ADVERTISEMENT

Common sense is free of charge. You don’t need to spend a single cent on making practical judgments, nor do you need to acquire them using special knowledge. 

Yet, some people would still choose to go through life using zero basic logic, seemingly uncaring whether they put themselves or others in a compromising position. These photos are examples of that, most of which may leave you shaking your head in disappointment while letting out a chuckle or two. 

Scroll through and enjoy some laughs of your own.

This post may include affiliate links.

#1

My Brother Put A Chopping Board Under The Pizza To Catch The Stuff It Drops

Frozen pepperoni pizza baking on oven rack above melting ceramic dishes, showcasing zero common sense cooking fail.

ThinkingEmojiTime Report

17points
POST
RELATED:
    #2

    My Wife Said Measure The Door, I Told Her All Doors Are The Same Size

    Partially open white door inside a home with a door k**b installed on the wrong side showing zero common sense.

    BlahMehUgh Report

    17points
    POST
    #3

    My Dad Says, “Google Is Doing This Stupid Thing Where The Blur The Top Left Part Of The Results. Facebook Is Doing It Too Actually”

    Person using ASUS Chromebook on kitchen counter near a lit candle, illustrating zero common sense situations.

    He melted the top left corner of his screen.

    unidentifies Report

    17points
    POST

    Some experts may disagree with the notion of “common sense.” One typical argument is that it isn’t universal, where one’s environment growing up differs from another, and therefore, shapes varying forms of logic. 

    “Why do so many people misspell 'lose' as 'loose’? Why do so many people say 'literally' when they mean 'figuratively'? 'Common' isn't a good enough criterion to make something true,” author and researcher Dr. Christopher Dwyer wrote in an article for Psychology Today.

    ADVERTISEMENT
    #4

    Never Stick Your Head In A Hole On A Tree To "Just See What’s In It"

    Young man with toothpicks stuck all over his forehead, a clear example of zero common sense in a car interior.

    Elua7 Report

    16points
    POST
    #5

    It's A 4 Digit Number. How Do People Not Remember A 4 Digit Number?

    Screenshot of a social media comment showing an example of zero common sense with a bank card code story.

    Gramma-51 Report

    16points
    POST
    #6

    Screenshot

    Text message claiming a c*****d phone, showing an unbroken screen, highlighting zero common sense and survival humor.

    SmallCubes Report

    15points
    POST

    However, as you will notice while scrolling through, the context in this case revolves around common sense regarding the basic definitions of courtesy. We all frown upon actions that may cause friction with another person, whether it be showing disrespect or acting in a way that could put people in potential danger. 

    ADVERTISEMENT
    #7

    Lockdown Renovations Look So Easy On The Internet

    Closet doors with mismatched slats missing on one side next to coats scratched by a cat inside a wardrobe.

    YouHaveGotRedOnYou Report

    15points
    POST
    #8

    I Thought The Sun Was Round And Yellow?

    Social media post questioning why the sun looks irregular, showcasing people with zero common sense.

    reddit.com Report

    15points
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #9

    This Person Is Driving In The Rain While Holding An Umbrella

    Vintage red car with an umbrella on a rainy street, showcasing people with zero common sense in traffic.

    stinko336 Report

    15points
    POST

    A study by the University of Oxford found that people generally tend to favor someone who adheres to common-sense morality. Specifically, findings revealed that a person who refuses to eliminate a single individual to save the lives of many others is considered more trustworthy compared to someone who would go the opposite route. 

    ADVERTISEMENT

    According to Cornell University professor David Pizarro, one of the experts who worked on the study, “(It’s) not because they are sticklers for the letter of the law, but because the rules themselves tend to emphasize the absolute importance of respecting the wishes and desires of others.”
    #10

    This Person Left Their Merc In The Wrong Place

    Partially submerged car near boats and flooded road sign, illustrating zero common sense in a flooded area.

