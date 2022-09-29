So, our top picks of good hypothetical questions to ask anyone at any time are just a bit further down - you should definitely check them out. Once you are done, give your vote for the best questions and share this article with your friends!

And they sure are a trip to some never-never land where we all are billionaires thinking about whom we should donate our riches to or deciding if a unicorn would be a better pet than a hippogriff. And that's also precisely why these fun hypothetical questions work so well as conversation starters, whether you know the people you're dishing them out to, or not. However, be sure to read the room beforehand and choose the exact right one out of these funny hypothetical questions. Or just pick one that's not funny, but rather deep and thought-provoking. Yup, that would be a better idea.

You know the deal with hypothetical questions, right? The ones based on supposition, and not facts, used to elicit opinions and beliefs about imagined situations or conditions that just don't exist. This is probably why they are some of the most interesting questions ever. At least, in our opinion. And if you agree, you'll find this article thoroughly amusing, for this is our collection of some of the best hypothetical questions anyone has ever thought of!

#1 You can time travel. What one event would you like to go back and witness?

#2 If you had a clone of yourself, what would you want it to do?

#3 If all of a sudden, all animals could talk, would you still eat meat?

#4 If you were able to throw a party and money wasn’t an issue, what kind of party would you throw?

#5 If you could get away with a crime, what crime would you commit, and why?

#6 What would you do if money didn’t matter?

#7 Would you take something that removes your body's need for sleep if it was given to you?

#8 Would you visit Jurassic Park if it was real?

#9 If you had a dollar every time you apologized for something you did, what thing you would do would make you the richest?

#10 What would the world be like if babies were born knowing about everything we already know as adults?

#11 What animated world would you want to live in for a day?

#12 Would you take a weekend job for 20k a year to be a human scarecrow and chase birds from fields?

#13 What amusement park do you wish existed?

#14 If hide and seek were a major sport in the Olympics, what would it be like?

#15 What if humans were twice as intelligent?

#16 If anyone killed your pet, what’s the first thing you would do?

#17 If 2020 was a movie, what would be the title be?

#18 What would you do if you were the ruler of a country for a day?

#19 What would you do if you were suddenly poor and homeless?

#20 What would you do if you were walking in the forest and saw a wolf?

#21 What would you do if you were given the chance to go into outer space?

#22 If you had the chance, would you want to be pain-free for the rest of your life?

#23 Would you wish to travel to the future and be present at your own funeral?

#24 What would you teach if you had no choice but to teach?

#25 What would you ask your future self in the year 2050 if you could just ask one question?

#26 If you could live in anyone’s head for an hour, who would you choose and why?

#27 What would be your dream last meal? What's on the dinner menu this time?

#28 Would you dare to give up true love for a million dollars?

#29 You can spend a day as the opposite sex. What do you get up to?

#30 You’ve gone missing and your family and friends discover that you’ve joined a cult. What type of cult is it?

#31 If you were a famous person, how would you handle it?

#32 If a movie was made about your life, what situation would be the climax of it?

#33 If you had to invent a new flavor of ice cream – one that doesn’t exist – what would it be?

#34 If you could pick a sixth sense to have, which one would it be?

#35 You find a book and as you keep reading it, you discover it’s actually about your life. You get to the point where you are right now (reading the book), do you flip the page and keep reading or do you stop?

#36 If every person would have a conspiracy theory made about them, what would be yours?

#37 If you had to put all your money into a single asset, which one would you choose?

#38 How would the world be different if advertising didn’t exist?

#39 What fashion trend would you start if you were a fashion icon?

#40 If aliens took over and humans were put into zoos, what would you want in your zoo enclosure?

#41 What would you do if you were suddenly given world-class hacking knowledge and ability?

#42 If androids were a thing, how do you think people would treat them?

#43 You can choose anyone in the world to become friends with, who would you choose?

#44 If you could eliminate one thing from your daily schedule, what would it be and why?

#45 What would you do if you were swimming and lost your bathing suit?

#46 What would you do if you had two weeks free to do anything you wanted?

#47 How would the world be different if everyone were incapable of lying?

#48 What would you sell your soul for if you could really sell it to the devil?

#49 What would you say if the world is actually listening?

#50 What would you do in the evolution of the human body if you could?

#51 Which company would you choose if you could be the CEO of any company?

