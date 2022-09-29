You know the deal with hypothetical questions, right? The ones based on supposition, and not facts, used to elicit opinions and beliefs about imagined situations or conditions that just don't exist. This is probably why they are some of the most interesting questions ever. At least, in our opinion. And if you agree, you'll find this article thoroughly amusing, for this is our collection of some of the best hypothetical questions anyone has ever thought of!

And they sure are a trip to some never-never land where we all are billionaires thinking about whom we should donate our riches to or deciding if a unicorn would be a better pet than a hippogriff. And that's also precisely why these fun hypothetical questions work so well as conversation starters, whether you know the people you're dishing them out to, or not. However, be sure to read the room beforehand and choose the exact right one out of these funny hypothetical questions. Or just pick one that's not funny, but rather deep and thought-provoking. Yup, that would be a better idea.

So, our top picks of good hypothetical questions to ask anyone at any time are just a bit further down - you should definitely check them out. Once you are done, give your vote for the best questions and share this article with your friends!

#1

You can time travel. What one event would you like to go back and witness?

Mr Jumbarrawa
Mr Jumbarrawa
25 minutes ago

id go back to the person who invented watches and be like nah instead of counting say almost food time or just after food time ..

#2

If you had a clone of yourself, what would you want it to do?

Buren
Buren
2 hours ago

Discussing what is wrong with us, why and how to fix it

#3

If all of a sudden, all animals could talk, would you still eat meat?

Mr Jumbarrawa
Mr Jumbarrawa
22 minutes ago

only the naughty ones..

#4

If you were able to throw a party and money wasn’t an issue, what kind of party would you throw?

Dmitri Johnson
Dmitri Johnson
14 minutes ago

a party where we stay up late eating candy and watching horror movies all night

#5

If you could get away with a crime, what crime would you commit, and why?

Derek Skiba
Derek Skiba
1 hour ago

Theft. I would be Robin Hood and give Jeff Bezos' money to people who need it

#6

What would you do if money didn’t matter?

Soni Borah
Soni Borah
38 minutes ago

Make old-age homes for the elderly and needy

#7

Would you take something that removes your body's need for sleep if it was given to you?

A girl
A girl
1 hour ago

No. Sleeping is bliss.

#8

Would you visit Jurassic Park if it was real?

Dmitri Johnson
Dmitri Johnson
13 minutes ago

no becuse it never goes right so i dont want to be eaten by a dino

#9

If you had a dollar every time you apologized for something you did, what thing you would do would make you the richest?

Mr Jumbarrawa
Mr Jumbarrawa
15 minutes ago

tell everyone to say I said sorry and that I did it.

#10

What would the world be like if babies were born knowing about everything we already know as adults?

Mr Jumbarrawa
Mr Jumbarrawa
15 minutes ago

who said they don't ?? .. there is a reason why they cry and dribble all the time.

#11

What animated world would you want to live in for a day?

Navindu Wijewardena
Navindu Wijewardena
34 minutes ago

ONE PIECE

#12

Would you take a weekend job for 20k a year to be a human scarecrow and chase birds from fields?

Buren
Buren
2 hours ago

YES! But it would be better if I could dress like a bird and chase human instead. Goose maybe, or dinosaur

#13

What amusement park do you wish existed?

Mr Jumbarrawa
Mr Jumbarrawa
8 minutes ago

GTA

#14

If hide and seek were a major sport in the Olympics, what would it be like?

Buren
Buren
2 hours ago

I want to ask the participants, but I can't find them

#15

What if humans were twice as intelligent?

Buren
Buren
2 hours ago

Then someone will finally be normal average now

#16

If anyone killed your pet, what’s the first thing you would do?

Buren
Buren
2 hours ago

I'm no John Wick, but I would hunt them

#17

If 2020 was a movie, what would be the title be?

Buren
Buren
2 hours ago

I don't know, but if 2021 was a movie, the title would be: 2020, Hold My Beer

#18

What would you do if you were the ruler of a country for a day?

Buren
Buren
2 hours ago

Which country? If it's Russia, I would go to Ukraine by myself

#19

What would you do if you were suddenly poor and homeless?

Soni Borah
Soni Borah
34 minutes ago

Call my parents

#20

What would you do if you were walking in the forest and saw a wolf?

Buren
Buren
2 hours ago

Who is a good boy??? Who is the good boiiiiii!!

#21

What would you do if you were given the chance to go into outer space?

Buren
Buren
2 hours ago

Nah. being an astronaut used to be my dream, but Tea Cup ride makes me sick

#22

If you had the chance, would you want to be pain-free for the rest of your life?

Buren
Buren
2 hours ago

What kind of question is this? Who would answer no?

#23

Would you wish to travel to the future and be present at your own funeral?

Buren
Buren
2 hours ago

Nah. I'd have better thing to do

#24

What would you teach if you had no choice but to teach?