    For context, here when the tide is low there is a small road and a place to park, but when the tide gets high the road fully disappears. This happens at least 10 times a year; you would think that people would be cautious, bearing in mind that there are literally 30 signs, like the one in the image, stating that the whole thing floods. Some people just lack common sense, I guess.

    gigantic_Mess Report

    15points
    POST
    #11

    This Guys Asking The Important Questions

    Amazon Prime Q&A showing user asking if mouse pad is Windows 10 compatible and answer explaining it's a piece of cloth.

    ADamnTroll2 Report

    14points
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #12

    No Common Sense

    Screenshot of a social media post sharing a story about someone with zero common sense nearly burning toast.

    xbabyscratchx Report

    14points
    POST

    London-based psychologist Dr. Jane McCartney shared her definition of common sense. As she stated in an interview with The Independent, it’s “the ability to imagine the consequences of something you do.” 

    Given that definition, evolutionary psychologist Bruce Charlston concluded in a study that people with higher IQ tend to struggle more with common sense because they “over-use general intelligence in problem-solving” and subsequently “override instinctive and spontaneous forms of evolved behavior” often associated with basic logic.

    #13

    This Person Reading On Their iPad With The Brightness All The Way Up On A 6-Hour Red-Eye Flight

    Tablet glowing brightly under airplane tray table in dark cabin, illustrating people with zero common sense on flights.

    boobymoon Report

    14points
    POST
    #14

    Some People Just Wanna Watch The World Burn. Literally

    Person in a red shirt reaching over a propane exchange cabinet, showing a lack of common sense around flammable propane.

    LukathePrince Report

    13points
    POST
    #15

    15 Idiots Decided To Park On A Frozen Lake During 45 Degree Weather

    Several vehicles stuck in frozen water, showcasing people with zero common sense risking safety on ice.

    freak329 Report

    13points
    POST

    "When it comes to solving social problems, the most intelligent people are more likely than those of average intelligence to have novel but silly ideas, and therefore to believe and behave maladaptively,” Charleston said in his study. 
    #16

    This Person Parking Wrong And Occupying 2 Disabled Parking Spots

    Silver SUV parked incorrectly across multiple disabled spots behind a confusing signpost showing zero common sense parking fail.

    bovabu Report

    13points
    POST
    #17

    This Person Completely Blocking Access To My Driveway

    Nighttime suburban street with parked cars, illuminated houses, and a cat sitting on the driveway, showing lack of common sense.

    eightoclockatnight Report

    13points
    POST
    #18

    This Seemed Safe

    A large, unstable load strapped to the back of a pickup truck illustrating people with zero common sense.

    Corg505 Report

    12points
    POST
    #19

    Never Try Someone Else’s Rings

    Hand with a swollen purple finger stuck in a ring, showing lack of common sense and survival mishap.

    Alarming-Divide3659 Report

    12points
    POST
    #20

    A Friend Sent Me This Picture Today

    Person's legs stuck through ceiling hole next to attic ladder, showing lack of common sense in a home setting.

    Wife went to get the Christmas tree from the attic. Told her not to step on the drywall. She later admitted she didn't know what drywall was.

    reddit.com Report

    12points
    POST
    #21

    Sounds Like A Perfect Dad Joke Though

    Screenshot of a social media post highlighting a person showing zero common sense about antivirus software.

    urdadisreallystupid Report

    12points
    POST
    #22

    The Lack Of Common Sense

    Screenshot of a text about a woman with zero common sense who thought people in Latin America speak Latin.

    doublestitch Report

    12points
    POST
    #23

    Odd Choice

    Screenshot of a social media comment highlighting a lack of common sense involving sick leave and suspicious behavior.

    reddit.com Report

    12points
    POST
    #24

    Bad Infrastructure, No Common Sense Among Drivers And Unlimited Honking

    Chaotic traffic jam with cars and motorcycles blocking an intersection, showing a lack of common sense and road rules.