#52 Which of your friends would you choose as your sidekick if you were a superhero?

#53 What would your name be if you were a celebrity for a day?

#54 What would the sign on your door say if you were a consultant?

#55 Would you want to know if it turned out you were in a coma and your whole life had been a dream?

#56 Who would you call on the phone if you were about to be killed and could only say goodbye to one person? And what would you say to him or her?

#57 If you could know the truth behind any secret or mystery, which would it be?

#58 Who would you most like to haunt you?

#59 If you were invisible for a day. Where would you go?

#60 You’re outside a bank when a robber runs outside. He passes you $10,000 to keep quiet. You’re guaranteed no repercussions. Would you keep it?

#61 If you found a friendly alien in the woods, what would you do?

#62 If human beings were born with an item, which one would be yours?

#63 If you could be famous for any reason, what reason would you like it to be?

#64 If aliens promised to take you on a tour around the whole Universe but you could never come back again to Earth, would you go?

#65 If you could own any social media platform, which one would it be and what would you change about it?

#66 If happiness has a flavor, what would it taste like?

#67 If you weren’t related to your brothers and sisters, would you still be friends with them?

#68 If your brain was a room, what would it look like inside?

#69 If you could time-travel and meet your parents before you were born, what would you say to them?

#70 What would you do if you could make one illegal thing legal and one legal thing illegal?

#71 Would you live your life differently if you knew no one would judge you no matter what you did?

#72 If you were a farmer, and you learned the animals were plotting against you, how would you gain their trust? Which animals would you appeal to first?

#73 How long do you think you’d survive if shipments of food stopped entirely?

#74 If you were elected president of the United States, what would you do your first day in office?

#75 If you owned a bar or a coffee shop, what would you name it, and how would you make it different from the competition?

#76 How would the world change if animals could talk?

#77 If you could be reborn in any country as any gender or race, what would you choose?

#78 What weird thing would you normalize if you could?

#79 Who would you choose if the world was ending tomorrow and you had just one person you could choose to be with?

#80 If you could designate a new holiday, what holiday would you create and what month would it appear on the calendar?

#81 What invention would you undo?

#82 Would you choose to become more knowledgeable if it meant you were largely unhappier?

#83 If your tears could cure cancer in one person, what would you do?

#84 If you could design a planet, what would your perfect planet look like?

#85 If you were head of product development at a major fast food chain, what food abomination would you create?

#86 If you were offered $50,000 to dance for 2 minutes with no music in front of a stadium full of people, would you do it? What type of dancing would you do?

#87 If you could body swap with any person for 24 hours, who would you choose?

#88 What would be the most interesting or exciting thing to make a floor in a house out of?

#89 If you were tasked with redesigning your country’s flag, how would you change it?

#90 If your life was made into a movie which actor would play you?

#91 If you could control your dreams, what would you dream about?

#92 Your superpower is that you can give phobias to people, what fun and interesting things would you make people afraid of?

#93 If you could change what people say after someone sneezes, what would be the funniest thing for people to say?

#94 If all animals became as intelligent as humans and were miraculously able to speak, what jobs would be well suited to which animals?

#95 If you could get every country and every person in the world to work on one project or goal, what would it be?

#96 What would you do if love is something you buy from the market?

#97 What would you do if you weren’t afraid?

#98 What would you do if you wake up and see yourself in wonderland?

#99 If you had to be renamed after one of the planets in the solar system, which would you pick?

#100 What would you do if you found out that you were adopted?

#101 What would you do if you saw a unicorn in a rarely explored forest?

#102 What would you do if you got too drunk and cheated on your partner?

#103 If you could be one age forever, what age would you choose?

#104 If you were on death row but could choose any way to be executed as long as you died within a couple of days, how would you want to die?

#105 If you had to suffer through a massive natural disaster but could choose which disaster to face, which would you choose?

#106 If you were to pick one luxury item that you can never sell, what would you pick?

#107 What would you do if you weren’t allowed anymore to make your own decisions and had to choose a person to make them for you? What person would you choose?

#108 If reincarnation was real, what would you want to come back as?

#109 What would you do if you were stuck in an elevator with a stranger who has extreme claustrophobia?

#110 If someone offered you 1000 dollars every time they punched you in the face, how many times would you want to be hit?

#111 What would you do if you bumped into Harry Styles on the street?