Dmitri Johnson
Dmitri Johnson
8 minutes ago

video games

#25

What would you ask your future self in the year 2050 if you could just ask one question?

Dmitri Johnson
Dmitri Johnson
7 minutes ago

what new fnaf games have came out

#26

If you could live in anyone’s head for an hour, who would you choose and why?

#27

What would be your dream last meal? What's on the dinner menu this time?

Dmitri Johnson
Dmitri Johnson
2 minutes ago

get a blender put in choclet,mint choclet chip,rocky road,cookie dough,and pentputter cup ice cream blend it,add some choclet lava cake and choclet syrup blend it agin,add penut butter netulea marshmallow fluff snickers resses hershes and hersheys kisses kitkats and a bunch of other choclet candy bars,some chippie cookies and oreos,milk and blend t all toghter and then make it a milk shake that would be my dream last meal

#28

Would you dare to give up true love for a million dollars?

Dmitri Johnson
Dmitri Johnson
1 minute ago

no

#29

You can spend a day as the opposite sex. What do you get up to?

Dmitri Johnson
Dmitri Johnson
1 minute ago

i would just do the same as i always do

#30

You’ve gone missing and your family and friends discover that you’ve joined a cult. What type of cult is it?

Buren
Buren
2 hours ago (edited)

The one that worships dogs

#31

If you were a famous person, how would you handle it?

#32

If a movie was made about your life, what situation would be the climax of it?

#33

If you had to invent a new flavor of ice cream – one that doesn’t exist – what would it be?

#34

If you could pick a sixth sense to have, which one would it be?

#35

You find a book and as you keep reading it, you discover it’s actually about your life. You get to the point where you are right now (reading the book), do you flip the page and keep reading or do you stop?

Buren
Buren
2 hours ago

Of course!

#36

If every person would have a conspiracy theory made about them, what would be yours?

#37

If you had to put all your money into a single asset, which one would you choose?

#38

How would the world be different if advertising didn’t exist?

#39

What fashion trend would you start if you were a fashion icon?

#40

If aliens took over and humans were put into zoos, what would you want in your zoo enclosure?

#41

What would you do if you were suddenly given world-class hacking knowledge and ability?

Buren
Buren
2 hours ago (edited)

What Mr. Robot did, and taking out the last two decimal .00 from everyone's account that worth nothing individually but would make me rich.

#42

If androids were a thing, how do you think people would treat them?

#43

You can choose anyone in the world to become friends with, who would you choose?

Buren
Buren
2 hours ago

Keanu Reeves

#44

If you could eliminate one thing from your daily schedule, what would it be and why?

#45

What would you do if you were swimming and lost your bathing suit?

#46

What would you do if you had two weeks free to do anything you wanted?

Soni Borah
Soni Borah
27 minutes ago

Go on a vacation with my sisters and nephew

#47

How would the world be different if everyone were incapable of lying?

#48

What would you sell your soul for if you could really sell it to the devil?

#49

What would you say if the world is actually listening?

Soni Borah
Soni Borah
27 minutes ago

Calm down

#50

What would you do in the evolution of the human body if you could?

Soni Borah
Soni Borah
26 minutes ago

Wings

#51

Which company would you choose if you could be the CEO of any company?

#52

Which of your friends would you choose as your sidekick if you were a superhero?

#53

What would your name be if you were a celebrity for a day?

#54

What would the sign on your door say if you were a consultant?

#55

Would you want to know if it turned out you were in a coma and your whole life had been a dream?

#56

Who would you call on the phone if you were about to be killed and could only say goodbye to one person? And what would you say to him or her?

#57

If you could know the truth behind any secret or mystery, which would it be?

#58

Who would you most like to haunt you?

#59

If you were invisible for a day. Where would you go?

#60

You’re outside a bank when a robber runs outside. He passes you $10,000 to keep quiet. You’re guaranteed no repercussions. Would you keep it?

#61

If you found a friendly alien in the woods, what would you do?

#62

If human beings were born with an item, which one would be yours?

#63

If you could be famous for any reason, what reason would you like it to be?

#64

If aliens promised to take you on a tour around the whole Universe but you could never come back again to Earth, would you go?

#65

If you could own any social media platform, which one would it be and what would you change about it?

#66

If happiness has a flavor, what would it taste like?

#67

If you weren’t related to your brothers and sisters, would you still be friends with them?

#68

If your brain was a room, what would it look like inside?

Soni Borah
Soni Borah
23 minutes ago

Cluttered with few monsters under the bed

#69

If you could time-travel and meet your parents before you were born, what would you say to them?

#70

What would you do if you could make one illegal thing legal and one legal thing illegal?

#71

Would you live your life differently if you knew no one would judge you no matter what you did?