    Satyampanchal Report

    12points
    POST
    #25

    So My Sister Was Complaining There's No Toothpaste Left, She Has No Common Sense I Swear

    Hand holding a twisted tube of toothpaste, illustrating people with zero common sense surviving everyday tasks.

    sambobmac Report

    12points
    POST
    #26

    The Way This Person Parked Next To Me

    Cars poorly parked in an underground garage, showing lack of common sense and confusing parking spaces.

    roach_brain Report

    12points
    POST
    #27

    This Person Used Tape To Make A Fake Headlight

    White sedan with front damage parked on a city street at night, showcasing lack of common sense in driving mistakes.

    nameiztaken Report

    12points
    POST
    #28

    I Wish Common Sense Was Common

    Pickup truck dangerously overloaded with mattresses on city street, showing lack of common sense and risky behavior.

    dVrk_k1ng Report

    12points
    POST
    #29

    Maybe Common Sense Deminishes With Old Age

    Comment about landlord with zero common sense attempting to fix electric socket dangerously with a fork, risking his safety.

    PhilosoKing Report

    11points
    POST
    #30

    Well The More You Learn

    Screenshot of a social media post showing an example of people with zero common sense making others wonder how they survived.

    Purple_Pansy_Orange Report

    11points
    POST
    #31

    Went To See The Deftones Last Night

    Crowd at a large indoor concert with bright stage lights and a person standing in the foreground showing lack of common sense.

    Got seats in the nosebleed section, and this guy is the only one in my entire section standing up. The glow around him is the stage. I was tempted so many times to tell him to sit down, but I'm not sure what the "rule" is on this. I guess he's "allowed" to stand up, but I feel like this is just common sense. It's different if everyone is standing, but he is the only one standing.

    Halfway through the show he turns around and says, "You guys don't mind if I'm standing, do you?" I reply with, "I can't see, but you do you." He kind of froze for a few seconds and said, "OK, boss," and sat down. He stayed seated until they played Change, and that's when everyone, including the nosebleed sections, stood up, and of course I'm fine with that.

    Odd_Caterpillar_5219 Report

    11points
    POST
    #32

    My View For The Entire Doja Cat Concert

    Two people standing at a crowded event, highlighting a moment of zero common sense in a large audience setting.

    This 6+ foot tall dude (probably 6’4-5) was standing for almost the entire concert. I’m all for dancing and having fun at a concert, but have some common sense; if everyone is sitting down and you’re that tall, read the room. When he was sitting down, he leaned back, and his head was almost resting on my knee.

    azcards250 Report

    11points
    POST
    #33

    I Sometimes Wonder Where Common Sense Is In This Family. Yes, This Is Plastic, And It Was Left On A Stove

    Toothpick holder covered in dripping red wax, showcasing a lack of common sense in everyday object use.

    Funtime_Home Report

    11points
    POST
    #34

    Whole Bus Is Empty And This Person Sits Right Next To Me? I Don't Like Taking Photos Of Strangers , So They Are The Black Bookbag To My Right

    Interior of a public bus with blue seats and a backpack placed in an unusual way, showing zero common sense behavior.

    IbukiWasTaken Report

    11points
    POST
    #35

    Bright Headlights Almost Caused Me To Get In An Accident

    Bright sunlight reflecting off a mirror causing intense glare, illustrating a lack of common sense in handling light.

    This person's headlights, with the power of a thousand suns, caused a ring to form around my car, so I could not see anything. The road curves a little bit, but because I was driving blind, I almost hit the car to my right. But I’m so glad this person feels so safe being able to see so far ahead and clearly at the expense of my safety. How is this legal?

    reddit.com Report

    11points
    POST
    #36

    Spotted At My University. How This Person Even Got Into Uni Is Beyond Me

    Bicycle locked to a cigarette disposal bin, showing a lack of common sense in outdoor bike security.

    extralong Report

    11points
    POST
    #37

    Safety Expert

    Man with zero common sense using a rope tied around his neck for safety while working on a steep roof.

    reddit.com Report

    10points
    POST
    #38

    Parking Masters

    Snow-covered parking lot filled with cars and a few people walking, illustrating lack of common sense in winter.

