do-over in one part of your life, what would it be?

#37 If you had one day left to live, how would you spend it?

#38 Do you like being able to communicate with others through social media?

#39 What is the first thing you think of when you wake up?

#40 What’s something that you feel very passionately about?

#41 If there’s one thing you could change about your personality, what would it be and why?

#42 What’s something that you love but feel embarrassed about?

#43 What do you think is the secret to happiness?

#44 Do you think that time does heal all wounds?

#45 What do you think is the worst feeling that anyone could possibly feel?

#46 How do you like to receive love from others?

#47 Are lasting relationships the result of a good match, or the result of hard work?

#48 What are your three ingredients to a happy lasting relationship?

#49 When you’re in an argument with your significant other, do you like to talk it out or do you prefer giving the cold shoulder?

#50 What’s your surefire method for getting over a past lover?

#51 Is there anything that changes about your mood, disposition, or personality when you’re in a healthy, stable relationship?

#52 How would you define a successful relationship?

#53 What’s a simple, harmless kink that a person might have that’s a major turn off for you?

#54 Do you think that people should have a lot in common with one another for their relationship to work out?

#55 Do you think that two people who have absolutely nothing in common could still successfully establish a romantic relationship?

#56 What’s something that you could never give your partner even if they begged you for it?

#57 What do you think people get into relationships for?

#58 What’s the best way you can spend your time with your partner?

#59 When do you know when you’re in love with someone?

#60 If you could make the perfect partner, what qualities would he or she have?

#61 Why do you think most relationships these days don’t last very long?

#62 What do you think it means for partners to be ‘intimate’ with one another?

#63 Is a long-distance relationship something you think you could deal with, or do you feel most at ease when you and your partner can get together and spend time with one another physically?

#64 What behaviors do you despise in another person?

#65 If you could go back and tell your childhood self something, what would it be?

#66 How do you want to be remembered by your friends and family?

#67 What is something irrational that you’ve wanted to do but never done?

#68 If I asked you for an honest opinion that might hurt me, would you tell me the truth?

#69 What is your guilty pleasure?

#70 If you could trade lives with someone, who would it be?

#71 Are you afraid of dying?

#72 What kind of friend do you think you are to others?

#73 What is one thing you want to let go of this year?

#74 What do you think of your generation?

#75 What are your ambitions in life?

#76 What do you do in order to keep your friends and family close?

#77 How do you feel about your relationships with your family?

#78 How do you make decisions?

#79 What do you want to be known for after you die?

#80 What do you do to combat negative thoughts in your life?

#81 What do you believe is most important for happiness in life?

#82 What are you most proud of?

#83 What’s the biggest lesson you’ve ever learned in life?

#84 If you could change anything about your childhood, what would it be and why?

#85 What do you consider your biggest accomplishment and why?

#86 What’s your biggest insecurity?

#87 If you could go back in time and change one thing, what would it be and why?

#88 What’s a life lesson that you think would make the world a better place if everyone learned it?

#89 What’s something that someone might do to you that you could never forgive?

#90 If you could take a single photograph to represent your whole life, what would it be a picture of and why?

#91 Do you believe in the saying “forgive and forget?”

#92 What have you learned from previous encounters with toxic people?

#93 If someone significant to you – like a parent or sibling – were too toxic to be around, what would you do and how would you deal with it?

#94 When would you consider yourself to be truly successful or accomplished?

#95 Was there ever a time when you felt you were giving as much love as you could muster, but it was unappreciated or it went unnoticed?

#96 What’s something that when done to you, makes you feel unloved or unappreciated?

#97 What’s the worst thing about being in a committed relationship?

#98 How do you define the ideal relationship?

#99 What’s the most common way that past lovers have typically misunderstood you?

#100 Do you think it’s reasonable for a couple to go on a break if they’re not seeing eye to eye?

#101 What is a toxic relationship, how would you define it, and how would you deal with it?

#102 What was the biggest lesson you’ve learned from past relationships?

