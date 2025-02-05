We have collected some of the most enticing gift ideas that netizens have shared online that could be of actual help to you. Even if it’s a last-minute thing, you can just pick out one of these and shower your special person with all the love that they deserve. Just scroll down and check out the ideas!

’Tis the season of love, romance, and gifts; of course, we are talking about Valentine’s Day ! You didn’t forget, did you? Hopefully you don’t end up in trouble with your partner over it. Lucky for you, our list is here to your rescue.

#1 Anything handmade. And, honestly... best thing I can recommend is you time. Make a blanket/pillow nest on your couch, get a bottle of wine, order in anything you like, watch anything you've wanted to watch but hadn't had the time to.



And simply enjoy being there with your person.

#2 Recreate your first date (depending on how long you have been dating, otherwise make a game of it where your waiting for her/him at their favorite spot for dinner or wherever you decide to end the game/scavenger hunt at.

#3 My girlfriend made me a comic book of us and all of our adventures.

Yes I cried.

Lore has it that Valentine’s Day may have pagan roots. In fact, it might have originated in Lupercalia, a festival of fertility celebrated on February 15 in ancient Rome. It was celebrated with animal sacrifices and gently slapping women and crop fields with goat hides dipped in blood, which was thought to help fertility. ADVERTISEMENT Ugh, who knew that the day to celebrate love had such a gory origin? I am sure we are all glad that it condensed down to its version today. History.com states that the oldest valentine ever recorded is from 1415. Charles, Duke of Orleans, wrote it to his wife while he was a political prisoner in the Tower of London. One of the lines in the poem read, "I am already sick of love, My very gentle Valentine." How romantic is that!

#4 Go through your social media/phone camera roll and pick a bunch of pictures (I’d go for at least 20 if poss) of the two of you, ideally from different days. Get them printed out (business card size is fine if hey are low Rez). On the back of each one, write a memory of that day you guys shared, something funny that happened or how fun it was or how beautiful she looked, something like that (but true, that bits important). Try to make it different for each one. Get a cork board and pin the photos to it so she can take them off and read them.

#5 I once got a bag of Hershey's kisses, carefully unwrapped and removed all the flags, and then replaced the flags with tiny slips of paper on which I had written reasons I love my husband. I don't know if he actually liked it, but it was a good exercise to help me remember why I hadn't murdered him and buried him in a shallow grave. We're now much happier.

#6 My wife made me a box containing 52 dates. Some were blue sky dependant, some were an evening, some a weekend. We put a pin in a map of Wales and went on a road trip, had a picnic, went to a National Trust property, had a date in a bookstore, went on a food crawl where you have a starter in one restaurant, then a main in another and dessert in another. Plus some were special ones marked for anniversary, birthdays etc.

It was not until the 17th century that people started exchanging cards and letters with their lovers and friends. However, Valentine’s Day was only “commercialized” in the 1840s, when "Mother of the American Valentine" Esther A. Howland started selling cards with lace and ribbons. After that, the rest was history as the valentine wave slowly took over the world and people started gifting various things to their loved ones. While greeting cards, jewelry, and candy are popular choices for Valentine’s gifts, nothing beats flowers, especially roses. It is estimated that more than a whopping 250 million roses are produced for Valentine's Day!

#7 We forgot presents and split and air bnb in a city near us. It’s an awesome getaway and we both spend less than $50-$75.

#8 Create a scrapbook of things that you've done together.



For gifts that are super thoughtful but don't necessarily have to cost a lot, listen to their memories of their childhood. Was there a particular book they loved? Or maybe a toy they really wanted but never received? Shopping around on ebay/etsy can land you a deal on vintage items.

#9 For one Valentine’s Day my then-SO got me a pretty standard box of chocolates, but under it he had a little poem about love and put little notes that said “I love you” in different languages under each chocolate. It was simple, but sufficiently romantic.

Obviously not expense-free but definitely not pricey.

Roses are gifted on Valentine’s Day, yes, but did you know that the color of the rose given also holds meaning? While a red rose has traditionally symbolized love, other colors like deep pink, purple, or white—which symbolize happiness, royalty, and sympathy respectively—may be given on the holiday too. Apart from flowers, 145 million Valentine's Day cards are exchanged every February 14 (and that's not even including all those kids' valentines exchanged in classrooms). This makes Valentine's Day the second biggest holiday for exchanging greeting cards after Christmas. However, the cutest part is that teachers receive the most Valentine's Day cards annually, followed by children, mothers, and wives.

#10 Picnic/make them dinner and surprise them with it somewhere, surprise them with something small maybe, little things that are meaningful go a very long way.

#11 Give them their favorite candy/sweets and a small baggy with compliments reminding them how special they are to you, the little things you noticed about them that you adore and things like that to make them fell really special and a bit flustered over what you think about them. It’s kinda like pouring out your heart and letting them know how you feel about them in pieces of paper. If you want to take it a step further take another bag and put a ring in it with a note that pops the question if anyway was planning on doing something like that. For your SO it’s not that expensive if you just want the gift and not the proposal.

#12 New comfy pjs.