    EZ-дуны! Report

    10points
    POST
    #39

    Roommate Put Dish Soap In The Dishwasher

    Dishwasher overflowing with soap suds and poorly loaded dishes, showing zero common sense in kitchen cleaning.

    twin_argonauts Report

    10points
    POST
    #40

    The Amount Of Likes Is Scary

    Social media comments showing people with zero common sense debating whether Wales is a country, sparking confusion.

    reddit.com Report

    10points
    POST
    #41

    Men Are Missing A Rib, Just Google It

    Online argument showing lack of common sense with medical misinformation about men missing a rib.

    jrDoozy10 Report

    10points
    POST
    #42

    Like Deer Can Read

    Screenshot of a social media post sharing a story about a lack of common sense involving a dangerous road sign.

    Brown_Net Report

    10points
    POST
    #43

    Best To Just Give Him A Demonstration

    Comment about someone with zero common sense locking a bike to a short pole easily lifted and stolen.

    paka96819 Report

    10points
    POST
    See Also on Bored Panda
    #44

    This Person Riding A Cow Though The McDonald's Drive Thru

    Man riding a horse through a fast food drive-thru, showing a surprising example of zero common sense in everyday situations.

    Ohnobros111 Report

    10points
    POST
    #45

    It's The Recipe's Fault That I Have No Common Sense

    Comment thread showing people with zero common sense confusing cooking methods, sparking disbelief from others online.

    The fact that this person is experienced enough with cooking to know what sous vide is but not experienced enough to know that heating up a plastic bag in hot oil is a bad idea is mind-boggling.

    Puzzled-Hippo6246 Report

    10points
    POST
    #46

    This Person Replaced Their Bumper With A Log. They Even Wired License Plate Lights Through It

    Black Dodge Dakota pickup with a large tree branch tied as a bumper, showcasing zero common sense and unsafe DIY fixes.

    scrotsquad69 Report

    10points
    POST
    #47

    Just Scoot The Over. Another Prime Example Of No Common Sense. Thanks Dude For Being Considerate

    Passenger with zero common sense reclining seat excessively, blocking aisle and disturbing others on airplane flight.

    Popular-Homework-471 Report

    10points
    POST
    #48

    I Jog 3 Miles Every Day At The Public Library And There Is A Trashcan 100 Feet From Where This Person Threw Trash Out Of Their Car

    Trash scattered on pavement near curb and bushes, illustrating lack of common sense in public behavior.

    Tenchi2020 Report

    10points
    POST
    #49

    WGWC Parking A 28’ Uhaul On A Steep Driveway

    U-Haul truck stuck on its side in a neighborhood street as two people stand nearby, showing zero common sense.

    jammerz82 Report

    9points
    POST
    #50

    3 Kids At A Gas Station Not Knowing How To Pump Gas, Pulled In Backwards Angled At The Wrong Side And Began Shaking The Line

    People with zero common sense holding a gas pump nozzle dangerously far from their vehicle at a gas station.

    TheOnlyWonGames Report

    9points
    POST
    #51

    Underage Guys Show Up Drunk To Bail Out Underage Drunk Friend

    Two young men with contrasting expressions, illustrating people with zero common sense who amazed others with their actions.

    FOX59 Report

    9points
    POST
    #52

    Excuse Me MA'am... That's Not How That Works

    Person in a supermarket using a shopping basket on wheels, illustrating zero common sense in everyday situations.

    reddit.com Report

    9points
    POST
    #53

    When They Make The Power For The Security Camera Exposed

    Outdoor porch with a speaker precariously mounted on a pillar, showing zero common sense in placement and wiring.

    namnthrax Report

    9points
    POST
    See Also on Bored Panda
    #54

    Common Sense

    A group of people decorating a Christmas tree while ignoring an obvious ladder nearby, showing zero common sense.