#112 What two animals would you like to switch the sounds they make?

#113 If you could speak to one person from history, who would it be, and what would you want to tell or ask them?

#114 If the world would die tomorrow, but you could sacrifice yourself to save it, would you do it?

#115 You have the option to bring one extinct animal back from the dead. Which would you choose and why?

#116 If you could remove one company from the world, which one would you choose?

#117 What would you do if you found out you could stop time?

#118 If you were abducted by aliens, would you tell anybody?

#119 How would you handle a situation at work where you were asked to execute a task that went against your morals?

#120 What would you do if you made a strong recommendation in a meeting, but your coworkers disagreed?

#121 Do you believe that if all land was connected, the world would be a better place?

#122 Would you go three months without shaving, brushing your teeth, or using deodorant for $55,000?

#123 What car would you turn into if you were a transformer?

#124 How would you handle it if your friend resisted a new idea or policy you introduced?

#125 If you could learn any skill you want in the world without trying, which one would you pick?

#126 What dog breed would you be if you become one?

#127 What would be the mission and who would be the members of your secret society if you could start one?

#128 Would you leave your name and address if your car bumped with another car and no one witnessed it?

#129 What would I learn about you if I had the opportunity to speak with someone who disliked you?

#130 Do you think you'd be able to pull a sock out of your mouth without using your hands or feet?

#131 Who would you want as a mentor if you had the opportunity, and why?

#132 Who would play the lead role in your life if it were a sitcom?

#133 What questions would you ask if you were the interviewer instead of the interviewee of a certain company?

#134 You can go back in time and uninvent something. What invention would you erase from history?

#135 What fantasy creature would you like to bring to life?

#136 If every time you entered a room, you had entrance music. What would be the song?

#137 If your girlfriend was a florist and chocolate didn’t exist, what would you buy her to say you’re sorry?

#138 If you could teach your pet a phrase? What would you want it to say?

#139 If you had to live in a TV show for one week, which show would you choose?

#140 What product would you stockpile if you discovered they were going to stop selling?

#141 You’re the sixth member of the spice girls, what is your spice handle?

#142 You have the task to get the cashier to give you a weird look. What three things would you buy at a grocery store?

#143 If you could be a fly on the wall of any restricted place, what would that place be?

#144 If you could bring back any cancelled TV show, what would it be?

#145 If you had the power to turn an unhealthy food or drink into healthy, which one would you pick?

#146 If your life had its own national anthem, what would it be?

#147 You have to go back to medieval times and you can only take one object from our times. What object would it be?

#148 Would you give up your first-world perks of living in a third-world country if you knew you’d be happy?

#149 If you were an animated character, which would you be and why?

#150 If you could start this year all over again, what would you do differently?

#151 If you could choose anyone you wanted to add to the family, who would you want to be a member and why?

#152 If there was one animal you could choose to talk to, which one would you want?

#153 What would you do if you were told you could never leave your house?

#154 What genre of film best describes your current status in life?

#155 If you were required by law to get a full body tattoo, what would you get tattooed over your entire body?

#156 What futuristic thing from a sci-fi movie or book do you really wish existed right now?

#157 If you had to get a tail, what tail would you want and what would you use it for?

#158 How would you change how you acted if you knew 100% that the world was a simulation?

#159 What would be the cutest non-conventional military unit that would still function as an effective fighting unit?

#160 If you could accomplish simple tasks while sleeping and still get a good night’s sleep, what would you want your body to do while you were sleeping?

#161 What would you do if there were no weekends?

#162 What would you do if your worst enemy becomes the boss in your place of work?

#163 What would you do if your friend steals from you?

#164 What would you do someone finds out your biggest secret?

#165 Which mask would you like if you had to wear one for the rest of your life?

#166 What would you do if a time traveller told you that you will become president ten years from now?

#167 If you could have complete knowledge of any five things, what would you want to know?

#168 What animal would be the cutest if it was the size of a chihuahua?

#169 Do you think humans would win a war against aliens?

#170 You are doomed to be haunted by a ghost for the rest of your life. However, you can choose which dead person the ghost is. Who would you choose as your ghost?

#171 If you had to replace shaking hands with a new greeting instead of shaking hands what it would be?

#172 If you could be famous on one social media platform, what would you pick?

#173 You can choose one celebrity to kiss, one to marry, and one to kill. Who are they?