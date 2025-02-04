Woman Gets Drunk And Reveal’s BF’s Friend’s Infidelity, BF Gets Mad, Expects Her To Cover It Up

ADVERTISEMENT

Everyone has different views about cheating. Some folks try and make excuses for infidelity and pass it off as a moment of weakness, while others condemn affairs and believe it signals the end of a relationship.

This is how the woman in this story felt because she had been cheated on by her previous partner. Her boyfriend was on the opposite end of the spectrum and kept excusing his close friend’s affairs. Eventually, this led to a big argument after the woman got drunk and exposed the cheating friend’s secret to his wife.

When partners have extremely different morals and values, it can sometimes prove to be an obstacle in their relationship

The poster found out that two of her boyfriend’s close friends were cheating on their wives and that he believed it wasn’t his responsibility to intervene in their lives

Since the woman had been cheated on by her ex, she couldn’t stay silent, so when she got drunk, she told the wife of one of the guys about his affair

The poster’s boyfriend got mad at her and expected her to cover up the mess she had created, and she felt bad for ruining his friend’s marriage and going behind his back

The woman also felt like her boyfriend wouldn’t want to propose to her anymore, all because she revealed his friend’s infidelity

The woman had been with her partner for a year and a half, and during that time, she learned that two of his friends had been cheating on their wives. Although the OP didn’t mention how she got to know this information, she ended up revealing the secret to one of the guys’ partners, which obviously didn’t end well.

It’s natural to want to protect a person who might be the victim of a cheater. It’s important in such cases to first get solid proof. Before accusing anyone or jumping to conclusions, it’s better to find or even collect concrete evidence. In this situation, the OP’s boyfriend had probably shared details with her, which is how she was so certain about the infidelity.

The woman’s own trauma related to cheating played a role in her decision to speak out against it. She essentially reached out to a stranger while drunk and exposed a big secret about the other woman’s marriage. This isn’t an ideal way to go about it. Usually, experts say that it’s better to break such news to people to whom you have a close connection.

In extreme cases, to protect a person from harm or ridicule, you can make an exception and let them know if their partner is having an affair. The OP obviously wanted to protect the other woman from experiencing what she went through, but she went about it the wrong way by getting drunk and spilling the beans.

An interesting thing to note is that the OP’s boyfriend was complicit in his friends’ lies and chose not to do anything about it. Just because both of the cheaters were his long-term buddies, he felt no responsibility to stand up to them and confront their behavior. He also told his girlfriend not to do anything about it and to keep it a secret.

Very often, serial cheaters use their friends as their alibi. They know that their buddies will not reveal their secrets out of loyalty, which is why they can rely on them to help cover their tracks. This is also probably why the OP’s boyfriend was in the know and didn’t want her to rat out his friends.

The woman obviously felt very guilty after telling the lady what her husband was up to. The OP’s boyfriend then got mad at her and expected her to clean up her mess by lying. Netizens felt that it was suspicious how casual the man was about infidelity and questioned what it said about his morals or if he wasn’t a recreational cheater himself.

It must have been hard to navigate a situation like this, especially because either way, someone would end up getting their feelings hurt. In the end, the OP helped another person learn the truth and possibly protect themselves against more pain.

Do you think she did the right thing? What would you have done if you were in her shoes?

Netizens told the woman she did nothing wrong and were appalled by her boyfriend’s behavior