    Jakovasaurr Report

    9points
    POST
    #55

    Check Out This Gem

    Social media post showing a person confused about canned cat food sparking in the microwave, highlighting zero common sense.

    Ruby_OnTheBeach Report

    9points
    POST
    #56

    Deer Antlers Actually Do Fall Off Their Heads Every Year

    Man setting up a Christmas tree made from deer antlers, showing zero common sense in unusual holiday decor.

    Redqueenhypo Report

    9points
    POST
    #57

    Scrolling Through Facebook And I Couldn't Believe What I Saw

    Social media comments showing zero common sense with users questioning dinosaur extinction and historical timelines.

    cjen10 Report

    9points
    POST
    #58

    She (Red) Commented This On A Post About 2 Year Old Girl Currently Battling With Super Rare Cancer

    Screenshot of a social media argument showing lack of common sense and ignorance in a heated exchange.

    MasterBiscuit8008 Report

    9points
    POST
    #59

    "English Is Only Spoken Because Of America"

    Chat conversation showing people with zero common sense arguing about the name and origin of the English language.

    TempusVincitOmnia Report

    9points
    POST
    #60

    This Is The Same Mindset That Insists Indigenous Americans Get Massive Freebies From The Federal Government. And They Choose To Live Poor

    Screenshot of a social media comment showing lack of common sense in beliefs about immigrant benefits.

    zerbey Report

    9points
    POST
    #61

    My Physics Teacher Gave A Whole Lecture On Colors And Said We Could Make White Paint By Mixing All Colors, The More You Mix, The Closer To White It Gets

    Screenshot of a social media comment showing a person sharing a story about people with zero common sense in retail.

    emiliamarie Report

    9points
    POST
    #62

    I Mean, It's Not Rocket Science. Which Is Probably Why They Struggled

    Screenshot of a social media post describing engineers struggling with making a grilled cheese sandwich, showing zero common sense.

    lil_literalist Report

    9points
    POST
    #63

    The Way This Person Wraps His Ear Around His Phone To Hear His Call Better

    Man with phone pressed to the back of his ear showing zero common sense in an office setting with ceiling lights and plants.

    hafaadai2007 Report

    9points
    POST
    See Also on Bored Panda
    #64

    This Person Flagging Their Dog’s [Drops] In The Backyard

    Chain-link fence with uneven posts and red flags on grass, highlighting people with zero common sense survival fail.

    reddit.com Report

    9points
    POST
    #65

    This Person Repaired Their Bumper With A Lot Of Zip Ties

    Blue Chevrolet Cobalt with numerous white plastic clips attached to the rear bumper, showing zero common sense fail.

    Algorhythm74 Report

    9points
    POST
    #66

    This Kid Was Running Up And Down The Aisle And Using The Seats As His Own Personal Jungle Gym

    Passenger lying on airplane seats with feet up, showing lack of common sense during flight.

    CartoonCocoons Report

    9points
    POST
    #67

    When People Don't Destack Their Weights At The Gym. Every Single Machine I Used This Morning Had Weights Left On It. I Suspect The Same Person

    Rusty and incorrectly stacked weight plates on a gym machine demonstrating lack of common sense and safety awareness.

    sunglower Report

    9points
    POST
    #68

    This Is A Gym Trash Can, Not Your Personal Shelf

    Blue cap, phone, and keys placed on a closed trash can next to a water cooler, showing lack of common sense.

    Soup_du-Jour Report

    9points
    POST
    #69

    We Shouldn't Need Warnings Like This

    Close-up of a pepperoni package label with a warning not to eat the enclosed packet, showcasing zero common sense.

    BloodLillies25 Report

    8points
    POST
    #70

    Found This In Ask Reddit

    Screenshot of an online comment thread showing a person forgetting basic calendar facts, illustrating zero common sense humor.