#72

If you were a farmer, and you learned the animals were plotting against you, how would you gain their trust? Which animals would you appeal to first?

#73

How long do you think you’d survive if shipments of food stopped entirely?

Soni Borah
Soni Borah
21 minutes ago

I once didn't eat for 6 days when I was battling depression. So I guess 7 days.

#74

If you were elected president of the United States, what would you do your first day in office?

#75

If you owned a bar or a coffee shop, what would you name it, and how would you make it different from the competition?

#76

How would the world change if animals could talk?

#77

If you could be reborn in any country as any gender or race, what would you choose?

#78

What weird thing would you normalize if you could?

#79

Who would you choose if the world was ending tomorrow and you had just one person you could choose to be with?

#80

If you could designate a new holiday, what holiday would you create and what month would it appear on the calendar?

#81

What invention would you undo?

#82

Would you choose to become more knowledgeable if it meant you were largely unhappier?

#83

If your tears could cure cancer in one person, what would you do?

#84

If you could design a planet, what would your perfect planet look like?

#85

If you were head of product development at a major fast food chain, what food abomination would you create?

#86

If you were offered $50,000 to dance for 2 minutes with no music in front of a stadium full of people, would you do it? What type of dancing would you do?

Soni Borah
Soni Borah
17 minutes ago

Sure .... Freestyle

#87

If you could body swap with any person for 24 hours, who would you choose?

#88

What would be the most interesting or exciting thing to make a floor in a house out of?

#89

If you were tasked with redesigning your country’s flag, how would you change it?

#90

If your life was made into a movie which actor would play you?

Soni Borah
Soni Borah
16 minutes ago

M Asian..so I guess Scarlett Johansson

#91

If you could control your dreams, what would you dream about?

#92

Your superpower is that you can give phobias to people, what fun and interesting things would you make people afraid of?

#93

If you could change what people say after someone sneezes, what would be the funniest thing for people to say?

#94

If all animals became as intelligent as humans and were miraculously able to speak, what jobs would be well suited to which animals?

#95

If you could get every country and every person in the world to work on one project or goal, what would it be?

#96

What would you do if love is something you buy from the market?

#97

What would you do if you weren’t afraid?

#98

What would you do if you wake up and see yourself in wonderland?

#99

If you had to be renamed after one of the planets in the solar system, which would you pick?

#100

What would you do if you found out that you were adopted?

#101

What would you do if you saw a unicorn in a rarely explored forest?

#102

What would you do if you got too drunk and cheated on your partner?

#103

If you could be one age forever, what age would you choose?

#104

If you were on death row but could choose any way to be executed as long as you died within a couple of days, how would you want to die?

#105

If you had to suffer through a massive natural disaster but could choose which disaster to face, which would you choose?

#106

If you were to pick one luxury item that you can never sell, what would you pick?

#107

What would you do if you weren’t allowed anymore to make your own decisions and had to choose a person to make them for you? What person would you choose?

#108

If reincarnation was real, what would you want to come back as?

#109

What would you do if you were stuck in an elevator with a stranger who has extreme claustrophobia?

#110

If someone offered you 1000 dollars every time they punched you in the face, how many times would you want to be hit?

#111

What would you do if you bumped into Harry Styles on the street?

#112

What two animals would you like to switch the sounds they make?

#113

If you could speak to one person from history, who would it be, and what would you want to tell or ask them?

#114

If the world would die tomorrow, but you could sacrifice yourself to save it, would you do it?

Soni Borah
Soni Borah
14 minutes ago

This comment has been deleted.

#115

You have the option to bring one extinct animal back from the dead. Which would you choose and why?

#116

If you could remove one company from the world, which one would you choose?

#117

What would you do if you found out you could stop time?

Soni Borah
Soni Borah
14 minutes ago

Catch up with my sleep

#118

If you were abducted by aliens, would you tell anybody?

#119

How would you handle a situation at work where you were asked to execute a task that went against your morals?

#120

What would you do if you made a strong recommendation in a meeting, but your coworkers disagreed?

#121

Do you believe that if all land was connected, the world would be a better place?

#122

Would you go three months without shaving, brushing your teeth, or using deodorant for $55,000?

Soni Borah
Soni Borah
12 minutes ago

Yeah.. I can always use mouthwash and take baths.

#123

What car would you turn into if you were a transformer?

#124

How would you handle it if your friend resisted a new idea or policy you introduced?

#125

If you could learn any skill you want in the world without trying, which one would you pick?

Soni Borah
Soni Borah
8 minutes ago

Public speaking

#126

What dog breed would you be if you become one?

#127

What would be the mission and who would be the members of your secret society if you could start one?

#128

Would you leave your name and address if your car bumped with another car and no one witnessed it?

#129

What would I learn about you if I had the opportunity to speak with someone who disliked you?