The magic of this holiday is that people love to celebrate it, no matter what. In fact, even when the American economy was in terrible shape in 2024, people still spent on Valentine’s Day gifts. However, they chose the ones with a lower cost, and some even celebrated it on another day, when the prices were not at their peak. ADVERTISEMENT Speaking about the present, trends are changing and so is the popularity of different gifts. For Valentine's Day 2025, just over 40% of U.S. shoppers planned to buy clothing, shoes, and other accessories, making these the most shopped-for Valentine's Day gifts. About a third of respondents said they intended to purchase jewelry.

#13 Anything homemade will do (CUPCAKES hint hint).

#14 Go through your music library. Pick out the songs where you have some memory associated with them. Write down that memory.



Now the hard part. Make one long mix of all of these songs (reasonable length of 12-20 songs works well) in Audacity or your sound editor of choice, and then in the intros of each of the songs, record your memory of them, and how it reminds you of them. For example, as the intro to "The First Single" by The Format fades in, I would write "This song reminds me of summer nights and blissful abandon with you in the early days of college on Lakeshore path. When we'd run barefoot across the wet grass in the summer heat, this song pounded through my heart and mind while your eyes captivated mine. Whenever I hear this, it makes me want to grab your hand and jump off into life with you."



This gift takes a lot of time, even for a skilled editor. However, it costs almost nothing, and can really leave a good impact on your significant other. Plus, it's a joy to make, and reminds you of all the ways you love them.

#15 Couples massage. He's never had a professional massage and he has a physically demanding job that leaves his back sore. I rub it for him but I'm not a masseuse so looking forward to a professional getting their hands on him.

While there’s a lot of razzmatazz around this festival, there are some people who think that it’s just a manufactured holiday to sell greeting cards, chocolates, and flowers. Well, there’s no lie in that as you saw the shocking statistics above, but making an effort and celebrating your loved one definitely sounds like something that can be good for relationships. What about you? What’s your take on this lovey-dovey festival? Also, if there are any unique gifts that you have given your partner or received yourself, feel free to share them with us in the comments! Here’s to wishing you the most romantic Valentine’s Day ever!

#16 Give her a gift today. Just pick something nice. Wrap it up and give it to her. Make her guess what it is before she unwraps it. Pay close attention to her guesses, those are things she wants you to give her. Give her one of those for Valentine's day.

#17 Put together a scavenger hunt with clues on paper or something. It’s free, and you can put anything at the end as the prize. I usually do movie tickets or her favorite candy, etc.

#18 My birthday is a week after Valentine's day. I asked my husband to combine the two and take me on an old school date to the local mall.

We are going hit the arcade for a game, the candy store, the coffee place and window shop together.



I really honestly just wanted a low key night walking through the mall with a snack where we could look and comment on stuff and have an uninterrupted conversation focused on each other.

#19 Cook their favorite food, make a pillow fort, watch a good movie.

#20 My girlfriend is a fairly arts-y person, so one time I decided to try my hand at something artistic too and decided to hand carve a wooden necklace. She loved it.

#21 One of my favorite things is to make a personalized rice pillow. Plenty of tutorials online, it’s cheap and easy, and all you need is leftover fabric from past projects/a fabric store, some rice, a scented oil, and needle and thread. It’s practical and shows a lot of effort and love! Bonus points if you embroider something on.

#22 A card you made yourself. It shows that you put effort into your gift, rather than to cover up the fact you picked up a gift last minute.

#23 A box full of little things that evocate memories you both have with each other!

#24 Well figure out their favorite color, and make some origami roses, write some things on them and give the bouquet to your SO... I think something like that would be sweet.

#25 Framed photos of the two of you! It is very cheap to get photos printed and you can often find a decent frame at the dollar store.

#26 Getting the easy way out. Hanging out with them.

#27 Maybe some love or friendly cards with candies, sweets or anything like that. Any kind of odd gifts are also acceptable tho.

#28 Well we drink a lot of whiskey. So I’m making or finding a bouquet of mini bottles.

#29 Last year I took the day off work, baked her a double layered red velvet cake. Fondant. Air brushed. 3D printed puzzle heart with a sappy note inside. Delivered it to her office where everyone went nuts about it. She was BLOWN away



This year will be our second V Day and I have no clue and am honestly starting to worry. Like, how do I top that??

#30 On special occasions my husband does an ‘extra’ house task for me. It’s usually something silly or wildly unnecessary, but I want. This year, he’s contracting me a secret compartment in the house! Just a little hidden cabinet.

#31 A new video game I really wanted at the the time. I chose not to buy it so I could spend the money on her, and she surprised me with it after we had a Valentine's day dinner.

#32 First serious girlfriend made her mom buy me the first and second God of War games for the PS2. She was 15 and I was 16, so there was no way for either of us to get it on our own.



I've barely ever gotten any Valentine's Day gifts since then, but that was definitely the most thoughtful one. She knew I liked videogames, mythology, and the ancient Greeks, so she found me something that fit the bill, and then got the sequel. I mean, you just don't find someone like that every day



She was a good one

#33 Buy a small plant now. In a month it will be much bigger if take care of it properly.



Given the difference in price between a small plant and a bigger one, this can save you money as well as make a thoughtful gift.

#34 I would go for a dozen roses buy take one out and replace it with a fake one and write a short note saying "I'll love you till the last one dies".

#35 I would say anything that means a lot to him/her. Or could be of one of their favorite interests or hobbies. Means you know them well.