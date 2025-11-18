Scroll through and enjoy some laughs of your own.

Yet, some people would still choose to go through life using zero basic logic, seemingly uncaring whether they put themselves or others in a compromising position. These photos are examples of that, most of which may leave you shaking your head in disappointment while letting out a chuckle or two.

Common sense is free of charge. You don’t need to spend a single cent on making practical judgments, nor do you need to acquire them using special knowledge.

#1 My Brother Put A Chopping Board Under The Pizza To Catch The Stuff It Drops

#2 My Wife Said Measure The Door, I Told Her All Doors Are The Same Size

#3 My Dad Says, “Google Is Doing This Stupid Thing Where The Blur The Top Left Part Of The Results. Facebook Is Doing It Too Actually” He melted the top left corner of his screen.



Some experts may disagree with the notion of "common sense." One typical argument is that it isn't universal, where one's environment growing up differs from another, and therefore, shapes varying forms of logic. "Why do so many people misspell 'lose' as 'loose'? Why do so many people say 'literally' when they mean 'figuratively'? 'Common' isn't a good enough criterion to make something true," author and researcher Dr. Christopher Dwyer wrote in an article for Psychology Today.

#4 Never Stick Your Head In A Hole On A Tree To "Just See What’s In It"

#5 It's A 4 Digit Number. How Do People Not Remember A 4 Digit Number?

#6 Screenshot

However, as you will notice while scrolling through, the context in this case revolves around common sense regarding the basic definitions of courtesy. We all frown upon actions that may cause friction with another person, whether it be showing disrespect or acting in a way that could put people in potential danger.

#7 Lockdown Renovations Look So Easy On The Internet

#8 I Thought The Sun Was Round And Yellow?

#9 This Person Is Driving In The Rain While Holding An Umbrella

A study by the University of Oxford found that people generally tend to favor someone who adheres to common-sense morality. Specifically, findings revealed that a person who refuses to eliminate a single individual to save the lives of many others is considered more trustworthy compared to someone who would go the opposite route. According to Cornell University professor David Pizarro, one of the experts who worked on the study, "(It's) not because they are sticklers for the letter of the law, but because the rules themselves tend to emphasize the absolute importance of respecting the wishes and desires of others."

#10 This Person Left Their Merc In The Wrong Place For context, here when the tide is low there is a small road and a place to park, but when the tide gets high the road fully disappears. This happens at least 10 times a year; you would think that people would be cautious, bearing in mind that there are literally 30 signs, like the one in the image, stating that the whole thing floods. Some people just lack common sense, I guess.

#11 This Guys Asking The Important Questions

#12 No Common Sense

London-based psychologist Dr. Jane McCartney shared her definition of common sense. As she stated in an interview with The Independent, it’s “the ability to imagine the consequences of something you do.” Given that definition, evolutionary psychologist Bruce Charlston concluded in a study that people with higher IQ tend to struggle more with common sense because they “over-use general intelligence in problem-solving” and subsequently “override instinctive and spontaneous forms of evolved behavior” often associated with basic logic.

#13 This Person Reading On Their iPad With The Brightness All The Way Up On A 6-Hour Red-Eye Flight

#14 Some People Just Wanna Watch The World Burn. Literally

#15 15 Idiots Decided To Park On A Frozen Lake During 45 Degree Weather

"When it comes to solving social problems, the most intelligent people are more likely than those of average intelligence to have novel but silly ideas, and therefore to believe and behave maladaptively,” Charleston said in his study.

#16 This Person Parking Wrong And Occupying 2 Disabled Parking Spots

#17 This Person Completely Blocking Access To My Driveway

#18 This Seemed Safe

#19 Never Try Someone Else’s Rings

#20 A Friend Sent Me This Picture Today Wife went to get the Christmas tree from the attic. Told her not to step on the drywall. She later admitted she didn't know what drywall was.



#21 Sounds Like A Perfect Dad Joke Though

#22 The Lack Of Common Sense

#23 Odd Choice

#24 Bad Infrastructure, No Common Sense Among Drivers And Unlimited Honking

#25 So My Sister Was Complaining There's No Toothpaste Left, She Has No Common Sense I Swear

#26 The Way This Person Parked Next To Me

#27 This Person Used Tape To Make A Fake Headlight

#28 I Wish Common Sense Was Common

#29 Maybe Common Sense Deminishes With Old Age

#30 Well The More You Learn

#31 Went To See The Deftones Last Night Got seats in the nosebleed section, and this guy is the only one in my entire section standing up. The glow around him is the stage. I was tempted so many times to tell him to sit down, but I'm not sure what the "rule" is on this. I guess he's "allowed" to stand up, but I feel like this is just common sense. It's different if everyone is standing, but he is the only one standing.



Halfway through the show he turns around and says, "You guys don't mind if I'm standing, do you?" I reply with, "I can't see, but you do you." He kind of froze for a few seconds and said, "OK, boss," and sat down. He stayed seated until they played Change, and that's when everyone, including the nosebleed sections, stood up, and of course I'm fine with that.

#32 My View For The Entire Doja Cat Concert This 6+ foot tall dude (probably 6’4-5) was standing for almost the entire concert. I’m all for dancing and having fun at a concert, but have some common sense; if everyone is sitting down and you’re that tall, read the room. When he was sitting down, he leaned back, and his head was almost resting on my knee.