#103 Do you believe that we ever truly stop loving people once they leave our lives, or do we continue to love them in more subtle ways?

#104 If your partner ended up telling you something that really hurt your feelings, would you tell them that you were hurt or would you clam up and wait for them to figure it out?

#105 Do you consider yourself a high-maintenance partner?

#106 What’s a mistake that your partner might make that you could never be able to forgive?

#107 Would you let your partner help you through a challenge at work, or do you prefer working through similar problems alone?

#108 Do you consider flirting to be cheating?

#109 Do you think that differing spiritual or religious beliefs and practices can get in the way of a healthy relationship?

#110 Do you see yourself as someone who could possibly be in a relationship with the same person for the rest of your life?

#111 If your partner ends up doing something that upsets you, what’s one thing they can do to apologize that will always work on?

#112 Is there a past lover that you might have caused hurt or pain? What would you say to them now if you were face to face with them?

#113 What is your best birthday memory?

#114 Do you have a favorite sibling?

#115 Are you still holding a grudge against someone?

#116 Have you ever shoplifted?

#117 Who is the most important person in your life?

#118 Do you wonder if there really is a God?

#119 What do you feel the most ashamed of?

#120 Have you ever cheated on someone?

#121 What is your biggest life regret?

#122 What do you think will people say about you at your funeral?

#123 What qualities do you think are important in a family?

#124 Where are you currently in your life?

#125 How can our government improve the quality of life for people in the lowest socioeconomic classes?

#126 If you could be famous for a day, what would you do?

#127 If you could have a million dollars fall into your lap right now, but you can’t spend any of it on yourself, how would you spend the money?

#128 If someone told you that you would lose all of your earthly possessions tomorrow and you wouldn’t have anywhere to live, what would you do?

#129 What is a bad habit you have that you struggle to eliminate from your life?

#130 How can a person become truly successful?

#131 What is the measurement of a person’s success?

#132 If you could dive into a pool of anything right now, what would it be a pool of?

#133 What would you want to be written on your tombstone?

#134 Was there ever a time when you felt excited to go somewhere, only to have the plans canceled?

#135 If you would come face to face with someone who hurt you in the past, what would you tell them?

#136 If you had to live in a remote location for 5 months and you’re only allowed to bring three things from your bedroom, what would they be and why?

#137 What is your favorite non-physical quality that you look for in another person?

#138 What’s one surefire way to resolve any conflict within an intimate relationship?

#139 What are your three ingredients for the perfect mate?

#140 Do you think that couples should pool their money and manage it together, or do you think it’s more important for each of them to have their own funds?

#141 Do looks matter in a relationship, or is it all a part of the courtship phase?

#142 If your partner apologizes for a mistake once, but ends up doing it again, are those grounds for a break up?

#143 What do you think stops people from having healthy, functional relationships?

#144 What’s one behavior that you can never tolerate in a relationship?

#145 In a relationship, are you the first one to apologize, or do you wait for your partner to come up to you first?

#146 What are some things you like to do to encourage your partner to be the best version of themselves?

#147 What songs meant the most to you during high school?

#148 How long do you want live?

#149 Would you donate an organ to someone you love?

#150 What is something no one else knows about you?

#151 What do you think are your best and worst qualities?

#152 Is there someone in your life you really dislike?

#153 If you could change one thing about your body, what would it be?

#154 Have you ever been arrested for anything?

#155 How important is your family to you?

#156 Who inspires you?

#157 How does your family feel about your work?

#158 How would you define success?

#159 How does it feel to be your age?

#160 What makes you different from others?

#161 Does listening to music affect you, and how?

#162 What do you wish you had asked your parents before they passed away?

#163 What’s one thing that you think you’re really good at that other people might typically have trouble with?

#164 What was the best gift that you ever gave someone?

#165 Do you think that people can get along even when they have absolutely nothing in common?

#166 Do you think that two people should start living together before marriage?

#167 What does it mean to be a good partner to your significant other?

#168 Have you ever cheated on a test?

#169 Do you ever wish you had different parents?