    RelevantQuantity Report

    8points
    POST
    #71

    Decaf Is An Ingredient

    Social media post questioning how hard it is to put decaf in a coffee, showing lack of common sense.

    Islingespresso Report

    8points
    POST
    #72

    Well At Least She Realized

    Comment showing lack of common sense with poor decision-making about college choices, surprising survival instinct.

    EarlyAd3047 Report

    8points
    POST
    #73

    Varying Degrees Of A Lack Of Common Sense

    Text post about lack of common sense at work, sharing a story of someone not knowing how to make black coffee.

    I_Like_Knitting_TBH Report

    8points
    POST
    See Also on Bored Panda
    #74

    But He Interviewed So Well

    Screenshot of a social media post sharing an example of people with zero common sense struggling with basic tech setup.

    OrangeManGottaGo44 Report

    8points
    POST
    #75

    Make Sure To Check Your Food From Fast Food Places. Seems Like Common Sense, But I Never Expected This. And Yes, I Took A Bite

    Burger with melted cheese and ketchup served without a bun in a cardboard box, showcasing zero common sense food fail.

    dukeispie Report

    8points
    POST
    #76

    He Had One Task. Does Anyone Have Common Sense Anymore?

    Construction worker carrying a wooden plank with protruding nails, showcasing zero common sense safety risk outdoors.

    No_Discussion8692 Report

    8points
    POST
    #77

    Barefoot Airline Seat Mate Even Went To Bathroom Twice With No Shoes

    Feet on airplane seat screen showing lack of common sense by people making others wonder how they survived this long.

    Knowing that someone who has the lack of brainpower to even act this way won’t likely be open to polite conversation, I don’t take it upon myself to ask them not to. So I had asked my flight attendant for help, and he said that there was nothing they could do—so clearly they don’t even know that stipulations exist within the contract for the carrier, and it would’ve likely empowered them as well because they expressed frustration at how often they see this kind of thing and more. I travel enough to get frustrated by this kind of thing. I can’t imagine how they feel on an almost daily basis. They did tell me things have gotten much worse with how people behave.

    Not only did my seatmate keep his disgusting feet on the bulkhead wall almost our entire trip from Chicago to Sacramento, but he also got up twice to use the bathroom while barefoot.

    LutalicaGal Report

    8points
    POST
    #78

    The Person Who Painted This Has Clearly Never Seen A Trombone In Real Life

    Mural painting showing two people playing musical instruments, highlighting zero common sense moments.

    Kimbernator Report

    8points
    POST
    #79

    And I Thought I Had A Lack Of Common Sense

    Toilet paper roll in packaging placed on holder next to regular roll, showing a lack of common sense in everyday situations.

    Real-Friendship567 Report

    7points
    POST
    #80

    My Family’s Mess Before 6pm And Me Cleaning Everything Because I’m The Only One With Common Sense

    Cluttered kitchen counter and dishwasher setup showing lack of common sense in organizing and cleaning utensils and dishes.

    SadLitteFatTheo Report

    7points
    POST
    #81

    Turn Your Bag People. Just Look At How Others Are Doing It. Awareness Is Not Common Sense Apparently

    Suitcase placed sideways blocking airplane overhead luggage space, showing lack of common sense and poor packing skills.

    Tnevz Report

    7points
    POST
    #82

    Instructions Didn't Say To Use Pan

    Pizza with melted cheese stuck to a pan inside an oven, showing zero common sense in cooking mishaps.

    Captain_Nuggitz Report

    6points
    POST
    #83

    Comments Under A Reel

    Screenshot of online comments showing people with zero common sense debating food safety and veganism.

    lawlietsbanana Report

    6points
    POST
    See Also on Bored Panda
    #84

    Look At Them Blocking Free Left. No Common Sense

    View from inside a car showing people with zero common sense riding motorcycles without helmets on a busy road.

    No-Reveal-5557 Report

    6points
    POST

    Anyone can write on Bored Panda. Start writing!

    Follow Bored Panda on Google News!