#33 I Sometimes Wonder Where Common Sense Is In This Family. Yes, This Is Plastic, And It Was Left On A Stove

#34 Whole Bus Is Empty And This Person Sits Right Next To Me? I Don't Like Taking Photos Of Strangers , So They Are The Black Bookbag To My Right

#35 Bright Headlights Almost Caused Me To Get In An Accident This person's headlights, with the power of a thousand suns, caused a ring to form around my car, so I could not see anything. The road curves a little bit, but because I was driving blind, I almost hit the car to my right. But I’m so glad this person feels so safe being able to see so far ahead and clearly at the expense of my safety. How is this legal?

#36 Spotted At My University. How This Person Even Got Into Uni Is Beyond Me

#37 Safety Expert

#38 Parking Masters

#39 Roommate Put Dish Soap In The Dishwasher

#40 The Amount Of Likes Is Scary

#41 Men Are Missing A Rib, Just Google It

#42 Like Deer Can Read

#43 Best To Just Give Him A Demonstration

#44 This Person Riding A Cow Though The McDonald's Drive Thru

#45 It's The Recipe's Fault That I Have No Common Sense The fact that this person is experienced enough with cooking to know what sous vide is but not experienced enough to know that heating up a plastic bag in hot oil is a bad idea is mind-boggling.

#46 This Person Replaced Their Bumper With A Log. They Even Wired License Plate Lights Through It

#47 Just Scoot The Over. Another Prime Example Of No Common Sense. Thanks Dude For Being Considerate

#48 I Jog 3 Miles Every Day At The Public Library And There Is A Trashcan 100 Feet From Where This Person Threw Trash Out Of Their Car

#49 WGWC Parking A 28’ Uhaul On A Steep Driveway

#50 3 Kids At A Gas Station Not Knowing How To Pump Gas, Pulled In Backwards Angled At The Wrong Side And Began Shaking The Line

#51 Underage Guys Show Up Drunk To Bail Out Underage Drunk Friend

#52 Excuse Me MA'am... That's Not How That Works

#53 When They Make The Power For The Security Camera Exposed

#54 Common Sense

#55 Check Out This Gem

#56 Deer Antlers Actually Do Fall Off Their Heads Every Year

#57 Scrolling Through Facebook And I Couldn't Believe What I Saw

#58 She (Red) Commented This On A Post About 2 Year Old Girl Currently Battling With Super Rare Cancer

#59 "English Is Only Spoken Because Of America"

#60 This Is The Same Mindset That Insists Indigenous Americans Get Massive Freebies From The Federal Government. And They Choose To Live Poor

#61 My Physics Teacher Gave A Whole Lecture On Colors And Said We Could Make White Paint By Mixing All Colors, The More You Mix, The Closer To White It Gets

#62 I Mean, It's Not Rocket Science. Which Is Probably Why They Struggled

#63 The Way This Person Wraps His Ear Around His Phone To Hear His Call Better

#64 This Person Flagging Their Dog’s [Drops] In The Backyard

#65 This Person Repaired Their Bumper With A Lot Of Zip Ties

#66 This Kid Was Running Up And Down The Aisle And Using The Seats As His Own Personal Jungle Gym

#67 When People Don't Destack Their Weights At The Gym. Every Single Machine I Used This Morning Had Weights Left On It. I Suspect The Same Person

#68 This Is A Gym Trash Can, Not Your Personal Shelf

#69 We Shouldn't Need Warnings Like This

#70 Found This In Ask Reddit

#71 Decaf Is An Ingredient

#72 Well At Least She Realized

#73 Varying Degrees Of A Lack Of Common Sense

#74 But He Interviewed So Well

#75 Make Sure To Check Your Food From Fast Food Places. Seems Like Common Sense, But I Never Expected This. And Yes, I Took A Bite

#76 He Had One Task. Does Anyone Have Common Sense Anymore?

#77 Barefoot Airline Seat Mate Even Went To Bathroom Twice With No Shoes Knowing that someone who has the lack of brainpower to even act this way won’t likely be open to polite conversation, I don’t take it upon myself to ask them not to. So I had asked my flight attendant for help, and he said that there was nothing they could do—so clearly they don’t even know that stipulations exist within the contract for the carrier, and it would’ve likely empowered them as well because they expressed frustration at how often they see this kind of thing and more. I travel enough to get frustrated by this kind of thing. I can’t imagine how they feel on an almost daily basis. They did tell me things have gotten much worse with how people behave.



Not only did my seatmate keep his disgusting feet on the bulkhead wall almost our entire trip from Chicago to Sacramento, but he also got up twice to use the bathroom while barefoot.

#78 The Person Who Painted This Has Clearly Never Seen A Trombone In Real Life

#79 And I Thought I Had A Lack Of Common Sense

#80 My Family’s Mess Before 6pm And Me Cleaning Everything Because I’m The Only One With Common Sense

#81 Turn Your Bag People. Just Look At How Others Are Doing It. Awareness Is Not Common Sense Apparently

#82 Instructions Didn't Say To Use Pan

#83 Comments Under A Reel