Soni Borah
Soni Borah
8 minutes ago

That I am rude

#130

Do you think you'd be able to pull a sock out of your mouth without using your hands or feet?

#131

Who would you want as a mentor if you had the opportunity, and why?

#132

Who would play the lead role in your life if it were a sitcom?

#133

What questions would you ask if you were the interviewer instead of the interviewee of a certain company?

#134

You can go back in time and uninvent something. What invention would you erase from history?

#135

What fantasy creature would you like to bring to life?

Soni Borah
Soni Borah
Community Member
5 minutes ago

Bowtruckle

0
0points
reply
#136

If every time you entered a room, you had entrance music. What would be the song?

Report

5points
POST
#137

If your girlfriend was a florist and chocolate didn’t exist, what would you buy her to say you’re sorry?

Report

5points
POST
#138

If you could teach your pet a phrase? What would you want it to say?

Report

5points
POST
Soni Borah
Soni Borah
Community Member
4 minutes ago

Please leave

0
0points
reply
See Also on Bored Panda
#139

If you had to live in a TV show for one week, which show would you choose?

Report

5points
POST
Soni Borah
Soni Borah
Community Member
4 minutes ago

Brooklyn 99

0
0points
reply
#140

What product would you stockpile if you discovered they were going to stop selling?

Report

5points
POST
#141

You’re the sixth member of the spice girls, what is your spice handle?

Report

5points
POST
Soni Borah
Soni Borah
Community Member
3 minutes ago

Sensitive spice

0
0points
reply
#142

You have the task to get the cashier to give you a weird look. What three things would you buy at a grocery store?

Report

5points
POST
#143

If you could be a fly on the wall of any restricted place, what would that place be?

Report

5points
POST
#144

If you could bring back any cancelled TV show, what would it be?

Report

5points
POST
#145

If you had the power to turn an unhealthy food or drink into healthy, which one would you pick?

Report

5points
POST
#146

If your life had its own national anthem, what would it be?

Report

5points
POST
#147

You have to go back to medieval times and you can only take one object from our times. What object would it be?

Report

5points
POST
#148

Would you give up your first-world perks of living in a third-world country if you knew you’d be happy?

Report

5points
POST
See Also on Bored Panda
#149

If you were an animated character, which would you be and why?

Report

5points
POST
#150

If you could start this year all over again, what would you do differently?

Report

5points
POST
#151

If you could choose anyone you wanted to add to the family, who would you want to be a member and why?

Report

5points
POST
#152

If there was one animal you could choose to talk to, which one would you want?

Report

5points
POST
Soni Borah
Soni Borah
Community Member
1 minute ago

My betta, Buford.

0
0points
reply
#153

What would you do if you were told you could never leave your house?

Report

5points
POST
#154

What genre of film best describes your current status in life?

Report

5points
POST
Soni Borah
Soni Borah
Community Member
1 minute ago

Rom com

0
0points
reply
#155

If you were required by law to get a full body tattoo, what would you get tattooed over your entire body?

Report

5points
POST
#156

What futuristic thing from a sci-fi movie or book do you really wish existed right now?

Report

5points
POST
#157

If you had to get a tail, what tail would you want and what would you use it for?

Report

5points
POST
#158

How would you change how you acted if you knew 100% that the world was a simulation?

Report

5points
POST
#159

What would be the cutest non-conventional military unit that would still function as an effective fighting unit?

Report

5points
POST
#160

If you could accomplish simple tasks while sleeping and still get a good night’s sleep, what would you want your body to do while you were sleeping?

Report

5points
POST
#161

What would you do if there were no weekends?

Report

5points
POST
#162

What would you do if your worst enemy becomes the boss in your place of work?

Report

5points
POST
#163

What would you do if your friend steals from you?

Report

5points
POST
#164

What would you do someone finds out your biggest secret?

Report

5points
POST
#165

Which mask would you like if you had to wear one for the rest of your life?

Report

5points
POST
#166

What would you do if a time traveller told you that you will become president ten years from now?

Report

5points
POST
#167

If you could have complete knowledge of any five things, what would you want to know?

Report

5points
POST
#168

What animal would be the cutest if it was the size of a chihuahua?

Report

5points
POST
#169

Do you think humans would win a war against aliens?

Report

5points
POST
#170

You are doomed to be haunted by a ghost for the rest of your life. However, you can choose which dead person the ghost is. Who would you choose as your ghost?

Report

5points
POST
#171

If you had to replace shaking hands with a new greeting instead of shaking hands what it would be?

Report

5points
POST
#172

If you could be famous on one social media platform, what would you pick?

Report

5points
POST
#173

You can choose one celebrity to kiss, one to marry, and one to kill. Who are they?

Report

4points
POST
#174

If you could domesticate one wild animal, which animal would you choose?

Report

4points
POST

Anyone can write on Bored Panda. Start writing!

Follow Bored Panda on Google News!